Short And Sharp: Take Cover, Worse Is Yet To Come

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

October's slide in global equities erased around $5 trillion of market capitalization; triggered by a perfect storm of a hawkish Federal Reserve, softening US economic data, and negative earnings guidance. Markets have since recovered some ground - but rather than a signal of renewed equity market strength - any year-end rally should be considered an opportunity to exit US equities.

My negativity rests heavily on the outlook for tightening financial conditions. The last 10 years of strong asset returns have been marked not by strong economic growth, but by extraordinarily easy monetary conditions. But now, for the first time since 2008, the United States has positive real interest rates. With another policy rate increase in December almost guaranteed, and a couple more hikes likely next year, US monetary policy is well on its way to becoming restrictive. Consider too, that the US economy will need to deal with the delayed negative impact of the stronger dollar and a fading of the fiscal stimulus that provided such a strong boost to earnings this year.

The US/China trade war is another worry. Undoubtedly, China is more negatively impacted by the trade war, but the deep Chinese equity-market slump suggests that most of the bad news is now priced in. It's even possible that the Chinese economy is at its trough, since the many different fiscal and monetary stimulus measures will soon boost the economy.

The opposite is true for the US economy. While Chinese retaliatory tariffs are unlikely to inflict much more than a flesh wound, recent forward earnings guidance from several large US multinationals in luxury consumer sectors have mentioned the increasing difficulty of operating in China. Examples of greater bureaucracy, tighter regulations, and stricter border checks are becoming frequent.

The technology sector is already feeling the heat. Recently introduced US controls of exports to a Chinese chip maker suggest that investors should be extra-cautious of several US technology sub-sectors (i.e. hardware and equipment stocks) given their exposure to China via supply chains. How important could that be? Between April 2009 and October 2018, earnings growth for the MSCI ACWI index excluding technology was just under 400%, whereas for the MSCI tech sector alone it was over 950%. If the tech sector stumbles, the broader market stumbles.

Admittedly, President Trump's potential offer of an olive branch to China takes some of the wind out of my sails. But I am skeptical that any deal will materialize. US demands are deeply rooted and unlikely to have changed in the last four weeks, and given that they constitute significant existential challenges for the Chinese government, are unlikely to be met. Even if I am wrong, negotiations could be lengthy whereby very little meaningful emerges for a while. However, clearly, it would still be a positive.

I should emphasize again that my negative outlook for US equities rests heavily not on assumptions about the trade war, but on the reversal of easy monetary conditions. An early resolution to the US/China trade war would be positive for the economy, but it certainly would not stop the monetary steam train. Take cover, worse is yet to come.