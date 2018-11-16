Wall Street Breakfast: Another Down Day For Tech

Stocks

Confirming the rumors, BlackBerry (BB) said it will buy Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for $1.4B in cash. The acquisition is a crucial part of the narrative that has seen BlackBerry, once the dominant force of the smartphone world, pivot in the direction of enterprise security for the Internet of Things. It expects Cylance to help expand its QNX unit that makes software for next-generation autonomous cars.

Apple is partnering with Oscar-winning indie studio A24 on a slate of films, according to Variety. A24 won the best picture Oscar for Moonlight and was also behind Room, The Witch and Ex Machina. The movies deepen Apple's (AAPL) push into original content amid fears of a sputtering smartphone market, and will accelerate the tech giant's growing services business.

Despite opposition from some creditors, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) has won U.S. bankruptcy court approval to move forward with plans to stay in business and sell itself, even as it continues to evaluate liquidation offers. It now faces a mid-December milestone to find a bidder for its approximately 500 remaining stores and other assets, while Chairman Eddie Lampert works "around the clock" with lenders for possible financing.

Thought it was the end of brick-and-mortar toy retail? While Toys 'R' Us is gone, FAO Schwarz will return to the Big Apple today, with a new location at 30 Rockefeller Plaza that offers a bigger-than-life, "experiential" experience. That includes everything from live in-store magic shows to stations where custom remote-control cars can be made, as well as a baby doll adoption center.

The power division at General Electric (GE) is not the only one under pressure. ABB is talking to three Asian suitors to offload its embattled power grids business, which may be valued at more than $11B, including debt. A deal, which could be structured as a joint venture, represents a U-turn for CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, who decided to keep the business two years ago despite calls from some shareholders to sell.

Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity is back in the spotlight. In a bid to lift lagging sales, the company is cutting prices on its residential solar systems by as much as 25% after it streamlined its sales and marketing organization. Last year, Tesla (TSLA) stopped selling solar door-to-door, and earlier this year it ended a long-standing deal to sell solar at Home Depot (HD).

Citing the sharp rise in youth use of e-cigarettes, the FDA has confirmed that it will restrict sales of flavored e-cigs to minors and pursue a national ban on menthol cigarettes (as well as flavored cigars). The agency also wants all flavored products to be sold only in age-restricted outlets, while online sales would be subject to heightened age verification practices. Related: BTI, PM, MO, TPB, VGR

Lawsuits are coming... An Indonesian man, whose son was killed when a Lion Air flight crashed last month, has sued Boeing (BA) alleging that it did not adequately warn pilots of a defect in the design of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft that caused the accident. Indonesian investigators are due to publish a preliminary report on the crash, which killed all 189 people, later this month.

SpaceX has tied its own record of 18 rocket launches in a year, using a Falcon 9 to send a Qatari communications satellite into space (with its signature booster landing). Four more launches are scheduled in the last six weeks of 2018. SpaceX (SPACE), along with Telesat Canada (LORL) and two other companies, also got the nod from FCC to roll out almost 12,000 satellites for its Starlink broadband service.

Volkswagen's supervisory board will vote today on a multi-billion euro investment plan, including steps to retool three German plants to mass-produce electric cars and to explore alliances with battery partners and rival carmakers - like Ford (NYSE:F). Industrial jobs tied to building petrol and diesel engine vehicles will also have to be addressed, as VW's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Herbert Diess, chief executive since April, makes his mark on the group surrounded by the EV revolution.

Based on indications it is getting from regulators, T-Mobile (TMUS) could close its acquisition of Sprint (S) as early as the first quarter of next year, CFO J. Braxton Carter told an investor conference in Barcelona. T-Mobile, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), agreed in April to buy Sprint in a $26B deal, which is currently under scrutiny by the FCC and U.S. Department of Justice.

If you were wondering just how widespread false content and accounts are on Facebook (FB), wonder no more. The social network removed over 1.6B fake accounts - mostly linked to commercially motivated spam attacks - between April and September of this year. Their prevalence on Facebook remained steady at 3% to 4% of monthly active users, however, since the company is able to remove most of these accounts within minutes of registration.

At an all-hands meeting last Thursday in Seattle, an Amazon (AMZN) employee asked Jeff Bezos what lessons he had learned from the recent bankruptcies of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and other big retailers. "Amazon is not too big to fail," Bezos told the crowd. "In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years." "If we start to focus on ourselves, instead of focusing on our customers, that will be the beginning of the end," he added. "We have to try and delay that day for as long as possible."