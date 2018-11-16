5 Reasons To Buy This REIT: High Insider Ownership, Great Valuation

Investors buying AMH are investing in residential housing at a significant discount to the cost of acquiring it.

By our estimates, the net asset value per share should be in the $22.50 to $24.50 range.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) operates single-family rentals. The single-family rentals have benefited recently from faster growth in rental rates than apartment buildings.

Source: AMH

AMH attributes the stronger growth to an increase in the volume of renters who are planning to rent single-family homes instead of apartments. This value has been growing over the last few years.

American Homes 4 Rent NOI & cash flows

AMH has a lower average property age than any of their competitors in the single-family rental REIT space. They also have the only investment grade balance sheet within the single-family rental REIT space.

Source: AMH

The key factors driving growth are the 6.2% growth in same home core NOI after capital expenditures and the $250 million in annual retained cash flows. The reason AMH has such a high value for annual retained cash flows is their very low dividend payout. Some investors think that a REIT with a low dividend yield must be terrible. AMH is still generating substantial cash profits, but they are retaining the cash flows and using them to build and acquire additional properties.

One of the best ways to think about this is to imagine the REIT turning on partial dividend reinvestment for the investor. They are generating substantial amounts of cash flows, but they are reinvesting it to drive growth in the REIT.

AMH’s insider ownership

AMH highlights their strategy for growing shareholder wealth over the long term. That strategy includes correctly aligning senior management with shareholders.

Source: AMH

AMH’s founder and senior management hold a combined value of nearly $2 billion of common equity. Some of that ownership is through operating partnership units which are functionally the same as additional common shares.

American Homes 4 Rent acquisitions

AMH invests a substantial amount each year. They are acquiring additional properties and developing new properties.

Source: AMH

The “Built for Rental” program is an intelligent technique. AMH is working with the developers to create homes that will be less expensive to maintain. Many investors might think developers would already be doing that. Unfortunately, they would be wrong. Developers generally focus on reducing the expenses in the home purchase price rather than reducing the expenses the owner will incur over the next several years.

One simple example would be light switches. The minimum quality light switch developers are able to install can run around $0.80. A better light switch that will last decades longer can cost an additional $0.50. When developers are building for the homeowner, they cut the corner and save the $0.50. When the landlord must send an employee out to replace the light switch several years down the road, the cost can easily be more than 100x the initial savings. That is just one example of the way AMH can work with developers to pay a slightly higher cost for a home that will be dramatically cheaper to maintain over the next 2 decades.

American Homes 4 Rent same-home operational update

Q3 results for AMH were disappointing. That disappointment is already reflected in the share price. We believe shares have declined too far. At this point, they are trading at an attractive valuation. As of writing this, shares are around $20.30.

Source: AMH

Core NOI after capital expenditures grew by only 3.4% for Q3. This is significantly lower than what shareholders have come to expect. The storms in Q3 ravaged AMH’s primary markets.

Source: AMH

Meanwhile, AMH also suffered from losing some field personnel due to increased competition for effective field employees. From management on the Q3 2018 earnings call:

Aside from Florence, towards the end of the quarter in September, we started to experience leasing delays in certain markets as the downstream result from a temporary operational issues created by recent field personnel turnover that I'll discuss further in a couple of minutes. Although the fundamental demand for single-family rentals remains unchanged and as our tenant retention continues to trend positively, our temporary operational issues are creating a deterioration in occupancy in a handful of otherwise strong markets resulting in an October Same-Home average occupied days percentage of 94.6%, which is 80 basis points higher than October of prior year, but lower than originally forecasted.

For 2018, core NOI after capital expenditures is projected to grow 2.5% to 3%. That is not exciting but we expect 2019 same home guidance to be better than the 2018 numbers.

Investment grade balance sheet

AMH carries a BBB- credit rating from S&P.

Source: AMH

The vast majority of AMH’s portfolio is financed through common equity. Debt financing is used very carefully. On the right-hand side of the slide, you may notice the tall blue bar. That represents the liquidity currently available to the company. It does not reflect their upcoming maturity. There are no significant maturities before 2024. A substantial portion of the debt is more than a decade away from maturity. If interest rates increase, it should have a very little impact on financing for AMH.

On the other hand, increasing interest rates would make homeownership less affordable and give AMH more pricing power in setting rental rates.

Conclusion

The latest quarter for AMH was disappointing. The longer-term outlook remains favorable. Pressure on interest rates should make homeownership less affordable for many Americans. Consequently, it provides AMH with a competitive advantage in providing living space.

Valuation is the strongest factor working in favor of AMH. By our estimates, the net asset value per share should be in the $22.50 to $24.50 range. Investors buying AMH are investing in residential housing at a significant discount to the cost of acquiring it. They also get the benefits of economies of scale for professional management and development of additional properties.

The weakness in AMH’s share price is a similarity with Invitation Homes (INVH). It is most notable currently because of the significant appreciation witnessed in share prices for apartment REITs and manufactured homes REITs.

