Laredo Petroleum Will Become Oilier In 2019

Laredo Petroleum has also produced less oil and more gas than anticipated but this should converse in 2019 as the company shifts to low-density drilling.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) may have disappointed investors with its latest quarterly results, considering the driller missed the analysts’ earnings estimate as well as its own oil production guidance but its future outlook is looking positive. The company will benefit from the improvement in oil prices at the Permian Basin. Its production profile will also become oilier in 2019 as it shifts to low-density drilling. Further, Laredo has shown that it can bring its cash flows in line with its capital expenditure and 2019 could turn out to be a cash flow neutral year for the company.

The oil price environment in the Permian Basin – where Laredo operates - has improved considerably in recent weeks. The price of the Midland WTI - the region’s benchmark - dropped to as low as $17 a barrel below the US benchmark WTI in August due to the pipeline constraints. That had a negative impact on the oil price realizations of Laredo Petroleum as well as a number of other small-to-mid-cap drillers. Some, such as Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), curtailed drilling activity in the Permian Basin. However, Plains All American (PAA) has started shipping an additional 300,000 to 350,000 bopd from its expanded Permian to Cushing, Oklahoma Sunrise pipeline which has helped ease some of the supply bottlenecks. The midstream MLP is also developing the 670,000 bpd Cactus II oil pipeline, a portion of which will be placed into service within a few months.

Besides, a number of major Permian Basin pipelines are going to come online from H2-2019. This includes the Gray Oak pipeline, which is being constructed by Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), which will be able to transport up to 900,000 bpd of crude oil from the Permian Basin to the US Gulf Coast. More than 2.2 million bpd of new pipeline capacity will become operational in the next 12-15 months which will substantially ease the region’s supply constraints. The Midland WTI futures discount against WTI for December 2018 has already improved to ($4.19) per barrel while the November 2019 contract is priced at ($1.20), as per data from the CME Group.

In the third quarter, Laredo did benefit from improvement in oil and NGL price realizations (with derivatives), which averaged $55.41 a barrel and $23.99 a barrel in the third quarter, showing increases of 9.2% and 33.4% respectively from Q3-2017. This, combined with 19% increase in production to 71,382 boe per day, pushed the company’s adjusted profits to $0.27 per share from $0.14 a year earlier, although this was lower than analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.28 per share. Laredo was exposed to the weak prices at the Permian Basin. Its pre-hedged realized price was 87% of the benchmark WTI, down from 93% in Q2-2018.

Moving forward, however, Laredo’s realizations as a percentage of WTI will move past 90%. Note that Laredo has also contracted firm transportation capacity on the Gray Oak pipeline through 2026. The company has contracted 25,000 bopd for the first year and 35,000 bopd for the remaining years on the Gray Oak. That’s ample capacity for a company that produced less than 29,000 bopd in the most recent quarter. More importantly, the Gray Oak pipeline will enable Laredo to capture the US Gulf Coast prices which trade at a premium over the WTI benchmark. This can have a positive impact on Laredo’s realizations and margins.

Laredo is also well-protected against a plunge in WTI oil prices and has extensively hedged its fourth-quarter production. The company has covered 2.39 million barrels of fourth-quarter oil production, which is equivalent to roughly 90% of its anticipated volumes, using puts (wtd. avg. floor price $51.93/bbl) and collars (wtd. avg. floor price $41.43/bbl and ceiling $60/bbl). For 2019, the company has hedged 8.69 million barrels of oil production mainly by using puts with an average floor price of $47.91 per barrel. As a result, Laredo’s cash flows will be well-protected if WTI plunges to $45 or lower and if the commodity surges, then Laredo can capitalize fully on the rally.

Laredo’s output has also turned out to be gassier than expected which may have also disappointed some investors. Although the company’s total production for Q3-2018 was ahead of its guidance of 71,000 boepd, this beat was driven by strong levels of NGL and natural gas production, which was evident in the previous quarters as well. In fact, the company missed its oil production guidance by 300 bpd. So far, in the first nine months of this year, the company has posted a 27.3% increase in NGL and 25% increase in natural gas production while oil growth was just 8.2%. Its production mix in the third quarter was 40% crude oil, missing the company’s guidance of 41% and down from 44% in Q3-2017. As per the company’s guidance, its production will be 40% crude oil in the fourth quarter as well. This could negatively impact the company’s future earnings.

However, I believe Laredo’s production mix, which became gassier in 2018, will likely start tilting back to oil from 2019. The company’s drilling activity mainly occurs in the Wolfcamp region of the Permian Basin and here (in the Upper and Middle Wolfcamp), Laredo has been working on a high-density drilling program for the last one and a half years to evaluate the long-term potential of its resource base. Total production from high-density drilling has been better than expected, but the oil decline rates have also turned out to be steeper than what the company anticipated. As a result, oil production came in low and this likely had a negative impact on the company’s profits which came in weaker than expected. For Q3-2018, Laredo said that it will produce 29,100 bopd but its actual output came in at 28,800 bopd.

From 2019, however, Laredo will increase its focus on low-density drilling while cutting down high-density activity. That’s going to lift the company’s oil productivity, likely from the second half of next year when it brings low-density wells online. I believe Laredo’s oil production may remain largely flat in H1-2019 as compared to YE-2018 (though it could still post YoY growth) but should begin to increase from H2-2019.

In addition to this, Laredo has also managed to improve its cash flow profile by aligning its cash outflows with the cash inflows, thereby eliminating the cash flow deficit.

In the third quarter, the company generated $145.9 million as cash flow from operations which fully covered capital expenditures (ex. $5 million in bolt-on land acquisitions, lease extensions and data) of $144 million. As a result, the third quarter turned out to be a neutral period for Laredo in terms of cash flows. That’s substantially better than the prior quarters in which the company faced a cash flow deficit. In Q3-2017, for instance, Laredo generated $115.15 million of cash flows from operations but spent $167 million as capital expenditure. As a result, it faced a shortfall of $51.85 million ($115.15Mn-$167Mn). Similarly, in Q2-2018, the company faced a cash flow deficit of $67.87 million ($116.13Mn-$184Mn). The strong levels of cash flows for the third quarter have set up the company well for the future. Although Laredo will still likely report a cash flow deficit for the current year, it is expecting a turnaround in 2019 which could be the first cash flow neutral year for the company.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum have tumbled by 19% in the last four weeks and are currently priced just 3.8-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate. This makes Laredo one of the cheapest oil stocks around. I believe the stock will likely recover as its production and cash flows improve, particularly from 2019. Investors should consider buying the stock on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.