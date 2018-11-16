After The Quarterly Report, There Is 30% Upside In NIO

NIO noted that its app has 626,000 active users by the end of October. Interestingly, these are people who don’t own ES8 cars.

Using 10x sales and forward revenues of $865 million, NIO should have a market capitalization of $8.6 billion, and it should trade at about $9.4.

When Tesla was at the stage of NIO, it was trading at more than 6x sales. Its ratio went to as high as 18x sales.

Shanghai-headquartered NIO (NYSE:NIO) designs, manufactures and markets electric vehicles to be sold in China. The company is being largely assessed in November after it released fantastic production and revenue figures. With 1,766 ES8 cars delivered in September 2018, a 58% increase as compared to cars delivered in August 2018, the company should be making forward revenues of $865 million. With these numbers in mind and making a comparison with Tesla, it seems undervalued at 7.15x forward sales. It should trade at 10x sales, or $9.4, or even more.

62% Increase In The Amount Of Assets

NIO has increased its amount of assets in the last quarter. In addition, investors gave the company a large amount of cash in the IPO, thus cash in hand is also quite large. It equals $0.981 billion with short-term investments worth $0.346 billion. In addition, the company continues to build its factories at a high pace. The value of the property, plants and equipment increased by 99% amounting to $0.556 billion in September 2018.

Source: 10-Q

With that, the amount of liabilities has also increased by 173% amounting to $955 million. The company has increased the amount of long-term borrowings by 68% amounting to $157.13 million. As of today, the balance sheet is still very solid, but investors should assess it closely in the future. Keep in mind that the assets/liabilities ratio was equal to 4.35x in December, and it declined to 2.59x in September. The image below provides the balance sheet reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2018:

Source: 10-Q

Investors need to understand well that apart from its long-term debt, NIO has other contractual obligations. In the prospectus, it was noted that the total amount of contractual obligations was equal to approximately $891 million as shown in the image below. The company needs to be in a very good shape in the future to be able to pay those large sums of money.

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Growth investors should appreciate the company’s income statement. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the company released total revenues of $213 million, a 3,100% increase as compared to that on June 30, 2018. NIO continues to report gross profit losses. It reported gross profit losses of -$16.9 million in 2018. But, they declined as compared to the losses released on June 30, 2018.

With that, the losses at the income level may worry certain investors. They increased by 38% amounting to -$409 million as compared to those released in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Growth investors should not be concerned about losses at the income level. What matters the most is the revenue growth and the gross profit margin. If the company continues to deliver massive revenue growth, the market will not push the share price down. The image below provides the income statement recently reported:

Source: 10-Q

New Production Capacity - Valuation

The company has 1.026 billion shares. As of November 15, 2018, with each ADS representing one ordinary share and $7.10 per ADS, the total market capitalization equals $7.28 billion. Deducting cash of $0.981 billion and $0.346 billion and adding debt of $244 million, the enterprise value equals $6.19 billion.

Source: Prospectus

With $214 million in revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, assuming forward revenues of $865 million seems very reasonable and conservative. With these figures, the company trades at 7.15x forward revenues.

As other analysts have recently proposed, let’s compare NIO with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). When Tesla was making less than 1 billion in annual revenues, the company was trading at more than 7.15x sales. It can be seen in the image below:

Source: YCharts

Now, let’s mention the most interesting feature. Many analysts may note that NIO does not report positive gross profit margin. Fair enough, but let’s check the gross profit margin of Tesla in 2013-2014. The company did not release fat margins, exactly like NIO as of today. If NIO is able to increase its gross profit margins in 2019, the company’s valuation should increase like that of Tesla. The image below shows the gross profit margin of Tesla in 2013-2014:

Source: YCharts - Gross Profit Margin

The most recent quarter and the production numbers released in September seemed to impress many investors. The revenue growth was relevant, but the production capacity was even more significant. The delivery volume in September 2018 was equal to 1,766 ES8 cars, a 58% increase as compared to that in August 2018. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Press Release

Source: Press Release

If production continues at the same pace, NIO should be able to deliver more than 10,000 ES8s by the end of 2018. It is very beneficial. Keep in mind that in June 2018, the company was only delivering 100 cars. Investors need to read the words said by the CEO of NIO:

“We delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2018 as production accelerated and we began generating meaningful revenue of over RMB1.4 billion. We now have 12 NIO Houses and 9 pop-up NIO Houses across 19 major cities in China. Our ES8 order pipeline continues to grow and production is on track, giving us confidence in our ability to meet our delivery goal of 10,000 ES8s by the end of 2018.” CEO of NIO

Let’s use the production numbers released in September 2018. The initial price of each ES8 seems to be around $46,000. In September, the company produced 1,766 cars, which means that NIO may have capacity to produce 21,192 cars every year. With these figures in mind, the company could be making revenues of $0.974 billion per year. Using an enterprise value of $6.19 billion, NIO would trade at 6.35x sales.

Source: Insideevs

Could NIO report sales of $0.974 billion per year? Nothing can be said about 2019. However, when the company executed its IPO, it noted that it had unfulfilled reservations for 15,778 ES8s. Read the following lines:

“As of August 31, 2018, we had delivered 1,602 ES8s and had unfulfilled reservations for 15,778 ES8s with deposits. Of these reservations, 6,201 consisted of reservations for which non-refundable RMB45,000 deposits had been made and 9,577 consisted of reservations for which only an initial fully refundable deposit of RMB5,000 had been made.” Source: Earnings Call

This means that there were people, who had not seen any ES8 model on the street and wanted to drive it. As in the case of Tesla, the main issue is not the demand for the new model, but the production capacity of NIO and Tesla.

The Earnings Call - Users Seem To Be Responding Well

The earnings call also seems very relevant. Investors could read about the way users are interacting with the company. First of all, NIO noted that its app has 626,000 active users by the end of October. Interestingly, these are people who don’t own cars, but they know the brand and use the company’s application. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Earnings Call

The company obviously noted that there is a large amount of people using the company’s app. People are talking about the company. Again, selling cars does not seem the issue for NIO. Read the following lines:

“Our App currently now has 626,000 active users. So, we are getting awareness throughout the country, plus we have 5,000 cars on the road. So, people are beginning to talk about NIO.” Source: Earnings Call

Additionally, most drivers are opting to install home chargers close to their own houses. The company has also installed 295 power trucks in 21 different cities, and there is a network of public chargers around the country. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Earnings Call

The company also mentioned that gross profit margins should be expected to be positive if the company delivers more cars. The following lines are quite relevant. Keep in mind that if the gross profit margin increases, the EV/Forward Sales ratio should increase.

“We expect the gross margin to improve and we expect the vehicle margin with – if we hit our delivery to 7,000 this quarter, to turn the vehicle margins will definitely turn positive if we hit the 7,000.” Source: Earnings Call

Conclusion

As of today, after a remarkable quarterly report, NIO seems undervalued as compared to Tesla. When Tesla was at the stage of NIO, it was trading at more than 6x sales. Its ratio went to as high as 18x sales. Using 10x sales and forward revenues of $865 million, NIO should have a market capitalization of $8.6 billion, and it should trade at about $9.4. With that, Tesla traded at more than 18x sales, thus the share price may go as high as $16. As I said in a previous article, it is all about production capacity. If the company produces more cars, the stock price could go higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.