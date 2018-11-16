Q4 2018 Will Be A Turning Point For Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver (EXK) is trading at bargain prices today, mainly due to the drop in the price of silver (see chart below from Kitco). I expect that this trend is going to stay due to the slowdown in the economy. The company reported a net loss of $5.5 million in Q3.

However, Q4 should be a very good quarter for the company as multiple catalysts are expected to come to fruition.

First of all, production is going to significantly increase in Q4. The following chart gives an estimation of the production rate for the different mines (see chart below taken from the company's quarterly production numbers).

Guanacevi had its production problems at the beginning of 2018 (see the dip in the chart), but is soon going to process ore from the new Milache orebody, which is higher in grade. So grade and throughput will both improve in Q4. Next year, Guanacevi will start processing the Santa Cruz vein which will continue the upward trend in production.

Bolanitos, the lowest cost mine, had been underperforming, but will see significantly higher grades and metal recoveries in Q4.

El Cubo production has increased significantly in 2018 due to the mining of the higher grade area of the V-Asuncion orebody and is profitable at this moment. I don't expect any issues on the cost side here as future development is mainly vein development going from the bottom of the mine upwards.

And last but not least, El Compas is scheduled to go into commercial production in Q4 after being suspended in August 2018. El Compas faced excess clay in ore and higher-than-normal precipitation. Thus, the plant had temporarily halted operations to allow the tailings area to be dewatered and clay removed for improved drainage.

When we look at the total number, we see a steady trend upwards. For the next quarter, I expect production to come in at 2.8 million ounces per quarter, continuing the growth in production. Annually, I see a production rate of 11 million ounces or more.

Second, the current AISC (see table below) is going to come down as well because all four mines will improve their costs and production rates in Q4. With some luck, Q4 might even become a profitable quarter. Guanacevi is the only mine which has been out of the money due to the operational problems in the first half of 2018. All other mines should be profitable at this stage. So, if Guanacevi can go back to profitability, the outlook should be very good for the company.

The company announced a series of cost-cutting measures which should improve the AISC significantly. These measures include a cutback on investor relations, road shows, conferences, delays in exploration, reductions in buying of supplies, maintenance equipment. A hiring freeze was enacted and some contractors were laid off.

Also, waste development at Guanacevi and Bolanitos has ended and is now switching to ore development, which will decrease costs even more. This cost reduction should save about $2 million at Guanacevi and $1 million at Bolanitos.

Finally, the last catalyst comes from Terronera. The mine and plant permits of Terronera were already granted in the third quarter of 2017 and now the company is in talks with the government. It got a letter from Conagua, the water authority, instructing the company to go back to Semarnat, the environmental authority. Permits are expected to be in place at the end of the year. The drill program at Terronera has been completed, so no external drilling is going on at this moment.

The conclusion is that Q4 could bring a surprise to the upside in earnings and the stock is now trading at a very attractive price. We just need to hope that the silver price doesn't plunge through resistance of $14/ounce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.