Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) CEO Zhihong Jia on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Katherine Yao - The Equity Group

Bin Liu - CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary

Zhihong Jia - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Allen Barbarich - Spartan Trading

Management presenting on the call today are Kingold Jewelry's CFO, Mr. Bin Liu; and Kingold Jewelry's Treasurer, Mr. Xiao Hu.

Zhihong Jia

Thank you for joining our 2018 third quarter and 9 months conference call. We are pleased to continue to deliver relatively strong operating results in the third quarter of 2018, despite the challenges from the uncertainty of the rapid changing market, along with RMBdepreciation during the quarter. Our performance [indiscernible] with the general market trends. Recent challenges to the business environment in China has brought a lot of pressure on us. Demand for conditioned 24-karat gold jewelry has been slowing down in the wake of monetary tighten-up. Kingold is committed to continuous innovation, even during the challenging times and believe it is the foundation for the company's long-term development.

According the World Gold Council, 3D hard gold product again outperformed all of other products [indiscernible] the third quarter 2018. [Indiscernible] as 24-karat gold jewelry demand is gradually shifting to the younger generation who have started to the launch with the innovation in research and development with adoption of 3D hard gold products. We hope to gradually gain some market share with [indiscernible] related techniques. In addition, we are beefing up our marketing efforts towards younger generation, who is attracted to the innovation design.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO to report 2018 Q3 and 9-month financial results. On behalf of Kingold, I welcome all of you to visit our facility in Wuhan, China. Thank you.

Bin Liu

Thank you, Katherine, and welcome again. Today, I will discuss Kingold's operating and financial result for 2018 third quarter and 9 months. Kingold sales are primarily composed of the sales of branded products and customized products. Kingold sells its products to customers at a price that reflect the market price of base material, plus a markup of design and processing fees. In branded production, we purchase gold directly from Shanghai Gold Exchange, once a customer has placed an order. And we recognize revenue of sales of branded products when the goods are delivered, but the cost of gold is recorded as part of our revenue.

In customized production, our customers supply us the raw material, and we create product per the customer's instruction. And the cost of gold is not recorded as a part of our revenue. During the third quarter 2018, we processed approximately 29.6 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, decreased 1.7% compared to 30.1 metric tons for the same period last year. Among the 29.6 metric tons, we processed during the third quarter 2018, of which branded production accounted for 16.6 metric tons or 56.1% of the total revenue -- total volume, I'm sorry. And the customized production accounted for 13 metric tons or 43.9% of the total volume. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, we processed approximately 80.5 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 11.5%, compared to 72.2 metric tons for the same period last year. Among the 80.5 metric tons we processed during the 9 months of 2018, of which branded production accounted for 46.5 metric tons or 57.7% of the total volume. And customized production accounted for 34 metric tons or 42.3% of the total volume.

In the three months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported net sales of $626.2 million, an increase of 7.1% from USD 584.5 million of the same period in the prior year. The increase in net sales was mainly the result of the higher sales volume of our branded production sales.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, the company's net sales were USD 1,844,500,000, increase of 36.4% from approximately USD 1,352,700,000 in the 9 months of 2017. The increase in net sales was due to the same reason described above. For third quarter ended September 30, 2018, gross profit was $61.2 million, decreased by 22.1% from $78.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin was 9.8% compared to 13.4% for the same period in 2017. The primary reason for the decrease in gross margin was due to the decreased average selling price of our branded production, compensated by decreased unit cost of the branded production during the 3 months ended September 30, 2018.

The average selling price of our branded production was RMB250.7 per gram for the 3 months ended September 30, 2018, decreased by RMB10.14 or 3.9% from RMB260.9 per gram for the same period in 2017.

Meanwhile, the unit cost for branded production sales was RMB230.9 per gram for the 3 months ended September 30, 2018, decreased by RMB17 or 6.8% from RMB248 per gram for the same period in 2017. The decrease of the both average selling price and unit cost of branded production was mainly due to the weak gold price in 2018. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, our gross profit was USD 189.3 million, increase from $143.5 million in the 9 months of 2017.

Our gross margin was 10.3% compared to the 10.6% in the 9 months of 2017. The primary reason for the slight decrease in gross margin was due to the decrease of average selling price of our branded production, exceeded the decrease in unit cost of our branded production sales during the 9 months ended September 30, 2018. The average selling price of our branded production was RMB253.5 per gram for the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, decreased by RMB5 or 1.9% from RMB258.5 per gram for the same period in 2017. The unit cost of branded production sales was RMB231.8 per gram for the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, decreased by RMB4.9 or 2.1% from RMB236.7 per gram for the same period in 2017. For third quarter ended September 30, 2018, net income was USD 13.2 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to net income of $29 million or $0.44 per diluted share in prior year period. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, our net income was USD 40 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to net income of $15.7 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the prior -- same period in 2017.

Moving to the balance sheet. At September 30, 2018, Kingold's cash was $13.2 million. Inventories, which is in gold in our case, was 142 -- $147 million. Stockholders' equity was $354.3 million compared to cash and cash equivalent of $5 million, inventory of $135 million and the stockholders' equity of $390.2 million at December 31, 2017. With that, I will conclude with the guidance for 2018 based on our existing resources and capacity, along with expect -- expected relatively strong demand for our 24-karat gold products in the fourth quarter of 2018 in China, we repeat our expectation that the gold processed will be between 100 metric tons and 110 metric tons during 2018. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Allen Barbarich with Spartan Trading.

Allen Barbarich

It looks like you've had a pretty good quarter operationally. My question is around your gold investment inventory. It looks like you pared it down to about $500 million so far this year. Do you plan to continue to reduce your gold inventory? Or should I expect that it will stay consistent or rise? Or what are your plans for the -- your gold investments in short and long term?

Bin Liu

Thank you. Allen, right?

Allen Barbarich

Yes.

Bin Liu

Okay. Thank you, Allen. Yes, that's some of the major questions that the company actually is paying close attention to because, as you know, right, the gold price does not perform well this year. So we maintain a relatively lower in the level of gold at this moment. But our view is that because if you look at the cost of the gold, right now, it's close to like 1,000 or something, right? And the gold price is very close to -- most of the cost of mining, right? We're about relatively in China, like, 1,100 [indiscernible] was a little bit higher, probably 1,300 to 1,400, right? And gold prices, as you know, one of the soft -- hundred -- 12,000 -- 1,200, I'm sorry. So it's relatively close [indiscernible] that the gold probably close to the production cost and that the [indiscernible] margin to go lower. And on the other hand, if we look to the dollar, right, with the [indiscernible] an increase in the interest rate.

So the gold will probably have that kind of a relatively same performance in the rest of the year. And if you look at the China right now, in particular, and all the -- and also India, it has a big concern for inflation, right? So the strong momentum for the demand in gold, like gold bars and coins and also because earlier, the equity market is at an all-time high right now and is probably going to adjustment. There's a lot of money thrown out from the equity market into some of the gold ETF. But we see this to dynamically change in the last half of Q3 and [indiscernible] probably continue in Q4. So we maintain a relatively, right, unchanged view right now. So we will keep it kind of a few gold for the short period to see how the market dynamics will change. So to answer your question, that's all the information we have. We will probably hold to this as we go, probably not change a lot in Q4. But if the dynamics change, automatically our cost in early next year, we will probably change our [indiscernible] gold [indiscernible].

Allen Barbarich

Okay. So right now, it's around $2 billion as of the end of September, so it will stay in that range.

Bin Liu

Yes, because, right now, we don't have too much. And we've got to watch carefully because the market is changing right now, the dynamic.

Allen Barbarich

Okay. Have you considered the idea that with your stock price trading at a substantial discount to your book value, that, in effect, you could acquire gold at a steep discount by repurchasing stock rather than continuing to buy gold on the open market? Is that a consideration that the management has given?

Bin Liu

As you might know, a while ago, the company actually -- 2 years ago, if I remember correctly had a stock buyback, right? And then because stock by now is, as you also regard, has a huge discount to the book value of more than $4, right? So we have been recommended by company management likely to have a stock buyback. And we did try to take some kind of solutions. The challenge, right now, as you might know, the Chinese government has a very tight control of the conversion of the RMBinto USD, right? So it's way much more complicated than 2 years ago when we had the stock buyback, right? So all I want to say is that: a, we did so two years, but might need to. And right now, it's really hard for us to get RMBinto USD in a big amount. So that's one of the challenge. I don't know, in a short time, probably that's still a challenge we will handle.

Allen Barbarich

Okay. So that's something that you might consider if the regulations loosen up around the currency transfer and things like that.

Bin Liu

Yes. That's one of the kind of things that we have been constantly monitoring and has been, like, recommended by multiple investors.

Bin Liu

Thanks again to all of you for joining us. We look forward to speaking with you again in March after our 2018 first quarter and year-end financial results. As always, we welcome investors and visitors to our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you. I appreciate.

