Goldmoney Inc. (XAUMF) CEO Roy Sebag on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCPK:XAUMF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Renee Wei – Director, Investor Relations

Roy Sebag – Chief Executive Officer

Paul Mennega – Chief Operating Officer

Steve Fray – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Nikhil Thadani – Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Renee Wei

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for the second quarter 2019 conference call for Goldmoney Incorporated. My name is Renee Wei, Director of Investor Relations.

On the line with us are Founder and CEO, Roy Sebag; Chief Operating Officer, Paul Mennega; and well as Chief Financial Officer, Steve Fray. First, I will hand it over to Roy for his opening statement.

Roy Sebag

Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Goldmoney Inc. second quarter 2019 results. I think I'll start with the financial highlights for the quarter. We had consolidated revenue of CAD118.2 million, which was stable compared to Q1 2019, despite a decline in precious metals and cryptocurrency price environment quarter-over-quarter, the adjusted gross profit of CAD3.1 million, an increase of CAD1 million or 51% year-over-year over Q2 2018. We an IFRS loss of CAD4.5 million for Q2 of 2019, gross margin increased by [indiscernible] year-over-year to CAD1.6 million, precious metal gross margin growth accelerated despite a global and industry-wide slowdown in precious metal sales, achieving an increase of CAD500,000 or 52% growth year-over-year.

Precious metal revenue increased by CAD4.7 million quarter-over-quarter despite an industry-wide slowdown, cryptocurrency business revenue of CAD11 million, compared to CAD17 million in Q1, a decrease of 37% driven by sector volume slowdown and a high-level volatility in Bitcoin price, as well as a decrease in Ethereum prices of 49% quarter-over-quarter. Our tangible common equity stayed strong, at CAD190 million, a significant increase of CAD47.9 million year-over-year, with a strong cash position consisting of CAD32.2 million in cash, CAD24.9 million in BIC certificates, and CAD20.2 million in secured loans receivable on precious metal loan. Shareholder equity stood at CAD165 million at Q2, 2019.

Menē revenue, our new jewelry company, increased by CAD600,000 or 42% quarter-over-quarter, to CAD2 million despite minimal inventory levels and a CAD1 million wait list. Our currency loans totaled CAD20.2 million of balance sheet capital. These are loans that we extend against pledged precious metals through LBT, with our average interest rates ranging between 2.8% to 4.7%. Lastly, our corporate precious metal position now stands at CAD22.7 million as of September 30, 2018, which equates to around CAD0.30 per share of Goldmoney Inc. This reflects our company's strong commitment to grow long-term precious metal ownership per share from surplus returns on capital. Client assets also stood stable at CAD1.62 billion, as of September 30, 2018, which of course reflects the nominal value in Canadian dollar terms and not the rate.

I would like to discuss the Menē stock distribution that we've announced, and today finalized, both in terms of the distribution date as well as the record date. So as you all may know, Menē Inc., our jewelry business, which was created within Goldmoney was spun out last week on the Toronto Venture Exchange. Of our 80 million share position, we have been able to distribute four million according to the escrow and [indiscernible] tools. The Board of Directors of Goldmoney Inc. has decided to distribute all four million shares to Goldmoney shareholders pro rata. This will result in approximately 0.05 shares in Menē for each Goldmoney share you own. Of course, after this distribution has been completed, Goldmoney will continue to own around 76 million shares of Menē, Class B shares.

I'd like to now read you a statement that I have written for this quarter. Goldmoney Inc. continues to deliver shareholder value while growing long-term optionality on a rising precious metal environment. This quarter was no different as we continued to preserve our balance sheet while demonstrating our Company's unique ability to create value organically through the spinoff and listing of Menē Inc., TSXV symbol MENE, on November 6, 2018. Menē, a nascent direct-to-consumer jewelry brand which now averages over CAD1 million of monthly revenues, was an idea that began as an exploratory venture within Goldmoney two years ago. This idea has now produced a CAD60 million windfall; of course, this is a non-IFRS mark-to-market accounting, for Goldmoney Inc. shareholders from a CAD2 million cash investment, and the leveraging of our existing group infrastructure.

To be clear, even these quarterly financials, the ones we're reporting today, don't consolidate, rather than mark-to-market, the value of our 80 million MENĒ shares as required by IFRS accounting standards. This asset however, is very real, as demonstrated by our decision to distribute 4 million shares of MENĒ to Goldmoney Inc. shareholders today. For the time being, the remaining stake in MENĒ is being held for investment purposes and reclassified effective November 1, 2018 under the equity accounting method of IFRS. That means that Menē will no longer be consolidated as a subsidiary within Goldmoney's accounts, bringing more clarity to the group's core business, OpEx, CapEx, and earnings power. We continue to enhance our core business, which generate stable recurring cash flow and allows us to grow our long-term precious metal position which now stands at CAD0.30 per outstanding Goldmoney share.

We are also observing strengthening signs across our other business lines. Our coin business, SchiffGold, has recently seen significant increases in both sales and profitability, some of which is visible in this reporting period. Moving forward, we see a great opportunity in further consolidation of this space, and growth opportunities both organically and through M&A. There are two things I would like to leave with our shareholders with this quarter. The first is that I believe you will start to see a serious transition in terms of CapEx, OpEx, professional fees over the ensuing quarters as we simplify certain pillars of our core business. I am aiming for our reported, non Menē, cash OpEx including professional fees to normalize to no more than CAD2 million per quarter in the near future. I know this has been an important point for many of our investors.

The second is that our operations team led by Steve Fray and Paul Mennega, have identified significant cost savings in our business structure which will materialize in further OpEx reductions into 2019. These two enhancements to our activity should result in a clearer picture of the intrinsic value in our core business, and allow long-term shareholders to better calculate the sum-of-parts valuation of Goldmoney Inc., which will now include, one, our tangible capital per share; two, our investments in Menē and Lend & Borrow Trust Company; and three, the value of our custody, coin, and cryptocurrency, that is to say BlockVault businesses.

The last item I want to discuss today is Goldmoney China. We have determined to suspend this joint venture for a variety of reasons. The main reason is due to the Peoples Bank of China requirement announced after we began this initiative, unilaterally requiring digital gold bullion sellers to register and deposit a large amount of capital under a 51%/49% structure with local entities owning the majority. This rule, which was named Internet Gold Business Provisional Administrative Measures, was surprisingly announced in May 11th, 2018, six months after the signing of our JV and the investment of capital in establishing a Chinese subsidiary. We have been working with our JV partner to seek economical solutions in light of this measure. Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a path forward.

We retain our intellectual property assets in China, and have capped our total investment at CAD1 million. This investment will be written down over the ensuing quarters unless circumstances change. It is disappointing to me that China's central bank has imposed difficult impediments on the retailing of digital gold and, more importantly, imposes unfair capital requirements for foreign investors. It was this fear which regulated our foray into China and why the board treaded carefully in terms of capital outlays. Over time, we will continue to take such calculated risks with our capital and earnings power when we feel there exists a great opportunity to expand our enterprise.

Some risks will succeed, as in the case of Menē, SchiffGold, BlockVault, and some will fail as may be the case with Goldmoney China. Both successes and failures are shared equally by all shareholders and management. As the development of our group and balance sheet show, we are clearly outperforming our peers and building significant shareholder value in what is a challenging precious metal environment. Thank you for your continued support.

With that, I would like to now introduce our shareholders to Paul Mennega, who is our group Chief Operating Officer. Paul began his career at Goldmoney as an engineer, one of our first employees. And over the last few years has ascended the ranks, taken on more and more responsibility. And today, essentially runs the entire group operations, excluding Menē, of course, which is its own independent company. Paul has an operational update that he would like to share with our shareholders. And so I'd like to now turn this over to Paul.

Paul Mennega

Thank you, Roy, and good morning everyone. From an operations perspective we had a busy quarter. Today, I'd like to highlight a few areas that we've been focusing on, including the buildout of the Active Trader platform in preparation for the BlockVault launch, and the overall process of the UN business intelligence activity.

Our soon to be launched Active Trader platform is an exciting change to how our Goldmoney Holding product works. It's allowing clients the ability to better time their purchases, while also improving our operational efficiency. Active Trader will be launching in two phases, the first of which is nearly ready to deploy. The first phase includes the introduction of [indiscernible] orders, a new Active Trader view that allows users to better manage their metal positions, and [indiscernible] phase two of the project, which includes instant execution orders and further refinements. While the [indiscernible] for phase one is just announced, we have completed the [indiscernible] and we are in the final stages of our internal QA process on this new feature.

On BlockVault, we've completed all of our internal assessment facing development work, and have completed our full end-to-end operational test. We're currently working to complete onboarding of our initial launch client. And while we are not prepared to announce the dates of the launch of this game-changing product, we anticipate that this will take during the current quarter. Finally, we dedicated significant time in the quarter to review our internal processes with the goal of improving our overall of business intelligence. As Goldmoney is growing both organically and through acquisitions, our portfolio of products and the underlying systems and processes surrounding these products have grown commensurately.

As we strive to improve all levels of the business, we've put our business intelligence sector at the top of our propriety list this quarter, ensuring that we can properly identify and manage our operational risks, and ultimately improve our margins. We anticipate that this main focus will be a continual effort moving forward. Overall, it was a very busy, and I think a very successful quarter in terms of our operations. And I'm very happy with our progress this quarter.

Roy Sebag

Thank you, Paul. That was a good update. I think I'd like to now turn things over to questions. Renee?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Renee Wei

Yes. We have on the line Nikhil Thadani from Mackie Research.

Nikhil Thadani

Thanks guys. Roy, so I wanted to go back to your comments on Menē just for a second here. So good to see sort of the first [indiscernible] coming off, and if my math is right, it sounds like there's about CAD0.70 per share per Goldmoney share, more of value sort of embedded right now. Does that math sound about right to you?

Roy Sebag

Yes, that's correct.

Nikhil Thadani

And do you have any sense in terms of when that value might be surfaced to Goldmoney shareholders in terms of timeline?

Roy Sebag

Well, as I said in my statement, at the moment the Board has approved the first dividend. As we've advanced through this process with regards to the spin-off, we have communicated in the past that it is our intention to distribute these shares. Thus far in the first opportunity we've had to distribute them we decided to distribute all of them. So I think it's likely that we will distribute more share. But I believe at this point it's important to not make any representations in that regard. The company may decide that it's best to hold on to those shares.

Nikhil Thadani

Got it. And them moving on to sort of the planned changes to the OpEx structure going forward, maybe just walk us through the moving parts there to kind of how you arrive at that CAD2 million per quarter annualized or annualized or sort of -- sorry, normalized number from [indiscernible] right now given the fact that there were lots of sort of one-time items in this quarter just ended, and perhaps in this December quarter as well?

Roy Sebag

Yes. So first, I think this is a great question. The thing to understand is there's been one-time items in our company income statement for almost two years because we've been trying so many different things, we've pivoted, we launched different businesses, we've made investments. So in a way it's been a bit unfair to the core business which has been an engine of free cash flow because when you look at our IFRS, OpEx, ABLE, you kind of think, am I crazy, what are talking about where I just see expenses. So if we look the last quarter the first two you need to understand a state service of this in advertising and promotion.

So this consolidates Menē finances, so this was probably the biggest drawdown quarter for Mene, it was a six month in operation which was making a lot of investments and was doing a lot of things and so a lot of the capital which was being set in May runs through that line item, advertising and promotion, for example, Menē CAD0.5 million, CAD550,000 printing catalog after the next year something in the realm of CAD100,000 catalog.

So that runs through that line now that's not a recurring expense, that's not even Goldmoney core business expense. Surface provider of this is a number that elevated because it has to do with our prepaid card issuance business and our on-card processing business and overtime I expect that number to go down to zero, it's not a real cost. I want to be clear how I represent that obviously if it's on the financial with a real cost but if you -- there is other way we will probably going to eventually account for that which will net out the number.

Stock comps not that I want to dive into, you know, that's a norm cash expense and once again I believe a lot of this quarter has to do with Menē stock comp. The payroll expenses are very real but even there you probably have a bit of a room for reduction and of course those payroll expenses Menē expenses too. So if you net out the name and you look out what our normalized payrolls for the quarter should be, it would probably in the CAD600,000 to CAD700,000 a quarter range.

G&A once again includes Mene, so that should be much lower perhaps half of the number you see there. The 514 and professional fees really is a misleading line item either way because it can include expensive legal fee associated with spin-off audit, various things that we are doing on the regulatory side, when we are trying to get the right at a one time. So this was a big quarter where you had cost like that on Menē side and on Goldmoney side and also on Goldmoney jewelry side and that number on a normal quarter heading in to say June 2019 should be no more than 250 grand a quarter. So and then FX obviously is a non-recurring variable cost and depreciation and amortization is a non-cash and technology development is probably a real cost. We run a lot of things through there when we are capitalizing on software. So if you look at kind of how I look at the business, those line items that I just left you on the OpEx. Can you believe you are on CAD2 million quarter if we were just talking about the core Goldmoney Group? No Menē and once we can sort of focus on the core business and not make all of these extraordinary investments of capital.

Nikhil Thadani

Got it, great. Thanks. And moving on to the fiscal '19 CapEx guidance that you mentioned in the MD&A into the CAD3 million to CAD5 million, what is that mostly pertaining to, is its new branches or investments in BlockVaults and things like that in there as well

Roy Sebag

It's actually -- exactly there're few things, so we have. We are actively working on the next branch in New York we keep coming up short every time we had a few good opportunities and we couldn't quite agree on the price but we feel confident, I know it's very important in church as well but the next branch in New York will come soon, so we definitely accommodate with that. We still think there is a place with BlockVault. We are looking to higher CEO right now for that company to run it from the business cryptocurrency space, if anyone is interested, you are free to e-mail me or speak to me. So there are going to be continued investments there. So we are not really sure how we feel about the price in cryptocurrency here. But we think that at this stage investing another CAD1 million or CAD2 million in the final buildout, the launch of BlockVault for institutional custody is a wise investment, it's an investment to pay for itself because the crypto business is already on the generated free cash flow for us today.

Nikhil Thadani

Got it. And just a last one before I pass the line here, in terms of BlockVault, how should we think about that going forward. I know you just mentioned that it's probably going to launch in the September quarter. You are building out a product a bit more. The overall crypto market hasn't very helped I guess this calendar '18. So how should we think about that line of business in calendar '19 and are you going to break that out separately in your financials? Thanks.

Roy Sebag

Thank you. Nikhil. I don't think that we will because essentially the cryptocurrency business which we already breakout but we feel optimistic that it's a good compromise to our existing business and we also believe that just viewing the TV and they also prove to be a good M&A candidate. I other words, you may build it out and have an opportunity to sell or monetize with other companies that are primarily focused in the cryptocurrency space. So for the moment we still see BlockVault as part of our CapEx plans and we are still focusing on it. We haven't seen a product like it still we haven't seen anything like it's very innovative. In fact, it's now going to be using some of our facilities that we have built for the jewelry business because we are embracing of bars with the keys. So it's interesting how we are building these structures in our group. We also talk about tangible common equity but tangible common equity is just the capital we have today, it doesn't value where our business work, our cash flows. There're things that are obviously intangible like for example, having factories that can produce jewelry and laser and grading machines that could allow the BlockVault bars to being graded with security.

So I think we will continue to build really good infrastructure to capitalize on a rising precious metal environment and in the interim we are just continuing to build out the capital, build cash flows and grow our precious metal solution almost every quarter we are growing our precious metal solution into this environment, we think prices -- precious metal prices is getting quite attractive here. We think they may drop a little bit more but not much more and we see in fact the next stage of the global economy is loosening of monetary policy not a tightening which is something that you are not seeing anywhere yet. We think that global economy is slowing down very, very fast and it's probably already in the discussion and I suspect in next few calls we will show that.

Rene, we are maybe now looking for to -- some investors for the question.

Renee Wei

Absolutely. Now we will turnover to some of the questions that came in through the e-mails. We have [indiscernible] analyst from GMP Securities asking the timing on canceling the China joint venture, [indiscernible] announced back in May, why it's cancelled now and not earlier?

Roy Sebag

Yes, so this is a good question. And one that's been raised several times even before we formerly announced what we did today. It's true that the announcement was made in May 11. But at first, we want to make sure, how seriously announcement was, if there were ways to get around it. Through the summer, we worked diligently with our JD Partner to try salvages. We were trying to find every way you have to invest the capital, it was required above. It wasn't that we don't believe in China as a market to the point where we could invest that capital. It's just that we also at the board level of Goldmoney see that this was some kind of a slightest end by the end Chinese government. On the one hand we had a state-owned joint venture partner that was supportive and on the other hand a policy was issued directly attacked the business that we were going to engage in. So we say trust and verify, we want to take our clients, study them with just in the legal counsel, a local legal counsel to help and buy that.

We work with the JV partners through the summer and ultimately by the end of August particularly clear that we weren't going to be able to get around it. The only way was to comply with all fees and it was at that point the Board of Directors, Goldmoney work through a session where more research was done, a memo was written and ultimately decided that in this quarter we did make the announcements and securing the intellectual property assets that we've developed and that's where we are. So it's important when you're trying to implement good governance not to rush to quickly, we never saw the policy on the date of May 11 as being material. We see the materiality being now as we are deciding to base the exit to JV or temporarily pausing it. We are still hopeful that perhaps in the future things will change. All the source code is in our possession. All of the translated source code, translated technology is in our possession. Goldmoney.cnn is a domain that we acquired as well and that we have a right to, so that is sort of the explanation of why they announce it today.

Renee Wei

Our next question is from an investor in Germany, our shareholders holding listings of Goldmoney 9DT eligible to participate in a distribution of [indiscernible]?

Roy Sebag

Yes, all shareholders including German shareholders holding 9DT, we'll see receive a distribution through the electronic bearing system.

Renee Wei

Great. So that brings us to an end of the Q&A portion of the call, any closing statements from our team?

Roy Sebag

I just like to thank everyone for your continued support, and I think that this was overall a wonderful quarter for our company, really driven by Mene. We are very excited about Mene. We think that it's a better business model than the core Goldmoney business, and we think that we correctly mitigated for potential risks associated with Menē early on, and we are now positioned to harvest again as Menē is keen to just getting started. It's really just the beginning of that system and how big you can get. I think it could become a business that generates CAD50 million or CAD100 million in revenue within one or two years. That's the kind of demand we are seeing. So thanks again and until next time.

Renee Wei

Great, so that brings to the end of the conference call. Our thanks to those of you who submitted question, or participated on the phone for Goldmoney Inc. second quarter 2019 earnings and business update, and we look forward to chatting with you on our next call.