Arena Pharmaceuticals Is Speculative - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/15/18)

The up-move in Arconic is done.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 15.

Bullish Calls

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): The risk-reward is $3 down and $10 up, with the down coming first.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO): It's an incredibly well-run company and is a good buy for any environment.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): It's a speculative buy.

BP Plc (NYSE:BP): The company's cash flow is good and it raised its dividend. Cramer's trust is buying the stock too.

Bearish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): Book profits, as most of the up-move is done on Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) acquisition interest.



Qudian (NYSE:QD): "The Chinese are bringing so many of their companies but very few of them actually work, and this one I don't want you to touch."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): It's one of the better automakers, but Cramer is staying away from the group.

GameStop (NYSE:GME): The entire group is under pressure. Cramer prefers Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Encana (NYSE:ECA): There are better-quality oil stocks out there.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW): "CEO Mindy Grossman's terrific, but they didn't make the quarter, so it's a show-me situation. I'm going to take a pass on it."

