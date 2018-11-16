Arena Inks $1.2 Billion Deal With United Therapeutics

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced today that the two companies have reached a deal on the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug Ralinepag. The $1.2 billion deal is the type of deal that many Arena investors have anticipated.

United Therapeutics is a great partner for Ralinepag because the company already has an extensive pretense in the pulmonary arterial hypertension space, and was seeing the bulk of its drug portfolio face patent issues that would bring generic competition. A pill that can effectively treat PAH could be viewed as far superior to inhaled or IV solutions which the company currently deploys.

With its wide range of dosage options, Ralinepag could be used to treat a wide cross-section of patients and, in fact, become a first-line treatment over some existing treatments in the United Therapeutics arsenal.

By all appearances, this is the deal that United has been waiting for. The company had been facing the challenges of seeing its own products go to generic status, and needed a top-notch solution. United did some smaller deals over the course of the past year, but this one seems to have been the big fish which United wanted to catch.

This deal will bring Arena's cash position up to about $1.4 billion, with $400 million in milestones waiting in the wings. This level of financing can take the company a long way, and Arena still has Etrasimod and other pipeline candidates to partner. With a substantial war chest built, Arena will be able to negotiate from a position of strength on any potential deal, whether for a drug candidate, a merger, or an outright buyout.

This announcement should give a great assist in setting a very strong foundation for Arena's stock. In my opinion, the key thing to understand with Arena is that it is Etrasimod, not Ralinepag, that is the crown jewel of the pipeline. Etrasimod has several possible indications which can be treated, and all are quite valuable spaces. Given that Arena is now a stronger and richer company, rest assured, the company can extract maximum value.

Some of my long-time readers got in prior to the run-up toward $50 per share and are sitting in a good position. Now, with Ralinepag partnered, the opportunity to jump in on Arena is now again present. A deal involving Etrasimod or Arena itself could happen at any time, and getting in under $40 per share will not be around forever.

The bottom line is that Arena is poised for something even bigger, and being on the sidelines is getting harder for any investor. There is minimal downside risk and a huge upside potential with this stock. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.