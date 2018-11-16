What Does United Therapeutics' Most Recent Deal Mean To MannKind?

MannKind (MNKD) was very excited last month when United Therapeutics (UTHR) inked a $95 million deal for MannKind's TrepT drug candidate for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The deal gave MannKind a breath of life when the company was on virtual life support in terms of cash. The deal also helped to further validate the Technosphere platform, which had just one drug approved in the last decade.

On Nov. 15, some of that excitement may have been tempered a bit when United struck a $1.2 billion deal with Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) for a new PAH treatment called Ralinepag. This oral treatment is in phase 3 clinical trials, and given the sum of money paid by United, it appears to be the future of that company's PAH franchise.

Regular readers of my MannKind coverage will recall that I have oft stated that the company lacks the level of leverage needed to create full value potential in virtually any negotiation. This Arena deal shows the true power of leverage. Let's look at the difference between the two deals:

Upfront Money

MannKind got $45 million in upfront money. Arena got $800 million.

Milestones

MannKind gets a possible $50 million in milestones. Arena gets a possible $400 million.

Royalties

MannKind gets mid single digits and can reach low double digits. Arena starts at low double digits and has tiered royalties.

Now, in fairness, this is an existing drug, Treprostinil, vs. a novel drug, Ralinepag. It goes without saying that the new and novel drug would command more money. That is not the main issue that needs to be considered.

Over the last 4 to 6 weeks, many MannKind investors had envisioned TrepT as the flagship drug of United going forward. Many investors had looked at the annual sales of various United Therapeutics treatments, and had already begun to assign those sales to TrepT product. Savvy investors were more prudent and assigned a portion of sales of the most likely product it replaces and applied them to a model.

With this new news from United and Arena, it is very apparent that Ralinepag will be the flagship product for PAH treatment upon approval and launch. That implied reality should get MannKind investors thinking. Is it possible that TrepT is simply going to be a filler of the gap until Ralinepag gets through phase 3 and approved? In my opinion, that could be a very distinct possibility.

The window of opportunity for TrepT may not be as wide as some have thought. That does not mean that is bad news. Even a window that is two years or a bit more is room to see royalties happen, and even when Ralinepag is approved, there will still be sales that happen. Treprostinil is not going to vanish overnight.

What this points to is that MannKind needs to accelerate its pipeline now more than ever. There is a lot of potential and possible demand for the creation of pro drugs that would benefit from the fast onset that inhaled delivery can allow to happen.

United was able to tie up an entire segment of the Technosphere treatment space for what now appears to be a song. Indeed, United had enough leverage to expand its indications with MannKind for that same price. Simply stated, MannKind set its market price from a position that lacked leverage, and while it resolved immediate issues in terms of cash, it also created a need to develop several Technosphere compounds to support the cash burn of the company.

In many ways, MannKind has been a company which seems to take one step forward and then two steps back. MannKind has had trouble stacking good news in such a way that it can create a new foundation in the equity. The reality here is rather simple and predictable. The bear thesis seems to always get ammunition from somewhere, while the bull thesis seems to always run out of bullets. Realistically speaking, the deal between United and Arena is not good news for MannKind, and the potential of TrepT has just been served a reality check.

As readers know, I try to be realistic. Realistically speaking, TrepT will gain approval much earlier than Ralinepag. TrepT will indeed become a much more patient-friendly solution than United's Tyvaso, which I see TrepT as being a viable replacement for. Once approved, Ralinepag is the likely replacement for TrepT, which means that sales of that compound will begin to decline. Realistically speaking, MannKind needs to get the next royalty-generating product moving sooner rather than later. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.