Nvidia Reported Earnings Below A 'Death Cross' With A Negative Weekly Chart

The weekly chart will be negative if the stock ends this week below $225.42.

As a result of this decline a “death cross” confirmed this week on Nov. 13.

The stock plunged 40% from this high to its 2018 low of $176.01 on Oct. 29. Stock traded below this low after the closing bell post-earnings.

Nvidia was on a strong momentum run until setting its all-time intraday high of $292.76 on Oct. 2.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an important component of the PHLX Semiconductor Index.

Demand for semiconductors is an important economic indicator as almost every electronic product we buy contains computer chips - from your smallest handheld device to the automobile you drive.

As a sign of oversupply of semiconductors, the PHLX Semiconductor Index fell into bear market territory at the end of October and is crawling its way back up but is still down 15.7% from its all-time intraday high of 1,464.61 set on March 13.

Nvidia closed Thursday at $202.39 up 4.6% year to date but in bear market territory 30.9% below its all-time intraday high of $292.76 set on Oct. 2.

Analysts expected Nvidia to report earnings between $1.73 and $1.80. They beat this number reporting $1.84 per share but they missed on revenue. The company was cautious on guidance and expectations were disappointing across market platforms.

The daily and weekly charts were setup for warnings!

The daily chart for Nvidia

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Nvidia began 2018 with continued strong upside momentum which stalled on a dime after setting its all-time intraday high of $292.76 set on Oct. 2. The 40% decline to its 2018 low of $176.01 set on Oct. 29 resulted in a “death cross” formation on Nov. 13. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that lower prices lie ahead. The stock is below two horizontal lines shown on the chart; my semiannual pivot at $212.29 and my monthly risky level of $241.07. The 50-day and 200-day SMAs are $243.84 and $245.41, respectively.

The weekly chart for Nvidia

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Nvidia is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $225.42 but is well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" now at $115.09. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week slipping to 26.94 down from 27.60 on Nov. 9.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual value level at $115.61 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual pivot is $212.29.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.