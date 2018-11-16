The Coming Earnings Slowdown (That's Nowhere To Be Found)

Our progressive-blend earnings composite indicator has a highly accurate track record for predicting near-term equity prices, and at this time it shows no evidence of a decline.

Ubiquitous Predictions of an Earnings Slowdown

Pundits spent the month of October fishing for clicks as the market languished, by devising a sizable list of reasons a slowdown was imminent and was the source of the sell-off. These rationales included the Trump trade war, the Fed hiking too aggressively, a strengthening dollar, declining car sales, the slowing of China's domestic economy, an oversupply of oil, slowing home sales, and higher labor and raw materials costs. However, the one factor that is perhaps the most tangible is that there will most assuredly not be another massive, U.S. corporate tax cut in 2019 to match the one in 2018 (despite the president's assurances that he will sign a 10% middle-class tax cut after the election).

Of course, the impact of each of these factors that that could cause a reduction in year-over-year corporate earnings growth - one of the fundamental drivers of stock prices. But is there clear evidence that a slowdown is inevitable? Or is it just nervous worry - without basis in fact - during a month-long correction coming after such a very long bull market? After all, by some measures the current bull market is the longest ever - at 3,533 days and a gain of 312%. It must be coming to an end soon, right?

That last question requires far too much reliance on subjective opinion for this writer's taste. That's something our firm makes a disciplined effort to avoid.

In many instances, critical, quantitative indicators of the market will provide investors with very different information from the speculation they might be reading in the financial media or hearing from the experts on television. In fact, according to one of our key indicators, our progressive-blend earnings composite (PBEC), at this time there is no reason to fear an imminent slowdown in earnings at all.

In this article, we will break down the PBEC indicator into its past, present, and future components to demonstrate how it works and that objectively, signs of an earnings slowdown in the coming months - so far - are nowhere to be found.

A robust correlation between earnings trends and price trends - with a caveat

Theoretically, earnings drive the performance of stocks. Chart analysis of the relationship between long-term as reported, quarterly earnings trends and stock price trends confirms that stock prices do possess a material correlation with earnings trends, but only over significant periods of time.

Chart 1 below demonstrates this dynamic by displaying the 1) S&P 500 index from 1925-present in the top window (black line), the 2) as-reported, S&P 500 quarterly GAAP earnings in the second window (green line), the 3) one-year (4-quarter) correlation between the two in the third window (red line), and the 4) 10-year (40-quarter) correlation between the two series in the bottom window (blue line).

The correlation between stock prices and earnings is only consistent in the long term (5+ years) and very inconsistent on a short-term basis.

It's clear from the chart above that in the short term (one-year periods, red graph) there is a very poor correlation between stock prices and earnings. However, the bottom window (blue chart) shows that, with the exception of the World War II years and the mid-1970s (both times of significantly high inflation that affected the relationship between earnings and prices) the long-term, 10-year correlation between earnings and prices are quite high and consistent since the creation of the S&P 500 index in 1925.

Over the past 35 years - since 1983 - the long-term, 10-year relationship between earnings and stock prices is quite robust and stable at an average correlation of about 0.76. However, only during periods of five years or more does this significantly positive correlation become apparent. In the short term, there is an enormous number of factors that create supply/demand influences which affect the price of equities and disrupts the relationship.

Experienced investors might point out here that stock prices theoretically reflect a discount of a corporation's future earnings prospects, so the as-reported quarterly earnings growth is not the most crucial earnings-related factor affecting stock prices. The above analysis shows that there is, indeed, a poor short-term correlation between the two. As an anecdotal example, consider the poor performance of the S&P 500 throughout 2018 - at a time when those high quarterly growth rates averaging 23% have been in place.

Using a multiple earnings series composite to form a highly accurate market indicator

Over the last 20 years, our work with quantitative systems has identified the most critical drivers of market performance and has revealed that a change in the long-term trend of corporate profits can be a productive indicator to include in a quantitative portfolio's construction. We discovered that there is one unique earnings-related indicator configuration that performs exceptionally well with near-term, predictive accuracy.

There are a variety of ways to identify earnings trends, but they usually fall into the categories of either retrospective (trailing 12-months (TTM) year-over-year quarterly growth comparisons) or prospective (consensus EPS estimate for the current year (CY), or next year (NYSEARCA:NY)).

We find that the most accurate earnings-based, near-term indicator of S&P 500 prices is a progressively blended combination of retrospective and prospective data - which consists of a composite of three series: TTM EPS, CY EPS estimates, and NY EPS estimates. As noted above, we call this indicator the progressive blend earnings composite because as each quarter passes, it adds a more significant percentage of next year's mean estimate to the current year's mean, and progressively decreases the weight of the TTM, as-reported earnings. Current fiscal year estimates maintain a steady weighting in the algorithm.

To ensure accuracy, we use high-quality, point-in-time data from Compustat and S&P Capital IQTM Estimates to derive both data series. The result is a highly accurate indicator that is closely correlated to near-term S&P 500 prices - offering the appropriate amount of lead time to allow position changes and make a difference.

In the next section, we will show you the current individual charts of the retrospective S&P 500 EPS TTM, then the S&P 500 CY EPS mean, followed by the prospective EPS/NY EPS mean estimate, and the last chart will show the PBEC, our progressively blended combination of retrospective/current/prospective S&P earnings - i.e., our PBEC. To provide additional detail, we have also included a 12-month zoom into the PBEC indicator.

S&P 500 TTM EPS

We believe it is critically important to use point-in-time, snapshot data, which is a duplicate of the data when released to the public at each moment in time - without following adjustments. Using data without revision as new information is obtained, allows us to accurately model for investment decisions based on the input that was available in real time - without alterations, and without survivorship bias.

The first component of our PBEC indicator is the S&P 500 quarterly-reported TTM earnings at each point-in-time, as released, from 2000 to present. The chart below provides this TTM indicator (red) and the S&P 500 index shown in the background (dark blue):

S&P 500 TTM earnings, 2000-2018.

Near-term earnings - current fiscal year's EPS mean estimate

The data series shown in the Series 2 chart below provides the S&P 500 earnings estimates for the CY in red - as the data was made available to investors at any given time between 2000 and present.

At the beginning of each year, the CY estimate is at its most speculative status, and as quarters progress through the year, the CY estimate becomes more accurate because the number includes progressively more of as-reported earnings. This dynamic explains the shaky nature of the chart as each quarter progresses because estimates usually begin overly optimistic and are then adjusted downward.

Current fiscal year earnings estimates in red, 2000-2018. S&P 500 shown in blue.

Prospective earnings - next fiscal year's EPS mean estimate

The chart below shows S&P 500 earnings estimates for the next fiscal year - as the estimates were made available to investors at any given time between 2000 and present. We consider this type of point-in-time data to be critical for the development of sound quantitative investment strategies.

Next fiscal year EPS estimates, 2000-2018.

Notice that at the beginning of each quarter, analysts appear to be consistently over-optimistic about next year's earnings (ostensibly to support the self-side brokerage staff in attaining customers, which pays the bills). Then those analysts systematically reduce their estimates as each quarter progresses.

This dynamic is displayed in the chart above as the red indicator line shoots sharply higher at the beginning of each quarter and then gradually declines as the earnings estimates get revised downward. Three months later, analysts start the next period of overoptimistic earnings-releases, revise downward, rinse, and repeat. This dynamic has probably been intact since the first analyst-broker-investor intellectual relationship began as far back as a century ago.

Combination: PBEC

The composite includes TTM actual earnings, CY EPS estimate, and NY EPS estimate.

The chart below blends the three charts above (reported TTM earnings, CY mean estimates, and NY mean estimates) into a single indicator chart. The proprietary algorithm developed for this composite indicator progressively utilizes less of the as-reported TTM earnings and more of the next year estimates factored in as time progresses through each quarter of the year.

This composite has a significant correlation coefficient with near-term S&P 500 prices and provides an accurate measure of the health of large-cap corporate earnings.

The PBEC, shown from 2000-2018.

A quick review of the chart shows how accurate it has been at predicting the near-term price of the S&P 500. Notice that when the PBEC indicator begins to turn downward, invariably it is accompanied by a downturn in stock prices. However, as long as there was no downturn in the earnings composite, there was no downturn in the S&P 500 price. Also, notice that there is no downturn occurring today!

12-month zoom: PBEC

And lastly, the chart below shows a zoom into the final 12 months of the PBEC indicator displayed in the previous chart above - i.e., a progressively blended combination of TTM EPS, CY EPS estimates, and NY EPS estimates. Of the charts on this page, investors will find this one to be the most valuable because it offers a highly accurate indication of near-term S&P 500 prices.

A 12-month zoom of the PBEC indicator (red line). At this time, the indicator continues to climb and indicates no apparent weakness.

Notice in the upper far right, the red indicator line shows that the PBEC indicator continues to rise, and currently indicates no evidence for an imminent weakness in stock prices (which requires a downturn in the composite earnings index).

While the most recent step up in quarterly earnings is less than, for example, the growth between fourth-quarter 2017 to first-quarter 2018, there is no sign of a downturn in corporate profits. As we pointed out in the last section, historically it has required a decline in the PBEC indicator for there to be a significant downturn in S&P 500 prices. In these situations, any contraction by the market - as is occurring now- is likely to be a buying opportunity.

Conclusion: No earnings slowdown in sight (yet)

Despite the widespread warnings by professionally trained analysts and armchair pundits throughout October, which were renewed again over this past weekend, there has yet to be any indication of a slowdown from any of the three earnings-data series component charts or the PBEC chart presented above.

Market analysts say that investors should expect significantly lower earnings in the coming quarters - especially Q1 and Q2 of 2019. They conjecture that this slowdown in growth will be a consequence of the artificially-increased earnings growth for American corporations following the one-time corporate tax cut that began in early 2018. However, our cold, quantitative indicator of earnings PBEC, which is devoid of any bias, shows that regardless of this anecdotal forecast, profits continue to grow at a brisk, healthy pace.

Nevertheless, please keep in mind that the bullish conclusion implied by the charts in this article is not intended to be a green flag to unleash aggressive, unbridled equity accumulation at the time you read this article. Investors are counseled to use a variety of non-discretionary measures - as we use in our models - to determine exposure to market risk and the appropriate selection of individual ETFs. Investors should also be prepared for a technical retest of the October lows before the fundamentals of the market reassert their dominance. Technicals determine the short-to-medium-term performance of stocks, while fundamentals determine the medium-to-long-term performance of equities.

The information presented on this page suggests that, for the time being at least, corporate earnings should not be one of an investor's concerns, and the current 10% to 15% correction, upon conclusion, will be an outstanding buying opportunity for S&P 500-based ETFs, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (SSO), with an anticipated hold time of several months, and perhaps much longer.

I am confident that in response to this article, someone will make the case that while not here yet, a slowdown is imminent. However, our policy is never to assume that any of the rampant speculation rife in the investment industry is accurate. Discretionary decisions based on supposed 'expert opinion' are a rotten basis for investing your hard-earned money for the future, and there is an ample supply of studies that back up this statement.

We advise investors to rely 100% on the recommendations from the quantitative investment strategy they have chosen to be optimal for their needs. Carefully following a quantitative system's recommendations will eliminate behavioral biases and errors in judgment. It will allow you to ignore the noise in the financial media and will offer you a relaxed approach to investing that only requires you to respond to signals and make trades when they present themselves. The results consistently far outperform alternative approaches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY, SSO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.