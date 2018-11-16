58.com, Inc. (WUBA) CEO Michael Yao on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

58.com, Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Rene Vanguestaine – Investor Relations

Michael Yao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Zhou Hao – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Thomas Chong – Credit Suisse

Hillman Chan – Citi

Wendy Huang – Macquarie

Tian Hou – TH Capital

Natalie Wu – CICC

Thank you, Carl. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The company’s results and an investor relations presentation were released earlier today and are available on the company’s IR website at ir. 58.com.

On the call today from 50.com are Mr. Michael Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Zhou Hao, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Yao will give you a brief overview of the company’s business operations and highlights, followed by Mr. Zhou, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that will follow.

Michael Yao

Thanks, everyone, for joining. We are pleased with our third quarter results. Business growth was largely sustained and mainly driven by an increase in customer numbers and the per customer spend. App traffic continued to increase with the experience and engagement metrics has continue to improve. In the past few months, there has been increasing uncertainty about the deceleration of Chinese economic growth. Some public data source are suggesting a decline or slow down in growth in big ticket purchases such as new cars and housing.

Since 50 e-commerce has several key content category such as equipment, housing, auto, et cetera and therefore has sizable and insightful information about customer behaviors, we are often being asked about our use on China’s macro economy . And so I would start by discussing our assessment. So far the overall negative impact to our platform has been imaged possibly because of the foreign factors.

Firstly, it might be the primary sector of the economy or geographies are somehow slowing down, but China continue to be mass of economy in terms of population and the GDP and we are still relatively small. Also our platforms cover multiple sectors, so certain industries, specifically politics or marketing environment changes might impact some industry verticals. Verticals show more than it impact us. Also with big sectors like housing, auto and service, there are several segment. The policyrather impacts the primary housing development has a lot of the – exact same impact on the secondary residential, commercial and rental housing segments.

Consumer spending in the new concept as for the necessary has the same impact on the used car market. Similarly our job sector platform cover a wider range of sectors and it predominant related to urban services and then therefore exposed to manufacturing or export-related sectors? Overall, we will see growth of online – offline-to-online opportunities in this category.

Secondly, lower- tier cities and the towns should be able to provide the great user growth opportunities. Cheap smartphone and show social platforms has paved the way for us to reach the lower-tier cities and the towns audience with great, easy than a couple of years back. China’s 1.4 billion people visited this three-level parameter. On the top, there are 300 to 400 cities, many of which have million-plus population each.

In the middle, we have around 4,000 small counties with 500,000 to 400,000 people each. And it’s important you have around 40,000 even small towns with 10,000 to 20,000 people each. Up until originally begin to lead a company largely being factoring with each other at the top city level. Short inception in the last two or three years since apps were changed, the net and profit mobile started to grow rapidly with a clear forecast on lower- tier cities, counties and the towns.

58 is one of them. Our WeChat-based at WUBA Town platform has grown beyond our own expectation since the summer of 2018. Our content categories such as recruitment, rental house, auto and housing sales and all sorts of life essential local services are needed almost everywhere to cover these – the size of the city or town. In those small towns, we plan that the consumer also have similar needs that will report in big cities in terms of centralized evaluation platform. And as early as this competition and the user acquisition cost is a lot lower than in major cities.

Also in our core business, we continue to see big revenue coming from lower-tier cities. So the fact that China is still not fully penetrated leave us to offset some potential softness at macro level. Thirdly, there is a lot of room for improvement in terms of user experience and engagement through product and technology update about our platform. This requires us to continue to develop our data and AI capability delivery great synergies between different teams in our company and may require us to expand our service offering from traditional information platform to a more comprehensive service platform and that even in some case transactional platform.

By service we mean, for example, in jobs, other than job listing, we also provide background checks, trading internal arrangement and even some often established. The housing; other than housing listing, we also provide home seek with house price evaluation and the trend analysis.

Mortgages at [Indiscernible] and the services and the [Indiscernible] reported as core payment services. We also provide agent in addition to traditional listing services. We’re trading fast towards it to contribute a content and develop followers essentially.

As for transaction, the Zhuan Zhuan and the Wuba Town, Wuba Home are example for product update for close-looped transactional model. Other than this service upgrade for diversification back to the basic and information thereof, we continue to invest in data AI content, online connection, communication, quality of information, et cetera. There are increasingly more video-validated information, more online interaction and engagement.

Other than the typically immense job listing or a property listing, are the productive operation of content also included news – newsfeed are marketing intelligence-driven news stream products trading and achieves social interaction. The land listing content now attract more than 10 million BIO and is increasingly a bigger percentage of our overall user traffic. The percentage of traffic from both AI-based recommendation and online communication via – through our users are also increasing.

And with information quality are also raising the bar on certification of yourself for posting information and content. Putting more resources with data gathering and with verification, increasing investment in fraud investigation and the composition. We have also built a better ecosystem to fuel high-quality merchant and the information from those lower quality ones. However, even though we are making progress, we feel we are still far from realizing the full potential of what innovation and technology can do and that we continue to work on user experience.

We are very confident that user will be seeker and the more users will come as we continue to improve our services. So despite the macro uncertainty, we remain very confident about our ability. We’ll continue to grow our platform and improve our user engagement and satisfaction. Now, some more color on our company’s performance in the third quarter. Our core business refers to our business excluding Zhuan Zhuan and WUBA Town. It includes the key content categories such as housing, jobs, auto and the local services. Our core business continue to have solid traffic growth particularly on apps.

Just now I talked about improvement in user engagement metrics such as connections, which includes online chat, phone calls, et cetera. That’s how it's worked, thanks to the hard work of our product and operational teams. The numbers of customer, per customer spend are both increasing. Therefore our revenues are all growing nicely as well. And at the same time, our headcount is marginally stable year-over-year and sequentially. Actually the sales and the marketing headcount had showed slightly decline year-over-year, which integrated continued operational improvement, the upgrades of the internal tools and adopting of more online in the self- service tools for our customers.

Our early-stage investment businesses, such as Zhuan Zhuan and Wuba Town, are both growing well rapidly. Since Zhuan Zhuan, our online used goods transaction platform, has been included in recharge excess, we continue to see increasing numbers of new users. We also continue to see where we at year-over-year user and generally growth WUBA Town, WUBA Zhuan Zhuan, which I also mentioned continues to grow very rapidly. Compounding the growth in the numbers of town covered and the user engagement growth in the town covered in the past quarter. Both Zhuan Zhuan and WUBA Town has each attracted more than one million new users year-to-date. Internet environment.

This is very remarkable results and is greater evidence of our initiative to innovate and execute effectively. For Zhuan Zhuan and WUBA Town, we are focusing on user penetration instead of monetization engine at this stage, even growth in minimal revenue. There are a drag on the group’s margin. We believe monetization will catch up over time because the revenue will move up high straightforward. So in summary, we are happy about the progress made in last quarter, encouraging our – both our potential in China and the confidence in our strategy and the ability to continue to grow our user revenue, profitability and the longer term value for all our shareholders. Let me pass to Hao.

Zhou Hao

Thanks, Michael. This is Hao and thanks again everyone for joining. I’ll walk you through the third quarter 2018 financial. Unless otherwise specified, the numbers I mention below are related to third quarter 2018 and the growth rate is the year-over-year growth rate. Total revenue were RMB 3.6 billion an increase of 33% year-over-year. In RMB terms, above our guidance of RMB 3.45 billion to RMB 3.55 billion. The total number of subscription based paying membership accounts were around three million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Consistent with past quarters and our strategies, OMS, which is online marketing services revenues, continue to grow faster than membership services and is becoming a bigger percentage of the total revenues. Gross margin was 89.5% compared to 91.6% during the same period last year. This was largely due to the growth in relatively lower-margin businesses such as Primary Housing, ChinaHR, off-line revenues and Zhuan Zhuan goods and services and also due to our increasing investment in information quality team.

Operating expenses were RMB 2.6 billion, up about 31% year-over-year, slightly less than revenue growth. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB 1.9 billion. Within sales and marketing expenses, advertising expenses were RMB 1 billion, an increase of about 81% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to our efforts to promote our apps and brands. The advertising expenses associated for the core business brand such as 58.com and Anjuke still accounted for the majority of the advertising expenses.

But Zhuan Zhuan’s advertising expense grew much faster from a smaller base in 2017. Excluding advertising, the majority of our operating expenses were headcount related, labor expenses. At the end of third quarter, our headcount was still a little over 22,000, which is stable largely year-over-year and sequentially. Within that, sales and customer service and marketing headcount accounted for roughly 16,000 or so, a slight decrease about 2% year-over-year. R&D headcount is increasing as we need to continue to hire and retain great R&D talents.

Overall, for operating expense, we continue to ensure that excluding advertising expenses, all other expenses line such as R&D, G&A and non-advertising sales and marketing expenses grow at a slower rate than revenues implying an improvement in overall efficiencies. GAAP and non- GAAP operating profit grew 28% and 29%, respectively, from the same period a year ago. There are two major items under the other income and expense lines. First was the RMB 150 million investment income, which included the RMB 68 million gain from the change in fair value of long-term investment we made in 5i5j and the other income from wealth management products.

The second was the RMB 22 million loss in share of results in equity investees, which was related to the equity pick-up from 50 Home, our non-consolidated affiliate. GAAP and non-GAAP net profit grew 106% and 76%, respectively, from same period a year ago. Now on to the guidance. We expect fourth quarter 2018 revenues to be between RMB 3.5 billion to RMB 3.6 billion, a 26.6% and 30.2% year-over-year growth rate respectively. These estimates reflect the company’s current and preliminary review, which is subject to change. The government policies on housing continue to focus on controlling prices and deleveraging the sector, particularly for primary developers. We expect housing market transaction levels to remain relatively low particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This might cause a reduction in the number of our agent customers in those areas. We are actively pushing into lower-tier cities to increase market share as an effort to offset the softness of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. With that, we like to open up the call for Q&A. Cole, please?

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Thomas Chong with Credit Suisse.

Thomas Chong

Hi, good evening thanks for taking my questions. Thanks for giving detailed measures on the macro headwinds. But I just want to ask about, how macro uncertainties affect our 2019 revenue and margin outlook? On the revenue side, how should we think about the growth trends for the overall property sector as well as the recruitment sector for next year? That’s my first question. And my second question is about Zhuan Zhuan and 58 Town. How we should think about the monetization paid in 2019? Thank you.

Zhou Hao

Hi Thomas, this is Hao. I’ll first talk about the macro economy. I think as many people feel that there is still a lot of uncertainty in the macro economy related to trade, related to domestic, SME, confidence et cetera. I think visibility in 2019 is pretty low at this point. So we’ll probably update you as we go through. Housing continues to be pretty tough as what I’ve said in my prepared remarks. Government’s determination to cool down the housing market is still very strong and I think as a result, we see also in the transaction value – volume in Tier 1, Tier 2 cities in September, October even till today continue to trend down. So it’s pretty tough market of housing out there.

Even though we have been gaining shares and put into lower tiers, I think the overall market has been pretty tough for us. And second question on Zhuan Zhuan and 58 Town revenue generation. I think so far it is not a top priority. We feel very good about these businesses each giving us more than 100 million new users in the year-to-date in 2018. So it’s very remarkable results given today’s environment of slowing down in terms of overall user growth. So I think this is really good product, users like it. And at the same time, it’s pretty low penetration. We reached about probably 200 million users on Zhuan Zhuan, right? But I think this is a product that potentially everyone can use in China.

So we’re about like 20% if you compare to the one billion Internet users. We’ll continue to grow the user base and improve our services. Similarly in Tongcheng, we covered one – we’re 15,000 towns roughly now after more than a year or so, but they’re about 40,000 towns. So we are about 20%, 30% covered only.

So I think these are great products in a very low penetrated market. And as our peers tells us from a 58 evolution, you would – you don’t want to be too impatient with the monetization. You want to first grow your network into much bigger and dominant players platform and then spring up monetization and you have a chance to ramp-up at that time. So I think we may call some revenue streams in Zhuan Zhuan and Tongcheng next year, but its not going to be meaningful, the product is to grow the user base for both new businesses.

Thomas Chong

Got it thank you.

Zhou Hao

Thank you Thomas.

Our next question comes from Hillman Chan with Citi. Please go ahead with your questions.

Hillman Chan

Good evening Michael, congrats on the strong quarter results and thank you for taking my question. So firstly, if we just look at only the core profit by business excluding Zhuan Zhuan and 58 Town. How we should we think about the profitability outlook in 2019 please? In particular in the context of user acquisition costs and benefitizing for the core business and then I have another follow-up.

Zhou Hao

Yes, Hillman. Thanks for the question. For the core business I think we’re going to do a couple of things. One is we’re going to continue to drive efficiency increase. As you know, as we also know, that we have a sizable team and it’s obviously help us to maintain a relationship with a lot of SMEs and get new SMEs to sign up. But there are better ways to kind of get to our SMEs and there are better ways to service our SMEs, even better technologies, internal tools and more self service, et cetera.

I think we made progress in the last two years that’s why we maintained our headcount relatively stable while we still grow our revenue. So that was a result of some progress made, but there is still more room to grow. I think we feel like we’re scratching the surface. So we’re not going to stop doing that. We continue to push for that. That will help us to, hopefully, get more leverage. But at the same time, it’s also probably true that the overall user growth in China is slowing down and the user acquisition cost is going up.

Even though we have good initiatives in 58 Town, Zhuan Zhuan, et cetera, I think the battle on user – the battle to grow new users in core cities, which are still important for us continue to be very tough. Even though there are fewer shipments going out every year for smartphones for instance, the unit price for preinstallations for instance, some of cost we are getting are actually increasing year-over-year.

So we are still a growth-oriented company. So we continue to grow our user base and there are actually users we haven’t reached into, so we’re going to still go for growth more than profitability. So as you can see, there are offsetting trends on the cost base. And so we’re going to continue prioritize growth over managing the business to certain profitability margin profile next year.

And because we, in the long run, we are very – as Michael has alluded earlier, we’re very confident about the market opportunity in China, about our leadership position. So even though there are some headwinds in terms of uncertain macro and increasing user acquisition costs, we’re going to still prioritize our growth into 2018 and 2019 and the years beyond.

Hillman Chan

Got it, thank you Hao. So my another question will be on the property segment. So in recent months now, we noticed that our biggest user traffic is getting closer, catching up to Anjuke’s level and most third-party agents are also migrating onto data, even though like WUBA for now still maintains clear leadership over competitors. So just to pick your brain, could you share more on your thoughts on the competitive pressure from Beike and also maybe Dongguan as well on your property side? Thank you.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Zhou Hao

Yes. First, a couple of things. One is its not a fair comparison when you only look at Beike to Anjuke, right? Because Anjuke is an important piece of our housing business, but we also have housing segments in 58 and Ganji.

And I don’t think everyone knows that the traffic on 58 property is much bigger than Anjuke. So when you consider the overall competitive position, if you compare it – all of our housing traffic versus what Lianjia and Beike has, we are clearly several times bigger than theirs based on the data we have today. Also I think if you compare the real estate agents that Beike has that either from original Lianjia team or the additional third-party numbers, it’s a fraction of the entire agent groups that we have accumulated in the last – more than a decade or so on the 58 platform whether it’s 20, Ganji or Anjuke.

And so I think both agent and traffic metrics were several times bigger than Beike even though you can say that Beike is increasing. And the other thing is that it’s increasing with a huge cost. So the amount of advertising expense for the Beike has been investing as far as we can see is much higher than what we have been having in the market. So it is – there’s an ROI question as well as when you try to promote your apps with a huge – like search effort and huge amount of expense in a very short period, the quality of users is very low because housing is a low-frequency service.

So it’s supposed to be a longer-term sort of a play. So when you try to think too short-term, you get lower quality of users. And that’s what we see in some of the third-party trackers compare Beike’s time spend and engagement, et cetera, with Anjuke it’s much – and the retention of the users is actually much lower than what we have on Anjuke. So I think it’s – we’re still the clear leader in the market in housing.

Michael Yao

[Foreign language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. It’s also – they’re also some notable differences between these business models, right? So not entirely apple-to-apple competition. Because we are a third-party neutral platform that majority of the agents in the market use us. We – if we add the payer accounts of Anjuke and 20 and the Ganji together, it’s close to one million. So it’s about 10 times or close to that in terms of the hundred and thousands, like 100,000 or so that Beike and Lianjia has.

So it’s a different model, it’s also a different coverage from the geography. We’re very widely spread out way back. So I think what Homelink is trying to do is trying to expend from the top 10, 20 cities that they always have direct services and they’re just expending as we speak. But we’re very really widely distributed for a long time already.

And also, as I said, they have their own brokerage team, which obviously is very easy for them to be migrating to Beike. And also they try to invest in some other brokerage company so that the brokers use their systems. And the bigger chained agencies in China relative – naturally would not get on their platform because it’s a competitive relationship with HomeLink by nature. But they use us. And so its not apple-to-apple comparison, and we’re still much bigger than what they have in terms of scale.

Michael Yao

[Foreign language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. I think in terms of traffic – you mentioned traffic, but in terms of traffic, I think, that’s our DNA, that’s our core competence as an Internet company. So I think we still feel very confident. We have increasing cash balances because of the prominent position of the company. And by next year at some point we are probably going to have more than RMB 10 billion cash. So if we see the need to respond, we will. But we feel very confident now.

And our next question comes from Wendy Huang with Macquarie. Please go ahead. You receive your question.

Wendy Huang

Asian Internet and Media Congratulations for another strong quarter despite of the macro opportunities. But my question actually is still about the macro impact on the business in 2019. So should we be concerned that with the increasing macro opportunities that actually may impact your pricing power next year?

And would you still be able to increase the price like we did this year? And also, if we do actually end up in a very severe macro environment, do you have any extra flexibility at OpEx level or cost level to still maintain a decent margin to balance the return for the shareholders here? And also lastly, can you maybe give us a ranking in terms of the – your view on the vulnerability of your different business segments, housing and jobs and yellow page to the macro uncertainties or maybe sensitive to ranking is good as well? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes. Wendy, thanks. I think 2019 price ability, we’ll see. I think overall, we feel like the pricing levels for services on 58 platform has been not very high. So traditionally, we have not been aggressive for price player. As we grow our platform in scale, we always prioritize growth from more volumes, more customers. They have always been our strategy. And it’s true that after the Ganji consolidation, we’ve raised price in the jobs and housing but it’s still fairly moderate rate for the China context. So I think overall pricing level is not – is far from being very aggressive at this point. So we do have the pricing power. We’re probably going to assess it more a little bit. So typically, if we do price increases, it’s going to be in Q3. So we’re having some internal discussions when we have different approaches by different sector versus in jobs or housing depending on the market situation.

For instance in last year or in 2018 we did increase our membership price in housing because its been tough enough already. But we did increase in jobs because overall I think, the first half of the year, things look pretty fine. But for the confidence level, it seems to be lower now versus six months ago. So we’ll see what our assessment is in 2019.

And I think in terms of flexibility on expense, there’s always pretty good flexibility because the biggest expense for us is advertising and people. And advertising it’s – we really spend things, spend advertising for the longer-term value of the company. Because we look at ROIs, we track the numbers and we know the company, we know the channel. So we still feel that our – the fact that we’re not fully penetrated, so we still want to go for it as far – as long as it’s not hugely expensive.

But the control is always on our end, so it’s collectible. And then people, I think – as you know the majority of salespeople and they are getting more efficient. But typically there is – there’s turnover, there’s natural turnover. So as long as we control hiring and it’s pretty easy to control the net level of the headcount that we have.

So I think the – it’s pretty flexible. But – unless what you just described is very bad macro situation appears, we still want to prioritize growth because we think that the growth is the number one thing and competitiveness is the number one thing and not compared to managing our business towards certain margin numbers. I’ll leave Michael to talk about the macro impact for the different sectors.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. So I think, Wendy, it’s a good question. If macro deteriorates, in terms of ranking, in terms of impact to our business, I think housing is probably number one easily impactable sector, followed by auto, followed by jobs because we’re very widely distributed in terms of vertical and collar and followed by Yellow Pages, because Yellow Pages has a lot of the must-have kind of local services. And also he added that the impact from – to other angles, I think, in terms of geography, the impact will be biggest in Tier one, Tier three cities followed by lower-tier cities. And the countryside, I think it’s very little impacted.

And in terms of the type of companies impacted, it’s the pure play vertical companies are most dangerous when housing continues to be tough, whoever does only that’s real estate I think will be impacted the most. Compared to platforms that have multiple sectors or multiple industries. And also if a company is still going through financing activity and doesn’t have positive cash flow, it’s going to be very dangerous versus I think, we know, for instance, 58 now has increasing cash flow, has a good amount of cash on the balance sheet, so that puts us in a relatively safer position.

And the next question comes from Tian Hou of TH Capital. Please go head.

Tian Hou

The question is related to your paying member. So the paying members is around the 3 million. I wonder what’s the composition between housing, job and others? And so compared with the 2Q, what has been changed? And also going forward, given what you guys just mentioned, the housing market may see some stagnation or declining. So what do you see the future paying member composition will be? So that’s my question. Thank you.

Zhou Hao

Yes thanks, Tian. I think 3 million paying members is most – the biggest portion is from housing. Because also housing has multiple platforms. And followed by jobs, followed by Yellow Pages and followed by used car and used goods. That’s the order. We don’t exactly give out the breakdown number but that’s the ranking. And compared to second quarter, there is increase pretty much across the board. The biggest amount of increase come from housing and jobs, which has been pretty consistent in the last several quarters.

And those happen – housing jobs happen to have the biggest amount of revenues. Going into 2019, to your question, I think overall, our market share in housing in terms of number of paying agents is pretty high. So honestly, I think the growth just in terms of numbers will not be as probably the big as we have seen this year or the prior years. The business in China improved services or conversion et cetera to raise the ARPUs of the paying agents to provide more services et cetera.

So the more paying members will probably come from jobs. Because I think we still have a lot of rooms to grow the numbers in the jobs and a lot of street side jobs, a lot of different tiers, even though there’s also macro concerns, but by and large the services sectors still need people and there’s very high natural turnover in China in the blue-collar labor force as we all know. So there’s always going to be a pretty strong demand across a lot of industries in jobs. So we have less than 1 million. So it’s a fraction of the tens of millions to enter the business. So there’s a huge opportunity there.

Tian Hou

So another follow-up question on Zhuan Zhuan. So in the e- commerce space you have Taobao to do the traffic advertising business platform, you have paid to do one key business and whatever they do to buying house and they resale that to earn the difference. So I wonder what exactly the model of Zhuan Zhuan will be going forward?

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Zhou Hao

Yes. So Taobao and Ganji also have their used goods platforms, but I think Zhuan Zhuan is unique in a way that we have very close relationship with WeChat and we are including the Wallet and we make WeChat logging as mandatory when people use it. So that gives us an additional sort of pool of users we can get easily from WeChat ecosystem. So we have – obviously, app is still very strong, but increasingly WeChat gives us a lot more users.

And the other unique or where we want to penetrate is on the vertical services. So used goods is complex sometimes because people still – for several reasons, the friction is pretty high. So I think the trick is other than providing a platform for people to browse and list and transact, we also provide additional service to lower the friction, whether it’s a validation of used phones, cell phones or whether its packaging services for folks, whether its – so on and so forth. I think we are pretty smart about providing additional services on Zhuan Zhuan’s platform that are unique to others so that we have better user experience or where we grow our platform faster.

Tian Hou

Thank you, that’s all my question.

And our next question comes from Natalie Wu with CICC. Please go ahead with your question.

Natalie Wu

Hi, thanks for taking my question and congratulation are very solid result. My question is also about Zhuan Zhuan. For Zhuan Zhuan, my understanding is that what user cares about the most for a second-hand transaction platform is not whether "I can sell a piece of stuff for $1 less or $1 more, but more of whether I can find a buyer for my stuff and how soon I can find the buyer." So in that sense, I guess, Zhuan Zhuan can totally charge some transaction condition for other potential monetization model as long as the transaction process could be efficient enough. I guess, the impact for attractiveness of the platform could be quite limited.

So just curious why you adopt the other way, which is to charge some service fees for 2B business, most specifically selling mobile phones. Because as long as I can see the first way could be much easy. It will be great if management can remind me what I have missed here. And also you mentioned that one differentiation Zhuan Zhuan has to – compared with other platforms is that Zhuan Zhuan gets the active users coming from the WeChat channel. It will be great if you can share with us what kind of the percentage level we’re talking about here. Thank you.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Zhou Hao

In terms of WeChat and app users, today app users is still bigger. But WeChat users is growing faster particularly after the access on WeChat Wallet was on. But we believe that sooner or later, I think the user from WeChat maybe as big as that from the app or even bigger and that’s possible and we’re happy to see that as well. We care about the overall user growth, less so in terms of where it comes from. In terms of the revenue models, it’s true. It’s true, Natalie. I think, we’re – C2C is possible especially from the seller point of view, if we can help them to get rid of things faster, they don’t mind paying up.

And B2C is very natural, right, for professional sellers to take back stuff and sell stuff online, there’s always a commission. Also there is potential advertising models, so whether it’s commission model, advertising models, as long as we create values along the value chain and there would be a revenue model. So we are exploring all of these avenues even though it’s all fairly insignificant today, I think at least we’ve started. So hopefully next year we’ll be somewhat significant. But right now, we’re open-minded in terms of potential revenue models. Thanks for the question.

Natalie Wu

Thanks, looked forward to that.

Okay. This concludes the call for today. Thank you all for joining the call and for your interest in 58.com, if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact us. Goodbye.

Zhou Hao

Bye-bye.

Michael Yao

Bye.

