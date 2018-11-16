Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price

(Source: FrostBank.com)

Frost Bank (CFR) is a newly minted dividend aristocrat that trades at an attractive valuation relative to its peers and to its normalized earnings power and future growth prospects. The bank has a few key competitive advantages, including its best-in-class deposit structure, its experienced management team, and its location. Due to the bank's low-funding costs and proven ability to grow low-cost deposits at an impressive rate (8.4% 15-year CAGR), Frost stands to benefit a lot more than other banks from rising interest rates and should see significant net interest margin expansion over the next five years. Frost has a strong management team with a history of success and significant skin in the game, and insiders have recently been snatching up shares.

Business Overview

Cullen/Frost Bankers is a Texas-based bank holding company that holds regional bank Frost Bank as its primary subsidiary.

Frost Bank was founded in 1868 and has had a long history of success. Frost was the only large Texas Bank to survive the 1980s' oil boom and bust, one of few banks that did not accept TARP money during the financial crisis, and as of 2018 has become a newly minted dividend aristocrat, with a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Frost is a very well-managed bank with a conservative lending culture and a proven ability to grow by attracting low-cost deposits.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings)

Frost Bank has grown deposits at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% over the last 15 years.

The company has 133 branches and its business is conducted entirely in the state of Texas representing an attractive pure-play on the fast-growing Texas economy (which has been outpacing overall U.S. GDP growth). Frost, along with the rest of the Texas economy, has been diversifying its exposure away from energy. Energy loans now only make up 11% of Frost's total loan portfolio (vs. around 16% in 2014), which is well-diversified and is comprised of around 85% commercial loans.

(Source: CFR 2017 10-K)

Frost has also grown its loan book at an impressive clip over the last 15 years, all while remaining well-capitalized and only loaning out a small portion of its total balance sheet (Frost's current Loan-to-deposit ratio is around 52%).

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings)

Frost Bank has grown its loan book at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the last 15 years.

Diving back into Frost's deposits, it's clear that the bank has very low funding costs relative to other banks.

(Source: Most recent 10-Qs)

The company also has some of the highest deposits per branch out of any bank at close to 200M.

This is a clear competitive advantage for Frost as it allows the company flexibility with its lending and allows the company to earn higher net interest margins than its competitors, without underwriting riskier loans. Frost's Q2'18 Net Interest Margin was 3.64% vs. an average of 3.3% for all U.S. banks. While this hasn't been as big of an advantage for Frost over the last 10 years as interest rates have been very low, the bank will see an outsized boost in profitability if rates continue to rise as anticipated.

We can also see via low charge-offs that Frost is able to achieve higher than average net interest margins without sacrificing the quality of its loans.

(Source: My own chart, data from CFR SEC filings, and the FRED)

Frost also has the added benefit of being a beneficiary of Texas's GDP growth, which has been outpacing that of the overall U.S. by around 100 bps annually. This should allow Frost to continue to grow its deposits at an attractive growth rate going forward.

Management

Frost has an experienced management and board team that is clearly shareholder value focused and has some serious skin in the game.

Here's CEO Phil Green (who has been with the company since the early 1980s) on the Q3'18 earnings call:

look everything I've got is tied up in this company and I always say if my family is going to have anything, it's because this company is going to do well

Collectively, insiders own around 3.6% of the total outstanding shares of the bank, a stake which they have recently been increasing.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In terms of capital allocation policy, Green made it clear on the call that he would prefer to grow the company organically whenever possible, and in any acquisition would be reluctant to part with the company's stock.

On this note, it was announced on the call that Frost is now expanding further into Houston (where they currently have little penetration in terms of deposits) by opening 25 new branches in the area.

Looking at the company's performance, it definitely speaks to the effectiveness of the management team and the culture of the company that the bank has been able to consistently grow deposits at a high rate while paying almost nothing for them.

Valuation

Due to Frost's low-cost funding position and its ability to consistently attract and grow its low-cost deposit base, it will be more profitable than most other banks in a normalized interest rate environment. If rates continue to increase as planned, Frost will see considerable NIM expansion and boosts to ROE. With an average Fed Funds rate of 1% in 2017, Frost was able to earn $5.51/share. With a 2018 YTD average Fed Funds rate of 1.75%, Frost will earn over $7/share, more than a 30% increase. Looking at Frost's peers along with its own history, a 15x earnings multiple seems very conservative (See Relative and Historical subheadings below). Based on Frost's current estimated earnings, this would imply a fair value of around $107/share, but the effective Fed Funds rate is already at 2.19 (after the September hike), and the Fed is projected to increase rates three more times by next June. The current futures-implied rate for June 2019 is 2.610%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With the backdrop of Frost's consistent low-cost deposit growth and the current rising interest-rate environment, NIM expansion looks to be the likely scenario going forward. With an average Fed Funds rate close to 2.5% (75 bps higher than the 2018 YTD average) Frost could likely earn around $8.50-$9/share. Applying our 15x multiple to this earnings level results in an implied value of around $130/share. This seems like a conservative estimate given the long-term average Fed Funds rate of around 4.8% along with Frost's long track record of consistent and profitable growth which is supported by the fast-growing Texas economy.

Relative:

On a multiples basis, Frost trades in line with its peers despite its higher NIM expansion potential, superior growth outlook, and advantageous deposit structure.

Applying weighted average P/E, P/TBV, PEG, and P/Deposits multiples to my estimate of Frost's 2018 year-end financials, results in an implied value of around $101/share which is slightly higher than where Frost trades today.

(Source: My own chart, data from Bloomberg)

Historical:

Frost also trades in line with where it has traded historically:

Applying 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11-year average multiples to my projections for 2018 performance (which are in line with of guidance) and then discounting them appropriately, results in an implied value of around $98/share.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC Filings and Yahoo Finance)

Risks

Oil price: This is actually a much smaller risk than many investors may realize. As a percentage of total loans, Frost's energy exposure has fallen to around 11% of its portfolio, which is down from around 16% in 2016. This is partially due to Texas's economy growing and diversifying away from energy. This is still a significant portion of Frost's loan book however and may pose a risk sometime again in the future either directly or indirectly by slowing the overall Texas economy. However, given Frost's conservative lending culture, again the bank was the only Texas-based bank to survive the 1980s oil boom and bust, this shouldn't be too big of a problem going forward.

This is actually a much smaller risk than many investors may realize. As a percentage of total loans, Frost's energy exposure has fallen to around 11% of its portfolio, which is down from around 16% in 2016. This is partially due to Texas's economy growing and diversifying away from energy. This is still a significant portion of Frost's loan book however and may pose a risk sometime again in the future either directly or indirectly by slowing the overall Texas economy. However, given Frost's conservative lending culture, again the bank was the only Texas-based bank to survive the 1980s oil boom and bust, this shouldn't be too big of a problem going forward. Repeal of regulation Q: Regulation Q banned banks from paying interest on commercial demand deposits. This was repealed as part of the Dodd-Frank act in 2010. Frost hasn't yet been adversely affected by this change as it has held on to its large non-interest bearing deposit base, but in a higher interest rate environment, this could raise the banks funding costs (though likely along with all other banks).

Regulation Q banned banks from paying interest on commercial demand deposits. This was repealed as part of the Dodd-Frank act in 2010. Frost hasn't yet been adversely affected by this change as it has held on to its large non-interest bearing deposit base, but in a higher interest rate environment, this could raise the banks funding costs (though likely along with all other banks). Securities Portfolio: Around 40% of Frost's total assets are in securities that the bank purchases (rather than personally underwrites). These are mainly government securities that are considered very low risk, however, the weighted-average duration on these securities is around 4.7 years. This means that if interest rates rise 1%, we can expect the value of the portfolio to fall by 4.7%. It is likely that if rates continue to rise as planned that the bank will continue to take mark-to-market losses in its investment portfolio. Frost has the liquidity to handle losses in its securities portfolio, and this will not negatively affect the company's normalized earnings power.

Conclusion

Frost Bank is a best-in-class bank that trades at an attractive price relative to its peers and to its normalized earnings power and future growth prospects. The newly minted dividend aristocrat has a long history of success and is led by an experienced management team with a shareholder value focus and a significant stake in the company. Due to its dirt-cheap funding costs, Frost will greatly benefit from rising interest rates, which is attractive from a portfolio perspective. Insiders are buying, and so am I.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.