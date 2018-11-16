Peak Economy, Peak Earnings

Earnings are set to peak and even if we avoid crisis like a spiraling Italian bond market or Chinese economic growth keeling over, the prospects look considerably dimmer.

The tax cuts also unleashed some headwinds that could gather force, like rising rates and yields and a rising dollar, a pretty dangerous cocktail for the world economy.

The tax cuts produced a boom in economic growth, but the effects look set to peter out.

We have argued several times (here and here) on these pages here that the latest tax cuts weren't sound policy for the simple reason that they weren't likely to be very effective in its (supposedly) main objective, increasing business investment.

We'll come to that in a moment, but first, we readily admit that proponents can point to the booming economy this year:

Indeed, Q2 growth came in at 4.2% and Q3 growth was a higher than expected 3.5%.

But this is hardly a surprise, it's simply good old-fashioned Keynesian stimulus, the combined effect of a large tax cut and a substantial increase in public spending (the bilateral budget agreement earlier this year).

The Keynesian stimulus is applied at exactly the wrong time though. Policy is supposed to be counter-cyclical, instead, it now has become very pro-cyclical. This is problematic for at least two reasons:

It will provide considerably less bang for the buck.

It is worsening public finances considerably, running large deficits when we should run a surplus with a booming economy.

To explain the first, it's important to distinguish the forces a fiscal stimulus unleashes. There are basically three ways fiscal stimulus works:

A direct demand effect.

A longer-term supply effect through higher CapEx.

A boost in "sentiment."

But insofar as the fiscal stimulus was mistimed late in the cycle, it unleashes forces that mitigate against the effectiveness of the stimulus.

Worsening public finances, higher bond yields;

inflationary pressures, higher Fed funds;

higher dollar, negative for earnings and

higher dollar, world liquidity contraction, emerging market crisis.

Basically. we're unleashing a large fiscal stimulus at a time when unemployment is at a five-decade low, and this is forcing the Fed to hike rates and putting upward pressure on bond yields.

And this is already producing victims - parts of the US economy that are rate sensitive, most notably housing. From The Telegraph:

The Freddie Mac rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage has risen 100 basis points to 4.83pc over the last year. Home sales have dropped by 21pc. Average prices have slipped 3.5pc. The homebuilders’ equity index is on the cusp of a full-blown bear market.

The combination of expansionary fiscal policy and restrictive monetary policy has boosted the dollar, creating trouble in many emerging markets which are very vulnerable to the US credit cycle. In fact, here are Cecchetti & Schoenholtz (our emphasis):

Do changes in U.S. dollar interest rates have a material impact on financial conditions elsewhere in the world? The answer is a resounding yes (see the paper one of us presented at this month’s IMF Annual Research Conference). When the Federal Reserve eases, the result is a dramatic increase in financial system leverage in other countries. Not only that, but the impact is larger than that of domestic policy changes.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise to us. We have explained earlier how the rise of the dollar decreases world liquidity through the international financial system.

There are increasing concerns about world economic growth. Note for instance how the oil price has, well, basically crashed lately, reflecting these concerns.

Oil is already in a bear market, having fallen over 25% from its peak just over a month ago, and we have already seen several emerging economies in severe distress as the credit and dollar cycle has turned.

Headwinds

But take note, the tailwinds from the stimulus will gradually subside the next year, but the headwinds from higher rates and yields, the higher dollar and the effect on world liquidity are starting to kick in.

Add to that the trade war, which is causing considerable uncertainty about supply chains and investment decisions, and the picture could seriously darken.

In fact, the looming trade war itself has had the effect of overstating growth in the past couple of quarters as exporters have had at least some windfall from overseas buyers rushing to beat the tariffs.

If you go back to the first figure above you see that growth in Q2 had an unusually large contribution from export despite the strong dollar, and the rush to beat the tariffs is likely to be part of that.

Business investment

From an economic point of view, the whole raison d'etre for a large corporate tax cut is to substantially raise business investment. This has multiple beneficial effects:

Increase demand for goods and services in the short run.

Expand the productive capacity of the economy, thereby reducing capacity constraints and inflationary risks, reducing the need for the Fed to hike rates.

Improving the capital stock and thereby raising productivity growth, making higher wages possible, or lower prices, or dampening the risk of an overheated labor market.

Has this happened? From CNBC (our emphasis):

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew by 4 percent in the third quarter, the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2014. The strong rise in consumer spending helped offset a 7.9 percent decline in business spending. That was the biggest quarterly decline in business spending since the first quarter of 2016.

As we have explained previously, one cannot draw firm conclusions on the basis of one quarter data, but as they go, this is a particularly disappointing one, even if it's hardly surprising.

Previous tax cuts failed to lift business investment, most notably the 1980s tax cuts were followed by business investment actually falling quite substantially as a percentage of GDP.

There never was much reason to believe it would be different this time, although we're still willing to wait for more figures to come in. But why should businesses investment significantly increase so late in the cycle and with the background of rising rates and a looming trade war?

Proponents of the tax cuts might retort that without the uncertainty from the trade troubles the business investment would have come in a lot stronger, but wasn't the whole argument of embarking on these trade conflicts to induce companies to come back to the US and invest at home, rather than in, say, China?

Not only hasn't that happened, the tariffs might very well start to bite in another way, rising prices, and thereby forcing the Fed's hand further. This is way more serious than might seem at first hand.

If world economic growth slows and US growth as well, this could let the Fed to ease up on interest hikes and that would be very good for investors.

However, if prices keep on rising because of a serious escalation in tariffs (which are simply taxes on consumers), this might prevent the Fed from relaxing, despite the slowing growth. That would be the worst of both worlds.

Peak earnings

To keep economic growth fueled, businesses need to invest a lot more, but this is often against the short-term interest of shareholders. CapEx are cost and get in the way of share buybacks and dividends; we have come across a number of stocks being beaten up as a result (most notably JD.com).

But without a surge in business investment, the sugar rush of the stimulus will wear off in fairly short order and the headwinds could very well take over from there. Hence the idea of peak earnings:

The Trump Presidency has certainly been good for earnings, which had the additional benefit of bringing back valuations to more reasonable levels.

But with clouds arising on the economic horizon, next year isn't going to be nearly as good as the economy could slow down quite significantly under the combined weight of receding stimulus and gathering headwinds from the global economy, rising rates and trade tensions.

Conclusion

It seems that the tax cuts have brought us a couple of quarters of good (albeit not exceptional) growth but their effect looks to start waning fairly soon if business investment doesn't pick up.

That, combined at the headwinds, some of them also unleashed by the tax cuts, paint a much more moderate economic picture going forward. We don't expect any imminent crash (unless the Italian bond market really spirals out of control or Chinese growth keels over), but some serious damage is still likely if we can't avoid imposing the 25% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Even without that the prospects are distinctly less exuberant.

