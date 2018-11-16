ETF Deathwatch For October 2018

By Jason Teed

For the month of October, the ETF Deathwatch list grew by two. Thirteen exchange-traded products ("ETPs") were added to the list and 11 funds were removed, making October one of the quieter months in terms of fund closures, despite significant market volatility. Of the removals, seven were removed due to increased health and only four were due to asset managers closing their funds. It's possible that many fund companies were more concerned with market volatility this month than cleaning up their product lineup.

For October, six of the new additions to the list were young funds, having just come out of their incubation period. This initial period is allowed to let new funds gather assets and interest before considering them "at risk" assets. However, four of the new additions were more than 5 years old, which is a particularly bad sign as it indicates declining interest in an established product. With the exception of an equally-weighted Russell 2000 ETF, these older exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") include leveraged, short, and other niche products that may not always garner enough interest. Nearly all additions to the list were products serving only a niche of the financial markets.

All but one of the additions this month were due to low average daily volume rather than low assets. It is possible that these additions may have enough assets under management ("AUM") to keep them from closure; however, our system considers both AUM and volume. Should volume and interest remain low for these funds, they might be considered for closure. A triple-leveraged robotics ETF was the sole ETP added due to low assets; however, niche products like these are often intended for trading volume rather than consistent AUM.

There are 57 ETFs and ETNS on Deathwatch this month that have been in the market for more than 10 years. This is a long time for ETPs to exist while remaining on our Deathwatch list. Invesco's Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSE:PXR) just hit the 10-year mark, and a plethora of leveraged and short ETF instruments dominate our list of funds older than 10 years. It's possible that the fund companies managing these products will allow them to remain active, as they play a larger role for their clients that are interested in active management.

The average asset level of ETFs on ETF Deathwatch decreased slightly from $7.92 million to $7.58 million, and 41 products had less than $2 million in assets. The average age of products on the list increased slightly from 49.06 to 50.28 months, and the number of products more than 5 years of age increased from 128 to 132. The largest ETF on the list had $24.48 million in AUM, while the smallest had just $405,090.

Here is the Complete List of 425 ETFs and ETNs on ETF Deathwatch for October 2018 compiled using the objective ETF Deathwatch Criteria.

The 13 ETF/ETNs added to ETF Deathwatch for October:

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Market Vectors Double Short Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:DRR) Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:EQWS) Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSE:EWRE) FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAG) Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) iShares Evolved US Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Share (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS)

The 7 ETF/ETNs removed from ETF Deathwatch due to improved health:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSE:DJD) Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYB) First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

The 4 ETFs/ ETN that were closed: