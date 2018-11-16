Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) CEO Todd Renehan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Misakian - Vice President, Investor Relations

Todd Renehan - Chief Executive Officer

Kerry Shiba - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alex Murray - President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

Louis Raffetto - UBS

Gautam Khanna - Cowen and Company

Jon Raviv - Citigroup

Jeff Misakian

Thank you, Sonya. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in Wesco Aircraft’s fiscal 2018 fourth quarter earnings call and webcast. We’ve included slides with today’s presentation to help illustrate some of the points discussed during the call. These materials can be accessed by visiting our website at www.wescoair.com and clicking on Investor Relations.

We’re joined today by Todd Renehan, Chief Executive Officer; and Kerry Shiba, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Alex Murray, President and Chief Operating Officer also is here and available to answer questions in the Q&A session.

Please turn to Slide 2. As a reminder, today’s conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Although the company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made.

Additional information relating to factors that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, can be found in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Wesco Aircraft undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Todd Renehan. Todd?

Todd Renehan

Thank you, Jeff. Please turn to Slide 3. We finished fiscal 2018 with another quarter of strong sales growth, while we continue to invest in our future. Throughout fiscal 2018, we’ve been able to capture more opportunities in a growing market because of the improvements made earlier in the year.

Our performance is a testimony to the hard work of our Wesco team and our customers continued recognition of the value proposition we offer. Higher sales volumes in the fourth quarter helped drive profit improvement relative to the same period last year. We also controlled ongoing expenses relative to our sales growth and continue to invest in Wesco 2020 for the long-term.

In addition, cash from operations and free cash flow improved in the fourth quarter, resulting in positive cash flow for the full-year. We also made further improvements in operating metrics as we continued to drive change throughout the organization.

As I said in the past, while our better performance in fiscal 2018 is important, these results are far from our full potential. We continue to address performance gaps in the business through Wesco 2020, which we believe will drive long-term improvement. We deepened our execution of Wesco 2020 initiatives in the fourth quarter and expect to accelerate this further in fiscal 2019.

Please turn to Slide 4. Top line performance in the fourth quarter continue to benefit from a strong market, as well as greater demand for supply chain services. Although sales benefited from one-time items of $6 million in the quarter, we delivered solid underlying growth of a 11%.

Adhoc sales increased at a double-digit pace as we captured high orders from our key customers. Sales under long-term contracts grew better than mid single digits in the quarter, reflecting new business and higher volumes on existing contracts for both chemical and hardware products and services.

The current environment continues to support these favorable trends with robust adhoc bookings and a solid pipeline of new business opportunities. We continued to exercise expense discipline in the fourth quarter.

SG&A expenses were higher primarily because of consulting fees and other costs related to our Wesco 2020 initiatives. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales would have been approximately 160 basis points lower, excluding these Wesco 2020-related costs.

While we continue to view consulting cost as an important investment, they declined sequentially, as we begin to move deeper into program execution. We expect these consulting costs to decline further in fiscal 2019. We know that we’re carrying a high expense base going into fiscal 2019, primarily due to Wesco 2020 implementation, investments in certain areas to upgrade our capabilities and costs to support our growth.

We continue to expect Wesco 2020 to drive cost out of the business, but it’s important to keep in mind that fiscal 2019 also will be a heavy investment year for us as we deepen our execution of Wesco 2020 initiatives. I’ll talk more about Wesco 2020 in a moment. We made significant progress managing inventory in the quarter, tightening our processes from demand forecasting through procurement and utilizing our enhanced business tools more effectively.

As a result, inventory declined slightly in the fourth quarter, despite continuing to support our customers and the increased demand for our products, helping to drive the increase in operating and free cash flow that I mentioned earlier. We’ll continue to work on making our inventory processes more efficient in fiscal 2019 through our Wesco 2020 initiatives.

Please turn to Slide 5. We made further progress with the implementation of our Wesco 2020 alignment initiatives in the fourth quarter. Last quarter, we told you that we’re making preparations for the transfer of inventory to be closer to our customers. The transfer process is now underway, although the largest changes are yet to come.

We also furthered the execution of our footprint optimization plan, consolidating smaller facilities into larger distribution hubs. We continue to invest in and expand existing distribution centers to facilitate the inventory transfers, while securing new locations to service future sites.

In our refinement initiatives, we further streamlined our organizational structure in the fourth quarter and reduced administrative functions, while implementing new processes in SIOP, procurement and pricing. We’ve continued to invest in key capabilities, particularly in our global centers of excellence to establish best practices and deliver more consistent performance.

We also made changes to our organizational design, which are now resulting in faster decision-making, improved customer service and reduced operating expenses. Among our investment initiatives, we recently selected a new warehouse management system, which will deploy over the course of the year across our global sites. This new system will enable us to further optimize processes, improve labor utilization, delivery performance and customer service, reduce cycle time and deliver significant cost savings.

We also continued to upgrade business tools to improve our inventory management processes, including demand forecasting through procurement decisions. We expect to continue to further refine our capabilities in this area in fiscal 2019.

Wesco 2020 remains on track to generate significant long-term benefits to our business. We’ve already seen improvements in revenue growth and cash flow performance in fiscal 2018, along with investments we’ve been making for the long-term health of the business.

As I said earlier, fiscal 2019 will continue to be a heavy investment year, as we transition products through our network and invest in our systems, processes and people. We expect to see full realization of the operating benefits of Wesco 2020 in fiscal 2020.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Kerry to discuss our first quarter – fourth quarter results, after which I’ll provide closing comments and discuss our fiscal 2019 outlook. Kerry?

Kerry Shiba

Thank you, Todd. Excuse me, now I’m going to start on Slide #6, please. Net sales were $407 million, increased approximately 13% in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, when compared with the same period last year. Excluding one-time sales of $6 million related to contract claims, underlying sales increased 11%. The rest of my sales discussion will exclude the benefit of these one-time sales from the period-to-period comparisons.

Contract sales increased 7% with solid growth throughout the major areas of our business. Chemical products and services grew 10% in the quarter, particularly in pass through revenue as we benefited from our position in the military sector and the ramp up of the Joint Strike Fighter program. Hardware products increased to the 4% pace, primarily due to higher business jets and military demand.

Adhoc sales increased 22% in the quarter, reflecting our improved ability to service broad-based demand in a healthy market as a result of increased inventory availability and faster turnaround times from our sales organization. Sales were stable sequentially, reflecting higher adhoc and chemical sales that were partially offset by seasonally lower hardware contracts.

Turning now to Slide #7. Income from operations increased $2 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, reflecting higher gross profit, partially offset by an increase in SG&A. Operating income was $7 million lower sequentially due to a decline in gross profit and higher SG&A.

Looking deeper into operating income details, gross profit increased $11 million year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher sales volumes. Gross margin also increased slightly, reflecting higher hardware margins, partially offset by lower chemical margins. The chemical margin decline primarily reflects a greater mix of pass through revenue relative to the fee income.

Gross margin decline of 110 basis points sequentially, primarily due to lower chemical margins, which reflects the same comment I just noted in the year-over-year comparison. SG&A was $9 million higher year-over-year, primarily due to costs associated with Wesco 2020 implementation that included consulting fees of $5 million and retention-focused compensation costs of $2 million related to the project.

In addition, incentive compensation was hired by $3 million year-over-year, reflective of both the stronger financial performance in fiscal 2018 and also an accrual reduction in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. SG&A was slightly higher sequentially with no significant individual line items contributing to the increase.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter increased $2 million year-over-year, due to higher interest rates, but interest expense was stable sequentially. Our effective tax rate of 25% in the fourth quarter was lower than the same period last year. The prior year included a previously disclosed non-cash income tax charge of $38 million on accumulated foreign earnings.

In fiscal 2018, our effective tax rate was 46%. Discrete items impacted the full-year tax rate by nearly 18 percentage points, the largest single item being expense for the $9 million transition tax related to foreign earnings, resulting from the U.S. tax law change. The transition tax accrual was recorded in the first quarter of the year.

In fiscal 2019, our effective tax rate is expected to range between 30% and 35%. This range is higher than our previous expectation and reflects clarification regarding certain provisions of U.S. tax law changes that became newly applicable to us in our fiscal year 29 – 2019.

In fundamental terms, the increase in the effective tax rate outlook is most significantly affected by an unfavorable impact on our ability to apply credits for foreign taxes paid against our U.S. tax liability. We reported earnings per share $0.07 in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $0.39 in last year’s fourth quarter. Last year’s quarterly loss was primarily due to the $38 million non-cash income tax charge I just mentioned.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.18, compared with $0.08 in last year’s fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, compared with $30 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased by 60 basis points year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Please turn to Slide #8. Accounts receivable declined $18 million in the fourth quarter when compared to last quarter, reflecting sequentially lower sales volume and collection timing. Inventory was $9 million lower sequentially in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the improvements in inventory management that Todd discussed earlier.

Accounts payable declined $12 million in the fourth quarter when compared to last year, mostly due to lower inventory receipts and payment timing around the year-end cutoff. Net debt declined $32 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting repayments on our revolving line of credit and term loans. Cash was essentially stable in the fourth quarter after taking the debt repayments into account.

Turning now to Slide #9, cash provided by operating activities totaled $37 million in the fourth quarter, $31 million higher than the same period last year and $20 million better than the previous quarter. I just described the largest sightings affecting the sequential comparison on the previous slide. The improvement compared to last year’s fourth quarter was driven primarily by improved inventory management, offset partially by the net change in accounts receivable and accounts payable in each period.

Free cash flow was $35 million in the fourth quarter, an improvement of $31 million over the same period last year and $19 million better when compared to the previous quarter. Higher free cash flow in the fourth quarter grow positive free cash flow of $12 million for the full fiscal year in 2018, a $48 million improvement, compared to the negative free cash flow of $36 million for the full-year in fiscal 2017.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back to Todd for closing remarks and a discussion of our fiscal 2019 outlook. Todd?

Todd Renehan

Thanks, Kerry. Please turn to Slide 10. Fiscal 2018 was the year of better performance for Wesco. We delivered above market growth in sales and service improvements made earlier in the year enabled us to benefit from a stronger market and greater demand for supply chain services. At the same time, gross profit increased and we maintained control over ongoing discretionary expenses not associated with our Wesco 2020 initiatives in fiscal 2018, leading to an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 18% for the full-year.

We’re encouraged by these results, but we still have a lot more work to do. Wesco 2020 is focused on remaining performance gaps in the business and driving long-term improvements. We anticipate fiscal 2019 to be another year of significant progress and some additional expense as we accelerate the pace of Wesco 2020 execution.

As previously reported, we believe Wesco 2020 will generate annualized pre-tax benefits of, at least, $30 million. We anticipate benefit realization in fiscal 2019 to be partially offset by costs associated with implementation, with full realization to be achieved in fiscal 2020.

With this in mind, please turn to Slide 11. We’re targeting mid single-digit percentage growth in net sales in fiscal 2019, driven by new business growth in existing contracts, while our strong customer relationships and inventory position are expected to continue benefiting adhoc sales, all in a continued healthy market environment. Higher sales volume, Wesco 2020 benefits and expense leverage are expected to drive a high single-digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Jeff to facilitate the Q&A. Jeff?

Jeff Misakian

Thank you, Todd. We’ll now open up to Q&A period. Sonya, may we have the first question, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey, good evening, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Todd, maybe just specifically to the 2019 outlook you were just saying that I was just doing some back of the envelope. I mean it seems like then EBITDA margins, I think, you exited the year here adjusted EBITDA margins 10.3%. I mean, they’re only going to be up maybe given those ranges of mid single and high single-digit EBITDA growth, maybe should we expect something like 30 to 50 basis points of improvement next year, is that the right way to look at it?

Todd Renehan

Yes, I think that’s the right way to look at it, that is the right way to look at it.

Kerry Shiba

I think, Michael, for all our margin expectation is to be relatively stable, relatively flat, maybe just a slight improvement going into next year.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. And then could you quantify, I mean, obviously, you had a big chunk, you called out the $7 million of expenses in the quarter. Can you give us a sense of what the actual expenses are next year just to kind of, so we can sort of may be calibrate and get a better view of what the underlying business might look like?

Todd Renehan

Yes. Let me start that and then Kerry can add to it. First of all, the – like I said in the comments, the benefits for Wesco 2020 of $30 million run rate is still on track. We’re not going to fully realize those benefits all in 2019. We’ve also got heavy investment here as I talked about. We’ve got one-time costs and we’ve got most of the costs that are not recurring.

So those will also offset some of the savings in 2019. All of these initiatives lead to benefit in 2020, and we know we’re carrying a higher base of SG&A. We do expect SG&A dollars to be flat. But as a percentage of sales, SG&A is expected to decline. We’ll have lower consulting fees, but again, with those implementation costs and non-recurring Wesco 2020 costs, that’s taking – hiding some of the SG&A improvement.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it, that’s helpful. And then just last one for me and then I’ll get back in the queue here. But given you’ve kind of highlighted investment numerous amount of times. How should we be thinking about free cash flow or free cash flow conversion next year, impact of the inventory moves? I mean, just to kind of calibrate expectations, any potential color on free cash flow?

Kerry Shiba

Yes, Michael, I think we’ll clearly – I think, the improvement we were seeing in the back-half of the year, by the time the year is done, we would expect to see that improvement clearly accelerate notwithstanding the fact that will be making some investments in the business, including, as Todd has mentioned for the WMS system that we’re going to be putting in and some investment in our facilities as we continue on with our footprint consolidation.

I’m going to quote your number on that cash flow expectation. The one thing I do want to make sure you understand also is that, we’re going to be going through some inventory replenishment cycle in the – I would expect for the first couple quarters of the year, so there’ll be some choppiness in the year, I think, again, the back-half is going to largely be where we see the improvement as the year progresses a little bit of net investments in the first-half of the year, driven again by the inventory replenishment. We’ve been very, very busy obviously revenue-wise over the last months or in the last year really. So it’s to be expected we had some replenishments cycle here.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. And just one more quick housekeeping, Kerry. The $6 million sort of one-time on revenue. Does that come with a much higher margin profile, or is that in line with current gross margins?

Todd Renehan

It’s comparable.

Kerry Shiba

It’s comparable.

Todd Renehan

Comparable with the rest of the gross margins, yes.

Michael Ciarmoli

Yes. Got it. Okay, thanks a lot, guys. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Todd Renehan

Thank you. And our next question comes from Myles Walton with UBS. Your line is now open.

Louis Raffetto

Good afternoon. It’s Louis Raffetto on Myles. How are you?

Todd Renehan

Hi, Louis.

Kerry Shiba

How are you?

Louis Raffetto

Good. So I just – I may have missed it, but the EBITDA margins, I think, stepped down sequentially and sort of the weakest of the year. So was there something else going on underlying – the underlying business or did I miss something? I know there was a lot of adjustments, but that’s the adjustment margins. So just – I’m just trying to figure that one out?

Todd Renehan

Yes. I think what Kerry talked about is kind of driven by the sequential decline in gross margins, which really led to the Q4 adjusted EBITDA the way you’re seeing it. But keep in mind, there’s very little benefit in there from Wesco 2020 and higher cost base. And again, full-year adjusted EBITDA was 10.3%.

Kerry Shiba

The other thing that is influenced, this is again, the increase in the chemical revenues were primarily passed through, driven so – and the increase was higher than the fee income increase. So just on a higher base of revenue because of the material pass through you just arithmetically get a margin decline.

Louis Raffetto

Okay. All right. Thanks for the clarity. That was – that’s it from me now. Thank you.

Todd Renehan

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Gautam Khanna of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Gautam Khanna

Yes. Thanks guys.

Todd Renehan

Welcome.

Gautam Khanna

Couple of questions. First on adhoc revenue. If you could just talk about any change in pricing trends there, or are you still seeing pricing power holding strong in that business?

Todd Renehan

We are.

Gautam Khanna

Could you differentiate it? Okay. Go ahead.

Todd Renehan

Yes. No, we are. We are definitely seeing it strong, strong bookings, strong sales, good – really good quarter.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. The pass through revenue you cited on the chemical side, is that something that was kind of unusually large in the quarter, or do we typically have $10 million or so of just straight pass through?

Todd Renehan

It was relatively stable with pass, maybe a little bit higher. At the same time, with the chemical margins, we were in the early months of several startups, which a lot of times there’s upfront costs there before the revenue and volume and profit kick in. So between those two things, I think, what Kerry said the majority of is the pass through volume drove those declines in the quarter.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And just could you remind us of the relationship between oil or whatever commodity prices that we should be tracking and the pricing mechanisms in chemical – in the chemical sales? Is there a lag effect or there’s something that we should be tracking?

Todd Renehan

No, not really. I mean, there’s certain customers that where we supply a lot of oil-based products. But that’s a small piece of the overall business.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. On the guidance, the adjusted EBITDA guidance, just – that seem straightforward below the line. I just wanted to reconcile. So is there anything here that you can say about, so tax rate it looks like on an adjusted basis this year was – I don’t know if this math is right 38.2% on an adjusted basis. The tax rate of 6% or so positive swing year-to-year. I’m just trying to get to you what’s the implied adjusted EPS growth rate based on your comments today?

Kerry Shiba

I think, again, on the tax rate, we had some significant discrete items that hit us this year. I think, the underlying kind of run rate effective rate was somewhere in the range of, I recall correctly, was in the high-20s, about 28%, I believe when you strip out the big discrete items that hit us during the year.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. So –okay. I’m just trying to get – so year-to-year interest expense should be pretty straightforward tax rate. I’m just curious on a year-to-year on an adjusted basis, what is the guidance for EPS growth?

Kerry Shiba

Well, the tax rate expectation next year is that, it’s going to be in somewhere between 30% and 35%. Right now, I think it’s pointing towards the lower-end of that range, but it can again be choppy depending on discrete adjustments that arise, but somewhere between 30% and 35% for next year.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. Last question for me is, any change to the competitive environment, given the Boeing KLX transaction? Have you seen any opportunities for market share increase since that deal closed or vice versa?

Todd Renehan

There has been relatively small change in the competitive environment. The competitive environment is always aggressive – has always been aggressive, especially aggressive around big contract renewals. They don’t come up that often and everybody wants them. And there has been ample opportunity for market share gain that we’re working on with several customers around the world.

Gautam Khanna

Thank you very much.

Todd Renehan

Okay. Thanks, Gautam.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jon Raviv of Citi. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening, guys. This is [indiscernible] on for Jon Raviv. Thanks for the question. Could you talk a little bit about your footprint optimization strategy and how you’re thinking about consolidating versus securing new sites? And then also how does that kind of impacts margin and what’s your thoughts around that?

Todd Renehan

Okay, I will start that and Alex, if there’s anything you want to to add in. We look pretty extensively with our consulting partner at the best footprint optimization model. And we we put those places in parts of the world that would be able to service the customers most effectively, then we move the product into those major multi commodity hub. So the strategy is to have fewer, but larger more sophisticated, more integrated and technologically advanced multi-commodity hubs.

We’re in the process now and have been of making some of those changes in terms of consolidating some of the smaller warehouses into those larger sites. And we’re, again, 2019 will be the bulk of the work. And at the same time, we’re investing and expanding in our existing warehouse distribution centers in terms of further automation, larger facilities and the WMS upgrades that I talked about earlier.

Alex Murray

Yes. I think, the only thing I would add to what Todd has said. I think he adequately covered the fact that we’re consolidating into existing facilities and we’re making investments in existing facilities. We also have some new facilities that will be coming online, but they have not come online yet. So what Todd talks about still a significant amount of work to be done in 2019, a lot of that work is in expanding off of new facilities.

Kerry Shiba

Still as part of an overall consolidation.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks for the color. And just a quick follow-up. If some of that work is going to trail into the 2020, how should we be thinking about the cadence of margin improvement in 2020? It seems like that is a little bit of cost trailing off there that it will be more like a gradual increase towards that run rate of $30 million?

Todd Renehan

It will definitely be a gradual increase of the run rate to $30 million. Some significant amount of that in 2019, but definitely in the first few quarters of 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks for the color.

Todd Renehan

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have a follow-up question from Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey, thanks again, guys. Todd, I think I heard you mention new processes regarding pricing. Can you just maybe elaborate on that a little bit and whether or not you think that is going to be accretive to margins as you get whatever process that is implemented?

Todd Renehan

Yes, I would say it’s a couple different angles. One is to automate more of our fast-moving products to make the process of pricing quicker and more responsive to the customer. The other is to consider more of the market to be able to up price where we can. So we’ve got specific initiatives working now to put tools in place in the hands of our sales teams around the world with some more guidelines to be able to capitalize on market opportunities and inventory situations whenever we can.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it, helpful. Thank you very much.

Todd Renehan

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have another follow-up from Gautam Khanna of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Gautam Khanna

Yes. I was wondering if you could talk about the adhoc revenue growth. And was this mostly with OEM customers, or have you seen any penetration gains in the MRO airline market?

Todd Renehan

It is – the adhoc growth for the quarter was really in all sectors. It was a really solid quarter in both commercial, in military with – specifically with the government. And we have capitalized on the increased ordering and the – our improved execution in the past has helped us gain share. We’re certainly getting some tailwind from the market and tailwind from the customers picking up their operations. And lead time stretching a little bit 32 to 40 weeks, and we are capitalizing on every bit of it.

Gautam Khanna

But can you isolate whether it’s to the OEM and their – OEMs and their subcontract manufacturing bases, or is it adhoc sales for aftermarket kind of parts usage?

Todd Renehan

It would be more – it lean more towards the OEM and their subcontractors.

Gautam Khanna

And what is the mix today if you look back at fiscal 2018 of aftermarket sales for the company?

Todd Renehan

It’s still relatively small portion of our business 6% – approximately 6% of total revenue.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And just to get back to your earlier comment on the $10 million-ish of pass through type of revenue. With adhoc, I’m just curious I want to square the point on, adhoc revenue grew quite fast relative to the overall rate of growth, sales growth that is, yet gross margins went up $10 or so. I’m just curious was that – how much of that was actually was that explained by the pass through and the new contract startups in your view, or was it – I’m just trying to isolate for, is the underlying pricing elsewhere deteriorating maybe not in the adhoc market, maybe in the contracted space, or was it mix or something else, I would have expected more margin expansions?

Kerry Shiba

The impact from the pass through was on the chemical side. So as we collect our data report, that would not be impacting adhoc at all.

Gautam Khanna

Right. But overall gross margins, I’m saying. Gross margins expanded 10 bps, yet the growth rate of adhoc was well in excess of the overall growth rate. So I’m just curious why didn’t we see more margin expansion, or is it – all things – mix is about the same and pricing held in there, it’s just that’s the way it is. I’m just curious – or is it something on pricing or mix or something else that restrained the rate of margin expansion?

Todd Renehan

Yes. No it really doesn’t. The chemical margins in the quarter from Q3 to Q4 really accounted for the majority of the decline. And that – the primary driver behind that was the increase in pass through revenue. That was really the main driver of the decline – of the drop in margins 3 to 4.

Gautam Khanna

And year-over-year? What about year-over-year?

Todd Renehan

Kerry?

Kerry Shiba

That would be the same impact. The drop in the percentage margin on chemical was the one area where margins declined, but it was a margin of impact, again, the phenomena of the relationship of the pass through revenues that caused us to occur.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And then just my final one was a comment earlier on when you have these big recompeted contracts – contract renewals, they tend to be fiercely pursued. Are – do you have many large – is there anyway you can frame for us the percentage of the business that’s up for recompetition in 2019, and how that compares with 2018 to look at normal year?

Todd Renehan

Yes. No, that’s a good question. Our contracts are typically three to five years. So on average 20% to 25% of the book of business comes up for renewal. We left 2017 and 2018, we’re unusually large renewal years and less so coming at us in 2019.

Gautam Khanna

Thank you very much.

Todd Renehan

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have another follow-up question from Jon Raviv of Citi. Your line is now open.

Jon Raviv

Thanks for the follow-up, guys. Just following up to Gautam’s question there on the chemical margins. And when we think about the underlying margins there and your guys ability to negotiate, what kind of milestones should we be tracking for when you guys renegotiate those contracts, or kind of like the timeframe and duration of them? Thanks.

Todd Renehan

Not sure, I’m completely following the question. Could you try again?

Jon Raviv

Sorry. So the idea there is that, as time goes on, you guys have margin expansion or margin compression opportunities as you renegotiate the chemical contracts. So it’s just like when is the next time you guys negotiate them?

Todd Renehan

Well, the chemical contracts business – the chemical business includes contractual business and it includes distribution business, which is more like an adhoc portion of it. The majority is contractual. Those contracts are also three to five years, some much longer. And so there’ll be renewed 20% to 30% of the entire chemical book of business each year as well.

I can tell you from a chemical side, we have also come out of two very large renewal years and turning into a smaller renewal year for the amount of contracts that come up for renewal.

Jon Raviv

Got it. Thanks for the color.

Todd Renehan

Sure.

Operator

Jeff Misakian

Thanks, Sonya. On behalf of everyone at Wesco Aircraft, we’d like to thank you for your participation today. We appreciate your interest in Wesco, as always, and look forward to speaking with you all again soon. Thanks very much, and have a good evening.

