11 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. You probably do too! If so, you are in the right place. I've created a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases, as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see an approximately 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 5 Challenger 5

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 8 2.37 19-Nov-18 15.85% Challenger Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 7 1.56 19-Nov-18 10.00% Challenger Brunswick Corporation (BC) 6 1.59 19-Nov-18 10.53% Challenger Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 5 4.55 19-Nov-18 12.43% Challenger Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 24 3.66 20-Nov-18 6.67% Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 2.03 20-Nov-18 0.14% Contender Spectra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (SEP) 12 8.55 20-Nov-18 1.57% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 16 1.84 21-Nov-18 0.65% Contender Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 34 2.16 23-Nov-18 8.25% Champion Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 14 2.4 23-Nov-18 7.14% Contender CDW Corporation (CDW) 5 1.35 23-Nov-18 40.48% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SNA 160.47 141.63 189.46 14.55 13% Off Low 15% Off High CORE 28.14 17.1 40.12 29.53 65% Off Low 30% Off High BC 52.73 48.36 69.82 44.05 9% Off Low 24% Off High MFC 16.7 15 22.16 17.76 11% Off Low 25% Off High SBSI 32.79 29.28 37.54 16.79 12% Off Low 13% Off High MCHP 72 60.7 104.2 2400.67 19% Off Low 31% Off High SEP 36.36 29.89 44.39 62.04 22% Off Low 18% Off High HCSG 42.29 35.04 56.2 43.52 21% Off Low 25% Off High ATO 97.31 76.46 98.4 17.77 27% Off Low 1% Off High AIZ 99.94 84.34 111.43 10.44 18% Off Low 10% Off High CDW 87.26 65.59 92.18 19.83 33% Off Low 5% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SEP 8.55 7.6 8 8 25.2 16.5 MFC 4.55 10.8 12.9 9.5 -0.7 14 SBSI 3.66 17.7 12.3 11.7 13.9 15.4 AIZ 2.4 5.9 26.6 21.6 16.7 23.9 SNA 2.37 16.1 16.8 16.1 10.3 18.5 ATO 2.16 7.3 7 5.8 3.6 8 MCHP 2.03 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.3 2.7 HCSG 1.84 2.7 2.8 2.9 10.4 4.7 BC 1.59 11.4 15 68.8 1.3 70.4 CORE 1.56 12.1 17.2 16.2 17.7 CDW 1.35 43 52.4

Bonus Charts

Due to such a crazy increase, I have to highlight CDW today. It's only been public for 5 years but has been an earnings growth monster story. What's funny is though earnings growth has averaged 28% a year, the stock only trades at about 18x earnings. Based on analyst expectations, it looks like growth is expected to drop off the next few years. The payout ratio is still quite low, which means this one has a lot of room to run in the future. Don't consider this a recommendation; do your own due diligence.

Running a stock return calculation versus the S&P since their IPO in 2013, shares have crushed the market with about a 35% annual return versus 12%. Your yield on cost from inception would also be close to 4%.

Over the stretch of time, it has always beaten the market even with a recent pullback.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.