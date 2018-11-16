RadiSys/Reliance Merger Presents A Year-End Arbitrage

On June 29, 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), an Indian conglomerate incorporated under the laws of the Republic of India and headquartered in Mumbai, agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), incorporated and headquartered in Oregon, in exchange for $1.72 per share in cash. There are two remaining conditions that must be satisfied before the transaction may close: 1) approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and 2) approval from the Commission for the Protection of Competition of Cyprus. Below discusses those remaining conditions and the arbitrage opportunity for those willing to assume the risk.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States Review and Investigation

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) “is an interagency committee authorized to review [‘covered transactions’] involving foreign investment . . . in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.” See here. CFIUS review begins once a voluntary notice is filed and accepted by the Committee. During its initial review, if CFIUS determines that the transaction is a covered transaction resulting “in control by a foreign person of critical infrastructure” and thereby impairing national security, and the impairment has not been mitigated, then CFIUS will undertake an investigation. See CFR. If, after an investigation is complete, CFIUS and the acquirer have not agreed on mitigating measures, then CFIUS may recommend that the President block the transaction. The President makes the ultimate decision.

When analyzing whether a covered transaction poses a national security risk, CFIUS may consider the following:

domestic production needed for projected national defense requirements; the capability and capacity of domestic industries to meet national defense requirements, including the availability of human resources, products, technology, materials, and other supplies and services; the control of domestic industries and commercial activity by foreign citizens as it affects the capability and capacity of the US to meet the requirements of national security; the potential effects of the proposed or pending transaction on sales of military goods, equipment, or technology to any country; the potential effects of the proposed or pending transaction on US international technological leadership in areas affecting US national security; the potential national security-related effects on US critical infrastructure; the potential national security-related effects on US critical technologies; whether the covered transaction is a foreign government-controlled transaction; the long-term projection of US requirements for sources of energy and other critical resources and material; and such other factors as the President or CFIUS may determine to be appropriate, generally or in connection with a specific review or investigation.

* Sec. 721(F) of the Defense Production Act of 1950

Additionally, in the recently passed Foreign Risk Review and Modernization Act of 2018 (“FIRRMA”) and the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (“ECRA”), Congress sensed that when considering national security risks, CFIUS may also consider the following:

whether a covered transaction involves a country of special concern; whether a foreign person has a history of complying with US laws and regulations; the extent to which the covered transaction will expose sensitive data of US citizens; and the likely effect the covered transaction will exacerbate or create new cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the US or will allow a foreign government to gain a significant new capability to engage in malicious cyber-enable activities.

*Sec. 1702(C) of FIRRMA

Two important terms found above are critical infrastructure and critical technology. Critical infrastructure is defined as, “systems and assets, whether physical or virtual, so vital to the United States that the incapacity or destruction of such systems or assets would have a debilitating impact on national security.” The telecommunications industry is considered 1 of 16 critical infrastructures by the Department of Homeland Security. See here. Critical technology is defined as, “emerging and foundational technologies controlled pursuant to section 1758 of the ECRA.” Although the technologies considered ‘critical’ were not specifically defined by the ECRA, based on public debate and past CFIUS concerns it is anticipated that 5G technology will fall into this category.

Here, RSYS appears to have emerging and foundational technology that impacts a sector considered critical infrastructure; thereby implicating an investigation from CFIUS. The firm is a self-proclaimed “global leader in open telecom solutions” and provider of open-sourced software solutions and hardware solutions for both US and international telecommunication service providers. Furthermore, RSYS believes its software products uniquely position the firm to capitalize on the ongoing and upcoming global deployments of 4G Long Term Evolution (“LTE”) mobile and 5G networks. See 10-k. The firm offers an assortment of sophisticated open-source software for 5G clients including a variety of industry “first-to-market” software solution products focusing on 5G technology. See here and here. It holds 37 US patents and another 6 US patents pending. Based on these findings, it appears that RSYS does indeed hold 5G critical technology which could possibly impair national security regarding the telecommunication industry if the business fell into the wrong hands. Therefore, it is not surprising that CFIUS is investigating the transaction.

Despite the national security concerns due to RSYS’s technology, this transaction has several mitigating factors that could assuage CFIUS into allowing the transaction under agreed upon National Security Agreement (“NSA”). First, RIL is incorporated in a country not considered a “special concern” by the US. Second, RSYS does not appear to have any government contracts that could jeopardize national security. Third, there are many competitors in the emerging 5G technology space, making the US less reliant on RSYS. Fourth, RSYS is neither in close proximity to US government real estate nor will it displace highly skilled employees. And fifth, CFIUS has dealt with RIL in the past and allowed the previous transaction to close after executing an NSA. Therefore, this deal has a high chance of receiving CFIUS approval.

1. India

India is not a country of special concern as defined by Congress and should not, on its face, raise national security concerns. According to the House of Representatives' version of FIRRMA, “countries of special concern” include countries subject to U.S. export restrictions or U.S. arms embargo, state sponsors of terrorism, and other factors as determined by regulations. India is none of these. In fact, the Indian and the U.S. governments formed a High Technology Cooperation Group (HTCG) in November 2002 to facilitate and promote high technology bilateral trade. See here. (Also see this speech given by then Secretary of Commerce Hirschhorn in 2014 to the HTCG applauding its success.) This pact will likely be highly favorable for this deal receiving approval by CFIUS.

2. Government Contracts

RSYS does not report any material government contracts that could raise national security concerns. In 2017, there were 5 customers that made up 62% of RSYS annual sales. None of those customers were government entities. Moreover, government sales were not mentioned anywhere in RSYS most recent 10-k.

* RSYS 2017 10-k

There could, however, be a situation where national security is a concern as a result of an indirect relationship. For example, Verizon Wireless provides the US government with wireless as well as wireline products. Verizon’s use of RSYS technology could create a cybersecurity risk in the event RSYS control fell into the wrong hands. Although this example is possible, it’s not probable given the actors involved and could be mitigated by an NSA. Therefore, it does not appear national security will be impaired as a result of this transaction.

3. Competition

The US is not limited to RSYS’s products when it comes to 5G technology. Rather, RSYS faces stiff competition across its product line. For instance, RSYS’s software segment is challenged by at least 19 competitors, including larger US companies like Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Dolby Laboratories, Ltd. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, according to RSYS, some of its competitors have advantages over it due to their larger presence, larger developer network, deeper market experience and larger sales, consulting and marketing resources. Therefore, it appears that the US government has alternatives to RSYS’s technology, thereby alleviating a potential national security concern.

4. Real Estate and Employees

RSYS does not appear to own/lease any real estate in close proximity to sensitive government sites. RSYS’s main headquarters is in Hillsboro, Oregon. It also has US sales and support offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. A Google search turned up a Department of Energy building less than a mile away from the Hillsboro Headquarters. But based on the imagery, it appears to be an office building. Furthermore, next to the DoE is a Planar Systems building, which was involved in a transaction subject to a CFIUS investigation a couple years back which was ultimately approved. Also, RSYS’s professional staff as well as R&D staff are primarily located in India, alleviating any job displacement concerns relating to national security. Therefore, real estate and personnel should not be a national security concern.

5. RIL’s 2008 Transaction

RIL’s previous success acquiring a US telecommunications company subject to CFIUS review increases the probability that it closes the RSYS transaction. In 2008, RIL purchased US telecom company Yipes Communication. At that time, the Indian government had a very small stake in RIL (less than 0.2%). CFIUS decided to conduct an investigation which resulted in an NSA. Since then, there has been no changing of the guard as Mr. Mukesh D. Ambani still presides as Chairman and Managing Director. This provides assurance that leadership is aware of the obstacles that come with a CFIUS investigation and what would be required in order to successfully execute this transaction. And assuming that RIL complied with the 2008 transaction NSA, this should make CFIUS more confident that RIL will do so again if an NSA is consummated in this transaction. Therefore, RIL's past experience with CFIUS is a good sign this deal receives CFIUS approval.

Other Considerations

In March 2018, CFIUS emphasized the importance of the U.S. 5G capabilities when it decided to recommend that President Trump block the hostile takeover of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by Singapore-based Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). In its letter to the merging parties, CFIUS pointed out the national security risks due to Qualcomm’s technology and standard setting, technological leadership, and trusted supply relationship with the US government. See CFIUS Letter.

There are clear differences between Qualcomm and RSYS. For instance, as this article mentioned earlier, RSYS currently holds 37 US patents. On the other hand, Qualcomm holds over 47,000. Qualcomm has over 30,000 worldwide employees with 13,000 of those employees presiding in San Diego County, California, alone. This contrasts to RSYS’s 685 worldwide employees, a majority of which are located in foreign countries. RSYS generated $134m in 2017 sales while Qualcomm raked in $22b during the same period. Last, Qualcomm is considered a trusted supplier to the US government while RSYS has no reported government contracts. Now, all this does not negate the fact that RSYS has “emerging and foundational technology.” It does, however, reduce the probability that the firm’s technology is critical to national security.

Last, it’s worth mentioning that Congress and CFIUS operate under the belief that 1) foreign investment provides substantial economic benefits to the United States, including the promotion of economic growth, productivity, competitiveness, and job creation, thereby enhancing national security; 2) maintaining the commitment of the United States to an open investment policy encourages other countries to reciprocate and helps open new foreign markets for United States businesses; and 3) it should continue to be the policy of the United States to enthusiastically welcome and support foreign investment, consistent with the protection of national security. See FIRRMA. In other words, if CFIUS can ensure national security without recommending that the President block the transaction, then it will do so.

Therefore, based on the foregoing analysis, it is anticipated this deal will ultimately receive CFIUS approval.

CFIUS Timeline

FIRRMA amended the CFIUS review, in part, by lengthening the initial review from 30 to 45 days and allowing an additional 15 days for the investigation period under extraordinary circumstances. FIRRMA was enacted on 8/13/18, which is when the new timeline parameters went into effect. For example, if CFIUS accepted RSYS’s voluntary notice on 8/12/18, then the initial review would run 30 business days after that date. If, however, CFIUS accepted voluntary notice on 8/13/18, then the initial review would run 45 business days after that date. Business days are Monday through Friday, not including federal holidays.

According to the DEFM14, a draft filing was submitted to CFIUS on 7/23/18. The formal review process and clock starts when RSYS’s voluntary notice, not the draft notice, is accepted by CFIUS. There is an outside date extension in the Merger Agreement that allows for the outside date to be extended from 12/28/18 to 1/31/19 if CFIUS and/or Cyprus Competition regulators have not issued a decision. Furthermore, RSYS has the power to extend beyond 1/31 until 7/1/19 if the parties are still awaiting said approvals.

The parties anticipate the deal will close by year-end.

Competition law of Cyprus

According to the DEFM14, filing with the Commission for the Protection of Competition was submitted on 7/27/18. There was a posting on the regulator’s website stating it received notification from the parties. The posting was on 8/3/18. See here. The timeline can last from 30 to 150 days depending on whether an investigation is warranted due to the merger’s concentration of market power. It is unclear where this approval stands as no updates have been made available. Based on past experience, however, it is likely this condition will be satisfied in due course.

Arbitrage

This is a relatively small deal with an equity value of $68m. Based on the ten-day average, around $230,000 worth of shares change hands on a given day. Therefore, this play is more aptly suited for retail investors.

Currently, the arb spread is approximately 14%, or 195% if it closes by year-end. If, however, it runs until the final outside date, 7/1/19, the annualized return drops to approximately 23%.

The break price for this deal is anticipated to be in a range of $0.60 to $0.80, which is where the stock was trading prior to the deal announcement. Another author on SA argued that RSYS has a standalone value as high as $1.35. See here. There has been some momentum in RSYS’s software segment to warrant optimism on a standalone basis. But, on the other hand, the company is hard-pressed for cash, has a high interest debt burden, and one of its biggest customers is RIL (20% of 2017 sales), which could possibly turn a cold shoulder if this deal falls through.

Therefore, this deal offers a fantastic opportunity but also has a considerable downside if this deal breaks.

Conclusion

This deal offers a substantial opportunity, potentially before year-end, for those willing to assume the risks discussed above. Please, share your thoughts in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RSYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.