Alphabet: Ultimately Undervalued

In the context of the trend and return analysis, Alphabet is clearly undervalued.

The absolute sizes of both the current EBITDA and revenue describe the company’s current capitalization level as undervalued.

First of all, I would like to note that Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) key multiples are now undeservedly low.

Over the last three years, a direct relationship has emerged between Alphabet's revenue growth rate and the EV/Revenue multiple value:

Alphabet's revenue TTM growth rate in Q3 was 24.17% YoY, and it is the second best result since 2012. At the same time, the EV/Revenue multiple is now the lowest since 2016, which does not correspond to the current revenue growth rates.

A similar situation is observed with EBITDA. In the last quarter, the company showed the best EBITDA TTM annual growth rate since 2012. At the same time, the current value of the EV/EBITDA multiple is now below the median for the last 12 years:

As we can see, in both cases, the growth rates of the indicators in the last quarter deserve a larger capitalization of Alphabet.

Now let's talk about the impact the EBITDA and revenue absolute values have on its capitalization.

Over the last 10 years, a very strong (R2=0.97) relationship has emerged between Alphabet's capitalization and the absolute size of its revenue TTM. Within the bounds of this relationship, the results of the last quarter significantly deviated from the balanced state, which implies the company's capitalization at the level of $860 bn:

There is an equally strong and stable relationship between the company's EBITDA TTM and capitalization. In this case, we also see that the EBITDA TTM in the last quarter is worthy of a higher capitalization of the company:

Now let's look at the technical parameters of the stock price dynamics.

The last eight years, the dynamics of Alphabet's stock is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend, which always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

At present, the actual stock price deviates from its trend more than the size of the standard deviation:

Technically, it is showing that Alphabet is undervalued.

Something similar was already observed in the history of the company in 2011, 2012 and 2015. In all cases, Alphabet subsequently caught up with its trend:

Let's go on. The rolling annual total price return of Alphabet's shares has achieved the lower border of the standard deviation of this indicator. This also points to the technical undervaluation of Alphabet.

In October, the rolling monthly total price return was significantly higher than the level of the lower border of the standard deviation. But then it quickly returned to the border of the standard deviation, and in my opinion, it is likely to return to the average in the near future:

So, in the context of the return analysis, Alphabet's stock looks clearly undervalued.

As a conclusion...

Of course, what is happening now on the US stock market is putting tremendous pressure on Alphabet's stock. But the key, advantageous difference between Alphabet and other companies of the American IT sector is that Alphabet met the October market crash not in an overvalued but in a balanced state of capitalization (I posted a similar review of Alphabet in September). Therefore, now Alphabet is already significantly undervalued, and it is the least likely to decline further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.