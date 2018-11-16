Philip Morris International: Where Do We Go From Here?

It is taking a long time, but the long-term story of the company still looks positive for investors. Be patient, and reinvest that dividend along the way.

Before casting judgment, it's important to understand why the stock has struggled. Don't underestimate the undertaking that IQOS is for Philip Morris; it is essentially creating a market.

Philip Morris has been a disappointment for investors over the last five years, and there is no getting around that.

Investors may be growing anxious as shares of Philip Morris International (PM) - most known as the international maker/distributor of Marlboro branded cigarettes and inventor of heated tobacco device IQOS - have been tightly range-bound for months now. Despite the lack of movement in the share price, investors should take solace in the underlying business performance and massive dividend yield. We will update our view of the business, IQOS, and forecast where we see things going in the future.

The past five years have been tough for investors of Philip Morris. After a dramatic run-up in the stock price over the past couple of years, the stock has since cooled and remained range-bound for the past six months. The stock is now trading slightly below where it did five years ago, a period of under-performance that big tobacco simply isn't known for.

To be certain, this stagnation has been specific to Philip Morris. Altria (NYSE:MO) has closely tracked the S&P 500 (both up more than 50% over the past five years). So what gives? The struggles in the stock price have been a result of a trio of factors impacting both the financials of the company and the market's perception of the business.

First and foremost, the company has been walloped by FX rates over the past five years.

DXY: US Dollar Currency Index

Philip Morris does 100% of its business outside of the United States, yet reports its financials in US dollars. Because of this, the company is extremely sensitive to the strength of the USD versus other currencies around the world. The dollar gained a lot of strength just before 2015, and has remained quite strong since then. As you can see, there is an inverse relationship between the company's earnings and the strength of the dollar.

The other major force pushing on the financial performance of the company is IQOS. The company first put IQOS on the market in 2014 by piloting in Japan. Since then, the company has essentially gone "all in" on the reduced risk product.

The stock market is often looking for instant gratification, which can result in the scale of an effort such as launching IQOS to go under-appreciated by the market. There are a number of points to keep in mind when understanding how the IQOS development phase has impacted Philip Morris.

The first thing is to understand the business model behind IQOS. Obviously, IQOS is being marketed as a "reduced risk product." In other words, it is supposed to be safer than traditional cigarettes. There are two components to the IQOS system, the device itself which heats the tobacco, and the HEETS which are the cartridges that go into the device, are used up, and then replaced with a new one.

Philip Morris is investing/working on two fronts in this regard. It needs to perfect, market, and manufacture the device for the market. The company then needs to keep up with the manufacturing capacity needed to supply enough HEETS to satisfy demand. Neither process is perfect. Setbacks in manufacturing, meeting deadlines, inventory fluctuations, and evolution of the IQOS device should be expected. We can see that capital expenditures have been ramping up since 2014.

This is against the grain for Philip Morris as a tobacco company that typically runs on very high margins and is not very capital intensive. The IQOS device is a very low margin sell for Philip Morris, but a crucial one. The devices themselves are a gateway to selling the Heatsticks (HEETS), which are very high margin, like traditional cigarettes.

Source: Philip Morris International

As the product matures, all of those upfront investments into customer acquisition and scaling will begin to subside, leaving a reduced cost base for ongoing retention costs such as the manufacturing of HEETS.

Source: Philip Morris International

What is very important in this early stage is that both the number of total users has grown as well as the number of smokers that have switched from smoking cigarettes. In other words, this product isn't simply cannibalizing an existing customer base; the product is attracting new users as well.

Source: Philip Morris International

I am satisfied with the data surrounding the adaptation of the technology by the market that has been established over the past several years (adaption rates in test markets). In other words, the data seems to agree with the premise that the actual product experience is pleasant for smokers, and that the idea of reduced health risks is strong enough to attract users. While the market reacts to the short-term growth rate of IQOS users, it is still very early in the product life. The device is still being rolled out, and perfected.

The long-term success of the product will be determined by a couple of major factors. The first being Philip Morris' ability to support use of the product by meeting the capacity for HEETS. This seems to be a non-issue, as HEETS production is already at 2020 projections.

Source: Philip Morris International

The second critical component of this process is the treatment of IQOS by regulatory bodies. The whole premise of a reduced risk product is greatly damaged if regulators lump it in with traditional cigarettes as a mechanism of dying. In the coming years, investors should pay close attention to the markets that allow for distinguishing between conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products such as IQOS. These regulations will influence baseline perception of IQOS in the market.

There is certainly execution risk in all of this, which is partially why the stock price has been such a non-event over the past five years. The potential payoff is immense however. If you pull out currency headwinds, Philip Morris is (and has been) chugging along, growing earnings between 6% and 10% every year. What's more is that the stock is offering a juicy 5.33% dividend yield to investors willing to wait out the storm.

It's near impossible to know for sure when the stock price will again move higher (meaning $100 per share+). However, investors should keep an eye out for two potential catalysts. The first being a weakening of the US dollar. The dollar has been strong due in part to a robust economy. In the event of a recessionary environment (something to keep an eye on as our national debt continues to skyrocket), the dollar will likely lose value, which will remove the shackles from Philip Morris' financials.

The second being favorable regulatory rulings regarding the classification of reduced risk tobacco products. There is a lot that goes on behind political and regulatory curtains, and the approach of Philip Morris to concede/work with regulators by acknowledging that IQOS isn't perfect in exchange for key terminology is a strategy that I think will win out in the long run.

With the company looking to earn about $5 per share this year, the stock's earnings multiple of 17X based on a stock price of $85 per share is right in line with its historical norms. The sweet deal was when the stock was in the high $70s, but even today, near $85 per share, I like the valuation. Investors can get shares for what they cost almost five years ago - before a lot of the heavy lifting with IQOS was done. I recommend some patience, as the dividend (especially when reinvested at these compressed pricing levels) offers investors some incentive to wait for IQOS to play out.

