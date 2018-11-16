Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Energy Conference (Transcript)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Energy Conference November 15, 2018 4:20 PM ET

Robin Fielder - Senior Vice President, Western Gas

Jon VandenBrand - IR

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Doug Leggate

Robin, given all the changes, thank you so much for still being here.

Robin Fielder

All right. Great. Thank you, guys. It's really my pleasure and honored to be here today and I get to share some very exciting recent news with you guys. If you haven't seen yet, just a few minutes ago, we announced our 2019 capital program and full-year expectations and also some additional material increases to some shareholder return actions, all of which I'll summarize for you today here with my prepared remarks.

I'm also happy to discuss last week's 4-plus billion dollar midstream transaction which adds further flexibility and value realization to our portfolio. But before we dive in, I do want to point out that we've provided a climate change risk assessment and management report to our website to address the interest and inputs of many of our stakeholders as it relates to climate related risk and sustainable development. So if you haven't had a chance yet, I invite you to go out to our website and take a look at that document.

So, as customary and as you've heard me say many times before on the quarter calls, I have to remind you that today, I'll be making some forward-looking statements. Please keep in mind the results today could differ materially from what we discuss. I invite you to refer to our 10-Q and our quarterly filings and as well as our non-GAAP financial measures and definitions located on our website.

So first, I'd like to take a moment and talk a little bit about our capital allocation philosophy. What I think you'll find today and as referenced in the press release is it's going to be very consistent next year in 2019 as it is this year in 2018. We remain committed to a strategy of investing insider discretionary cash flow at a $50 oil price environment, while delivering capital efficient double-digit oil growth and prioritizing the use of free cash flow above that $50 commodity deck to fund repurchasing of stock, to retire debt, and to evaluate potential dividend increases over time.

We're really proud of ourselves and portfolio management over the years and our streamlined portfolio today is resulting asset mix that is poised to deliver through the commodity cycles. You've probably heard me say before that nearly every portfolio in the -- or nearly every asset in the portfolio generates free cash flow today and at a $60 price environment, we expect our Delaware Basin asset to be positive as early as next year.

Turning to the specific assets, Anadarko’s oil growth will be underpinned by two world-class assets and our Delaware and DJ Basins in West Texas and Colorado, both of which are very material, scalable, and have decades of short cycle and infrastructure opportunities. Adding to that, we’ve recently started talking about our Powder River Basin position in Wyoming. It’s quickly coming into focus as a third leg to our onshore stool and due to the competitive economics, we're starting to see there and the stacked oil rich potential we've got there in that formation.

For conventional assets, you’re very familiar with our Deep Water Gulf of Mexico, Algeria, and Offshore Ghana, and what they deliver is very stable high margin production barrels that are also economically enhanced by their access to water borne pricing. Our Mozambique LNG project is progressing toward FID with the commencement of our onshore construction activities continuing to convert our offtake volume from heads of agreements and to long-term binding sales and purchase agreements and establishment of project financing. We still have the expectation for roughly two-thirds gearing.

And finally, as I referenced earlier, we're finally excited to -- about the recent announcement regarding our simplification of our Midstream -- MLP structure. This continues to be a significant value driver in the Anadarko portfolio and really the entire Anadarko family and will result in more than $2 billion of cash expected early next year. We're really proud of the diverse portfolio we've constructed, and we view its cash flow generation capability as a compelling value proposition for those looking for an investment thesis that balances capital efficient growth and shareholder returns.

Okay. Before diving into the 2019 details, I'd like to recap some of the highlights of our MLP announcement from just last week and walk through some of the benefits that Anadarko will continue to enjoy from its ownership in this valuable asset. This simplification transaction is expected to enhance the read through value of Anadarko’s midstream ownership and greatly increase the liquidity of the new security going forward. It also supports our very durable strategy of returning value to Anadarko’s shareholders as we expect to continue prioritizing the use of cash and free cash flow to enhance shareholder returns.

Additionally, this new structure provides added flexibility as we look to fund our equity portion of the Mozambique LNG project as we move closer to that final investment decision. And importantly, Anadarko will maintain operational control of what will be one of the largest MLPs and continue to act as responsible sponsor with 55.5% ownership and with Western Gas independently funding midstream projects after closing.

So, as I mentioned earlier is, we start to look toward 2019 and I think our capital allocation philosophy remains very consistent with where we are this year. And with that, we will continue to demonstrate our discipline by staying balanced where we will invest, where our DCF would be equal in a $50 price environment. With that, our capital investments are projected to be down slightly from 2018, largely driven by a reduction in the Gulf of Mexico capital year-on-year and with our midstream capital being absorbed by the MLP going forward. Capital efficiency remains a focus and with 10% year-over-year growth underpinned by our conventional deepwater international production and from the growth in our US onshore resource plays, we're very excited about what our portfolio can deliver.

And by continuing to repurchase our shares and retire debt, we expect that growth to be more like 15% on a per debt adjusted share basis. But what is really compelling about all of this and our 2019 program is the cash flow generating capability of the portfolio. We've continued to enhance this by improving our overall ore volumes and access to the Gulf Coast and increasingly waterborne prices for higher margins and netbacks. At current strip, the strategy is expected to generate significant free cash flow and approximately $1.6 billion in adjusted free cash flow at a $60 WTI and $70 Brent deck, further demonstrating our leverage to the crude commodity.

So the next natural question is what we plan to do with all of our continued free cash flow and our cash. So, as we demonstrated back in 2017 and again this year in ‘18, we plan to continue to return cash to shareholders in 2019 and we're very excited to announce these material expansion of these programs today. First, let's look at share repurchases. So you'll probably recall we first announced our share repurchase program back in September of 2017. And, since then, expanded it in February of this year and again in July. And then, with today, that equates to the third increase with an incremental $1 billion going into this program now totaling $5 billion.

To-date, we've repurchased $3.5 billion of our stock or more than 10% of the outstanding shares and we now have current board authorization to complete the remaining 1.5 billion by midyear 2020. On the debt side, we retired $114 million earlier this year, and today, we increased our total debt retirement program by another $0.5 billion for a total of 2 billion. This will include the planned retirement of our 2019 senior notes that come due in the first half of next year.

You'll probably recall also in February, we were excited to announce the increase of our dividend. At that time, it was a 400% increase and then with today's increase of an additional $0.05 per share, we're talking about a 500% increase in our dividend in calendar year 2018. So, as you start to think about all of these returns and what they mean, I want you to think about this as not a one and done type action, but of more of a durable philosophical approach as how we plan to continue returning capital to shareholders and run the business into the future. As demonstrated over the last year and a half, our pattern has been to announce and increase our programs, execute upon them very aggressively, and then announce the next increase based on cash and generating free cash flow. We believe this is going to result in an investment thesis that balances both capital efficient growth and enhanced returns to our shareholders.

Okay. So, now let's take a few minutes and talk about some of the assets that are foundational to this strategy. As you may have seen in our release, in 2019, we expect to allocate approximately 70% of our capital investment to the US onshore where we plan to operate an average 15 rigs and 10 completion crews mostly focused on our Delaware and DJ basins. We're also planning for a very focused program in the Powder River Basin asset to help us delineate the 300,000 gross acre position we acquired and built there. We are also -- with the midstream transaction I referenced and announced last week, we anticipate very little Anadarko midstream dollars with most of that being funded by the MLP.

In the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, we plan to average less than two floating rigs next year, as several of our longer contracts were aloft, in addition to two platform rigs, largely in and around our Holstein and Horn Mountain platforms. These rigs will be focused on highly economic development opportunities that are satellites to some of our 10 operated deepwater facilities. We also expect the Gulf of Mexico capital to be down approximately $300 million year-on-year and we'll be delivering a similar number of wells and maintaining stable production that we've talked to before in the 140,000 to 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day range.

Turning internationally, in Ghana, our Ghanaian partnership expects to average up to two rigs as we continued on focus additional development drilling to add to the capacity of both the Jubilee and the 10 FPSOs. From Mozambique, I’ll point out this guidance reflects pre-FID capital. And then, finally, for our projected exploration investment of about $250 million, we expect to focus that in the US onshore and opportunities in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico in and around our existing infrastructure.

So another thing that we pointed out in our recent operations report and we talked about on the earnings call was a highlight in our portfolio right now has been the Silvertip area where we've really focused on the Silvertip-A campaign that lies in North Loving County Texas. It's been really exciting for us because it’s our first multi-well multi-pad development with optimized facilities where we are conducting a lot of significant testing on our development strategy, everything from intra well spacing to subsurface targeting and completion design. The total campaign includes 12 10,000 foot laterals focusing on Wolfcamp A targets and one-third Bone Spring target.

And what you've probably seen either in public data or from other various reports is the first few wells have been quite impressive. What I'm showing here today are the first four wells, each that have more than four weeks of production history, all completed in the Wolfcamp A and with initial production rates in excess of 4,000 barrels of oil per day. You can also see that compared to our existing Wolfcamp A type well, so we're seeing some very strong initial results, so a lot of excitement for us. You'll note one of these wells is already approaching a cumulative 400,000 BOE in the first 80 days of production with a 60% oil cut. So indicating there will likely be some very strong economics here with our access to move our product back to the US Gulf Coast.

We're also excited about these wells because they really demonstrate what our wells can deliver as we make the transition to campaign style development and bringing wells on into optimized infrastructure. So, to kind of summarize everything and wrap it all up, we believe our actions today further demonstrate our commitment to financial discipline, efficient capital allocation, and shareholder returns. Our portfolio is diverse and delivers line of sight to significant free cash flow generation today and well expanding into the future. And we’ll continue to prioritize that cash and free cash flow towards shareholder return actions, all while generating attractive per debt adjusted share growth and improving cash return metrics.

So with that, I'd like to stop and open up for some questions. First, what I would like to introduce and have come up to the stage with me, I've got Jon VandenBrand, who is our Director of Investor Relations for Western Gas. Just timely to have him with us today since we recently announced our MLP transaction.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Leggate

Robin, thanks very much indeed and congratulation on your new role.

Robin Fielder

Thank you, Doug.

Doug Leggate

I guess this is the first conference where you’re, I guess, coming out in that new role. So we're thrilled to have you here, we’re thrilled to hear all the new data points. Now a lot to absorb. So, let me kick off the questions and please make yourself aware, make yourself known and the audience, if you have any questions. I think the first question I’d like to ask is about the capital budget. It’s obviously down a little bit year-over-year, it seems that there is a reasonable step up in domestic activity and a large part of that is the Powder River Basin, So, how should we think about the evolution beyond the 2019 plan. Are you sticking with an oil price deck and using the cash flow that the portfolio is giving you or are you changing the oil price deck as a base level spending?

Robin Fielder

I think over the last few years, we've really changed how we think about it. We look at what our portfolio can break even at and still deliver double digit oil growth. And for today, that's at a $50 oil price environment. So we can set our investment level there, allow any commodity upsides really come back to the shareholder in the kind of the three different buckets I mentioned earlier. But as it pertains to the Powder River Basin, it's still very early there and as we mentioned on some of our prior calls, we actually drilled some of the first wells in those Turner formation back in 2014. We saw some results we were pretty excited with, some very nice oil cuts. And since then, very quietly started to acquire some acreage out there and built a nice position.

We wanted to make sure that one we had some materiality out there that we could have a scalable asset so that way, if the wells do continue to pan out, it will compete within our portfolio against the DJ and the Delaware Basins. So where we're at today is we've been watching what others have been drilling in and around our acreage, but we need to go and delineate ourselves, not just for our upstream understanding and further understanding of what's going on in the subsurface, but so we can continue to plan needs for in-field midstream gathering, processing and longer term downstream takeaway solutions. We’ve got a lot of different options there, but first, you got to understand the subsurface.

Doug Leggate

So how are we looking at relative rig allocation, you run through the slides there, but can you just touch on how are we looking at relatively activity between the three basins at this point, the Delaware, DJ and Powder River.

Robin Fielder

As far as well counts, that's how I like to think of it because I know we're still going to be hopefully building quite a bit of efficiency in West Texas as we transition from the single well operational drilling in much of last year into now these multi-well developments. You can think of the 300 to kind of well level that we've been running at in our DJ Basin is pretty consistent, it's a nice pace for us. We’ll be at a similar well count year-over-year in the Delaware, but again it will be moving away from doing single completions to now more focused on multi-well drilling and starting to leverage our existing facilities. So before we had a lot of this pipeline network put into place, we had a lot of infill trucking and today with the start up of our Reeves followed by the loving ROTF systems, which includes all of the gathering pipelines that feed into that, we can now gather all of that products and get it onto our major takeaway options.

Doug Leggate

One of the data point, I want to talk about shareholder returns and so on in the second, but is this the first time you've shown the chart of this overtook wells?

Robin Fielder

Yes. Because as you saw, some of those wells have only been on a few weeks, so they just hit state data.

Doug Leggate

So compared to your type curve, they were pretty remarkable it seems in terms of outperforming. So what can you say about what's unique about that area, relative, I mean, obviously some overpressured area compared to other parts of your portfolio, but are we looking at a reset in the type curve or is it too early to tell?

Robin Fielder

That's probably a little early just for that. Our Wolfcamp A type curve is a mid-lateral equivalent. So it's a 7500 foot lateral. As I mentioned, our Silvertip area tests a lot of 10000 foot laterals. So for – you’ve already got a longer wellbore that you're completing there, but it's really about testing that development concept and that approach, which again is a combination of how you're going to attack it in the subsurface with your targeting, the intra-well space in between those benches and then turning the knobs on the various completion designs. So we still have some more work to do on that, but I think what you can look at is we’re not going to be trying to update type curves too aggressively, we want to walk into it as we start to understand what multi-well development looks like.

Doug Leggate

Okay. So should I assume that the guidance you've given on production is based on the oil type curve?

Robin Fielder

It's not just based on a type curve, but also our build out of our midstream and how we have wells coming on where they're coming out in the field. So while we provide a nice Wolfcamp A type curve that we expect to be pretty generic across our inventory of development, you're going to have some variations in the field and that's how we provide our forecast.

Doug Leggate

But did those speak to the shift from when you were securing operatorship and securing acreage as opposed to moving in to full field development. So, so encouraging in terms of directionally everything we should be going.

Robin Fielder

I know our operational guys are very excited about that, being able to finally kind of put what they do best to work as far as to try to drive down cycle times, looking at how to optimize [indiscernible] those are all things that are to come.

Doug Leggate

Maybe I’ll turn it to the Gulf of Mexico real quick. Now, I’d like to go to west and then I like the shareholder returns if that’s okay. And in the meantime, let me check-in in the audience as well and see if there is any questions anyone would like to ask, but there is one here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. What’s your target credit metrics and rating target and also how much committed you are for Western Gas Partners, particularly lot of news floating after [Technical Difficulty]

Robin Fielder

Continuing to move forward as an investment grade company, that's very important for us as a global operator and pursuing project financing. So that's really what we're targeting. So those kinds of metrics and making sure that we can be very balanced in how we're buying in both our debt and our equity.

And then what was the second part of the question again.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] Western Gas pipeline towards your – after Devon sold its stake in EnLink Partners, lot of stories floated that you’re also – you might also consider monetizing?

Robin Fielder

Okay. Stake in Western Gas partners. Yes. So post-closing of this transaction, Anadarko will still own 55.5% of the new entity and operatorship or operational control has been very important to us for many advantages, for the operational advantages out in the field as far as having that full integration and planning where we can have midstream solutions out in front of our upstream growth, so you're not stuck waiting. It's very efficient with capital if you can drill a well, complete it and turn it immediately over to sales versus having to wait for that infrastructure. And then also just for managing the entire system, the ability to look at the greater system from the molecule leaving the wellhead going through your gathering all the way into your processing and downstream. It allows us to optimize that, manage our line pressures and those sorts of things.

And then from a bigger picture, I think we've had a really good, call it, family relationship with Western Gas as being a good sponsor to that enterprise and we've really enjoyed the value that that franchise has brought us, whether it was through our ability over time to monetize here with this transaction, we did obviously a very large drop down with our remaining assets to bring a lot of cash in the door and then going forward, this transaction should have -- enhance that liquidity in our ability to eventually look at monetizing our ownership there as well of the overall security.

Doug Leggate

Maybe I could just follow up if I may, just real quick. So one of the challenges of Western Gas [Technical Difficulty] does that make easier, while still retaining control to actually sell then your equity interest. Is that what you're referring to? So you could monetize on a regular – not, I guess, it's not you anymore, right, but Anadarko?

Robin Fielder

Well, I’ll reference what Ben said on the conference call just last week I think post transaction, we expect the public float to increase like 4 times. Is that correct Jon? So, yes, going forward, the new pro forma structure should trade better and should have better trading dynamics for everyone, for all investors and stakeholders there. So we see it as being a good potential future lever for us. Obviously today, we've got quite a bit of cash on our balance sheet post this transaction and with our investment levels and depending on what commodity price you want to choose for next year, we're looking at some good free cash flow as well. So we're pretty well positioned for the time being.

Doug Leggate

Just to be clear and I'm sorry to be so mechanical about this, but so long as you own the GP, you’re still in the GP obviously. Do you still consolidate as long as you’re in the GP?

Robin Fielder

With this transaction, we'll just have one public MLP entity, so you won't have the two separate entities. But yes, we still control, we still have control of that. So it'll still be consolidated on our financial, all of our balance sheet and all of our financial statements.

Doug Leggate

So if you sold below 50%, you would still consolidate because of the GP. Is that the way it works?

Robin Fielder

Not because of the GP, but just because of the controlling there. It’s still a variable interest entity and as long as we have a control there, which is much further down below the 50%, we will still consolidate on our financial statements.

Doug Leggate

So Jon, this is the question of clarity from me. So now that this transaction is done, it’s the first time we’ve had an opportunity to see you since you announced the West deal. Does West now self-fund its growth going forward or does it still rely on the parent to fund and then drop down.

Jon VandenBrand

Well, I think, one of the great things about the guidance that we put out there is, we said we'd be able to kind of achieve and take on all of the capital needs for the combined portfolio. I'm sorry. Can you hear me? All right. So, West now has the ability to not only take on the additional $4 billion of assets from Anadarko, but to fund the inherent needs in its existing portfolio, all without needing the equity markets and managing its leverage portfolio. So I think it has a capability to do that all internally and then really take that off of Anadarko shoulders as we go forward.

Doug Leggate

Does that include the Powder River?

Jon VandenBrand

Well, I think, nothing that we've talked about in our guidance has included the Powder River and I think as Anadarko moves forward, looking at how they're going to do it, we’ll certainly be at the table, work and help them understand the best options.

Doug Leggate

Is there any midstream capital in your 2019 guidance?

Robin Fielder

There is, but it's fairly minimal and it's until this transaction closes, which is expected still in first quarter.

Doug Leggate

With the historical trend of building midstream assets and dropping them down. So with this transaction with West, that's kind of no longer -- that kind of story comes to an end?

Robin Fielder

The new MLP is of the size that it will likely be able to fund the majority of it at least in the short term. That's our expectation.

Doug Leggate

Great. Okay. Let me just check in the audience to see if there are any questions.

Robin Fielder

One of the thing I'll point out since we mentioned consolidation of the financial statements, so a few years ago, we started breaking out the Western Gas debt on the balance -- or the face the balance sheet to help investors and we also started with some additional segment disclosure reporting this year, so hopefully that helps as well where you can see the E&P segments, the Anadarko midstream segment, the Western Gas segment and then how the eliminations work and then also with revenue recognition, there's a lot more distinction between where the dollars are coming in and out. So hopefully that helps people whether you're trying to do some detailed work or just trying to compare us to other upstream only companies.

Doug Leggate

Quite an elegant solution. [Technical Difficulty]

Robin Fielder

More on the share repurchases, we feel where are implied, an AV would be and how we've been trading, there's been a big disconnect there, especially as many other E&Ps we've sort of had a disconnect with the underlying crude commodity as well. So that's where our -- most of our attention has been focused early on. But now we've got kind of additions to both programs as we move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So two questions on the Western Gas entity. So if you could comment on LP versus C-Corp and the though on remaining in LP versus converting to a C-Corp. And then also just with regards to Colorado, any future CapEx thoughts around that, that would be great.

Jon VandenBrand

Yes. So on the first question as it relates to structure, I think, certainly as we went through this process, we always made sure that we understood as many options as we could think about to understand what the best ultimate solution would be. And I think as we looked across that, what we kind of found was that there still was a material advantage to having the tax structure and the benefits of the MLP and there's still a real thing out there. We weren't as convinced that by going to a C-Corp, you magically get all these benefits that are potential in terms of the investor base and all that. And so that's a decision that you can only do once and you can't come back from and so we really thought that we could achieve a lot of the strategic goals, keep the strong relationship with Anadarko, take on all that capital and acquire all the assets and make it a win-win-win transaction for all the parties involved without needing to go there knowing that at the end of the day, if that becomes something that is either acquired or necessary or more attractive that you always have that option. So I think, we didn't lose any opportunity by doing that, but we certainly think we've got the best structure for now, how we think about it.

And what was the second question again.

Unidentified Analyst

CapEx in Colorado.

Robin Fielder

Just was respect to midstream or –

Unidentified Analyst

Internal CapEx.

Robin Fielder

I mean, you've seen it. I think we're going to be up slightly year-on-year. A lot of it has to do with drilling slightly longer laterals and where we're targeting our drilling campaigns. But it's a very valuable asset for us. We enjoy our royalty uplift advantage there. We've got the midstream infrastructure that's been fully integrated, built out, largely -- the gas processing and gathering by Western Gas, Anadarko built out the crude systems. They will all now -- can join together as far as into the new MLP entity, but it's been the same folks around the table having the discussions and making sure again that we've got the infrastructure to support the upstream growth. So that's a nice thing about when we're talking about the onshore being the growth engine for the portfolio is that we can also have some certainty with those numbers and some comfort because we not only control the upstream, but we've got our own midstream solutions that we've built out to be expandable and then have secured our long haul takeaway to make sure we've got flow assurance and hopefully access to the premium markets to enhance our margins and netback pricing.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question on Colorado, given that amendments that have been in the past, what is your plan for 2020. In case, another 112 props up, there are specific steps that you guys are taking.

Robin Fielder

So we're just past the election, so that was last week. Obviously, we’ve got some newly elected officials, but there's already been some discussions there. We put out a flash feed immediately following sort of the election results, kind of discussing this. We recognize that we don't want to see this be a 2-year cycle because it really puts a drain, not just on oil and gas development, but really the entire state and the state recognizes the economic importance of having the oil and gas industry as well as the other industries that follow on and supported in the state of Colorado, so we're going to need to sit down with the newly elected officials, some of the current officials today and really talk about some sensible approaches and potential solutions that we can do going forward.

I know at Anadarko, we really pride ourselves on how we go about our business in the state. This tankless gathering design for instance that we're implementing in West Texas, it was something we put into place in Denver. And as the right to do business, it's part of our social license to operate out there. It helps to mitigate noise and sound and light and dust from front traffic, so the more that we can improve how we operate in this state and the more that we can get all of our peers and other operators and gatherers and producers and processors to get up to that same level, the better off we'll all be. So I think that's going to be part of some steps going forward and even if we have some incremental regulation or whatever it may be, we think it's probably going to be more of a cost, but we've got a nice cost efficient with our royalty ownership there.

Doug Leggate

Robin, if I go back to Dan's question from earlier about debt. I'm just curious on the timing or the cadence of buying in debt, you've announced an incremental share buyback, credit agencies tend to take a fairly dim view on that unless you do a parallel buy-in of the debt typically. So is the announcement on the debt, does it have any urgency on timing or is it really, I don't want to see a placeholder, is it really more of a signal to say look, we're going to do the buyback, but don't worry credit agencies, we're going to do our debt pay down as well or is it really signaling that you're going to accelerate debt paydown.

Robin Fielder

Well, as I referenced earlier, I think we want to announce programs, try to execute fairly aggressively. So we just announced today another $500 million of debt that's planned. We announced some back in July and as you pointed out, we kind of took the opportunity, given all of the noise with Colorado back in August and September as we reported here on the quarter to buy-in some incremental equity. So that was where the incremental dollar went there, but obviously we want to address both sides. So I'll say stay tuned there.

Doug Leggate

Okay. The last major one for me is really just observing the spend on exploration on deepwater, kind of putting those together online. There's another one after this, but the deepwater spend is down a little bit. Is that largely because the rig commitments are lower, the deepwater rig commitments. I'm really trying to get a handle on how long can you hold that production flat at this level spend in the Gulf of Mexico?

Robin Fielder

Okay. Great question. So I pointed out this year, the Gulf of Mexico is going to be or year-over-year, going from roughly $800 million in 2018 to about $0.5 billion investment expected for next year. And you're correct, it's really driven by our deepwater rigs that are under contract. We started in 2018 with 4, we’ve since dropped down to 3 and then now 2 and what we will be going into next year, we’ll have the two rigs dropping down to one about mid-year. Meanwhile, we've got some work that's ongoing on some of our -- on the platform’s topsides themselves. One of the platforms we acquired from Freeport Holstein actually has a platform mounted rig on it, so we can drill from that and several of the other facilities support those. So we can continue with a similar level of activity, continuing to do both drilling, completion and tie back work and adding back to our over Gulf of Mexico portfolio and continue to hold it flat at that same level we kind of just started talking about this time last year.

Doug Leggate

So in terms of the tieback visibility, can you put a timeline on it? Is it a 5-year visibility, is it a 3-year visibility?

Robin Fielder

Well, we've talked about, we have a lot of confidence to hold that production flat through 2020. Beyond that, at some point, you're going to need some incremental stepouts and some successes and which is why we're going to have a portion of our exploration dollars to be drilling some satellite opportunities in and around our infrastructure out there. So we want to continue to kind of keep that Gulf of Mexico Hopper full for us because we like the higher margin barrels that that asset delivers to the portfolio.

Doug Leggate

One final question though, let me just check in with the audience again.

Unidentified Analyst

On the share buyback, do you try to time it or do you buy on a constant basis?

Robin Fielder

We've approached our share repurchases a few different ways. We've entered into accelerated share repurchases with the bank. Sometimes, that's a nice way to go about it knowing that from time to time, we'll have earnings and such. We'll have material non-public information, so if you can enter into agreement, then they can go repurchase the shares on your behalf, but other times, we've been more opportunistic and done some very short times open market repurchases. So we've got some flexibility in how we can achieve that, it will be kind of pending market conditions and where we are with all other considerations.

Doug Leggate

Anyone else. So last one for me is really more, I’m being really kind of nitpicking here on the way you've broken out the capital guidance. So you've broken out LNG as a separate line item as well for the first time. I'm guessing that's kind of signaling that LNG is going to become a more oversleep meaningful part, as Mozambique gets final investment decision. Can you give us any idea as to how you're thinking about the timeline there and if I may, I'm going to put myself in the penalty box a little bit here. When you announced the West, I made a comment the $2 billion that you took in could kind of be thought of as maybe pre-funding Mozambique. Am I thinking about it the right way or you’re ring fencing that kind of capital or how should I think about it?

Robin Fielder

Well, I mean, cash is fungible. Obviously, we announced some incremental shareholder return actions today. So we’ve kind of highlighted some immediate near term uses for that cash and as we continue to generate free cash flow, we'll have more -- a bigger pool to pull from, but you're correct. As we've talked about, our Mozambique project, in theory, it could fund it when you look at Anadarko’s equity portion for our 26.5% stake, you're talking $2.5 billion to maybe as low as $2 billion spread over a 5 -ear construction window. So just this transaction alone, you could almost think of it prefunding it. But as far as the LNG capital itself, we're at a similar level from what we've talked about in 2018.

For 2019, again, that's all kind of pre-FID activities, it’s the ongoing construction and site prep activities for the onshore LNG park and some of the shared facilities such as the airstrip and the marine terminal, we’ll be bringing in all of the equipment and some of the people. And then beyond that, once we get to a project sanctioned, we've got the project financing, so we can talk more with what the equity spend versus debt spend will be going forward. Then we can kind of announce what that looks like. But I think what we've talked to before that you can think about it sort of a $400 million to $500 million a year average, granted, it'll be a little bit lumpier, it won't average that perfectly, but that's probably a pretty good placeholder for the next five years as we take -- still expect Mozambique a FID decision in the first half of next year.

Doug Leggate

Any questions from the audience. Yeah. I'm going to take one more and then we’ll wind up if that’s okay. It's really on dividend policy. I think I accused you of [indiscernible] at some point with the buybacks and the dividends, but it seems to me that the distributions from West essentially now matches your dividend pretty much, so just kind of funding it. As I look forward and I think about how the dividend policy will evolve and then I see a wave of -- a bricks of free cash potentially from LNG overtime. Should we think about those bricks of stable cash flows as how we think about the dividend policy?

Robin Fielder

We’ve talked about kind of stepping into it over time. For one, as I mentioned, sort of kind of a given forward price tag, certainly at a $60 price tag, we see our Delaware Basin being one of the only basins that today doesn't free cash flow, but going forward now that we've done a lot of our pre investment with infrastructure and we're going into more optimized development, not just the single well, we see it turning free cash flow positive as early as later next year versus before we've said 2020, it'll be depending on the price deck, but either way, once all of your major assets are free cash flowing, because we're setting a kind of, I wouldn't say, conservative, but investment level that's at a $50 deck, and it's more of where we break even and where we can continue to deliver that double digit oil growth, we feel like that's going to be really robust strategy going forward. And then to your point when we bring on LNG project, by definition with these very long term offtake agreements, you're going to have all of this free cash flow coming. And so as we grow, become a larger company, we have a lot of free cash flow generation. I think you can expect us to keep stepping in to that. We just want to be mindful of the commodity and never have to back off that.

Doug Leggate

Well, I’m afraid that’s the time. But thank you for being here, thank you for making the really interesting things and congratulations on your new job.

Robin Fielder

Thank you.