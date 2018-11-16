Birchcliff Q3 Earnings: From Growth To Free Cash Flow

My conservative estimation of the intrinsic value matches the market valuation.

Management will stop the production growth in 2019 to generate some free cash flow thanks to the low-cost structure.

In the challenging Canadian gas environment, Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) reported profits during Q3. The gas market's diversification and the liquids production contributed to the positive results.

Management announced an important shift in 2019. After more than a decade of double-digit annual production growth, the production will stay flat next year. The goal is to generate some free cash flow. Thus, depending on the economic environment, the company will reduce the debt, raise the dividend, buy back shares, or grow the production again.

Despite these encouraging results, the company is not an investment opportunity. The market values the company at about my conservative estimation of the intrinsic value.

Note: All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 earnings

Consistent with the previous years, the company grew the production YoY to reach 79,331 boe/d.

The table below lists the benchmark prices of the different oil and gas markets the company is exposed to.

Compared to last year, liquids prices increased, U.S. gas prices stayed stable, and Canadian gas prices dropped. Total revenue increased thanks to improved NGL prices.

The table below shows the diversification to U.S hubs improved the netbacks. The price differentials more than compensated for the extra transport costs.

The table below shows the company kept costs under control. And Birchcliff operated at competitive costs compared with Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF), a similar low-cost producer.

Adjusted funds flow amounted to C$75.4 million. And with capital expenditures at $45.5 million, the net debt decreased from C$664.1 million to C$635.1 million QoQ.

The net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 2.1. If we take into account the preferred shares, the ratio increases to 2.5, which is high.

Stopping the growth to generate free cash flow

Management confirmed the FY 2018 production guidance as shown below. Considering the encouraging results, management decided to accelerate the capex in 2018.

For 2019, management provided the following preliminary guidance.

With an expected mid-point of the production guidance at 77,000 boe/d, the production will stay flat in 2019 compared with 2018. This is an important shift.

As shown below, the company has been growing the production at a CAGR of 12% for 13 years.

Management now wants to generate some free cash flow. The total 2019 capital program will amount to about C$249 million. And as it corresponds to a flat production, this is a good proxy for the sustaining capex.

The company should generate C$345 million of adjusted funds flow. Thus, the free cash flow potential, while keeping the production flat, amounts to C$95 million.

The guidance assumes the following commodity prices: US$70.00/B WTI, C$1.85/MMBTU AECO, C$3.69/MMBTU Dawn, and US$3.00/MMBTU Henry Hub.

If economic conditions deteriorate, management will focus on reducing the debt. Otherwise, the company will arbitrage between growth production, dividend increase, and share buybacks.

But to avoid the depressed AECO gas prices, the company diversified its gas markets to some U.S. hubs.

And taking into account the liquids production and the hedges, 86% of the total revenue in 2019 is expected to be based on non-AECO prices.

In any case, February 13 will be an important day. The company will announce the Q1 results, the reserves update, and the capital expenditure plan.

Valuation

For the valuation, I compare Birchciff with Tourmaline. As shown in the graph below, both companies operate a similar production mix.

We have seen above that, thanks to higher realized prices, Birchcliff realizes higher netbacks before hedges.

But, from a flowing barrel valuation, the market prices Birchcliff at a small discount compared with Tourmaline due to Birchcliff's riskier debt profile.

For my estimation of the intrinsic valuation, I assume the company will realize a total netback of C$3/boe. It is a conservative assumption as the company realized higher netbacks before hedges over the last two quarters.

I assume the mid-point of the production guidance. And I apply a multiple of 12x to the profit the company generates while keeping the production flat.

The table above shows the market currently values the company at a small premium to my estimation of fair value.

Another way to estimate the intrinsic value consists of relying on the 2019 guidance. Management indicated a free cash flow of C$95 million while keeping the production flat.

If we apply the same multiple of 12x to the free cash flow, the equity value amounts to C$1.14 billion, which is slightly higher than my calculation of C$1.01 billion in the table above. This difference makes sense as my valuation is based on a conservative netback of C$3/boe.

In any case, these calculations of intrinsic value vary depending on the assumptions. But they tend to show the market isn't offering a discount to the intrinsic valuation to justify buying shares.

Conclusion

Q3 earnings show Birchcliff generated profits in the current depressed Canadian gas environment. The liquids production and the gas market diversification generated higher netbacks.

Consistent with the past years, the production grew. But with the 2019 guidance, management indicated the production would stay stable to generate some free cash flow. With this strategy, and depending on the oil and gas prices, the company has the potential to generate around C$95 million of free cash flow. Management will allocate the profits depending on the economic environment.

The market values the company at a price close to my conservative estimation of the intrinsic value. Thus, despite the good performance in the challenging Canadian gas environment, the stock price doesn't offer an investing opportunity.

