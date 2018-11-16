Barnes Group Inc (B) CEO Patrick Dempsey on Merger & Acquisition Conference - Transcript

Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call November 15, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Pitts - Director of Investor Relations

Patrick Dempsey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Stephens - Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Edward Marshall - Sidoti & Company

Louis Raffetto - UBS

Drew Haroldson - D. A. Davidson

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jody, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Barnes Group Gimatic Acquisition Conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Bill Pitts, Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Bill Pitts

Thank you, Jody. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for our Gimatic acquisition conference call. With me are Barnes Group’s President and CEO, Patrick Dempsey; and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Stephens. During our call, we will be referring to the Gimatic acquisition supplemental slides, which are available on the investor relations section of our corporate website at BGInc.com.

I want to remind everyone that certain statements we make on today's call both during the opening remarks and during the question-and-answer session may be forward-looking statements as defined in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Please consider the risks and uncertainties that are mentioned in today's call and are described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available through the investor relations section of our corporate website at BGInc.com. We will begin our call with Patrick's discussion of the strategic rationale of the Gimatic acquisition, followed by the financial details of the transaction from Chris. After that, we’ll open up the line for questions. Patrick?

Patrick Dempsey

Thank you, Bill, and welcome everyone. Today, we are very pleased to share with you more details about our recently completed Gimatic transaction. And are excited to welcome its seasoned management team, and skilled workforce to Barnes Group. Similar to our Molding Solutions acquisition, Gimatic is a strong, strategic fit with our portfolio, and well-aligned with our strategy of expanding our offerings of differentiated industrial technologies and intellectual property- based solutions that capitalize on our core manufacturing capabilities and contribute to our global growth and enhance profitability.

As a leading player in the fragmented market of mission-critical robotic tooling solutions Gimatic designs and develops robotic grippers, advanced end-of-arm tooling systems, fencers and other automation components. These specialize in delivering intelligent robotic handling solutions for industrial automation applications in end markets such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and food and beverage.

With the rising labor costs and greater affordability of robots, Gimatic's customized mission critical systems directly benefit from a large and growing global installed-base of over 2 million industrial robots. We believe that global growth in the automation sector will meaningfully exceed GDP. Our position is based upon favorable long-term trends and emerging market adoption.

Advancements in robotic technology are rapidly increasing the ability to accomplish more complex tasks, at higher speeds with improved control and repeatability. For Barnes Group, this acquisition provides a nice gateway into the industrial automation space and provides a bridge from our plastic processing capabilities into this new industrial space. Gimatic's focus on customized solutions for the plastics processing market complements our existing sales and engineering capabilities, and customer relationships within our Molding Solutions strategic business unit.

By combining Gimatic’s strong innovation culture with Barnes Group, extensive customer relationships within the plastic injection molding market, we can develop a broader network of key customers spanning multiple end-markets. As an anchor investment, we can build upon both organically and through additional acquisitions. We have the opportunity to develop a new business platform.

Gimatic is led by an experienced management team and offers expensive design and application engineering services to its customers. By leveraging Barnes Group's global resources and infrastructure, we look to enhance Gimatic's growth by expanding their sales design and engineering activities in key geographic regions around the globe. In addition, Gimatic possesses an attractive financial profile, meeting the characteristics that we look for when adding a business to our operations. Chris will get into more of those details shortly.

Moving to Slide 4. Gimatic was established in 1985 and is headquartered in Roncadelle, Italy, with technical sales and service centers and distributors located throughout the world. There are approximately 240 employees worldwide. For 2017, sales were approximately EUR46 million or USD52 million with about 83% originating in Europe.

Within that figure, Western Europe represents the largest geographic market with about 71% total sales. Elsewhere, the Americas account for about 12% of sales, while Asia accounts for 5%. As I mentioned, we see the acceleration of geographic expansion as a key opportunity for us to add additional value to this business.

Moving to Slide 5. Let’s take a look at the broad portfolio of innovative and patented products produced by Gimatic. Starting as a gripper supplier, Gimatic's products have become key enablers for complex material handling tasks. With our strong focus on in-house product engineering and development they have over 100 patents and have the capability to deliver highly customized solutions in short time frames.

Beginning with plastics and special handling, this product segment represents the majority of sales at 60% of the total. And it includes grippers suction cups and customized end-of-arm tooling modules for automation systems. The primary application is plastics handling, which offers opportunities with our Molding Solutions business.

End-of-arm tooling modules are complex, highly customized, mission critical systems embedded in overall automation processes, and offer unique solutions through the integration of standard products. While the end-of-arm tooling is crucial to the success of a project, it represents a relatively low share of the overall robotic or automation cell costs, typically running 3% to 5% with an attractive margin profile.

Next, a 30% of sales, a standard handling component such as grippers, guides and rotary units for high-speed automation systems used in applications such as assembly, packaging, food, and general automation. The remaining 10% of sales includes special sensors and mechatronic components used in high-end projects, including pharma, medical, and electronics. Each of these products segments have seen double-digit revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

Now, on Slide 6, we are excited about Gimatic’s diverse end-markets and the opportunities that each of them represents, due to the accelerating wide spreading adoption rates of robotics and automation. The automotive industry has led the way as early adopters of robotic technologies, and as such, this market offers many opportunities to Gimatic. With an increasing array of models based on common platforms and shorter product life cycles, the auto manufacturers continue to drive demand for more advanced robotic automation.

In factory automation applications, customers are looking to decrease errors, improve productivity, and increase the speed of delivery. Common applications include packaging, logistics, and lab automation where customers are looking to automate order fulfilment using robotics to minimize human error in picking and sorting products. Other applications such as assembly of electronic goods are also quickly being automated.

With a higher degree of manual labor and increasing costs, automation is becoming a more attractive solution. Within the food and beverage industry, rising demand for processed food increases the need for automation both in processing and packaging as the number of packaged units increase. Here, robotic handling decreases the risk of food contamination linked with human handling.

We also see Asian growth opportunities for Gimatic as the plastics industry in that region is increasing its level of automation. Chinese manufacturers are automating their plastics machinery as they switch from low-end to mid-end machinery. In addition, growth of high-tech plastics used in areas like medical technologies require tight tolerance levels and stringent production routines, all of which benefit from increased robotics.

Turning now to Slide 7, Gimatic’s customer base is fairly diversified with over 15,000 customers worldwide. They have experienced long-lasting customer relationships cultivated through high product quality, reliability, and a global footprint. They have a high customer retention rate with 95 plus percent of revenues from repeat sales, with several key customer relationships in place for 20+ years.

Before I pass the call to Chris for some of the financial details of the transaction, I’d like to spend a minute to discuss a couple of integration items. First, Gimatic will operate as a strategic business unit within our industrial segment. Next, cost synergies were not a driving factor in the economics of the transaction, but we do expect the Barnes Enterprise System to improve productivity of Gimatic overtime.

And lastly, from a go-to market standpoint, our key integration priorities include strengthening and building upon Gimatic’s existing customer relationships, while at the same time leveraging Molding Solutions broad customer base to expand the geographic reach of Gimatic’s products and services to meet current and future demand.

Now, let me pass the call over to Chris.

Chris Stephens

Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon everyone. Let's now discuss the transaction highlights and the financial overview of the Gimatic acquisition. Moving to Slide 8, Barnes Group purchased Gimatic for EUR370 million or USD420 million at an exchange rate of 1.14, excluding customary adjustments. The purchase was financed with cash on hand in European borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility. These borrowings are at an interest rate of 1.5%.

And at year-end, we expect our debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be less than three times, well within our debt covenants and have an estimated 165 million remaining on our credit facility. Keep in mind that we also have an additional 200 million available under the accordion feature of our credit facility. For the trailing 12-months as of June 2018, Gimatic sales were 48 million or 55 million U.S. with EBITDA margin of greater than 40%.

The anticipated EPS contribution from Gimatic, excluding the impact of short-term purchase accounting adjustments and transaction costs is as follows. For the remainder of 2018, we forecast the acquisition to not have a meaningful impact on EPS, and for the full-year of 2019, we expect Gimatic to contribute $0.08 to $0.12 of EPS accretion.

As is customarily done, we expect to exclude the impact of short-term purchase accounting adjustments and transaction costs from our adjusted continuing operations results. We will present these costs as an adjustment on our Reg G schedule to be included within the publication of our quarterly and full-year results.

Before we move to Q&A, you’ll see on Slide 9, a summary of the highlights that the Gimatic acquisition brings to Barnes Group. What we like about this business are the following qualities, mission-critical automation solutions; an anchor investment in high-growth market with favorable macro trends, patent intellectual property content, industrial automation platform potential, attractive financial profile both in size and in margins.

And lastly, we expect ROI of Gimatic to exceed our cost of capital in year six. A year longer than our target of less than five years. However, given the higher margin profile of Gimatic and the long-term growth trends in automation we feel this is a great strategic addition to our portfolio opening up many new opportunities for Barnes Group.

Operator, we will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Edward Marshall of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Edward Marshall

Good afternoon gentlemen. Welcome back Bill.

Bill Pitts

Thank you, Ed.

Patrick Dempsey

Hi, Ed.

Edward Marshall

So, my sense is, the end-of-arm tooling is growing – markets are growing kind of, let’s call it high single digits and first can you kind of talk to maybe the growth rates that you see in the market. And ultimately, which markets or end markets do you have a sense that’s driving the majority of that growth? Whether it’s automotive, whether it’s factory automation, food and beverage tooling et cetera?

Patrick Dempsey

Ed, I mentioned in my remarks what we’ve seen within Gimatic over the last few years is they have been growing in the double-digit in terms of topline sales. And primary drivers on that have been expansion both in terms of end markets, as well as geographies. So, the business has done a wonderful job of expanding its footprint in terms of end markets whether that be into automotive and to the factory automation, food and beverage and tooling.

They have taken a broad base view because the end-of-arm tooling application, as well as the unique rippers that they provide to these markets are ubiquitous in terms of the applications. With the specialty, we’d have emphasized their growth more recently as into the plastics processing side of the business, so the actual handling of plastic parts, whether those plastic parts are serving automotive, food and beverage or anything within the automation of an overall production process.

So, overall they have been very successful as you can see from the total sales automotive has been a primarily area of success, but again I would argue it’s because automotive has been an earlier adapter of robotic technologies and subsequently have been pulling through their capability sets, but at the same time they’ve done a really nice job of expanding that into all markets that are now adopting robotics at a much greater level.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And looking through the customer list, I do see some redundancies in the customer lists between what you sell, especially in automotive versus maybe some of the other markets, you specifically mentioned manner, and I'm curious if that's – it doesn't seem like there is a lot of redundancy there, you talked about some sales synergies, is that your key target for some maybe cross selling of the different product lines et cetera?

Patrick Dempsey

So, within Molding Solutions, as we look across the range of diverse customers that are within Molding Solutions whether it be automotive medical, personal care or packaging. In every situation, those customers are also utilizing end-of-arm tooling and the services of a dramatic gripper technology. And so, what the teams have already met, as both sales organizations have already met to explore the opportunities to leverage those synergies and amongst the team there is great excitement about the possibilities.

So, that’s an area that we think is clearly an area of overlap between the Molding Solutions existing business we have and their customer base, but also there is excitement even within the Gimatic team about specific projects and customers that they’re targeting independent of becoming a part of Barnes Group.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And the final question from me is, just kind of about the capital needed for the business, you anticipate having to put any additional capital in – initial capital into to kind of bring this business to where you need to bring it, to serve the customers that you look to serve et cetera?

Patrick Dempsey

Not anything of significance Ed. This business actually operates at a CapEx level that’s lower than the rest of the portfolio. So, in that, it’s - approximately 3% of sales has been their CapEx investments over the last couple of years and we see that continuing on a go forward basis. Especially as we look at expansion whether it be through customers or geographies.

Edward Marshall

Perfect. Thanks very much guys. Appreciate it.

Patrick Dempsey

Thank you.

Chris Stephens

Thanks Ed.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Myles Walton of UBS. Please go ahead.

Louis Raffetto

Good afternoon everyone. It’s Louis Raffetto on for Myles.

Patrick Dempsey

Hi, Louis.

Louis Raffetto

And I will echo the same. Welcome back Bill.

Bill Pitts

Thanks very much.

Louis Raffetto

So, I just had a sort of follow-up on the same question on the growth. I know the website had talked about them growing like 20% on average over the last five years, every year and then you talked about double-digit growth, but if I look at the trailing 12-month versus 2017, it’s more, it’s a bit slower than that, so I don’t know is there anything going on? Do we expect a stronger second half of 2018 and do you see that double-digit continuing into 2019?

Chris Stephens

The short answer is, yes. We’ve seen some nice growth continue into 2018 off of 2017, and as we project out into 2019, we’re also looking to project double-digit growth over the next 12 months. That potentially has been enhanced by the activities that we’ve already identified within the Molding Solutions team working closely with the Gimatic team. So, overall as I mentioned, we’re excited about the future growth projections for this business and the space in which it serves.

Louis Raffetto

40% EBITDA margins are too bad either, right?

Patrick Dempsey

Not at all. And so clearly, very – a very nice financial profile for the business, which was – again, checked all the markers for us as we looked at this particular opportunity and this acquisition and aligned very nicely with the overall strategic criteria that we’ve continued to communicate for the last number of years.

Louis Raffetto

Thank you very much. Again, Chris just a follow-up for you, just on the, I didn’t catch what you said the borrowing was, I think you said the interest rate was 1.5%, but it was 165 million…?

Chris Stephens

Yes. We financed with cash on hand, as well as the European borrowings under our existing credit facility. So, the cash we use is roughly [$60 million] and the remaining balance was borrowed. So, what is the European borrowings, we get the benefit of the European LIBOR, so we are going to be borrowing at roughly 1.5%.

Louis Raffetto

Okay. So, basically 360 was the amount of borrowed, is that right?

Chris Stephens

360 was borrowed.

Louis Raffetto

Okay.

Chris Stephens

Exactly. So, on a U.S. dollar basis you're talking 420 million. That’s right. 60 was cash on hand and 360 was borrowed.

Louis Raffetto

Okay. I thought I heard 165 somewhere in there, but I assume it’s been a long day, not a problem.

Chris Stephens

Sure. [Indiscernible] What was remaining left. And we do have 200 million left via the accordion feature of our existing credit facility. What we just want to identify is M&A has been clearly very much a part of Barnes Group's strategy. We’re now deploying a significant amount of capital as we recognize on the Gimatic acquisition, great strategic next move for Barnes Group as it continues the portfolio transformation and we wanted to make sure investors knew what our available capacity was at this stage or at least what we’re anticipating to be at year-end.

Louis Raffetto

And you did not reactivate, I thought the 200-million accordion?

Chris Stephens

We did. So, we had a $350 million accordion feature. We bought 150 million to finance the Gimatic acquisition. So, 200 million remains.

Louis Raffetto

Alright perfect. Thank you, guys.

Chris Stephens

Thank you.

Patrick Dempsey

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Drew Haroldson of D. A. Davidson Harrison. Please go ahead.

Drew Haroldson

Hi guys. This is Drew on from Matt.

Patrick Dempsey

Hi, Drew.

Drew Haroldson

Couple of questions [ph] here. First, what is competitive environment like and what is the technological differentiation that impacts the buying decision from its customers to choose Gimatic over its peers?

Chris Stephens

Great question. So, first what I’d highlight is that the market itself is very fragmented for these products and services. What Gimatic has done to differentiate itself is clearly focused in on highly customized solutions in terms of using its gripper technology, its core gripper technology and expanding upon that into very complex end-of-arm tooling solutions. So, in the Gimatic, as also referenced, has a highly patterned set of products and services that it has built-up over time, but it has a reputation in the marketplace of bringing what are some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial solutions to the market.

So, it has a fabulous reputation in that regard, which again is a credit to the management team and the workforce in Gimatic. There are a number of competitors, but for the most part they are all relatively small in the scheme of things. The market, the addressable market for end-of-arm tooling solutions is approximately 2.4 billion in terms of size and to put that into perspective the largest probably competitor are other provider of standard products or catalogue products in this space is in the range of about 250 million, in annual revenue.

Drew Haroldson

Great, thank you. And then as a follow-up, with this acquisition, will you stick to the subsystem supplier? Or are you looking to become more of an integrated robotics OEM?

Chris Stephens

Well, as we think about this space, the automation space what we’ve always communicated is that we’re looking to identify those key enabling industrial technologies that are critical to an overall system. Yes, many times, I use the terminology that they're the brains of what creates the end product or the quality consisted consistency or productivity of a given process. And this as we think about automation, we’re thinking about complementary technologies that would complement Gimatic’s offering with a view to expanding similar to what we did in Molding Solutions where we identified an anchor business with an anchor technology and then build around that complementary technologies that created a total value proposition for the customers that we’re looking to serve.

Drew Haroldson

Great, thank you.

Chris Stephens

Your welcome. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Christopher Glynn

Hi. Thanks. Interesting call so far. Just going back to your Investor Day, you highlighted robotics at that time, but among other areas like thermal management, force control and sensing and control, just wondering how through that process and that wider spectrum kind of robotics came to double up to the top there and the nature of your platform focus versus these other areas and what sense did it offer more?

Chris Stephens

So, one thing that Chris you are aware of is, that we’ve been – since the Investor Day and even before we have been very deliberate in terms of the strategic criteria that we were looking, you know the lengths that we were looking through in terms of all acquisitions in any other areas or markets that we might enter into. In the case of automation, I would say that it hits all – most, if not all of those strategic criteria.

We continued an evaluation process of multiple spaces in which we thought were attractive on the surface and then continued to dig down into those respective areas. Automation continuously was an area that came out on top, and yet at the same time it didn’t preclude the evaluation that we did of the other verticals and the other end markets that we looked at.

Ultimately, when we look at a particular space, we look at what are also the opportunities to build out from an anchor to somewhat of a platform. Again, replicating the same playbook if you like that we executed against with Molding Solutions. And even there, in the automation side of the equation, if it came up with multiple opportunities that we feel present themselves for future consideration as we continue to execute against this strategy.

Christopher Glynn

Okay. You had an interesting point there that this continuously came out on top didn’t preclude evaluation of other verticals. Does that suggest some of those other verticals might you know generate some activity on your part in the future or have you kind of made your decision given limited resources and how much it can actually pursue?

Chris Stephens

Well, I think we’ll, we’ve been very disciplined and focused on our approach Chris. And what I would bring your attention to is, even more, you know a few months ago, we did announce the acquisition of IGS, which was I think indicative of the fact that we're not only focused on one area, but that we are looking at the portfolio and when opportunities present themselves, we're going to evaluate them hard whether it be in our aerospace business, whether it be in our Molding Solutions business of what you saw in the IGS transaction within our nitrogen gas products business.

Christopher Glynn

Okay. That makes sense. And you mentioned some customer agreements up to 20 years or 20 plus, is that services component or ongoing equipment supply, and how does that highlight into any thoughts you might share on recurring revenue?

Chris Stephens

So, the 20 years was referring to the length of relationships that they have had with certain customers. So, a long-established set of relationships within the business and then 95% repeatability are repeat customers. So, what I think Gimatic has done a wonderful job of doing is, once they bring a solution to the customer and that value that they bring in terms of reliability and productivity in terms of the final product or the automation process brings the customer back time and time again.

So, there isn't so much a spare parts or recurring revenue in the sense of spare part details because more often than not, the product changes through model changes if they were automotive as an example or through new packaging if it was the food and beverage industry, but where the changes in those automation processes drives the demand for the grippers and the end-of-arm tooling more so than them wearing out and requiring spares if you like.

Christopher Glynn

Sounds great. Thank you.

Chris Stephens

Great. Thank you, Chris.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hi, good evening guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Bill good to have you back.

Bill Pitts

Thank you, Michael.

Michael Ciarmoli

Just back on to the price paid, obviously it’s a pretty big multiple, you know aside from everything you just said, I mean getting comfortable with that kind of multiple, can you talk may be about, the actual process you went through did you look at any other assets to get into this space, and if so, maybe just talk about, maybe why it was Gimatic over something else, but maybe it’s just more about the deal process itself and getting comfortable with that kind of multiple?

Chris Stephens

So, Mike. We looked at this space, I have been looking at this space for some time and looked at a number of different opportunities in addition to Gimatic. What Gimatic represented was, as you highlighted it was a high multiple relative to what we had paid previously. How we got comfortable with it was truly looking at the opportunities in terms of its growth projections. The attractiveness of the market that we’re entering into. The leverage we could take from our existing Molding Solutions business in particular in the plastic injection molding space, and how, on a go forward basis we could leverage those relationships – customer relationships to complement those of Gimatic.

The other area I would bring attention to is, over the last number of years, we’ve continued to establish ourselves in terms of footprint and as sales network in China, and in Asia, specifically through Synventive, more recently through FOBOHA, and now – and also through, NGP. So, we have become much more confident in our global footprint, as well as our sales and technical service centers with a view to looking at those as being complementary to Gimatic’s already established footprint to allow us to accelerate this business under Barnes ownership.

Michael Ciarmoli

Just on than point, have you put any specific part numbers around just call it the broader sales synergies or revenue synergies and would you be willing to share any of that?

Chris Stephens

We’ve not put any numbers on it in terms of something we’ve publicly disclosed. However, internally the teams even as we speak are working on those plans and remain excited about the potential opportunities. Even next week as an example, there is a large sales meeting being held in Gimatic to where we will have participants from Barnes industrial actively in those meetings with a view to building out the deeper detail plans of how we anticipate going forward.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. And then just back to the growth, given the multiple, would you be willing to share, you know I know you gave the kind of trailing 12-month for this year as of June, I mean any color on what this business has done through September? And I understand – and I heard you say double-digit growth going forward, but it sounds like – double-digit maybe not a mid-teen or upper teen, just trying to get a sense really as to how the business has been tracking, may be the last six months I mean because it does look like from the two numbers you disclosed, the growth was decelerated a bit?

Chris Stephens

Not as much. So, I would add to that. We did want to firm of the trailing 12 months through June. We’re going through getting information as it relates through September and as Patrick highlighted, just the sales team is coming together to close out the year. Our indication is based on the due diligence for 2019 as you're talking about the mid-teens type of growth rate. We’re going to look to challenge those assumptions with our team to see if there is opportunities for more especially related to the relationships that we can now introduce ourselves to, now having Gimatic a part of Barnes group within our Molding Solutions SPU primarily given the end customers that they serve. So, that’s how we’re looking at 2019 as of now. It is in that mid-teens. We’ll update accordingly when we come out with February, we will actually put some numbers around the sales growth expectations of Gimatic when we communicate in February for guidance of 2019.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. Very helpful guys. Thanks a lot.

Chris Stephens

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Christopher Glynn

Hi, sorry. I wanted to give you a little break from me earlier. So, a couple of times now in the prepared remarks and the Q&A you talked about the Molding Solutions pairing ability to enhance that, even in the context of 2019, so just wanted some sort of high-level thoughts on what the design in and cycle times are like for this business?

Chris Stephens

So, the end-of-arm tooling Chris is this something that is designed towards the end of a project and it’s on a relatively short cycle in terms of the overall from initial concepts to the final product. So, one of the things that dramatic, I think separates itself from its competition in terms of – is its responsiveness it’s design engineering, its customization and accomplishing all that in a relatively short timeframe. So, with that they have just built up a fabulous reputation with the customer base in terms of bringing that total value proposition to the customer base.

Patrick Dempsey

Yes. Chris I would also add that – and I have communicated this to investors before since we closed the transaction. To really get a good feel for some of the applications that Gimatic has, there are some terrific YouTube videos that are out there that can give you a good appreciation how Gimatic fits into the industrial automation space, specifically, around the end-of-arm tooling. And then, some of the customers that they sell-through, EMI, as an example, is one of their large customers here in the U.S. They will also give you an example of some of the products that they offer via their website. So, just encourage investors to take a look at Gimatic’s offering. You can kind of get a sense of how they are able to really satisfy. I would say a significant amount of demand or variations of our product portfolio to serve various end markets as we talk to you guys this afternoon.

Christopher Glynn

Thanks again.

Operator

Patrick Dempsey

Thanks Chris.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I turn the call back over to Bill Pitts.

Bill Pitts

Thank you, Jody. We would like to thank all of you for joining us this afternoon, and we will now conclude our Gimatic call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.