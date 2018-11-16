Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.7% Yield And Upside

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a promising U.S. real estate investment trust in the lodging industry. The REIT has a high-quality property portfolio and leads the industry in terms of EBITDA-margins. Chatham Lodging Trust outearns its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, and shares are sensibly valued, providing investors with upside potential. An investment in Chatham Lodging Trust at today's price point yields 6.7 percent.

Chatham Lodging Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Chatham Lodging Trust is a lodging REIT with a focus on upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The real estate investment trust has a large and growing presence in vital U.S. coastal markets with attractive economic fundamentals.

Here's a location map.

Chatham Lodging Trust portfolio includes Marriott- and Hilton-branded hotels. Marriott's Residence Inn, for instance, represents more than half of the REIT's hotel EBITDA. Silicon Valley is by far the largest market for Chatham Lodging Trust, consolidating nearly a quarter of the REIT's hotel EBITDA.

Here's a breakdown by hotel brand and location.

Chatham Lodging Trust has the highest EBITDA-margin in its peer group, indicating a high-quality, in-demand property portfolio.

Chatham Lodging Trust also has the highest RevPar - RevPar stands for revenue per available room and is a key financial stat that is closely followed by analysts - in its peer group of limited-service hotels.

Capitalization And Debt Maturities

Chatham Lodging Trust has a moderate amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet. At the end of the September quarter, the REIT had $522.7 million of net debt compared to a $900 million market capitalization.

Chatham Lodging Trust further has no significant near-term debt maturities until 2023.

What About The Dividend?

Chatham Lodging Trust covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, but the REIT has an unstable AFFO-payout ratio, thanks to the seasonality in the lodging industry.

Chatham Lodging Trust pulled in quarterly adjusted funds from operations of $0.52/share in the last eight quarters, but the REIT paid out only $0.33/share in dividends. The AFFO-payout ratio has averaged 67 percent.

See for yourself.

On a negative note, Chatham Lodging Trust does not grow its dividend payout, even though the REIT could afford to. Chatham Lodging Trust distributes its dividend to shareholders on a monthly basis at a rate of $0.11/share per month. An investment in CLDT at today's price point yields 6.7 percent.

Valuation

Management has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.88-$1.92/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $19.73, CLDT's dividend stream costs income investors ~10.4x 2018e AFFO.

And here's how Chatham Lodging Trust compares against other lodging REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chatham Lodging Trust is, first and foremost, a bet on the U.S. lodging industry. As long as the economy is doing fine and travelers spend money on business and leisure trips, Chatham Lodging Trust is in a sweet spot. That said, though, an economic downturn would most likely lead to reduced travel budgets which would hurt Chatham Lodging Trust's cash flow and, potentially, its distribution coverage. I don't see any major risks to the dividend over the short haul, but investors need to continuously monitor the REIT's distribution coverage in order to react timely to a deterioration in industry fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Chatham Lodging Trust is a compelling income vehicle for investors that desire a regular, monthly distribution and that also want to maintain a shot at capital growth in a rising economy. The REIT has a cyclical earnings profile, meaning the company can be expected to do well as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead. Chatham Lodging Trust has a strong, premium-branded real estate portfolio and leading EBITDA-margins. The company covers its dividend payout with AFFO, and shares are sensibly valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

