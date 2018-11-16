Duke Energy: In It For The Long Haul

(Source: Google Images)

Research into the domestic utilities sector led me to one of the largest electric utility stocks in the United States, Duke Energy (DUK). DUK has been fulfilling domestic utility needs for over 100 years; the company currently serves 7.6 million electrical customers and 1.6 million gas customers in six states. As markets vacillate over trade and economic concerns, investors are inclined to readjust their portfolios to more risk-averse holdings. DUK offers a number of compelling investment characteristics ranging from an attractive dividend yield of 4.34%, a consumer-defensive business, stable stock appreciation, as well as an appealing valuation. This article provides an in-depth assessment of DUK's business, financial health, growth vectors, and other relevant characteristics.

Duke Business Analysis

Utility stocks comprise a key asset class of dividend growth portfolios. Out of the 48 major electric utilities in the United States, DUK ranks as the largest with a market capitalization of $62 billion and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Utility stocks offer a number of inherent advantages over traditional business as most utility providers operate as explicit or implicit monopolies, their product is subject to inelastic demand, and they offer significant financial rewards through elevated dividends and sustained capital appreciation. DUK displays a number of advantageous business characteristics.

Duke Energy's electric and utilities businesses primarily operate as the sole supplier of electricity within their service territories. This provides DUK with pricing autonomy and a strong aversion to competition. DUK operates as a natural monopoly resistant to competitors as the infrastructure required to produce and deliver electricity is cost prohibitive to maintain and facilitate. As previously indicated, demand for electricity is inelastic and pricing for the company's electric services is set by state approved commission rates. Utility providers are subsidized by the state so they can defer business costs on the supply end and in most cases, customers have no other electric utility alternatives.

DUK primarily has operations in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and the Carolinas, selling electricity to residential, general service, and industrial clients. The company's electricity generation is derived from a number of different sources. (Source: Duke Energy Investor Presentation)

DUK demonstrates a well-diversified fuel source portfolio. The company derives energy from a variety of different sources ranging from nuclear, natural gas, coal and oil, as well as renewable sources. DUK has proactively condensed its operations in the coal/oil energy generation business; the company went from a 61% weighting of coal and oil in 2005 to roughly half that today, in turn drastically curtailing CO2 emissions. DUK's energy portfolio has readjusted to a 30% weighting in natural gas which allows for a more clean-burning and cost-effective energy production solution. Additionally, DUK has expanded its renewable energy output to 3GW as the company invested over $5 billion into solar and wind projects over the past decade. DUK's adaptive energy portfolio demonstrates a purposeful and capable management team.

Growth Vectors

DUK is well-positioned for revenue expansion. DUK operates in states with rapidly expanding populations, allowing the company to benefit from an expanding customer base (driven by population growth). Faster growing states also require more aggressive energy infrastructure development, usually translating into more favorable regulatory environments with higher ROE. For example, DUK derives its highest ROE from Florida and the company has maintained around 10.5% ROE in the Carolinas. DUK is also well-positioned with regulators as the utility's massive operational scale translates into more cost-effective power production.

DUK has employed two growth strategies: growth by acquisition and organic growth. Over the past decade, DUK has expanded the company's revenue base significantly through a number of acquisitions. DUK acquired Cinergy in 2006 for $9 billion (increasing the customer base to 5.4 million), Progress Energy in 2012 for $13.7 billion (increasing the customer base to 7.1 million), and Piedmont Natural Gas in 2016 (increasing the customer base to 9.1 million). DUK's second growth strategy is organic growth by enlarging the company's rate base. Management has planned to invest $37 billion into growth projects to expand the company's rate base by 34% or $23 billion.

Investment Returns

DUK appears to be a lucrative investment opportunity, over the past ten years the stock has delivered capital appreciation of 84%, offering an annualized ROI of around 8.5%. In addition to continued stock appreciation, the company has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.34%. Although DUK offers a good dividend, it is worthwhile to note that the yield does place constraints on free cash flow mobilization. The dividend monopolizes 86% of free cash flow which may impede acquisitions, growth, etc. Despite the fact that cheap debt has been readily accessible these past few years, rising interest rates could inhibit continued debt accumulation for dividend payments or other business activities. However, there is no real cause for concern as DUK has $8.6 billion in liquidity and creditors offer very favorable lending terms to utility providers.

Financial and Valuation Analysis

Despite displaying a number of business advantages, DUK exhibits a poor balance sheet. The company is very leveraged with $53 billion in long-term debt without the free cash flow to make a dent in debt obligations (dividends payments monopolize 86% of free cash flow). The company has cash reserves of just $8.6 billion and debt is not well covered by operating cash flow (12.9 coverage, less than 20% of total debt). Now understandably, this is not an uncommon financial reality for utility stocks. The costs associated with operating, managing, and developing nuclear power plants, electrical distribution systems, renewable energy sources, etc. are extraordinarily high. With utility stocks there is a trade-off, while the stocks are recession-resistant and offer generous and steadily rising income, significant debt loads become problematic in a rising interest rate environment. The current Fed Funds Rate at 2.25% is bearable but continued rate increases will be problematic to bottom-line revenues as regulated utility stocks may be unable to defer cost increases to consumers. Something to keep in mind though is DUK demonstrates a better balance sheet than peers Dominion Energy (D) and Southern Company (SO).

DUK displays a good income statement. DUK has bolstered revenues and margins and revenue costs have remained steady. The company has averaged a return on investment of around 7%; however, DUK is a public utility, meaning that ROI is guaranteed as the company negotiates return on capital with state regulators. One thing that I would point out is that CEO Lynn Good's compensation seems to be exorbitantly high. This past year, Good's total compensation was an astronomical $21.5 million (up from $8.3 million in 2015, $10.8 million in 2016, and $13.8 million in 2017). Despite the availability of funding and cash, cost control is something management and shareholders should be cognizant of.

DUK is priced at a reasonable valuation. The company offers a moderate P/E ratio of 20, price to book value of 1.4, and PEG ratio less than one at 0.60. DUK is also undervalued on future cash flows as the company's current share price of $86 is far below the future cash flow value of $119.

Final Determination

Duke Energy appears to be a compelling investment opportunity if you are looking to diversify into the utilities sector. As a regulated utility, the company offers a risk-averse investment opportunity with stable prospects and a compelling dividend yield. DUK provides a recession-resistant stock option with strong financial rewards for the long-term investor. The only foreseeable concerns I had with the stock were rising interest rates and a high debt load; however, the company has $8.6 billion in deployable liquidity and moderate interest rate changes are unlikely to be problematic to the company's bottom line. DUK is priced at an attractive valuation and looks like a promising buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK.

