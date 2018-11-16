Cell Therapy Crossing Into Babylon?

The MOA for stem cells is believed to be due to their ability to excrete several different cytokines that provide anti-inflammatory activity, protect injured cells and promote tissue repair.

Scientists originally believed that the therapeutic benefit of stem cells would derive from their ability to grow new cells/tissue; this has not been observed.

Commercial Stem Cell Investment

In 1924, histological studies suggested that a single type of precursor cell within the mesenchyme develops into different many types of blood cells (ISBN 978-1-4614-7696-2). Mesenchymal cells (MSCs) are one type of stem cell that has been of intense interest to research scientists since the 1950s; there has been a substantial body of work examining how MSCs differentiate into different cell types including bone, cartilage, muscle and fat. A search in PubMed on mesenchymal cells turns up over 86,000 citations which provides some indication on just how much time and money has been spent in this area. Today, MSCs are available as a research reagent as different types of MSCs can be purchased from ATCC and commercial vendors.

Clinical scientists have made a significant effort to incorporate MSCs into treatments for a range of diseases since the early 2000s. For instance, a meta-analysis was published in 2011 of bone marrow stem cell treatment of ST-segment myocardial infarct patients. The cardiologists identified 45 cell therapy trials that might be suitable for inclusion in their analysis. Twenty-nine of these 45 trials were included in the analysis; these 29 trials included a total of 1,830 treated patients with MSCs. It's clear that cardiologists have been interested in cell-based therapy for treatment of heart disease and have mounted a sustained effort to this end. MI patients are not the only group on which MSCs have been used; indications where MSCs have been used include knee surgery, pressure ulcers, lukodystrophy, Hurler syndrome, Crohn’s fistula, disc repair, hematologic cancer, arthritis, coronary artery disease…

After 30-40 years of large scale investment a technology is no longer considered a “hot” area of research for young researchers and institutional money managers tend to become skeptical. A paragraph from a Fierce Biotech article in 2013 sums up the status: "Once heralded as a major new initiative in medicine, stem cell research has waxed and waned in recent years with little encouragement from Big Pharma players. Sanofi just shrugged off its $1.25 billion collaboration with Osiris, which cost Genzyme $130 million upfront. But a number of smaller players remain committed to the long-term success of the field. In the recent words of one Oppenheimer analyst MSCs have been dragged through the mud…by a combination of inconsistent manufacturing, underpowered trials, and poorly-chosen indications."

After many false starts, head fakes and outright failures in the field are stem cells really a viable therapeutic agent? This article will provide a summary overview of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and allow the reader to reach their own decision about whether or not it may be worthwhile for them to conduct additional due diligence into this Australian biotech.

Mesenchymal Cells:

Mesenchymal cells are found in a variety of human tissues including bone marrow, placenta, amniotic fluid and adipose tissue. In addition to their ability to form different types of tissue, MSCs have a second critical function. MSCs secrete biomolecules that induce tissue repair or modify the immune response. For instance, in response to damaged blood vessels, MSCs secrete growth factors that promote blood vessel regeneration; MSCs secrete chemokines, growth factors and enzymes that promote survival, proliferation and endogenous tissue repair in heart, brain and bone marrow. Lastly, MSCs can exert an immunomodulatory effect via interactions with white blood cells.

Mesoblast’s Cells: MPCs to MLCs

In 1991, scientists at Fred Hutchinson in Seattle generated a monoclonal antibody to the STRO-1 antigen which bound to about 10% of bone marrow MSCs; these researchers concluded that this antibody could be used to isolate cells that were precursor MSCs. In September 2007, a team of researchers from France used an antibody to STRO-1 to separate STRO-1 MSCs from all other MSCs in bone marrow; they then evaluated the anti-proliferative activity of the pure STRO-1 MSCs as compared to a mixture of all MSCs in bone marrow. The two graphs below show the growth inhibition of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in the absence (left graph) and presence (right graph) of a mitogen at different enrichment ratios of STRO-1/Total MSCs.

Int. J Lab Hematology, Nasef et al (2009)31:9-19

The gray bars represent growth of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in the absence of MSCs (positive control). The black bars represent growth of PBMCs in the presence of MSCs at various ratios of enriched Stro-1 MSC cells (the highest ratio is 0.3 represents a 30% enrichment of STRO-1 MSC cells). The white bars represent growth of PBMCs in the presence of an equivalent number of unenriched MSCs. This allowed the researchers to compare the relative activity of STRO-1 MSCs to treatment with all MSCs purified using the traditional approach. These researchers concluded that (1) the STRO-1 marker is carried by pure primitive MSCs and that (2) STRO-1 MSCs exhibit a 1,000 fold greater inhibition of lymphocyte proliferation other MSC cells.

At the same time, the French team was isolating STRO-1 MSCs. Scientists at MESO were working on a manuscript that disclosed the isolation and properties of a discrete subpopulation of MSCs which they believe are the progenitor of differentiated MSCs; that is, the single cell type from which other MSCs are derived. MESO has named their cell a mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC). The idea to identify a progenitor MSC and the skill to successfully complete this task turned out to be a critical technical step for MESO.

MESO can now undertake large scale expansion of MPCs while maintaining their ability to produce key biomolecules associated with tissue health and repair. This allows them to deliver a cellular product with defined batch release criteria using validated potency assays. This offers a significant advantage over autologous stem cell products produced from a patient’s own cells. MESO has focused on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells (MLCs) which are present around blood vessels in tissues where they can respond effectively to various signals associated with tissue damage. MLCs of a variety of biomolecules associated with several reparative mechanisms associated with the maintenance and repair of tissue.

MESO lists their Tier 1 (prioritized) products in a corporate backgrounder on their website. The products listed below are manufactured with different culture conditions, based on different formulations, given by different routes of administration and with different dosing regimens.

Product Indication Regulatory Stage MPC-150-IM Advanced heart failure Class 3 Advanced heart failure Class 4* Phase 3 Phase 2B MPC-06-ID Chronic lower back pain Phase 3 MPC-300-IV RA DN/Type 2 Diabetes Phase 2 Phase 2 MSC-100-IV Acute GvHD Phase 3/rolling BLA? Approved Japan * Trial designed and conducted by NIH

This is an impressive list of indications. After all this time, money and talent that have been thrown at this technology, is there any reason to believe this list will eventually generate revenue?

Overview of Three of MESO’s Clinical Programs:

Acute GvHD: Avisol Capital Partners recently authored a piece on MESO’s treatment for GvHD and consequently I won’t discuss the clinical outcomes for this trial or the market as he covered this thoroughly. This product (MSC-100-IV) is on the market in Japan and MESO recently completed a successful trial in the US. MESO reported 69% overall survival at 180 days and they plan on meeting with FDA and requesting the ability to file a rolling BLA.

Advanced heart failure: MESO’s ongoing phase III trial (NCT02032004) is a double-blind, randomized, sham-procedure-controlled study of efficacy and safety of MPCs (Rexlemestrocel-L) in 600 patients suffering chronic heart failure. The results of this trial should largely drive corporate valuation over the next 12-18 months.

There are about 500,000 new cases of heart failure reported each year. Fifty percent of newly reported cases die within 5 years of diagnosis; 75% die within 8 years. The US healthcare system spends about $17.8 billion annually on these patients. There are more than 1.3 million patients categorized as Class III coronary heart failure (CHF) using the criteria of the New York Heart Association (NYHA), 250,000 with NYHA Class IV CHF, and 50,000 patients with end-stage CHF. These patients experience high rates of morbidity and mortality.

MESO’s double-blinded randomized (1:1) phase III trial is being conducted in multiple study sites in the US and Canada. Adult patients with moderate to advanced New York Heart Association Class II/III chronic heart failure with left ventricular systolic dysfunction are potential participants. The trial’s primary efficacy endpoint is a comparison of recurrent non-fatal heart failure-related major adverse cardiac events (HF-MACE) in moderate to advanced CHF patients receiving either MPC-150-IM by catheter injection into the damaged left ventricular heart muscle or sham control. MESO recently completed a relationship in China with Tasly for this indication.

What is HF-MACE? MACE stands for major adverse cardiac events which include cardiac death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary bypass grafting. HF-MACE is MACE or the need for hospitalization due to heart failure.

There is scientific controversy associated with this program. SA author Alpha Exposure has written 3 negative articles on MESO the last of which was published in Sept of 2016. The article accuses MESO of data mining the outcome of this phase 2 trial. This is not an unreasonable accusation as Stephen Farris and April Stempien-Otero of the University Washington Medical School published a critical manuscript in the journal Circulation Research that examined the outcomes of MESO’s phase II study. This manuscript was published in the same journal that published the results of MESO’s phase II study. This is the equivalent of a formal scientific pissing match. Excerpts from their criticism include:

… although HF-MACE was compared between each group and against the control with t-tests, no correction for multiple comparisons was used. … therefore one should be cautious in using these data as primary justification of efficacy. Moreover, as specifically outlined in the study, the HF-MACE endpoint was generated in a post-hoc manner.

…the control group did not receive any injection of vehicle, PBS, or non-MSC cells. ..could conclude that injecting cells into the myocardium stimulated inflammation and thus potentially relevant biologic effects. … However, likely because safety was established, the FDA has approved a Phase III study determining the effect of transendocardial injection.

Their objections are accurate and valid yet they sound positively dyspeptic that the FDA allowed this travesty of science to continue. For investors the real question is not whether sufficient scientific rigor is present in the MESO phase II study but rather is there a potential clinical benefit and a way to demonstrate the same? I’d point out that a group of engineers given the same data set and objectives would be considered inept if they didn't adopt MESO's course of action.

The trial didn’t meet stated efficacy endpoints in the patient population examined with the enrollment used (n=60: three dosing groups of 20 with 5 in each group used as control). The trial did, however, provide a dosing level to take forward into the next study to determine efficacy; it also provided insight into the patient population that may benefit from treatment. The real skill in applied development is to identify the path forward in the shortest time using the fewest resources; scientists march to a different tune. Science and applied development require at least some different skill sets.

The authors of the phase II study did include a section they labeled Post Hoc HF-MACE Analysis wherein they stated that the incidence rate for time-to-first HF-MACE was 33% for the control group, 20% for 25 million MPC, 40% for the 75 million MPC, and 0% for the 150 million MPC group. … the 150 million MPC group was significantly different for HFMACE from all other groups. I was not offended by the fact that this observation was made post hoc.

The company continued to follow patients in this trial and presented an update in Jan 2018. The graphs below shown below compare 36-month outcomes for patients in the 150M dose group versus placebo. The graph on the left side shows the % of all patients in each group free from HF-MACE; the graph on the right examines a more severely impacted sub-population which entered the trial with a left ventricular systolic volume (LVESV) >100ml at baseline. Separation between the treatment group and placebo increases over time. That is, the statistical power of the positive outcome scenario has increased with time. The initial judgment used in sizing this trial has been justified in my mind; however, there was a penalty to the company in the scientific court of public perception.

Excerpted from presentation at JPMorgan 36th Healthcare Conf. - slide 29

Key post-hoc observation: patients with LVESV>100ml in the control group had 11 total or recurrent HF-MACE events over 36 months as compared to 0 in the group treated with 150M MPCs. The company may have identified a key inclusion criteria (LVESV>100ml) associated with clinical benefit; this could be important for patients and provide the basis for legitimate patent claims. It would be impossible to identify the possibility of a relationship for a 100ml LVESV cutoff and response at the start of the trial; in fact, this relationship is still not proven. However, MESO’s judgment in trial design seems reasonably utilitarian.

It has also been alleged that the company has changed the endpoints in this trial. The reader can make their own determination of this claim by reviewing the following link: changes. The link provides a side-by-comparison of the initial protocol and the current protocol. Be aware that Teva (NYSE:TEVA) originally was responsible for this trial which is why you will see their name.

In April of 2017, MESO announced the trial’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee had no safety concerns relating to current trial with MPC-150-IM and formally recommended that the trial should continue as planned. The company also announced that the pre-specified interim futility analysis of the efficacy endpoint in the trial's first 270 patients was met.

The company remains blinded to safety and efficacy data for the trial as well as the numerical results of this interim analysis so only the ICMC knows the robustness of the efficacy data. If the data had been extremely robust the ICMC could have stopped the trial to allow all patients to receive treatment but the results evidently did not merit this action.

Left Ventricular Assist Devices: An NIH designed and conducted Phase 2b study has been selected as a late-breaking presentation at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in Chicago in early (Nov 11). This study was funded by NIH and the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, and conducted by the NIH-funded Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network.

MESO’s MPC-150-IM was used in an earlier safety trial (AE data for GI bleeds shown below) for the treatment of end-stage heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). If the results of this independently conducted trial are positive (a) they could influence the thinking of academic cardiologists on the role of stem cells in this patient population and (b) it augurs well for success in other indications.

The use of MPC-150-IM for end-stage heart failure patients with LVADs has received RMAT designation. There are 50,000 new patients diagnosed with end-stage heart failure in the US annually and their 1 year mortality exceeds 50%. A small portion of this population is eligible for LVADs but those patients also have high morbidity and a 1 year mortality of 20-30%. The US market for MPC-150-IM for end-stage heart failure patients with LVADs is estimated at $500M with no other product in development. The phase I pilot trial showed reduced hospitalization and strengthened native heart function as judged by weaning from LVAD. Success in this trial could influence how the stock is perceived by institutional investors.

The post-hoc analysis from the 30-patient safety trial demonstrated reduced hospitalization and strengthened native heart failure, e.g. at 30 days 30% of the control group was dead versus 0% of treatment group. GI bleeding and the associated post-surgical hospitalizations are a significant AE associated with this surgery. The slide below shows the treated group (red) exhibited a longer time to 1st hospitalization due to major GI bleeding. The FDA has given MESO guidance that reduction in major GI bleeding episodes and related hospitalizations is a clinically meaningful outcome (high unmet need) that could be an approvable regulatory endpoint.

Taken from MESO 6K filed on Nov 07 2018

Update on Left Ventricular Assist Devices: MESO announced the results for the study in heart failure LVAD recipients on the 11th of November. The trial failed to meet its pre-specified primary endpoint. Key issues are listed below.

This trial was funded by NHLBI and NINDS of the NIH and Canadian Institutes for Health Research and trial design and execution was performed outside of MESO;

The primary endpoint of "temporary weaning from full LVAD support" was decided upon by the surgeons who designed the trial;

FDA granted RMAT designation for this patient population based on the data in the pilot study and indicated the following in two different FDA meetings held in December of 2017 (RMAT granted) and June 2018 (type B mtg): Non-surgical GI bleeding and/or epistaxis are clinically meaningful issues for patients with LVADs and represent an unmet need ; Temporary weaning from LVAD is a biomarker and not a clinically meaningful outcome.

The rate of GI/Epistaxis bleeding was shown to be different (p<0.001) between control (15.9 events/100 patient months; n=53) and treatment group (3.8 events/100 patient months; n=106).

There was no difference in mortality at 6 or 12 months between the two groups.

Other than post-operative non-surgical bleeding there was no difference in SAEs between the two groups.

Taken from MESO Corporate presentation: November 13, 2018, entitled LVAD Results Webcast Presentation

The company plans to meet with FDA and ask if the data from this phase II trial is sufficient to submit a BLA for MPC-150-IM in patients with end-stage heart failure implanted with a left ventricular assist device for reduction in major GI bleeding episodes and related hospitalizations.

Refractory Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): MESO is targeting the population of RA patients who do not respond to TNF inhibitors or who cannot tolerate TNF inhibitors which is about 1/3 of the 3 million patients in the US. RA is a well-studied disease state and FDA uses the American College of Rheumatology Criteria (ACR-N) to evaluate treatments. A drug must demonstrate at least a 20% increase (improvement) in ACR-N for a patient to have a clinically meaningful improvement, i.e. treatment success. For instance, the Gilead/Galapagos drug recently reported that 80% of patients demonstrated at least a 20% improvement in signs and symptoms of RA at week 16 versus 33% for placebo.

The results from two dose levels in MESO’s RA trial for patients who had failed at least 1 biological agent are shown below. The red line is a dose of 1M cells and the purple line is a dose of 2M cells. Placebo is in black. At 2M cells a mean improvement of about 48% is observed by week 12 which is maintained out to week 39. The mean values for the 1M treatment group demonstrate a steady improvement out to week 39 which is extremely interesting and suggests some type of cell engraftment. Both treatment groups are statistically significant versus placebo. This is clearly a very significant market opportunity for the company.

Taken from Corporate Webcast Presentation Feb 16, 2017

Intellectual Property (IP): Is there a moat?

The company reports that they have about 800 patents and patent applications across all jurisdictions. A search on Google Patents for patents assigned to Mesoblast yields 76 distinct filings. Thirty six of these filing predate the formation of Mesoblast in 2004 as six were filed as early as 1990. A great deal of MESO’s IP was acquired from Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) in the acquisition of their stem cell business which included MESO’s GvHD product. The OSIR IP portfolio consisted of 110 filings including 48 in the United States, 21 in Europe and 9 in Japan. Osiris was an early entry in stem cells and had entered into an agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals in August of 2003; JCR Pharmaceuticals is currently marketing MESO’s GvHD product in Japan.

In 2003, Osiris had entered into collaboration with Boston Scientific for the clinical use of MSCs in bone marrow transplantation in support of hematological malignancies, cardiac repair after acute myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure and regeneration of meniscus after meniscectomy. I can understand how a potential investor with a background in pharmaceutics would question the ability of a company to protect products based on ideas that have been actively explored clinically for more than 20 years. An analysis of this large patent portfolio is beyond the scope of this article and ability/knowledge of this author; however, it may be worthwhile to review some of the more recent unissued IP filings.

The application titles starting the year after the acquisition of Osiris include the following 7 applications: (1) Improved stem cell composition, (2) Treatment of immune disorders, (3) Prevention of progressive heart failure, (4) Method for treating heart failure, (5) Cell culture method for mesenchymal stem cells, (6) Potency assay and (7) Methods and apparatus for separating cells from micro carriers. These are not the types of patents big pharma like, i.e. new active agents with distinct chemical structures. However, if MESO identifies a new unanticipated element (formulation, method of use,…) that provides utility then they have a reasonable chance of success to obtain additional IP.

Application 3 above (US-2017333482-A1), as an example, covers the largest target market MESO is pursuing. In this application, the inventors claim to have identified the population of subjects with heart disease who will respond to treatment with correctly prepared MSCs, i.e. patients with a left ventricular end-systolic volume ( LVESV ) volume of 75 mL or greater. And what are the correct cells? Application number 6 (CA-2984987-A1) may provide a hint: A method for determining the potency of mesenchymal lineage precursor or stem cells comprising…. determining the amount of TGF.beta.1 released by the cells into the culture medium, wherein an amount of at least about 2800 pg per 1 million cells of TGF.beta-1 is indicative of biological activity or therapeutic efficacy. These claims are very different from the composition of matter claims that the traditional pharmaceutical industry relies upon. Are these claims patentable? The answer requires a reading of the prior art and an analysis but after so much failure in the field it’s unclear to me why identifying the correct population and the correct cell characteristics would not be patentable in the US provided these elements are not identified in the prior art. In fact, a powerful obviousness argument can be made if the conditions identified by MESO contradict the prior art. The inventors at MESO may have defined the metes and bounds of the indication/method that provide utility and this can provide a clear basis for a patent.

Out of curiosity I took a look at application 2 above related to immune diseases. The first claim in that application is: A method of increasing production and/or function of anti-inflammatory cells in a subject … a composition comprising genetically unmodified stem cells wherein said genetically unmodified stem cells express angiopoietin-1 (Ang1) in an amount of at least 0.1 μg/10E6 cells. If the prior art does not identify this relationship and it correlates with utility, then again they should be able to get an application issued.

It would be interesting to listen to two patent attorneys debate the strength of the method claims in these patents and estimate how significantly they reduce the probability of other companies investing in competitive products based on MSCs. Fortunately, we can observe the results of such a debate in the MESO-TIG licensing deal consummated in December of 2017. TiGenix is a European company stem cell company recently purchased by Takeda. TiGenix developed CX601 (Alofisel) for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn’s disease. Alofisel is the first stem cell therapy to receive a positive opinion from CHMP. The licensing deal between MESO and TIG was announced in a joint press release that extolled the virtues the deal brought to each company. MESO received $24M in payment and single-digit royalties on net sales of Alofisel. TIG received exclusive access to certain of its [MESO] patents to support global commercialization of the adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell product Cx601 for the local treatment of fistulae. It seems to me that the only reasonable conclusion to draw is that MESO’s IP has value as MESO made no direct investment into development of Alofisel.

No company is likely to contemplate challenging MESO’s products until they are successful in at least one indication. If that happens, I don’t see why big pharma would invest in a development program to develop an MSC-based products. The planning for any such investment would include a freedom to operate opinion from attorneys. The attorneys would have to provide an opinion that any such product would not infringe any of the claims in the patents MESO owns. Why engender this risk; the safer play is to simply buy the company.

Product Costs Could be a Negative:

The products MESO manufactures may have advantages over autologous stem cell products; however, MESO’s products are never going to be inexpensive. MLCs are isolated from bone marrow taken from healthy adults; each donor equates to a single master cell bank. Master cell banks are then expanded to produce the cell-based therapeutic; each expansion may yield thousands of doses depending upon the product. The product is then formatted, packaged and cryopreserved. Products are sent to distributors or directly to treatment centers in cryo-shippers where it stays in the cryoshipper until thawed for patient use.

Cash:

Pro-forma cash on June 30, 2018, was US $116.8 million, including US $37.8 million balance sheet cash; US $40.0 million from Tasly Pharmaceutical Group (strategic partnership investment by Tasly) and US $39.0 million from NovaQuest Capital Management. NovaQuest is a strategic investment division of Quintiles which has deep experience in all aspects of clinical development as they have been the world's largest CROs in the world for over a decade; the author hired Quintiles about 15 years ago for several different activities and can attest to the high level of experience and expertise they can draw upon in all areas of clinical development. In July, MESO entered into a $50.0 million financing facility with NovaQuest which was to be used for the continued development and commercialization of remestemcel-L (MSC-100-IV) for children with steroid refractory acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGVHD). On closing, Mesoblast drew $30.0 million and issued $10.0 million in ordinary shares. Prior to maturity in July 2026, the loan is only repayable from net sales of remestemcel-L. Interest payments will be deferred until after the first ex Asia commercial sale of remestemcel-L. This financing is subordinated to the senior creditor who is Hercules. The Hercules $75.0 million financing is a non-dilutive, four-year credit facility; the first tranche of $35.0 million was drawn on closing. An additional $15.0 million may be drawn on or before Q4 CY2018, and a further $25.0 million may be drawn on or before Q3 CY2019, as certain milestones are met.

Cash is consequential as MESO has historically expended large sums of money; that is, they have been a development company for over 15 years without meaningful revenues. The last reported quarterly burn rate was about $20 million. Since MESO listed in the US last year all of their annuals are not available to review but if forced to take a WAG at their total expenditures I would place them at $1.5 billion; Dr. Itescu, the driving force behind the company, has no shortage of ability, vision and drive; his ability to continue to finance this visionary tech company for 15 years in the face of adversity is as big, if not bigger, an achievement than the technological advances.

MESO intends to license their heart failure treatment (MPC-150-IM) and RA therapy (MPC-300-IV) and Dr. Itescu has stated that the company is in discussions with potential licensees. I don't believe that revenues from remestemcel-L (MSC-100-IV) for children with steroid refractory acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGVHD) will make a dent in their expenditures in either 2018 or 2019. It is entirely possible/likely that the company will conduct at least one additional financing in 2019.

Author's View:

The future valuation of MESO depends in large part upon the outcome of their Dream HF-1 (NCT02032004) trial and their ability to license the heart failure indication in the US and Europe (Tasly license in China). Philip Taylor published a piece in Fierce Biotech on the outcome that highlights how pivotal this trial is for MESO. In light of these trial results I went back and re-read the manuscript by Stephen Farris and April Stempien-Otero which criticized the published results from MESO's phase II trial. Again, I found the criticisms perfectly valid. Specific AE data from the phase II heart failure study published by Perin is not included in the results and the power is too low to draw meaningful conclusions in any event.

One thing seems clear, Rexlemestrocel-L is not wonder drug that will allow heart failure patients to magically dance like the Nicholas brothers; however, different trials support the conclusions that there is a reduction in systemic inflammation to a degree sufficient to provide clinically meaningful benefit for specific endpoints that FDA has agreed to. Biocardia has also published a positive result using stem cells in a very small study in ischemic heart failure patients. Also, Athersys has demonstrated convincing data using stem cells in stroke victims.

Let's look at the consequences of this current trial as opposed to the headlines. MESO just hit a prespecified FDA approved endpoint (GI bleeds/hospitalizations) in a $500M-market that has no other treatment. That market can be accessed directly by the company without a partner since there are a limited number of locations that implant LVADs. This market alone could make MESO cash-flow positive. Will FDA consider approval based on the outcomes from this trial? This will be a very interesting example of how FDA interprets RMAT; I think the chances of an acceptance based on this trial would have been strongly improved if there had been a difference in the survival data.

If the agency does not allow MESO a limited label based on data from this trial, it will take another 18 months and likely further equity dilution to complete a second trial for this indication. In the interim, the initial read on Dream trial should have been announced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MESO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute investment advice. The author strongly advises readers to consult their financial advisor prior to interested in biotechnology stocks as they are fraught with risk.