Chipwrecked: Inside The Nvidia Crash

Well, that wasn’t pretty. Now let’s get started with the autopsy. Nvidia’s earnings disaster was no surprise. I know this may come as a shocker to SA authors like Mark Hibben who recently took shots at my extensive work here, but the reality is everything you needed to predict this implosion was already publicly available.

Let’s start with the obvious crypto cliff/gaming debate….

Crypto Gaming Chickens Come Home

On October 16 th, PC partner, an Nvidia AIB listed in HK, put out an investor presentation on their website.

This is what they had to say about their outlook for H2 2018..

This is literally a month old. Now as PC Partner’s branded Zotac graphics card business is all Nvidia, I took notice. H1 Revenue were up nearly 100%, so missing the 30% target for the year obviously implied a very soft H2. And this wasn’t even the interesting stuff. The real juice came on this slide.

PC Partner is the first branded Nvidia Gaming Graphics cards AIB to provide public information like this on graphic card units, and if you take a close look you can understand why.

The crypto denialists have often pointed to Nvidia’s OEM crypto numbers as evidence they dodged the impact of the bubble. I have since day one raised my concerns on the gaming revenue numbers, and how crypto has impacted them. Nvidia H1 gaming revenue was up 61%. All anyone needed was some common sense to realize ASP’s were a huge driver, but management didn’t want to acknowledge this. In fact, they went a completely different direction.

When asked what drove the massive strength in gaming revenue Jensen had this to say in q1….

“I mean the simple answer to your question is Fortnite and PUBG. And the demand is just really great. They did a great job.” -Nvidia CEO, Q1 Earnings Transcript

Now reconcile that with PC Partner’s disclosures. Zotac Graphic card units, which are all Nvidia, were FLAT h1 2018 vs. 2017. I repeat FLAT. FLAT. FLAT. ASP’s on the other hand were up 76%. Any surprise Nvidia hasn’t disclosed units or ASP’s? You think that investors long this stock would have maybe discounted that growth some if you knew it wasn’t organic. Has anyone been following the Apple story about iPhone ASP vs Unit mix and their pulling of disclosures? Apple has milked the DRAM game last 18 months, and now the market has concluded that’s unsustainable. We saw AMD play the same game with HBM2 and the Vega Frontier Edition. Yet, here is Nvidia, the poster child for ruthlessness, and their biz is all about Fortnite and PUBG moving the needle 61%. It was about as ridiculous a claim as a CEO can ever make. In fact, all I could think of when I heard him say that was this Seinfeld moment….

"Jerry, Just remember it's not a lie, if you believe it" -Seinfeld

We just had the biggest mania since the Tulip bubble, and Nvidia was at the heart of it and their CEO is attributing all the growth in gaming revenue to Fortnite and PUBG.

Of course his tune changed last night…

This is what he had to say on Gaming….

“Let's see. We were surprised, obviously. I mean, we're surprised by it, as anybody else. The crypto hangover lasted longer than we expected. Prices started to drift down, and we expected to come down much more quickly than it did and -- but -- and when it went down, we expected demand to come up much more quickly than it did. And so I think the channel wanted to protect its price. People were uncertain about crypto, and demand was uncertain about when the price will be stabilized. And so all of that uncertainty, I think, froze the market a little longer than we expected. Pricing is now down to below prelaunch normal levels. And so I am hopeful that we're going to see demand come back and the sell-through will happen through the holidays. And we're seeing that. And so that's -- the first one is that we -- just we didn't expect it either and we didn't realize the magnitude of it until towards the end of the quarter. What was the other question? Was there another question? I think that, that was it.” -Nvidia CEO, Q3

As far as I am concerned this is unacceptable, and I have no doubt the class action vultures will be all over Nvidia. They have chosen to remain mum on ASP/unit throughout this mania because they didn’t want their customers seeing the gouging they were participating in. Digitimes picked up on this in early March, and reported Nvidia had raised GPU quotes to combat the drop off in unit demand. And here is PC Partner showing you that H1 2018 was down 22% from H2 2017 and flat vs. H1 2017 in branded gaming cards, and nobody was paying attention.

Anyone arguing for less reporting from public companies should consider this debacle. There is no way Nvidia trades the way it did if they had been forced to share Units/ASP in gaming cards. Every analyst would have looked at those numbers and concluded H1 2019 was a comp write off once crypto crashed. Yet, we have SA authors mocking my research here and commenters (you know who you are) accusing me of spreading fake news. Simply accept the fact that management wasn’t transparent. Jensen thought once crypto died they’d transition right to Turing and the gamers would come out in droves, and thus he could dodge the collapse of the crypto bubble. It was a very real risk and frankly reckless gamble, and that is what happens when you want to hit a quarter so your stock keeps going up. And now look at the mess with Turing, the cards are catching fire or dying and Nvidia has finally acknowledged a quality control issue. Translation = 'we rushed this launch'. Why? Umm, to keep our stock from crashing. And this is Gaming we are talking about here. Datacenter is shaping up to be an even more messy story.

Nvidia’s Emerging Datacenter Problem

I have repeatedly pointed out that Nvidia is a dangerous stock because so much of the valuation is tied up in the datacenter story remaining bulletproof. Change it just a bit, and well who cares about gaming and look out below. I have obviously spent a lot of time on the ml/dl space, and I will say to this day nothing tied to that space and Wall Street surprises me anymore. I’ve never seen such uniform ignorance in nearly 20 years of dealing with the sell-side. They have done no work here, and it’s a travesty considering the size of the company involved. Nvidia’s datacenter trajectory over the last 3 quarters has slowed notably, and its gotten virtually no attention from Wall Street. Yes, the yr/yr numbers are great, but they are nowhere near where they should be considering the explosion in cloud datacenter capex and all the hype around AI. All you needed to do going into this quarter was look at Mellanox’s EDR Infinband reported numbers to realize Nvidia would miss on datacenter.

For those not in the know, every Nvidia V100 HPC deployment, DGX1 AND DGX2, and HGX2 config uses Mellanox’s EDR infinband interconnect. Mellanox, kindly breaks this out for you.

Here is what the numbers have looked like recently…

Mlnx Q12017 Q2-2017 Q3-2017 Q4-2017 Q1-2018 Q2-2018 Q3-2018 Edr rev 39.6ml 59.4ml 45ml 50.1ml $56ml 59.3ml 51.6ml

Source: Mellanox 10q's and 10k

Note Mellanox EDR Infiniband revenue grew 58% in 2017. They benefited big time from the launch of Volta and big HPC projects like Summit. You can see their last sequential drop was q2/q3 last year as Summit revenue was recognized in q2. There have been no notable HPC deployments recently let alone anything like Summit. I have tracked these numbers closely because I’ve assumed they would ramp if Nvidia’s DGX biz took off. Each DGX1 uses 4 Mellanox ConnectX 100g Infiniband adapters. The DGX2 uses double that. Now, you’d think if this biz was taking off the way Nvidia makes it seem it is that Mellanox is about the easiest proxy to track it. The reality is it’s not exploding. EDR revenues are up 15% ytd and that is with DGX2 doubling EDR content, and the sequential decline was a nice proxy going into the report. My subscribers enjoyed that one. Amazingly not a single sell-side analyst commented on this. Well, not exactly amazing when you read their notes. One guy was arguing Turing was delivering 1000 teraflops of DL performance. Another was saying Google was going to be a 10%+ customer for Nvidia this year. So, to expect them to understand the bulk of this AI hardware is using the same interconnect is well too much to ask.

But this is not shocking news. Nvidia’s lost momentum has been telegraphed in the pace of AI development news. Like how many investors are now looking back to EBAY saying they chose to switch to cloud TPU’s because they are faster and cheaper and also allow them to avoid capex which may be quickly obsolete with the current pace of chip development and conclude this was OBVIOUS. Nvidia’s AI biz is sitting at about the worst spot a biz can sit in chip land right now. All your major customers have inhouse projects that are ramping, and literally everyday a new startup discloses specs on a taped out chip that blow your GPU’s out of the water. If you spent a ton of money on really expensive GPU’s the last few years, are you going to make even bigger expenditures now only to discover in two months that you could have gotten 2x-4x the performance for half the cost? Obviously not. And the Chinese are tearing into AI chips the same way they did with solar wafers. It’s going to be a supply/demand nightmare which frankly only has one guaranteed outcome at this point, and that is that Nvidia’s datacenter margins are heading way south.

So what does this all mean for the stock?

Nvidia is Uninvestable

I know that sound like a crazy thing to say especially after a stock has been nearly cut in half, but it is true. Here is why….

1)Nvidia will be lapping their worst crypto quarters as far as pure ASP driven growth in gaming in q1/q2 next year. Those comps are not going to be pretty.

2)Nvidia’s datacenter segment is just going to see more and more pressure from AI chip competition. Taped out and with early access customers is going to turn into some large scale orders in 2019 for startups. Intel/Xlnx and other big chip companies as well as hyperscalers also coming to the ml/dl hardware party.

3)If the stock closes 20% down today it’s still trading at 8.2x this year’s revenue. Intel/AMD are around 3x. The downside is literally impossible to quantify at this point.

4)Management’s credibility is severely damaged and sell-side has been humiliated here. They will now be held a lot more accountable by investors on AI chip space. And that’s not going to be a good thing.

5)Gaming space in general has issues which are looking more structural.

6)Nvidia may have to respond to all these pressures with an expensive acquisition before their market cap shrinks too much.

