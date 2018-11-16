Taking A Look At Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works has come down off its highs and now offers an enticing entry point.

Photo Source

Illinois Tools Works (ITW) was founded in 1912 and has a long history of being a conglomerate in the industrial segment. It has over the years acquired company after company, making it a powerhouse within its various operating segments. With operations in automotive equipment, test & measurement and electronics, food equipment, polymers and fluids, welding, the construction industry, and specialty categories, the company is economically sensitive in more ways than one. The company has, however, been a steady compounding growth machine and continues to work toward a brighter future. Despite a negative quarterly performance report, investors could do well adding shares of this conglomerate while on sale.

Performance

ITW recently reported third quarter earnings that beat on the bottom line but showed not only a miss on revenue but a decline.

This was the first time since the first quarter of 2016 that the company reported an actual decline in revenue. However, a deeper dive into the earnings report would show us that the company actually had positive organic revenue growth of 2% that was offset from a strong dollar. With currency head winds negatively affecting the report and causing what appeared to be a miss.

The company was able to deliver 11 percent earnings growth, and despite inflationary pressure it improved operating margin by 30 basis points to 24.6 percent. The ability of the company to raise prices and maintain profitability, actually increasing profitability in the current environment speaks to the quality of assets and products it offers.

Source: Earnings Presentation

North America was clearly the leader in sales growth, and international was a headwind. Investors should keep an eye on this in the future quarters as a slow down in both domestic and international sales could become a serious problem for the stock.

The company highlighted where the weakness is stemming from below.

This is great as investors can now keep an eye on the global situation ahead of the earnings reports in the coming quarters and have a better idea of what may or may not affect the earnings report.

The company continued to grow its cash flow, now to $743 million for the quarter, and had 116% conversion of net income. Looking forward the company narrowed full year EPS guidance to a range of $7.55 to $7.65 per share. This would translate to about 15 percent growth at the mid-point of guidance.

The company continued repurchasing shares in the quarter as well with over 10 million shares outstanding reduced from the year prior.

Source: 10Q

This is about 1% of shares outstanding taken out of the market. This may seem small to some investors, but it adds up over the years. The company has reduced shares outstanding from 500 million shares in 2010 to the current 333 million.

ITW data by YCharts

With more than 33% of shares outstanding repurchased in the last 8 years, investors would be larger shareholders of the company. It also has been a well allocated plan as we can see above the share price has increase three fold since it started.

Lastly, taking a look at the balance sheet we see the company is financially sound.

Though debt is a bit high versus cash on hand, the company generates plenty of free cash flow each quarter to cover its obligations. With $1.589 billion in cash on hand versus $7.4 billion in debt, the company is well positioned to continue to return capital to shareholders and acquire companies when an opportunity arises. This is in fact an improved upon financial situation than the year before.

The company has outlined its debt/EBITDA ratio by using the below calculation, making it easy for investors to keep an eye on financial soundness.

Investors should continue to expect debt to be reduces as short-term debt as included $650 million of 1.95% notes due March 1, 2019 and $700 million of 6.25% notes due April 1, 2019. This means the balance sheet should have approximately $1.35 billion less in debt by the middle of 2019. This would reduce over all debt/EBITDA down to about 1.5x.

While there are certainly a few things for investors to watch in the coming quarters, it is evident the company can perform well in the current environment and has been a prudent manager of capital. With that we must see if the shares are a good value at this time.

Valuation

Illinois Tool Works shares have pulled back to a more reasonable level.

ITW data by YCharts

With the recent pull back, the shares no trade at a lower forward P/E than peers as well as a lower PEG ratio. The company trades in the middle of the pack for price to sales implying it is neither over or under valued compared to peers on this metric.

Looking at valuation historically for the company we see the following results.

The shares currently offer a lower forward P/E then in the past 5 years, they also offer a lower P/CF and PEG ratio as well. This could be the opportunity investors have been waiting for and certainly could do worse than starting a position at a time when the shares trade below many of its averages for the past 5 years.

Next, we look at the company's historical yield to see if shares are offering a higher than normal yield.

Source: YieldChart

Sure enough, the company is currently yielding 3.0% thanks to a recent 28% increase in the dividend. With a new quarterly payout of $1 per share the company which has raised its dividend for 43 years now offers an above average yield versus its own history. The high spike in the middle of the chart was during the 2008 recession and the company was then yielding over 4%. A situation being unlikely to unfold like that again, leaves the 3% looking quite nice. In fact only 6.2% of the time in the past 23 years of trading has the company offered a yield above 3%. The average yield is around 2% so investors would do well purchasing shares at a time when it is 50% higher than normal.

Looking at DCF value, we see the following.

Source: Moneychimp

With a reasonable 6% earnings growth leveling off to only 5% there after, the DCF valuation is estimated to be $161.19. This would offer investors a potential return of 21% without dividends included.

Conclusion

Illinois Tool Works is looking like an enticing investment. Investors with a long term time horizon may do well to add shares at this time. With the company steadily reducing shares outstanding, being a dividend aristocrat, and performing reliably, investors can be assured that their investment will do well over time. With shares now yielding an above average 3%, investors can lock in a higher yield while waiting for the shares to appreciate to the level we found in the DCF calculation. Investors should keep an eye on areas of weakness that may cause further pressure on results. Such categories as automotive are cyclical and could cause a downturn in earnings but as any cycle goes it usually returns to normal at some point. A trade deal in the coming quarters would be a positive as well as the price increases implemented to deal with tariffs would remain and further increase margins. Investors do need to be aware this company is economically sensitive, but it seems the shares already have sold off on concerns of a potential slow down. I will be looking to add shares around $130 and continue to add on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.