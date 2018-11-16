Atlas' Upside Potential Is Still There

On a short-term horizon, the fair value of the company should be in the range of $12.8 and $13.3 per share, depending on the book value growth in Q4.

Furthermore, the book value per share increased to $8.53 or a 12% growth since the beginning of the year.

The net income grew by 9% to $5.6 million, benefiting from the tax rate change that occurred in 2017.

On the 5th of November, Atlas Financial reported its results for the third quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On the 5th of November, Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) reported its results for the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly post-tax income grew by 9% to $5.6 million and benefited mainly from the change in the corporate tax rate occurred in 2017. In fact, the pre-tax profit declined by 10% to $7.1 million, mainly because of the lower revenues and a slight deterioration in the combined ratio.

Nonetheless, the company’s management reiterated its objectives to focus on maintaining high underwriting standards and building new partnerships to accelerate expansion in the TNC (“Transportation Network Company”) space.

The $2.00 EPS target on a full-year view, previously announced, might be hard to meet but not unachievable. Nonetheless, I would be slightly more conservative and consider that a full-year EPS in the range of $1.7 and $1.9 is a more reasonable target. With a 12% book value growth since the beginning of the year, an expected 4% growth of the shareholders’ equity from Q3 to Q4, I consider that the upside potential is still there and is around 20%. The company could be valued at $13 per share on a short-term horizon. However, my long-term target remains $20, if the company succeeds in combining underwriting discipline with commercial expansion.

An Improvement In The Combined Ratio Over the Quarters

With both quarterly and year-to-date combined ratios of respectively 88.5% and 88.9%, the underwriting margins slightly deteriorated on a year-to-year basis.

Nevertheless, the combined ratio improved over the quarters since the beginning of 2018. Atlas reported a combined ratio of 89.3% in Q1 2018. In Q2 2018, the quarterly combined ratio amounted to 89.3%. In Q3 2018, the total combined ratio was 88.5%.

Some points should be mentioned although: first of all, the company was impacted by unfavorable prior year claims development during the third quarter, representing a -0.1 percentage point of the loss ratio. Secondly, the expense ratio, on the year-to-date basis remained flat only because of the positive impact of the recovery related to the stock purchase agreement.

On the positive side, the gross written premiums grew by $10 million to $75.9 million in Q3 2018, resulting in a new program launched with a leasing company in connection with a major TNC.

Furthermore, the pricing trend remained positive in 2018, as the observed premium change in Q2 2018 was 8.20% or at the highest level in more than a decade.

The commercial auto insurance is currently the large P&C segment with the highest positive rate activity.

Hence, Atlas should benefit from positive market conditions. If the company succeeds to maintain high rates without any unfavorable claims development, the combined ratio should improve accordingly.

A Higher RoE And Growth In The Book Value

During the third quarter of 2018, the company reported a greater than 20% return on equity and book value appreciation. The annualized return on equity was 22.6% compared to 14.5% in the prior year period. Nonetheless, the RoE growth was partially due to lower shareholders’ equity.

From the beginning of 2017, shareholders’ equity grew by more than $10 million to around $102 million. Combined with the slight decrease in the common shares, the book value per share increased accordingly by $1.11 to $8.53.

The growth in the book value per share was mainly related to the positive impact from the net income partially offset by the unrealized investment losses.

In my opinion, the good operating performance should contribute to the book value growth over the next quarters.

What Is Atlas’ Fair Price?

Evaluating Atlas’ fair price could a tricky exercise. Atlas’ shareholders were disappointed in 2016 and 2017 when they have discovered that the company was under-reserved. The book value dropped significantly, and the stock price declined accordingly. In the past, the investors have considered that paying two times the book value of the commercial motor insurer was a fair price as the firm delivered a RoE in the high double digits over the years.

Nonetheless, I consider that paying 1.5 times is much more in line with the current market’s expectations. Hence, based on the current book value, the intrinsic price would be $12.8 per share vs. a current stock price of $10.8. With a 4% growth in shareholders’ equity from Q3 to Q4, the book value per share should amount to around $8.8. Hence, based on FY2018 estimations, the fair price of the stock would be about $13.2.

The upside potential could be even higher when the necessary pre-requisites are met. First of all, the cases related to the claims in Michigan should be settled, without any unfavorable development. Secondly, the renewal rates should continue to be high in 2019, with no downward price pressure caused by other competitors. Finally, the OptOn product designed and launched by Atlas should be successful in terms of both commercial development and operating performance.

Do Not Forget The Sins Of The Past

Even if the results were strong, the investors who are willing to invest in Atlas, should keep in mind the following: the cases in Michigan are not yet settled. Furthermore, the prior year claims development was unfavorable during the third quarter. Last but not least, the company had increased the reserves in Q4 2016 and Q4 2017, because the level of the reserves was not sufficient to cover the costs of late claims. The risk of an increase in the reserves still exists.

Takeaways

The third quarter results were in line with my expectations. I would have preferred seeing an improvement in the underwriting margin. Nonetheless, I remain confident in the company’s ability to combine commercial expansion with high underwriting standards. The fourth quarter results will be decisive, as the reserves will be reviewed; in 2016 and 2017, the shareholders were unhappily surprised by the reserve strengthening decided during the fourth quarter by the company’s management. I expect that Atlas’ management will avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. At the current moment, I do not intend to purchase more Atlas’ stocks.

Nonetheless, my investment horizon is a long-term approach. Atlas could be a winner, even if I keep in the back of my mind the prior problems related to the lack of reserves. I am long-oriented, but I am not a fool.

