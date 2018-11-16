Long Leading Indicators Of Easing Credit And Real Retail Sales Remain Positive For Now

On the consumer side, real retail sales per capita have been flat for five months, but aren't at the point where a yellow flag is warranted.

Earlier this week the third-quarter Senior Loan Officer Survey was reported by the Federal Reserve. Since this is one of my long leading indicators, let's take a look. While I am at it, let's also update another long leading indicator, real retail sales per capita, because my suspicion has been that last autumn's strong increases, probably hurricane-related, would not be echoed this year.

Senior Loan Officer Survey

First, banks eased lending conditions again in the third quarter (blue in the graph below). This is compared with the weekly Chicago Fed adjusted financial conditions index (red, *20 for scale). Note that easing is recorded as a negative number, so below zero = good:

In the third quarter, credit remained loose.

Note that the Chicago Fed's weekly index has been an excellent proxy (and has remained loose in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter).

Interestingly, despite loose credit, large firms haven't been very interested in borrowing (in this case, below zero = bad):

In the third quarter, this number sank to pre-recessionary levels. But note that this number has been negative for two years in the face of an acceleratingly positive economy! My suspicion is that the lack of demand reflects the desirability of the alternative route of equity financing that is available to larger firms. Of course, if equity fades, that avenue is shut off, and one suspects that credit may tighten at the same time. So this is worth a yellow flag.

Real retail sales per capita

Now, let's turn to real retail sales per capita. These have gone flat for a year before the last two recessions.

We did get a solid nominal retail sales reading of +0.8% in October, mainly reflecting vehicle demand and gas station sales. Note, of course, that the latter looks set to fade pretty significantly this month! Since inflation rose +0.3%, that makes the "real" retail sales number +0.5%, which is equal to the reading from one year ago.

My forecast that the autumn 2017 surge would not be repeated is bearing out so far. Now let's return to the absolute number and adjust for population growth. Here's what we get:

Real retail sales per capita peaked in July, and have been fairly flat since May, down -0.2% in the five months since then.

Of course, we have had such flattish periods before during this expansion (for example, the last nine months of 2013, and from mid-2015 to mid-2016) without signaling any fundamental shift. So real retail sales per capita remain in a weak positive trend for now. I won't put up a yellow caution flag unless they turn negative on a 6-month basis - which is entirely possible next month - but not yet.

Conclusion

In sum, while in general interest rate and housing long leading indicators are negative (or in a few cases, flat), the producer and consumer components remain positive although possibly weakening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.