Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q3 2018 Update

SQ Advisors has just eleven positions. The top three holdings are Allison Transmission, Liberty Broadband, and Brookfield Asset Management, and they add up to ~39% of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lou Simpson’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Simpson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Lou Simpson’s SQL Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2018.

This quarter, Simpson’s 13F portfolio value increased ~10% from $2.95B to $3.24B. The number of holdings remained steady at 11. The top five positions represent ~60% of the 13F assets: Allison Transmission (ALSN), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), CarMax (KMX), and Cable One (CABO).

Since its inception in 2011, SQ Advisors has held a very concentrated portfolio of 10-15 positions. Lou Simpson classifies his investing philosophy as being more in the "scuttlebutt" mold. To know more about that investing style, check-out the book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Decreases

Allison Transmission Holdings: ALSN is now the largest position at 13.91% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $27 and $35. Q3 2017 saw a ~45% increase at prices between $33 and $39. The stock is currently at $46.89. There was a ~24% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $37.50 and $45.50. The last two quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Note: SQ Advisors has a ~6.5% ownership stake in Allison Transmission Holdings.

Brookfield Asset Management: BAM is the third-largest position at 11.92% of the portfolio. The original position is from Q2 2012 at prices between $17.50 and $21.50. Q1 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $32.50 and $36.50, and the following quarter saw a further ~60% increase at prices between $34 and $38. Q3 2015 also saw another ~25% increase at prices between $29.50 and $36. There was an about-turn in 2016: a ~40% overall reduction at prices between $27.50 and $36. The stock currently trades at $43.84. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $38 and $44. The last two quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Note: BAM stock split 3-for-2 on May 11, 2015. Also, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) was spun off in July 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for those transactions.

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a large (top-five) 11.12% position of the portfolio. It was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $59.50 and $72.50, and the stock currently trades at $62.86. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Cable One Inc.: CABO was a very small 0.78% stake established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw a huge ~550% increase at prices between $570 and $624. Q4 2017 saw another ~55% stake increase at prices between $664 and $759. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $870. The stake is now at 9.73% of the portfolio. The last three quarters have seen only marginal activity.

Note: SQ Advisors has a ~6.4% ownership stake in Cable One.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW stake was increased by ~50% during the period from Q4 2011 to Q4 2013 at prices between $11 and $26. Q1 2014 saw an about-turn, as the stake was reduced by 20% at prices between $23.50 and $28.50. The following five quarters saw a combined ~80% increase at prices between $25 and $33.50. There was a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $46.86. The position is now at 8.75% of the portfolio. There was an ~8% selling in Q1 2017 and a similar reduction over the last six quarters. Simpson is harvesting gains.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tyler Technologies (TYL): These two positions were established in Q4 2016. AAPL is an ~8% portfolio stake purchased at prices between $106 and $118, and the stock is now well above that range at ~$187. The 6.38% TYL position was purchased at prices between $141 and $171 and increased by ~27% over the next two quarters at prices between $143 and $177. It currently goes for $187. Both positions saw minor reductions over the last three quarters.

Liberty Global (LBTYK): LBTYK is a 5.30% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q3 2014 at prices between $40 and $43. Q3 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $41 and $51. Q2 2017 also saw a ~16% increase at prices between $27.85 and $35. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $23.80. There was a ~4% trimming last quarter, and that was followed with a one-third selling this quarter at prices between $25 and $28.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B): BRK.B is a 4.61% of the portfolio position. The original stake was increased by roughly 40% in Q1 2012 at prices between $76 and $82. The period through 2015 saw a stake doubling at higher prices. 2016 saw an about-turn: a one-third overall reduction at prices between $126 and $166. Last year had also seen a combined ~45% further selling at prices between $160 and $200. YTD has seen another one-third reduction at prices between $185 and $222. The stock is now at ~$216. Simpson is harvesting gains.

Stake Increases

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): The large (top-three) 13.50% LBRDK position was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $81 and $98 and increased by ~310% next quarter at prices between $86.50 and $97. The stock is now at $82.48. There was a ~160% increase last quarter at prices between $69 and $85, and that was followed with a ~25% increase this quarter at prices between $74 and $85. For investors attempting to follow SQ Advisors, Liberty Broadband is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: A 6.63% portfolio stake in Charter Communications was eliminated last quarter, but the net position in Liberty Broadband/Charter has increased substantially over the last two quarters. Liberty Broadband is a Charter proxy whose principal assets are a 22% ownership stake in Charter Communications and the subsidiary Skyhook (previously TruePosition).

Sensata Technologies (ST): ST is a 6.59% portfolio position purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40 and increased by ~70% since at prices between $36 and $53. The stock currently trades at $45.97. There was an ~8% increase last quarter and a further ~3% increase this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Simpson’s US stock holdings in Q3 2018:

