Why Asset Sales And Spin-Offs Won't Solve General Electric's Problems

Introduction

Two weeks ago, I published an article outlining the various actions and events I would like to see occur to restore my confidence in General Electric (GE). To briefly summarize, the most important action identified was for their over-leveraged financial position to be brought under control through an equity raising. During the subsequent two weeks their CEO, Mr. Culp, has repeated his strategy to lower leverage through asset sales, although the details thus far are still rather vague.

Whilst I briefly mentioned my objections to this strategy in my previous article, I would now like to provide a more in-depth explanation. I’ll also provide my thoughts on why spin-offs are unlikely to solve their leverage problem and whether Baker Hughes’ (BHGE) decision to buy back their shares from GE is a sensible one.

Asset Sales

The reason I don’t believe selling assets will provide a long-term solution to GE’s leverage problem is because their earnings will also be reduced, thus reducing their ability to service their remaining liabilities. At the end of the day, your debt is only sustainable if your earnings are high enough, regardless if you’re a household, company or government. Lowering debt and earnings simultaneously through asset sales will likely provide temporary relief for short-term liquidity problems, whilst leaving the core problem of over-leverage unresolved.

It doesn’t necessarily matter exactly how the asset sales are structured in this situation, as the net effect will be virtually identical in the end. They could sell assets with no material liabilities attached and receive cash, which is then used to pay down their liabilities. Alternatively, they could sell the assets with various liabilities attached; however, in this situation, they will receive less cash and thus have less ability to reduce further liabilities. When an acquirer is evaluating an acquisition, they will be considering the combined cash and liability value they’re paying.

The situation where asset sales to lower leverage are possible require the company to have a large amount of valuable assets that aren’t earning anything material, for example vacant land. A company’s financial position is improved since monetizing these assets lowers liabilities whilst still maintaining earnings. Unfortunately, for GE, this doesn’t appear to be an available option.

The next consideration regarding asset sales is deciding exactly which assets or business units are to be sold, as they currently have some strong performers (i.e. aviation) and some weak performers (i.e. power). If they sell a business unit that is currently performing poorly, there is virtually zero probability they’re going to be receiving any high offers, especially when the buyers are aware of the reason they’re selling.

Pursuing asset sales of this nature wouldn’t have a large impact to their earnings, however, since the sale proceeds would be low they wouldn’t be able to materially lower their liabilities either. Furthermore, selling now would guarantee they miss out on any of the potential upside should conditions eventually improve and thus could be another value destructive decision.

Alternatively, selling a business unit that is currently performing strongly would provide ample proceeds to lower their liabilities, however, their earnings would also be materially reduced and thus the current situation would continue. Furthermore, pursuing this path would be very risky as they’d be left with a higher portion of poorly performing business units and whilst many assume their problems are cyclical, what if they aren’t?

What if the problems facing their power unit are at least partly long-term structural in nature? If this turned out to be the case, then it could leave their company in even more of a difficult position as they no longer have their crown jewel assets, which are very difficult to replicate. Therefore, regardless of which avenue they take, selling assets is a very risky strategy.

Spin-Offs

Spinning off various business units is another idea that is frequently floated to help ‘fix’ GE and whilst I don’t believe it’s nearly as risky as selling assets, I also don’t believe it can be structured to solve their leverage problem. The problem with this strategy is it doesn’t change their aggregated liabilities or earnings, if anything, the associated costs of splitting a company are more likely to decrease their aggregated earnings. Therefore, assuming their liabilities are apportioned across these different entities according to their earnings, there would now be several highly leveraged companies instead of one – what a wonderful outcome.

Alternatively, if the liabilities are apportioned differently and as a result one of the entities has significantly less liabilities then now, it stands to reason the other entity has been lumped with a massive amount of liabilities. This would then raise another important question, which business unit gets saddled with the massive liabilities? Do they place this burden on their top-performing business units? Thereby threatening their ability to continue investing in developing market-leading products.

On the flip side, does this burden fall to their poorly performing business units? Thus, essentially dooming them to file for bankruptcy. Since this latter option would be very controversial and likely to damage GE’s reputation even further, I would expect the former to occur should their management ultimately decide on this strategy.

Spinning off business units is a sensible strategy when done to simplify an overly complex company and/or to unlock value from a higher market earnings multiple. Whilst GE may experience these benefits, their priority right now is lowering their leverage, not financial engineering.

Baker Hughes’ Buyback

During the previous week, Baker Hughes announced they would be repurchasing 65 million of their shares from General Electric for a maximum aggregated price of $1.5b. Even though I’m normally bearish on this type of transaction, I actually feel this particular one will not be detrimental to their financial position as they appear to be well-capitalized.

Based on the financial statements contained in their 2018 Q3 10-Q, net debt is sitting comfortably at only $2.528b, debt to equity ratio is a very manageable 0.47 and their current ratio is 1.91. Therefore, considering their shares are currently trading at a yearly low, this appears to be a sensible capital management decision.

Their Current Capital Structure

It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that GE’s core leverage problem stems from their capital structure having an insufficient amount of equity. Since the beginning of 2014, GE has returned a staggering $65.2b of equity to their shareholders via buybacks ($26.3b) and dividends ($38.9) – these values were aggregated from their 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 10-K reports plus their 2018 Q3 10-Q.

With the benefit of perfect hindsight, we know this was far too much and has thus left their capital structure too reliant on debt at a time when their earnings have plunged. Whilst we can debate whether these were prudent managerial decisions with the information available at the time, it doesn’t change the fact their current structure is over-leveraged.

When a company has insufficient equity in its capital structure, increasing equity is the only viable long-term solution. Selling income-producing assets is unlikely to achieve this, nor will spinning off business units. There are only two sources to increase equity, either raising equity from an external source through issuing shares or retaining earnings within the company. Considering GE is struggling with the latter and our economic cycle is almost certainly nearing the end of its prosperous stage, I feel this leaves only one option, an equity raise.

Conclusion

Even though GE’s senior management are continuing to pursue asset sales to reduce their leverage, I remain skeptical these will adequately address their core problems and yield positive long-term results. Therefore, I reiterate my belief that the most prudent long-term decision is to bite the bullet and undertake an equity raise whilst it’s still possible.

Even though this would be painful for their shareholders in the short term, I feel continuing down their current path is very dangerous and could very well end up causing even greater pain. I genuinely hope whichever path they ultimately take is successful as I would rather see a great American company like GE succeeding.

