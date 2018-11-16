Royal Mail's (ROYMF) CEO Rico Back on Half Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Royal Mail Plc (OTCPK:ROYMF) Half Year 2019 Earning Conference Call November 15, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Rico Back – Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Simpson – Chief Finance Officer

Analysts

Arthur Truslove – Crédit Suisse

Matija Gergolet – Goldman Sachs

Alex Paterson – Investec

David Kerstens – Jefferies

Damian Brewer – RBC

Edward Stanford – HSBC

Mark McVicar – Barclays

Andy Chu – Deutsche Bank

Rico Back

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome. As you know, I have attended these meetings and briefings before as the CEO of GLS, and more recently with additional responsibilities for the UK Parcels and International Mail. This is my first time here speaking to you as Group CEO since I took over in June. It is a great privilege to lead a company that is more than 500 years old, and I am truly moved by Royal Mail’s heritage and the pride our people have in working for company that is so much part of the UK life. This is a great company, it’s a great brand.

In the UK, we can deliver letters and parcels across 60,000 routes to over 30 million addresses, six days a week. Nobody, nobody can beat that. And in GLS, we have one of the largest deferred ground-based parcels networks in Europe, and we are starting to expand into Canada and into the United States. Right now, we are going through major cultural change in the UK and overseas. The evolution of the Internet represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the Royal Mail Group. We know that businesses and consumers are sending fewer letters and more parcels.

In letters, our focus is on quality, efficiency and the right pricing for the services we provide. Parcels are major growth opportunity for Royal mail. We are clearly capitalizing on that opportunity. 62% of our Group’s revenue now comes from parcels. This is up 50% just a few years ago. As a company, we are adapting to changes. We have done this before many times in our 500-year history, and we’ll do it again.

I knew, when I took over as CEO, there were a lot of challenges to overcome. I knew it would not be easy. Clearly, I had no hope to start my time as CEO by communicating a disappointing UK productivity performance, lower cost avoidance targets, lower letter volumes expectations in the short term and, therefore, our revised profit expectation for the year.

In the first three months of the financial year, we experienced the aftereffect of the industrial dispute. We, therefore, did not plan a great deal in the way of productivity improvements. This is proved to be the case in the first quarter. We did expect a move upwards in productivity during the second quarter. However, that was slower than expected. And the lack of progress crystallized our management judgment that we would not be able to deliver our productivity improvement target for the full year. Accordingly, we revised our 2018, 2019 cost avoidance target to £100 million.

In order to secure this, we have put in place a range of short-and medium-term actions. They include a review of our organizational structure, our management roles, discretionary spend, central costs. Stuart will take you through more in a short minute in more details about this.

We have tested our revised cost avoidance targets against a number of scenarios, and we are sure that we will deliver this. Our investment expenditure will remain according to plan. We are appropriate we have implemented pricing actions. In the UK, we have increased letter prices for large and business mail senders by an average of about 9%. This necessary increase will help us to sustain the Universal Service.

In GLS, and in line with our peers, we have implemented price increases in a number of markets with more to come elsewhere. Taking these actions into account, I would like to confirm our revised outlook for group adjusted operating profit before transformation costs of £500 million to £550 million for this financial year based on a 52-week basis.

We are thinking very carefully about the medium-term priorities for Royal Mail. This is all about Royal Mail for the future. Our result presentation today will be followed by a Christmas update in January and the Capital Market Day in March 2019. At the Capital Market Day, we will tell you about our direction for the next five years. We know where we want to be. There will be greater emphasis on how we connect customers, companies and countries through our domestic and international business. There will also be a clear focus on financial performance and management accountabilities.

Over the next few months, as we finished our annual business planning cycle, we will be finalizing our strategic framework, testing it and putting our financial plan in place. An important part of our focus will be delivering productivity and efficiency improvements, including all the initiatives outlined in our agreement with the Communication Workers Union, CWU. This agreement is wide-ranging. It has secured a fair and sustainable pension solution for the company and our colleagues. We are delighted by the government’s publication of a public consultation on the introduction of the CDC pension just last week. Another key element of our agreement is our ambition to implement a shorter working week. But the offsetting of these costs requires a successful deployment of specific productivity measures alongside with the pension changes.

We also have started the UK network review. Just let me be clear, we get considerable benefits from the combined delivery of letters and parcels in the UK. This is our economic sweet spot, which nobody else has. It will remain the case for a considerable period of time that letters will be central to the economics of our business in the UK. The aim of our network review is to get clarity how can we create a modern optimized efficient network to deliver letters, parcels and new products. Just to clarify, we already have the best network in the UK. This is about getting the best from it. We are not building a new network.

There will be a focus on processing and delivery. This is where most of our activity is. Since privatization, we have invested around £2 billion in modernization, it’s a bit lot of money, particularly in IT, automation in letters and parcels, and this has delivered already great benefits. Any further investment required will be targeted and focused on delivering efficiency and greater effectiveness. We will take an evolutionary and phased approach within an agreed expenditure envelope.

Our company is changing. Firstly, parcels account for more than half of Group’s revenue. Secondly, a lot more international. In the first half of the year, our non-UK revenue was about 38% of the Group in total. This is probably more than many people might think.

If I now turn to GLS, it’s performance in the first half of the year reflects the ups and downs of good economic growth in Europe. On the one hand, our revenue was up 9%, based on good volume growth and necessary price increases. On the other hand, our operating adjusted profit margin has declined to 5.7%. This is primarily because of increased – of an increasing labor cost. Our current view is that we can recover the margin in the second half through prudent pricing actions and tight cost management. We are targeting a margin of 6% for the full year.

In GLS Spain, our revenue was up by 17% in the first half on an underlying basis. We now are a major player in the Spanish market. Dicom in Canada has just become part of our Group, giving us a good presence in one of the world’s largest economies. We have acquired two separate businesses on the West Coast of the United States in the last two years: GSO, Golden State Overnight, it’s a great name by the way; and Postal Express. We are in the process of integrating these two businesses. We will then have a full West Coast interstate overnight coverage. We are pleased with the revenue development of GSL. We also have started to organically increase in a starter way our geographic footprint by establishing a presence into Idaho and into Utah.

We have taken in the U.S. a deliberate decision to accelerate transition of the business to a fully independent contractor model, which is in line with the tried-and-tested GLS approach elsewhere. This is one of the factors that has influenced our cost base in the short term, and subsequently we have recognized an impairment of £68 million. This is a non-cash operating specific item, and Stuart will cover this in a lot more detail. As you would expect from a CFO, he has taken a prudent view on this. From my perspective, the transition will take time, but it will be successful.

If I look at the future, we are connecting the very best of Royal Mail and GLS in order to increase value. Royal Mail International is well-placed to benefit from UK’s leading presence in cross-border e-commerce market. It’s already accessing the GLS European network. In the first half of this year, it shipped around two million parcels from the UK. It’s only days of course, but we’re also connecting into GLS North America. Royal Mail’s global network is a postal option for all of our UK clients and GLS clients. Our ambition is to offer, through that postal and own network, parcel solutions to anywhere in the world for any client. For some reason. I must say, it has been a challenging time since I took over in June.

As I said earlier, we have great strength. This include our great people, our great brands, our great products, our wide coverage in the UK and Europe and our presence in North America. And last but not least, it requires strong balance sheet. We are disappointed with our recent performance and are taking short-and medium-term actions to address this. We are confident in our guidance for this year.

Our cost avoidance target of £100 million is underpinned by a range of known and understood actions. As I said earlier, they include a review of our organizational structure and management roles, discretionary spend and central costs. Let me confirm, we, as a management team, are pulling all levers to improve our performance. Christmas is always a key factor in our performance, it’s just six weeks ago – six weeks and then we have Christmas. I can say that our preparation for the festive season is going very well. We will share the outcome with you in January.

We’ll also provide shareholders with a further update on our Capital Market Day in March 2019. Royal Mail has been in existence in one form or another for over 500 years. We have transformed ourselves many times before to reflect the broader changes that influence the communities we serve. We will succeed by working with our people and our customers, it might take time, but we’ll get there. So I’ll stop here and hand over to Stuart.

Stuart Simpson

Thank you, Rico. Morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. Just to reiterate from my perspective, Rico and I are absolutely joined at the hip on this; we will hit the cost avoided target for £100 million; we will hit £500 million to £550 million profit that we are guiding towards. I’ll now take you through the detailed financial numbers. If you start at the top with Group revenue, Group revenue was up 1%.

So we’re pleased with that. Operating profit before transformation costs was down 25% on an underlying basis. We’ll dig into why that was in a moment. Transformation costs were down around £11 million, it’s primarily driven by less voluntary redundancy. This resulted in an operating profit down £70 million to £190 million, margin down 150 basis points. If you look at the in-year trading cash flow, you can see it’s a cash outflow of around £100 million.

I think the thing to note in this is, we had a significant one-off cash payment relating to the pay deal last year, the payment for £100 million lump sum to our people included within that. Net debt has increased primarily due to the acquisition of Dicom and the £100 million payment. If you look at the interim dividend per share in line with our progressive policy, we are pleased to announce that interim dividend, 1/3 of last year’s prior year. Just turning to the top right.

As you know, we present the results on a reported and on an adjusted basis. Key adjustment in the past has always been the pension charge to cash difference. This year that is £34 million, significantly down from what has been in the past due to the close here of the RM-defined benefit scheme. Just drawing on the specific items, you can see down the reported column, there are two significant ones there: First one is a pension buy-in in RMSEPP, where we further derisked the balance sheet, £64 million; and then an impairment of £68 million that Rico has alluded to.

Now turning to an explanation of underlying. Just to remind you, we take the prior year starting on the left-hand side, we then adjust the foreign exchange, acquisitions and working days. As you can see here, we only have a very small adjustment foreign exchange, working days are the same, the zero impact from acquisitions.

It gives us a new base for comparison against which the profits are down 25%. You can see they are down in both the UK. and GLS, and we will expand on that now. Moving to the segmental results, starting with the UK. Challenging in the UK, revenues were down 1%. Growth in parcels, which was good, not offsetting the decline in letters. If you look at the costs, the costs are up 1%.

As mentioned before, transformation costs £11 million less, primarily driven by VR, had a little bit of an offset on that in terms of IT investment. It’s resulted, in the bottom line, profit down 34% on an underlying basis to £113 million. Margin down 150 basis points to 3.2%. From an outlook perspective, we confirm the £150 million for transformation costs. Moving to you UKPIL revenue. As stated, that was down 1%.

The growth in parcels that we’re pleased not offset – offsetting the reduction in letters. Just turning to parcels, volume up 6%, pricing mix flat, so revenue up 6%. Within that, the important account parcels, excluding Amazon, was up 8%, really pleased with that. Tracked volume up 25%. So again in that key sector, online shopping doing really well. The international initiative we started about 18 months ago, traffic coming in from Asia into our Heathrow distribution center into UK and Europe, that accounted for 2% of the volume growth.

So that’s continuing to grow well. So really pleased with that. Turning to letters. The letters volume down 7%, outside our 4% to 6% range. We are sticking with that range at 4% to 6%. We’ve been out of the range before. We popped out now, but we are sticking with that. We review it very closely every three months, but for now we are sticking with it. We do expect volume to be around 7% down for the full year.

Interestingly, if you take out the impact of elections, we didn’t have an election this year, revenue was only down 5%. Now turning to UK costs. As previously stated, the costs were up 1%. On people costs, an increase of 1%, primarily where productivity is not offset the pay deal. There have been some headwinds there. Sick absence, we expect it to reduce year-on-year. It has actually continued to drift up.

We also have invested little bit in quality of service. You may have seen our headline, First-class Quality, it’s not quite where it should be, so we’ve put a little bit of investment in that as well. But that key people costs line is up 1%. Turning to non-people costs, these are flat. This is primarily driven through distribution, conveyance, the vehicles that we run. If you recall the end of last year, there was some very severe weather around March, and then we kept a lot of vehicles longer, more incidents with them.

We’ve had to invest fixing those up and keeping them longer and actually hiring a few more. So a challenging time in UK costs. We’ll touch on what we’re doing going forward. As we’ve said, we are committed to the £100 million cost avoided. We’ve delivered £41 million of that already. It was a flow through from the operational management restructure we did last year. We had a significant modernization of the Heathrow facility on our international, delivering some savings, and we started pulling the short-term levers.

If we look to the second half of the year, we will continue to pull the short-term levers, the discretionary spend, the management structure, the management headcount. In addition, some projects that we anticipated coming on earlier in the year will start kicking in, the line haul review, for example, local distribution. We also have a key focus. As you know, we granted a shorter working week, that went.

And in October, we’re working incredibly hard to make sure that lends well and that will again underpin productivity in the second half. Moving to GLS. GLS had a strong top line, revenue up 9%. Note that the volume is up around 6%. What we’re actually seeing there is a positive price and mix, primarily mix, good international flows, which are highly – higher priced and more profitable.

So pleased with that. And then the prices, that Rico alluded to, are starting to flow in. If you look at the margin on GLS, you can see that has come down 160 basis points to 5.7%. There are some challenges there. We talked about margin compression due to cost pressures, those have come through a little bit stronger than we anticipated. In addition to that, we’ve had a bit of a drag in France and in the U.S., we’ll expand on that in a moment.

We are confident that the margin for the full year for GLS will be no less than 6%. So we expect that to bounce back. Expanding on GLS revenues, as I said, up 9%. If you actually look at it on a reported basis, they’re up 11%, including the acquisitions. Germany grew well, France grew well, Italy grew well. Note that the growth in Italy around 8%, less than it has been the last few years, where we’ve been riding a bit of wave of Amazon.

As you know, we were very clever we did not invest capital into Amazon. We capped their volume growth. We knew they were going to switch out of us into other carriers, primarily the Italian Post. That’s happened this year as you’ve seen our growth soften. However, we’re very comfortable with that. We knew it was coming. Rico has already alluded to Spain.

Spain was a pretty small part of the network just a few years ago. It’s now a real significant contributor to the business, up 17% on an underlying basis. We expect more price to kick in, in the second half of the year, to drive that margin forward. Looking at the GLS costs, this is a challenge. Look at the people costs, that semivariable moved broadly in line, with the volume we’ve seen that again.

So a good cost control from what we can control. If you then look to the subcontractors, that is more challenging. That’s the non-people costs, up 12%. We’ve seen that all across Europe and in the U.S. Very low unemployment. This is driving wages up. We’re not the first country – company to have reported on this. This is a challenge for many people. If we move down to infrastructure costs, bit of pressure on rent and rates.

Depreciation has drifted up by low single-digit millions. Moving to other operating costs, up 23%. Actually, that is overstated. Last year, there was a provision release. So the 26% last year would have been higher, but there was a low single-digit million provision release. If you adjust for that, it was 10% up and actually that 10% relates to the acquisition costs of Dicom. Now back to group results.

As we said, operating profit down £70 million to £190 million. Finance costs relate to the €500 million bond we have. No finance income is actually up. We paid £190 million into a pension escrow account, getting a little bit of interest on that, so the net finance costs are down. Moving to the tax charge. The tax charge has drifted up this year from prior years. Couple of factors.

In the UK, it was abnormally low, last year around 17%. That’s normalized at 19%. If you look at GLS, that’s jumped from 22% to 35%, bit of country mix in that, but also the widening losses in France and the losses in the U.S. have contributed to that. Moving to specific items. We start at top on the impairment in the U.S., Rico has already alluded to this. We are still comfortable and confident it is a good strategic asset.

Top line growth is going as anticipated, probably a little bit better. We’ve have joined the two businesses up. What we have seen though is cost pressure is higher than anticipated, people and non-people. So we knew they go up, but they’re up a little bit more. We’ve also taken the decision to expand into two states. As you do that, you’re running line haul that isn’t full, you’re running delivery that isn’t full, so you’d carry a bit of a cost drag there.

However, with proving the concept, we can grow. Final point is we were always planning to move to an independent contractor model. We didn’t start early enough and actually we’re compressing it. So we’re doing more in a short period of time. That causes a period of losses. And being fairly prudent, we’ve chosen to write that down. It’s a noncash item. If you look to the next line down, that’s a derisking of the balance sheet, where we’ve bought in, in the RMSEPP pension.

The next one, the £70 million is a noncash charge for the free shares gifted to the employees. It comes to the very bottom of the page, pension charge cash difference £34 million, huge change from what it was before. This reflects the new defined-benefit cash balance scheme. It’s actually less than we anticipated, less people have chosen to move across into that scheme. We expect around £70 million for that for the year. Looking at cash flow, starting with the adjusted EBITDA, you can see it’s down around €80 million year-on-year, that reflects the underlying operating performance being weaker.

If you go to the in-year trading working capital movement, the £270 million versus the £130 million last year, the £130 million was actually lower than it ordinarily would have been. It would ordinarily have been closer to £200 million, that’s because we have an accrual in that for the pay deal. We haven’t paid for a pay deal. The balance of it is the £100 million we’ve paid out related to the pay deal last year.

So that explains that movement. Investment broadly in line with where it was before. Income tax paid is a major step up. This is because we couldn’t get a tax deduction for the £180 million we paid into the pension escrow. So it’s cash taxes drifted up. If you come to the very bottom of the page, you can see we’re making an adjustment. We back out the £101 million we paid as a lump sum to our employees related to the prior year.

That would give an implied in-year trading cash flow of £1 million. If you note, the bottom right hand of the chart, there is a 53rd week this year. We normally report on a 52-week basis. That 53rd week, there was an extra VAT payment. And this year, we carry 13 monthly payments from management, just the way the timing falls, something to note.

In terms of uses of cash, we started with cash on the balance sheet. Just explained the in-year trading cash outflow of £500 million. We then have the acquisition of Dicom, and then we paid a dividend. So that net debt has increased. We anticipate that coming down by the end of the year.

So just to reiterate, before I hand back to Rico, we are absolutely committed to the £100 million cost avoided, we got a significant chunk of it in the bag already, we have plans on the balance. We will hit the £500 million to £550 million pre-transformation operating profit.

Thank you. Rico?

Rico Back

Thank you, Stuart, for taking us through the numbers. I will just now finish with summarizing the outlook. Our current trading is in line with our revised expectation. Our outlook and other guidance is unchanged. As we set out in October, we continue to accept – to expect adjusted group operating profit before transformation costs to be in the range of £500 million to £550 million for the full year.

Given our performance to date, we are anticipating UKPIL parcel volumes and revenue growth rates for the full year to be better than 2017, 2018. We are maintaining our medium term outlook for addressed letter volume declines of between 4% and 6% per annum, excluding political parties’ election mailings. For the full year, we are maintaining our outlook for a similar decline to what we have seen in the first half.

As I mentioned earlier, we are committed to our revised £100 million cost avoidance target. We are sure to deliver it. We are expecting UKPIL productivity to improve in 2018, 2019 to be significantly below our expectations towards the upper and – the 2% or the 3% range. While productivity improvements are lower than anticipated, we continue to expect transformation costs of around £150 million to the certain cost targets, and we’ll continue to expect even better for the second half. They include the review of our organization structure, management control, discretionary spend and central costs. We expect good continued revenue growth in GLS for the full year.

As a result of pricing initiatives and cost mitigation actions, we are targeting GLS adjusted operating profit margins of over 6% for the full year. We are well prepared for the Christmas season. As in previous years, the outcome for the full year will be dependent on our performance over this period. We continue to target total net cash investments of around £500 million in 2018, 2019. The Group has a progressive dividend policy.

As I mentioned earlier, we will update you later in January on our Christmas performance, and we’re looking forward to see you all at our Capital Market Day in March when we tell you about our direction for the next five years. Now up to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Stuart Simpson

Maybe if we start over here.

Arthur Truslove

Arthur Truslove from Crédit Suisse. You, obviously, talked about £40 million of cost avoided in the first half, which implies about £60 million in the second half. You also talked a little bit about how things are developing with the union and where the cooperation is back in line with the sort of levels seen from FY 2016 through to FY 2018. And kind of on the same theme, is it reasonable to expect you to get back to sort of £200 million a year of cost avoidance within a reasonable period?

Secondly, on GLS, I was just wondering whether you could provide a little bit more detail on what the costs of the shift into new geographies in the U.S. have been? And also the shift towards the more European-style model? And just by that, you could kind of break that out and really lay out the margin impact of that.

Stuart Simpson

Okay. Starting with the £40 million cost avoided in the second half. So we are actually still working really closely with the CWU. Rico has talked to Terry Pullinger several times. The teams on the ground are working day-in and day-out. We have our trials up and running. The relationships are good. There is no change. So we’re pleased with that. We respect the people, we respect expect the union. We have to work with them and want to work with them and continue to do so.

So we’re comfortable with that. In terms of getting back to the rates of cost reduction we’ve had in the past, we’re not going to comment on that today. We’re working through the trials. We’ve said we’ll be back, we’ll give update in January, then again in March when we know more where we’re going on it. But that relationship with the union is still good and it’s still strong.

In terms of GLS, we’re not breaking out what the cost is in terms of transition to the new model. We always knew we’re going to do it. As I said, we started later for various reasons. And instead of dragging out over few perries, we’re compressing it into a couple. So that puts a bit of a drag on the profit, so thank you. If you could maybe pass the microphone down, that would be great. Thank you.

Matija Gergolet

Matija Gergolet from Goldman Sachs. The first question is regarding the shorter working week. I mean, it’s been implemented on the 1st of October. Can you give us a little bit of, say, color about how is it progressing? Is it productivity growth? Basically, has it improved since October? I think the message previously was that the installments per day were going to be relatively easy to absorb?

Second question is about, I think, you mentioned there was a 9% price increase for letters for large customers, from when is that applied? And what amount of revenues are we talking about to which it is being applied?

And thirdly, maybe with more of, say, strategic, or, say, longer-term question, on GLS. I mean, you mentioned that you’re seeing like a significant increase now in conveyance costs, in basically subcontracted costs. We’re basically facing fairly low unemployment in the U.S., in many Europe – some European countries. Does it effectively means that in the next few years, as long as we have this low unemployment, your business will be a little bit challenged because this structural cost would just probably keep going up for a couple of more years?

Rico Back

Maybe to start with the shorter working week question. The shorter working week has been deployed 1st of October this year, which is in line with the agreement with our unions. We have started to deploy discussions about how can we offset that through trials. So there is a program running, where we have, say, you can call more, but eight important trials how to increase productivity through the existing processing.

Our understanding is that the cost of the shorter working week will be offset through productivity improvement. We are making progress there. We are not there where we want to be, but we’re making progress. This is part of the reasons why we’re very secure about our cost avoidance targets for this year, and this is also very clear for us that we will increase our productivity activities for the rest of this financial year.

So I think this is about the shorter working week. The 9% increase in business mail has been announced in the market. As you expect, people are not very happy that we just increased prices, but I think everybody understands that this is in line with other markets trend. And in comparison, honestly to say, I think we provide great value for that volume. If you talk about GLS, the movement in our gross margin and the increase of our cost pressure has been a trend since about, I think, 1.5 year or so we’ve seen that.

So the first thing what you do is that you just try to target your efficiency. So you do and go – bought cost levers and say, is your model right with your subcontractors? Are they paying the same rates? And at the same time, you can see that all the other market participants have the same issues, all over Europe. I think that’s a general trend. So I think, one hand, it’s good that we have a good economy. So volumes are growing. People can buy more. We have a low unemployment rate, but they also can choose their jobs and they have a better ask on wages.

And you can see also that minimum wages is going up in all the countries. So when you’re then in your productivity level where you want to be, you have to start to do pricing action, that’s what you have to do. And we’ve started to do this already, you could see it when you look to revenue and volume development. Our revenue is a little bit better. It will be fully come in place in January, February. So we expect effects for this financial year, but they will flow through the next financial year.

And what we have said to most of the markets in which we serve, including the U.S., to our clients get used to it. We have to have price increases to offset the pressure on wages, which we have all over, I think, all over Europe and the U.S. where we serve. So that’s where we are. Next question?

Stuart Simpson

I may be if you could pass it back, that’d be great. Thank you.

Alex Paterson

It’s Alex Paterson from Investec. Three questions, please. Firstly, could you just say on the cost avoidance, what you were unable to bring in during the half year that you were expecting to, i.e., to talk a bit more about the delta between the €230 million and the €100 million, please.

Secondly, could you talk about maybe on a – with the difference between Q1 and Q2 on productivity and cost avoidance, I’m imagining there’s a bit of a lag between you putting in place measures and the benefits coming through. And so was Q1 benefiting from what you did last year and Q2 slower or are there other dynamics?

And then thirdly, just on the short-term measures on the cost avoidance, would you be able to explain – they haven’t increased £100 million, do they come in for next year? Or was the £100 million included in the short-term measures that you’re bringing, putting in place as well?

Rico Back

If we start with the first question, on cost avoidance. If you remember last year that period of time, we had a quite difficult situation with our unions. I remember articles about we’d rather do the company in pieces than to support and so on, so that was a real, real clash. We also had a big issue on our pension charge, which would be more than £1 billion. I think, it was £1.25 billion as a risk flow for our pension charge.

And I think the target for us was to get that solved. The outcome of that target took some time, and I think it was critical that we did not have any strike on that one, and we’re very happy that we can – that we could achieve a deal with the unions to get that really from our balance sheet. That is clear and the definition of the collective defined contribution scheme, which we implemented in the UK as one of the first, I think, companies in the UK is a landmark for that one. So that’s great.

In line with that one, we had discussions about three year pay deal, which we have done and which has started, which will come into play as you plan also for next year. So that gives us sort of security, which is good for on the one hand. It was finished about February, and then you had to start – first thing, which you had to start is starting the trials in order to make it work that the offsetting of the first shorter working week, which we had to – which we implemented in October – 1st of October started.

And these trials started later than expected, and it took longer than expected. But they are now coming to a good stage, and we see first benefits. We expect an improvement of our cost avoided for the second half of this year. We do not give a guidance over next year. But for this year, we can say it will get better, and we already harvest some £41 million in it, which is good, gives us trust that the rest of the year will come. It’s also a mixture of volume growth divided to working hours.

Normally, we got more volume in the second half, which will help us as well. So we’re quite confident of the £100 million for this year about productivity. If you talk about the short-term measures, when you’re running into a difficulty, I’d tell you I was completely disappointed that I had to announce the trailing update. I mean, that is not what you want to do, but the first thing when you see it coming we have to inform.

So as soon as we knew, we informed the market. And we have stated before to look at our trials, are they really delivering benefits, what we can do to improve it? We looked at our network, what can we do to make it better? We’re starting to look at our structures, can we streamline this slimmer, leaner, faster? We have projects in place to do that. We looked to our projects, and we just stopped more than 20% of projects because the outcome was not as good as we expected.

So we did sort of measurements on these things. So they will – the effect of that we’ll have partly in this year, which will help us to give the confidence about the cost avoidance, but they will flow into next year as well. So we are quite confident that the activities are only short-term, but we called it short-and medium-term. And on top of that one, we will get the full deployment of the trials later on. So that was it.

Stuart Simpson

Yes. Thank you. If you could pass the microphone along, that would be great.

David Kerstens

It’s David Kerstens from Jefferies. Three questions, please. First of all, your guidance implies that you expect a similar rate of decline in adjusted operating profit for the second half of the year, while your inflation in UK pill is set to double based on the hour reduction in a working week.

What is offsetting this impact besides the slight uptick in cost avoidance? I would have expected a relatively large decline for the second half of the year. And secondly, on GLS, you paid £240 million sterling for an acquisition in Canada.

Can you provide some detail on the profitability of this business and how it has developed recently? And is it actually profitable? And then finally, I was wondering if you could perhaps comment on the – on your view on the rapidly changing political environment in the United Kingdom and leading to potentially a change of ownership for Royal Mail?

Stuart Simpson

Thank you. So it is challenging in the UK, but if we look the first half, second half split, it’s only pre-transformation profits. Actually, it’s going to be broadly the same as what we’ve seen over the last three or four years in terms of average profit. So I don’t see any accelerating decline rather the split will be the same as it has been in prior years.

The things we’ve got coming in the second half to help is first all, you’ve got revenue, so that is a good second half for us and have Christmas in there, that’s excellent for us. We’re well prepared. We’ve got prices. Rico has already talked about that, 0.9% out in the business mail, that kicks in January. And some of the things that we were planning to do in the first half from a cost perspective, they start coming through now. So we’re starting to land things, and that will underpin from cost. And as Rico said several times, we have started on the short-term levers. We started on this towards the end of the first half. So things will start kicking in and making an impact. So when we put it all together, we’re comfortable that, that split first half, second half we can deliver on them and can meet [Indiscernible] DinSing.com and political.

Rico Back

So DinSing.com in Canada is a good company. It’s well placed in Québec and Ontario and has partners all over Canada. So it’s a deliverer countrywide. It’s early days, but we are quite happy with our revenue development and the profit development. We announced there is value of credits. That means we have higher margin than we have in the group from GLS, which is the case for the first, but it’s short, it’s early days.

We expect the growth according to our plan, and I think to be present in that economy in the world will help Royal Mail to increase his geographical footprint and decrease its dependency on just one market, which is here in the UK.

On the political environment, Royal Mail has a policy not to comment political activities at all, because we got to serve the country and we are – we just don’t comment anything. If you’re talking about Brexit, the only thing which company would want some Brexit is certainty. And this certainty will help us to measure better where we will go.

One thing I can just assure you whatever happens Royal Mail is prepared, we are trading with the world already. We do customs clearance already. We have prepared GLS for the worst case, but we will see what the outcome will be. It’s clear that it’s not clear.

Stuart Simpson

Thank you. Pass it on.

Damian Brewer

Damian Brewer, RBC. Then the questions. You mentioned in the prepared remarks about the fact that staff absenteeism has stayed quite high. Could you talk a little bit more about why that is? Have you had any staff surveys? Is there a problem there with staff moral? Concern being obviously the front line is the bottom line in most service businesses.

So what’s going on there? And what’s keeping it grudgingly high? Secondly, in the release, again it talks about evolving the network to deal with parcels, what we seem to be seeing elsewhere is more major needs to recalibrate networks with higher CapEx, particularly in domestic or letter mail networks.

Why do you think you don’t need to do that? Because if you did, obviously CapEx levels would have to increase quite significantly from what we’ve seen in H1. And then very finally coming to GLS, can you talk about particularly the U.S. business, what you think the U.S. pay of that businesses is both for the contractors that you will have? Why would you want to work for GLS rather than any other opportunity? And then for the customers, what makes GLS different in the West Coast U.S. say to using one of the more established or well-known names in the market? Thank you.

Rico Back

Why don’t you do the first one, and I’ll do the other.

Stuart Simpson

Perfect. In terms of the absenteeism, I think a lot of this dates back to the IR environment. So it was a very challenging year last year. And as you know, it was a really passionate position the union took on this, because it was about the future long-term sustainability of something they held dear, the pension that the union actually fought for, if you go back in time. So they were really committed to it. They did a great job of engaging with the people and setting out a position on it, and that rumbled on for about a year.

We always knew and through those periods of industrial unrest, we got adrift up in absenteeism and sickness, because things are difficult. We hoped that that would come down as it has done in every other year, but I think the thing that was different is the period of unrest was longer, and it was probably a bit deeper. And actually it drifted on because, as Rico already said, the deal didn’t get ratified by the CWU members until March, the end of March, which is really the start of this fiscal year. Now the start of this fiscal year, the managers deal still hadn’t been done. So the front line may have been coming back, but actually managers deal wasn’t done until the end of May or mid-May.

You got a two months period there through April and May, where the union frontline was in a reasonably good position and the managers’ deal hadn’t been done. So that reengagement between front-line managers and union, where you can focus on grinding out the day-to-day, grinding out those 1% savings and actually driving the stick back and engaging with the people couldn’t really stop because the managers still had some things on their mind.

Now if you then look at how we expect that to evolve, we are going to do whatever we can to reengage with the people on it and make sure we get back to a more normalized level of set. So it has been challenging, but we do expect it to come back over the next 12 months.

Rico Back

If I looked at the network review, I think, we are in a changing world. The online sale is, I think, first time in the UK bigger than the physical sale, first time. You can see it on the increased parcel volume, which is going through our network. And like I said, the sweet part is the joint delivery of letters and parcels.

So we fight for every letter and for every parcel to go through the network, but we have about 90% automation in letters, about 10% automation in parcels. So when you’re on a growing field then you have to think about how can I produce and process this the best. What I wanted to make clear is, we got 37 mail centers across the country, and we have 11,000 dropoff points, we have about a 1,800 offices and we have a lot of points where we are very close to all our clients. The best – the question I have and we have now is how can we evolutionary use this network better to deliver joint letters in network.

And this is sort of the target of our network review. So we are not looking to say, let’s build about 20 new parcel hubs, let’s put you big machines in place there. If you got 37 mail centers which are located geographically optimal, the question is how can you make best use of what you have? So we believe that we have to invest maybe something in parcel automation. We already have about 10 machines running.

This is a reasonable spend, which is now a normal envelope. But it’s very important to also look about our final mile. The biggest cost you have on a network delivery is not the sorting. So the biggest spend, the biggest cost is the delivery. So how can we optimize the delivery? How can we optimize 60,000 walks which we have every day? How can we support our post business electrical and digital equipment?

All these things are part of that network review to make what we have better. So clear not a big bag stuff like other posts have done it 50 years ago. But in evolutionary phase approach, as the volume changes their shift from letters to more parcels, we are changing our process and our deliveries. So that’s a target of the network review. To do that in a planned and controlled manner in our existing estate.

I think that was about the network review. If you looked about the GLS U.S., we have now a coverage from Washington down to Arizona. That coverage has one big advantage to our competitors, which is FedEx and UPS. We are about a day faster and we are cheaper. As simple as it is. This is the main proposition. We have in the West Coast Express products, the companies which we have there are mainly focused on a B2B segment and express and time definite activities. This is where we are.

And when you are local connected, then you can do local services which national wide services cannot do as flexible as we can do it right now in the area. What model did we have in Golden State in California, mainly that was a model, which is based on privately-owned vehicle and employed drivers. So you had somebody that was employed, getting hourly wage and use his own car against mileage. This model was clear from the beginning is not scalable to deliver the growth, which we are planning, and we are growing double-digit there. So therefore, we had to change it. Before you change it, you have to be clear what you changed.

And that took a little bit longer as we had expected. There were other reasons why we started late when we planned for it. We have now started it and we have accelerated it. If you change that such a model to be an independent contractor, which is a similar model like for example FedEx has it or others have it, so if you change to that model, you have for a certain period of time overlapping activities so you got an independent contractor, you got an employed diver and you only change it as soon as it works.

And that has caused some costs. So I think it is a right model to scale up. We believe that we can and will grow there in the double-digit number, that’s our target. And the growth is coming, and the cost will be better than afterwards. But this sort of a period of time has caused a higher cost, and that’s a reason why prudent finance director decided to write it off, which I think is right.

Damian Brewer

I follow-up just quickly. Just to be quite clear though. If there’s a scarcity of available labor and I’m the contractor, what is it that GLS or Golden State offers, versus a FedEx or a UPS for the – well not for the employee, but for the contractor. Do you end up paying more? Or is there best terms and conditions in that contractor relationship?

Rico Back

Just to answer very quickly. In the U.S., you have a – especially in Canada and California, I think you got the lowest unemployment rate there. I think if people want to do, I mean, normal jobs, say to work and invest in stuff like that, they have to drive a long time and the wages are a little high.

So they can choose where they want to work. They can choose where they want to work. So whether we pay low or high, we have a market, which we have to serve and we won’t get the drivers if we don’t pay a competitive salary. The minimum wage is going up by about $1 per year. I think we’re now about $11, and that will go up by year by every $1. So what we have done is to tell our clients, is – they see themselves as the costs are rising every year, we have that cost rising. We have to pay competitive rates to get employees to get them and to keep them and therefore the prices have to come up.

And I think that is something, which is sort of a change. If I look to the parts of the situation, we were always hunting for volume and you had to invest on CapEx, and then you just had over many years falling pricing trend. And that falling pricing trend is just really no fund, because it comes to the bottom line when your cost is going up and you can’t offset this anymore.

Therefore, we had to tell and train the market to say, friends expect every year, you want to get more money for your people, you have to pay our people more money, the prices have to go up. So let’s stay effective and efficient, that is core for every company, but prepare for your clients.

And if you have a good service, you got to pay for it. There will be sort of a constant price increases going up in order to offset this cost rises. That’s where we have trained all of our markets, whether it is the 41 markets in Europe, whether it’s the U.S. markets and just in Canada as well. We get the same stuff there.

Edward Stanford

Edward Stanford from HSBC. Three questions, please. First of all, going back to the 9% increase in letter prices in the UK. How does that compare to previous trends in price? And how confident are you that’s not going to tip volumes into the kind of beyond the bracket of the medium term guidance of the volumes?

Secondly, on the tax increasing in GLS seems to be quite startling to the untrained eye. How does that evolve in future? Can you just give us a bit more detail on what’s going on there? And finally on the consultation for the new pension scheme, there have been some press reports detracting it saying it’s a bit more like a with profit scheme. What’s the view in the way you approach this issue?

Rico Back

Well, maybe, Stuart, you do that?

Stuart Simpson

Yes. So start with the 9%. As you know, we’ve tracked rate of volume decline for, gosh 16, 17 years, the last 10 years it’s been stable in the 4% to 6% range. We know of the key driver is the electronic substitution, and that’s bounced around 8%, 9% for many years.

We put different price rises in over that period. This is towards the upper end. It’s towards the upper end though it’s not above what we’ve seen before. So of course, implies a little bit more risk, but we have targeted the price range where we see there is less elasticity where we know there is higher elasticity, we’re being much more modest and working with customers to make sure that we maintain the mail volumes.

So it’s not without risk, but it is within the bounds of what we’ve done before if you look over a very long-term period. So we don’t anticipate it to nudge us out of that 4% to 6% range. In terms of tax on GLS, I think if you look take it back to the group level in the past looks like we guided to a normalized tax rate and medium term 22%. But at the minute, that looks like it’ll probably be closer to 23%, 24% in the medium term.

In terms of press reports on the pension scheme, so there have been two or three specific people that have criticized and said this is like a with profit. We have a very targeted approach to deal with that. We’ve been meeting them individually. We’ve had dinners with them, we have had education seminars with them, we’re gradually turning them one by one, some might not want to engage because actually it gives them a position and a platform.

Once we’ve had a chance to talk to them and explain why it’s different, they understand. And actually it’s different. One of the keys is actually what the trustees are allowed to do. So with profits you add into generational risk where people that have maybe a short-term to retirement were granted big increases and then the people retiring 10, 15 years wasn’t enough in the pot to support their retirement and their growth.

So the way we’ve structured this is, let’s say, you got your assets, they get a big increase of 10% one year, the trustees can’t grant big increases. They very much can’t, which means you constantly building up the buffer, which negates the generational unfairness that people are alluding to in the with profit.

So actually we’re comfortable with it. Union or the government are – recognize there are some people that gives them a platform to make some noise, but we don’t think they’re legitimate concerns. Thank you. If you wouldn’t mind passing it back.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there It’s [indiscernible] from Berenberg. I’ve got three questions as well. Maybe first coming back on Damian’s question about the network investment. I mean, I understand what you’re saying about how it needs to be targeted and so on, but in the light of what’s happened this year, is there not an argument that, that now is the time to actually more aggressively move to accelerate investment, because the pressures that you’re under in terms of obviously costs and perennial decline in mail volumes are not going to go away and that you should take advantage of the fact that you’ve been through a bit of a difficult period and actually address this issue more head on?

My second question is just coming back on the issue of the investment into Golden State and Postal Express. I just wonder you can remind us how much you paid for those two assets? And then the third question is just with regards, I think, in the statement you mentioned in one of the footnotes, there has been a refinement in the calculation of productivity or workload, I can’t remember exactly how you expressed it. I just wonder if you explain what that was and whether it’s significant?

Rico Back

If I look to the network investment and the question to accelerate it, we are executing right now a network review, and that review has different scenarios. So it’s not that we just started – just a minute ago so we are in it already. The view, which is crystallizing is that the evolutionary approach would give us the productivity, which you’re looking for. So when you look to the letters decline and the parcel growth, this is sort of going in a gradually, I think, foreseeable trend.

And if you have these sorts of trend. you are better off if you deal with what you have, because every, let’s say, accelerated investment would also imply a big change in your working method. And if you have 60,000 routes every day, I mean that sort of change needs training, needs time so do it gradually is more cost-effective and it’s better for the Royal Mail.

They have been other posts who have done it in earlier day in a Big Bang, which cost a lot of money. We have seen some posts who is doing it gradually, which was more effective. So we’ve taken that sort of example for us as well, and we believe that we have a great network. I said and as I talked, when you have 60,000 walks every day, and when you will be on every household, I mean you can server 30 million addresses on six days a week, nobody can beat that economy of scale.

So to keep that means we have to fight for every letter, think that helps us to maintain our universal sales obligation and then we just get the parcel through and if you got some bigger items, you just gradually build up that network. If you do that phase you just can make on that journey money. If you pump too much money in the first phase, you can lose a lot of money, and we just would like to avoid this.

So that’s the target on that network approach, but we are looking to all activities but we’re quite sure this is why we had the statement of the evolutionary approach will be the Royal Mail way. So I think that’s important. On Golden State and OpEx, it’s about USD 100 million. So we paid about USD 100 million for it – for both of them.

Stuart Simpson

In terms of refinement work, like we’re always refining workloads. We have a team of engineers that constantly measure what we’re doing all the way through the pipeline. So it’s constantly evolving. Nothing material. It’s a very gradual slow evolvement. Is that okay? Thank you. Next question, anyone else? Would you mind passing the microphone across. Thank you very much.

Mark McVicar

Thank you. Mark McVicar from Barclays. I only have one question. Obviously, you just reported a £10 million loss in France in the first half. Could you give us a sense for what’s that going to be for the year? And the revenue base that that sits under? I know we’ve been through this a number of times, but what can you do to reduce and eventually eradicate those losses?

Rico Back

Okay. As you expect, we are not happy with France. It’s probably a nice country to live in, but for businesses, it’s a challenge sometimes. We expect around £15 million or so, that’s a number you probably expect. If you compare, I think a lot of people underestimate that, the GLS organization is a network company, which means, for example, from the UK. you want to deliver all over Europe, with the exception of Lyon because we can’t. Then you won’t get the rest of the volume as well.

So you need to serve the complete European network in order to get all the volumes from all the clients to all the countries. If you add in the profits, which we are making from exports into France combined with the activities national in France, you’re not in that loss-making situation. It does not mean that we’re happy with the results. I mean, that’s very clear.

And the addressing of the numbers is we have a plan, which shows a better, better trend for the coming years. We will reflect that into our budget activities. It is a matter of a change in system and to get the right volume development for the right pricing. So the prices are not coming up, and as you could see we could see that revenue part that we are on the right way there and to address the cost issues is in line with the rest of the issues we have in Europe. It’s about France.

Stuart Simpson

Any more questions. If you could pass it along to your left, Mark. Thank you.

Andy Chu

Good morning. I’m Andy Chu from Deutsche Bank. Two questions on GLS. Just following for the last question from Mark. Could you just give us a flavor of where you think the overall losses for France and the U.S. will trend, I think U.S. sort of a roundabout £16 million from both countries in the first half?

And then in terms of the actual write-down, I mean, appreciate probably trying to be pretty conservative, but we paid $130 million or £80 million sterling and now we’re writing off £68 million, it kind of writing off the entire investment in GLS and GSO and Postal Express.

So why is that such a huge number and others have been burnt pretty badly entering the U.S. market, which is a highly competitive market with UPS, FedEx and other local players? It feels as though you’re sort of pressing in on in the U.S. Why do you feel that’s the right thing to do? Thank you.

Rico Back

First question, France’s situation.

Andy Chu

You made a losses of about £16 million in France and the U.S. in the first half, so it’s whether those losses go places in the second half?

Rico Back

I think the outlook in France, I think, I mentioned that one just about £15 million. The outlook in the U.S. James, it’s about – well it depends. It’s about €10 million. The question was that a right investment? We paid I said, about USD 100 million, which is £68 million. We wrote the complete investment off. The write off has been cost on the issues I just mentioned. It’s an acceleration of our changes to a subcontractor model, which is an independent carrier model in the U.S. So we’ve done that, there is one-off cost, which we do not think will happen in the same amount like it happened this year next year.

And I believe that we have done the right thing in America and in Canada. I believe that it is important to have a geographic diversification. I have done many transactions in startups, they’re always – they’re not going timingly according to plan, but long term it’s an early increasing activity, which is what we’re doing. We are and we have plans to get better, faster than we put in our books. The question is will we deliver it?

And for us, the short-term action is not as important as a long term. So in our guidance, which we are having, we will have a long-term value-enhancing activity in America. I’m convinced that that’s the right thing. The proposition to the market is right. It will be faster and cheaper. The geography is right, it’s one of the biggest economies out there.

The connectivities between Washington and Arizona is right because there is no land transport system right now, the revenue proves that we’re on the right way and yes, in order to connect the system and yes in order to get the systems right, we have to invest some money and should have stopped to go into Idaho and Utah, no.

I think it was right to do it for the long term, but it hits our short term cost issue. So if you have a truck going to Salt Lake and if you have a truck from Boise, Idaho, which is half empty, that cost money. But it was right to go there, it’s better to go there organically than to buy something. So therefore, I’d prefer to take a hit now. But to have a long-term sustainable future in days to come, that is the target and we are just committed to that.

Stuart Simpson

I’ll just add. When you make doing an impairment, it’s a good one. So this is an accounting noncash item, and we felt it was a prudent thing to do and to do it now.

Andy Chu

So just to be clean. Full year losses, you’re talking about £25 million for...

Stuart Simpson

Individual country performance.

Andy Chu

On France, you were saying something like £15 million.

Stuart Simpson

We’re not guiding an individual countries.

Andy Chu

Fine, okay.

Stuart Simpson

Any more questions? Anyone else? No. Good.

Rico Back

Well, thank you very much for coming and for the discussion. Looking forward for a good result at the end of this year. Thank you very much.

Stuart Simpson

Thanks, everyone. Thanks for coming.