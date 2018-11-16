Tidewater Is A Speculative Rebound Play Right Now

However, the company is in a good shape following the restructuring and trades at a substantial discount to book value after the fresh-start accounting.

The situation in the industry remains very challenging. Little progress if any is being made, and dayrate recovery will begin in late 2019 at best.

Tidewater (TDW) has recently presented its third-quarter results, offering traders and investors a chance to look at the company ahead of its merger with GulfMark Offshore (GLF). The recent report of Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) (I wrote about it here) raised some hopes for the offshore support vessel (OSV) industry since Hornbeck sounded cautiously optimistic after years of being outright bearish on the industry, but Tidewater report showed there's plenty of pain ahead for the industry.

The company reported earnings of $99 million and a loss of $31 million. Despite the fact that the company went through restructuring last year, which means it re-started reporting with fresh start accounting, it had to take an additional $17 million of impairments which put further pressure on its results. This impairment was applied to the value of 15 stacked vessels. By the end of the third quarter, Tidewater had 140 active vessels and 62 stacked vessels. According to the comments during the company's earnings call, 13 vessels were in the process of being sold, five of which will be sold as scrap.

The restructuring put Tidewater in a favorable position, and the balance sheet is strong, with $461 million of cash and $435 million of long-term debt at the end of the third quarter. Importantly, the first maturity is $350 million in 2022, so the company has a good financial position. This position will remain intact after the merger with GulfMark Offshore since the latter also went through restructuring. Despite the ongoing challenges in the offshore support vessel market, the company generated $22 million of cash from operations in the first nine months of 2018 and, since it did not have any material expenses outside daily operating and administrative expenses this year, even managed to build up its cash position a bit.

Nevertheless, the company's comments during the earnings call did not sound reassuring as it looks like no material dayrate upside is expected until the end of 2019. The recovery is slow and, judging by the developments in the offshore drilling market which we have discussed intensively during this earnings season, will remain slow for the upcoming future.

Despite the obvious challenges and lack of progress on the dayrate side of the OSV market, Tidewater looks like a speculative buy at current levels. The company trades at a material discount to book value (about 30%, but this changes fast as the stock is experiencing a period of high volatility). Even if we expect additional impairments on the stacked vessels, they will come on top of the "mega impairment" that was done in fresh start accounting. Also, the GulfMark Offshore merger is a positive catalyst in the longer-term (I laid out my views on the merger here). In addition, the stock has fallen to a major support level of $24.00 and is rebounding from this level. I also expect a rebound in oil prices after a major capitulation and a move from $85 to $65 for Brent oil (BNO) which happened with hardly any pullback. All these factors make Tidewater shares interesting for a speculative rebound play right now.

