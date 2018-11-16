Ford Motor: 6.3% Yield And Dirt Cheap

However, the company also reported steep declines in China sales for the month of October, a result of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Ford Motor's (F) shares have shown signs of life lately after they were demolished during the October sell-off. That said, though, uncertainty with respect to the U.S.-China trade conflict and falling sales in China will continue to hang over Ford Motor over the short haul. Shares remain in the bargain, though, and exhibit an attractive risk/reward-combination. An investment in Ford Motor throws off a 6.3 percent dividend.

Ford Motor's shares have staged a nice recovery in November which, in my opinion, was more than overdue. On the back of the October market meltdown, Ford Motor's shares dropped into the single-digits, and were deeply oversold as a result. Ford Motor is now in neutral territory with respect to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, with shares being neither overbought nor oversold.

Year-to-date, Ford Motor's share price has dropped 22.9 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Trade Conflict Weighing On Ford Motor

The single biggest reason for Ford Motor's share price collapse this year is the trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world. After an initial round of tariffs over the summer, the United States slapped $200 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports in September, with import duties starting at 10 percent that will rise to 25 percent at the beginning of 2019. China responded with tariffs of its own, worth $60 billion at the time. In response, the U.S. threatened to place another $267 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports in September.

The trade conflict has hurt Ford Motor's business and stock price. For one thing, Ford Motor, seeing higher input prices for steel and aluminum, lowered its full-year 2018 adjusted earnings guidance from $1.58/share to $1.40/share, reflecting a decline of ~11 percent. Ford's China business has been particularly hard hit by the ongoing tariff escalation.

Ford Motor, for instance, sold just 58,204 vehicles in China in October, reflecting a decline of 45 percent compared to last year's October. The most recently disclosed sales drop comes after a 43 percent reported decline in Chinese vehicle sales in September.

Here's a breakdown of Ford Motor's October sales in China.

Source: Ford Motor Sales Update

Ford Motor Is Still In The Bargain

Ford Motor is hardly an investors' favorite right now, and the auto company's valuation reflects an overly cautious investor attitude towards Ford Motor. Ford Motor's shares are in the bargain bin, selling for just ~7.2x next year's estimated profits. Ford Motor is, in fact, still dirt cheap.

Here's how Ford Motor compares against its biggest U.S. rival, General Motors (GM), in terms of forward price/earnings-ratio.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The recovery in the first two weeks of November is a positive development and goes to show that the emotionally-fueled market sell-off in October was a bit too much. Nonetheless, downside risks have grown in light of the trade stalemate. A continued escalation of the trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world would, first and foremost, hit cyclical companies such as Ford Motor the hardest. An escalating trade war, hence, is the single biggest risk factor, next to a U.S. recession.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor is an interesting income vehicle for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Ford Motor's shares will remain volatile going forward, especially with respect to new tariff announcements on the part of either the United States or China. Ford Motor's China sales dropped off a cliff in October, attesting to the pain that tariffs inflict on U.S. auto companies. That said, though, Ford Motor's shares are still priced for disaster, even though they recovered forcefully from the October lows. I continue to believe that the trade conflict between the U.S. and China will ultimately be resolved at the negotiating table. Given the risks outlined here, Ford Motor is only a suitable investment for investors with an above-average risk-tolerance.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.