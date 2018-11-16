Billionaire State Of Mind: Getting Rich With REITs

You take that to the bank, billionaire or not!

Decades of market data prove that when it comes to profiting from long-term growth in the economy, real estate is one of the best investments you can make.

Better yet, your returns come in the form of generous dividends that are far more reliable than more fickle capital gains.

Since the US economy tends to be growing the vast majority of the time, REITs are a great way to profit from long-term secular growth.

Equity REITs (those that own commercial rental properties) provide the essential infrastructure for the US economy. While many people are most familiar with retail REITs as well as those in industries that are consumer facing, in reality there are number other property sectors. This means that investors can benefit from growth in every part of the US (and even global) economy.

This helps explain why REITs tend to be strong performers in all economic environments except for those that occur during or right before a recession (the so called “bull steepening” yield curve environment).

REITs: Great Source Of Generous, Stable, And Growing Income

REITs were created by Congress in the 1960 as a tax efficient way to spur real estate investment. In exchange for distributing 90% or more of their taxable net income (not the same as GAAP EPS or FFO) as non-qualified dividends, REITs pay no corporate income taxes. This means that REITs are naturally one of the highest yielding sectors you can own.

You can often find quality REITs, with strong balance sheets, and safe payout ratios, that yield 5% to 7% (sometimes as much as 8% or more during bear markets). This means that REITs can be a great way to boost your overall portfolio’s yield. In fact, with the right mix of REITs and other blue-chip income growth stocks you can build a low risk retirement portfolio that yields 3% to 5% and enjoys 5% to 8% long-term annual dividend growth. This is especially useful for retirees.

Rather than having to sell shares to fund retirement expenses (the popular “4% rule”) you can live off safe passive income. This means that a comfortable retirement can be achieved that’s 100% independent of the fickle stock market, which periodically experiences bear markets (average decline 33%). Basically, REITs can help you build a dividend portfolio that can help you achieve your long-term financial goals, while sleeping well at night during the market’s periodic and sometimes violent downturns.

But don’t think that REITs are just for older income focused investors like retirees. In reality, REITs are one of the most time-tested ways for regular investors of all ages to exponentially grow not just their income, but overall wealth.

REITs Are One Of The Best Asset Classes You Can Own Over The Long-Term

(Source: Forbes)

According to Forbes, real estate is the third most common way people become billionaires. But commercial real estate isn’t great just for those striving to become tycoons. Over vast stretches of time REITs have proven they cannot just be a great source of income, but market beating returns as well.

For example, over the past 20 years REITs delivered 9.1% annualized returns, making them the best performing asset class you could own (and outperforming the S&P 500 by 26% annually). But wasn’t the last 20 years an aberration? A time of steadily falling long-term interest rates that boosted REIT returns and won’t be repeated in the future?

Actually, REITs have been a great long-term investment no matter the interest rate environment.

(Source: NAREIT)

Since 1972 REITs have delivered 11.7% annualized total returns. That’s not just outperformed the S&P 500 by 10% per year but beat all the major indexes.

And if you’re worried about rising long-term rates in the future don’t be. REIT sensitivity to 10-year yields is purely a short-term phenomenon. Over the long-term (since 1972) REITs have delivered excellent total returns, even when 10-year yields were as high as 15.8% (in 1981).

In fact, whether inflation is high, low, falling or rising, REITs tend to perform well. That’s because over time all stocks, REITs included, trade purely on their fundamentals (cash flow and dividends). As long as their tenants are prospering, REITs are able to pass on steadily higher rents, making them a great hedge against inflation. What about during recessions? Well that’s where quality makes the difference.

REITs with skilled management teams are good long-term capital allocators. That means they adapt their property and tenant base over time, to fit with shifting industry conditions. In addition, they maintain strong balance sheets, which allows them to shift their growth funding sources between retained cash flow, debt, and accretive equity issuances.

Our goal here is to always point out high-quality REITs with good management teams, safe dividends, and strong balance sheets. These are stocks that can deliver generous, safe, and rising dividends, in all economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

REITs Are The Easiest, And Usually The Best, Way To Invest In Real Estate

While commercial real estate is where many of the world’s millionaires and billionaires come from, you don’t have to be a professional real estate developer to get rich from this sector.

(Source: NAREIT)

Between 1977 and 2010 REITs not only delivered excellent annualized returns of 12.4%, but also outperformed both the stock market, and privately-owned commercial properties as well.

Best of all, REITs are a totally hands off and passive way to profit from steady cash flows represented by commercial rent. Rather than locate rental properties yourself, then line up the financing to acquire it, and manage your property portfolio and tenants, REITs are managed by a team of experts that handles all the daily operations for you.

What’s more, owning commercial properties yourself (including rental homes) means your money is tied up in highly illiquid assets. It can take months or sometimes even years to sell a property, whose value is highly dependent on a hyper local market.

In contrast REITs, own diversified portfolios across many states, and sometimes even in several countries. This not just reduces your investment’s risk to economic deterioration in one particular city, state, or geographic area, but you can sell your REIT shares at any time on a highly liquid stock market.

Bottom Line: REITs are The Best Way For Regular People To Profit From Real Estate And One Of The Best Long-Term Asset Classes You Can Own

Decades of market data prove that when it comes to profiting from long-term growth in the economy, real estate is one of the best investments you can make. And equity REITs in particular are the best way for regular investors to enjoy generous, safe, and steadily growing income, as well as market beating returns.

While REITs can be volatile and underperform the broader market (as all sectors do from time to time), over time they make a powerful addition to your diversified income growth portfolio. In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we plan to provide a stress-test edition of the Durable Income Portfolio, that includes a number of blue-chip REITs.

I’m sure you will recognize a number of ‘over-weight’ champions including Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group, W.P. Carey (WPC), and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA). In addition, we’ll take a closer look at our popular DAVOS Index that has returned ~4.7% YTD (through October). With around 45 days left in the year, it’s going to be interesting to see how REITs close out the year and I’m optimistic that Q4-18 will be another solid quarter (based on Q3 earnings results).

Finally, stay tuned for the next article in a series called ‘Billionaire State Of Mind’ and the next article (in the series) will be ‘The Family Office Guide To REIT Investing’.

