Ventas: 15% Upside In 12 Months Would Not Be Surprising

In an era of value-based reimbursement models, healthcare REITs are under tremendous pressure to reduce costs while improving patient care and experience. The immense pressure on net operating income is especially relevant to two categories of healthcare real estate, namely properties with large exposure to Medicare or Medicaid, and properties with minimal barriers to new supply.

The first group includes inpatient hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that are being heavily impacted by changes in reimbursement programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Reimbursement rates for these CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) programs are much lower than private-pay health insurance. The other group is the senior housing sector that has relatively low barriers to entry. The changing healthcare landscape has led to the proliferation of outpatient facilities and MOB (Medical Office Buildings) that typically have strong tenants under contract for longer lease terms with built in rent escalators. And, the more high-quality MOBs rely more on private insurance and Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance, which leaves them less exposed to regulatory risk.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

To capture opportunities in a changing landscape, Ventas (VTR) is building a well-diversified portfolio through well-planned acquisitions and divestitures. The Chicago-based healthcare REIT has already fortified its position by building a high-quality differentiated portfolio of senior housing and healthcare properties. As a diversified healthcare REIT, VTR focuses on multiple sectors like Senior Housing, Medical Office Buildings, Inpatient Rehab Facilities/Long Term Acute Care ((IRFs/LTAC), Life Science, Health Systems, Loans, and Skilled Nursing facilities.

The REIT focuses on high-quality real estate assets that are situated in attractive markets with high entry barriers. VTR’s deliberately constructed mix of asset classes has helped to maintain cash flows and dividends even during economic downturns. VTR's balanced portfolio comprises assets that are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2018, VTR owned 1,185 properties. That number decreased slightly to 1,184 in Q3.

Source: Ventas Q2 2018 Supplemental Information

In recent years, VTR has spent $5 billion on acquisitions to increase the number of private pay assets in its portfolio. It has also sold some of its skilled nursing facilities – like the 36 skilled nursing facilities that were operated by Kindred Healthcare Inc., which were sold in 2017. The transaction was worth $700 million and the assets were sold to an affiliate of Blue Mountain Capital Management LLC. VTR will be using the sales proceeds to repay debt and to further bolster its already strong financial condition and liquidity. The sale reaffirms VTR’s key initiative to exit the SNF business. Earlier in 2016, VTR had tactfully spun-off most of its skilled nursing properties into Care Capital Properties, an independent entity.

VTR is also establishing itself in the medical office and life science real estate market, which currently make up 19% and 7%, of its portfolio. These investments offer an opportunity to capitalize on the growing healthcare-driven research and development which is supported by top-tier universities. Medical research campuses are office properties where tenants pay a 20-50% premium over traditional office space in order to cluster with other cutting-edge firms. These properties are often located near the campus of top-tier research universities.

VTR’s science and innovation business now generates $134 million in annualized NOI. Two completed projects have become operational this year and two other ground up construction projects at University of Pennsylvania and Brown University are moving towards completion. The REIT will be seeing the NOI benefit from these projects in the near future as the projects have already begun to show strong leasing trends. A 182K-sq feet building located in the Washington University campus in St. Louis was opened in Q2 2018. The building is expected to be 90% leased by the end of 2018 and currently is 77% leased to AA2-rated Barnes Jewish Hospital and CIC.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

In coming periods, VTR will continue to acquire assets in the research-oriented property market as it has built a robust pipeline of high quality investment opportunities with leading research institutes and universities. Since inception, the business has grown by 40% and it has become VTR’s main focus area and number one capital allocation priority. In Q2 2018, VTR’s total life science portfolio grew NOI by nearly 24% and the growth was boosted by the success of recently opened projects at Brown University, Washington University, Duke University and Wake Forest University. For FY 2018, VTR expects life science same-store NOI growth in the range of 3% to 4%.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

MOB Not to be Left Behind

VTR also continues to invest in the MOB sector as outpatient facilities also are benefiting from a long-term shift to outpatient care. As part of its strategy, VTR is constructing critical assets that are located on-campus of reputable and vibrant hospital systems. One such property is the Medical Office Building which is being constructed adjacent to AA-rated Sutter Health’s $2 billion hospital in Downtown, San Francisco. The building is expected to open in 2019 and the leasing activity is reported as being strong. In the second quarter, preleasing has improved from 52% to 82% and the financially strong Sutter Health is scheduled to be the main tenant in the building.

The medical office business has proved to be a reliable and valuable segment for VTR as it has generated roughly 20% of the Company's NOI. The same-store NOI for the MOB segment grew by 60 basis points in Q2 2018 and another 30bps in Q3 2018. The segment’s tenant retention rate has been reported as 85% while annual lease escalators are roughly 3%.

Inpatient Care = Acute Care

Irrespective of the increasing demand for MOBs, the need for acute real estate hospitals and hospital campus properties is also growing. The volume of inpatient utilization services will continue to grow as inpatient facilities will increasingly be focused on the most acute care needs.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

Investments and Debt Focus

VTR is also allocating time and resources to create investments where it has a competitive advantage. One such opportunity arose in the second quarter in connection with Ardent Heath Services’ portfolio. In June 2018, VTR completed a $1.5 billion strategic recapitalization for improving its cash flow. The strategic recapitalization has enabled VTR to streamline its capital structure and reduce its cost of debt. The REIT has further supported Ardent by buying $200 million dollars of its bonds at a 10% yield.

Despite having an impressive and well-diversified portfolio, a majority of VTR's properties cater to the elderly and senior citizens. VTR’s senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) continues to benefit from the strategy of partnering with a select few operators that are market leaders. Those select operators include Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living and Eclipse Senior Living, who have the capabilities to provide superior care for the elderly and manage well in challenging operating environments. With an aim to expand its senior housing operating portfolio, Ventas recently acquired Battery Park, an independent seniors housing community, for nearly $194 million from Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The acquisition price represents a cap rate of roughly 5% and the transaction adds a well-established community to VTR’s SHOP portfolio. Additionally, the acquisition makes VTR uniquely positioned to benefit from New York City’s strong demographics. In fact, the REIT commands 40% market share in New York’s Manhattan region which makes it the number one owner of senior housing in Manhattan; an elite market with only 1% penetration rate.

SHOP NOI Trends

While lower, VTR’s SHOP NOI has performed as per expectations in the second quarter, with cash NOI lower versus prior year by 3.1%. As per the predictions, the year-over-year occupancy gap in SHOP improved in the second quarter and it was reported as 87% which is 120 basis points below Q2 of 2017. This is an improvement from an occupancy gap of minus 160 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. As expected, new units that were added to the SHOP portfolio in the second quarter increased 2.5x times sequentially. The REIT forecasts that the SHOP same-store NOI will be in the range of minus 1 to minus 3%. The positive impact of new deliveries has been considered while forecasting the range.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

VTR remains confident about the market opportunities in the seniors housing sector and the REIT is well positioned to capitalize on demographic trends. Between 2020 and 2035, the ageing population of over 75 will add another 70 million individuals. And if things didn't already look good enough, VTR expects a reversal in current supply and demand to shift in its favor.

As reported by NIC (National Investment Center), construction starts reached their lowest in the second quarter since 2012. In the second quarter, total national starts were 5344 units, almost half of starts in the construction peak in 2015. New construction starts in VTR’s business areas in the first half of 2018 remained at significantly reduced levels that can be considered lowest in the last four years. New construction starts in the first half of 2018 represent just 1.6% of the annualized inventory in the REIT’s target areas.

Triple Net Leases

The REIT also remains focused on capitalizing on its strategic partnerships and entering into beneficial triple net (NNN) agreements. In the second quarter, VTR entered into an agreement with Brookdale to combine all its 128 wholly-owned Brookdale communities into one master lease and security agreement. The agreement has enabled VTR to extend its NNN lease with Brookdale. In the second quarter, the triple-net senior housing sector grew overall same-store cash NOI by 4.9% The increase can be attributed to in place lease escalations as well as $2.5 million in cash fees received from the Brookdale lease extension. For the triple net portfolio, VTR increased its full-year 2018 same-store NOI guidance range for growth between 2.5% and 3%.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

Balance Sheet Recycling

VTR’s future growth will be driven by strategic capital recycling and balance sheet initiatives. The outstanding health of VTR’s balance sheet is attributable to capital recycling and proactive risk management. Since the start of the year, the REIT has already received over $1.2 billion in proceeds from divesting of profitable investments, and proceeds from the capital recycling has primarily been used to retire debt - enabling the company to improve its net debt balances by about $1 billion in just two quarters.

Source: Ventas Investor Presentation, September 2018

The REIT’s net debt EBITDA ratio stands at 5.3x and debt to assets is at 36%. It also has less than $1.4 billion in maturing debt through 2020-2021. The duration of VTR’s debt has been further extended through the renewal of $900 million in bank loans at improved pricing for longer than a 5-year term. As a result, VTR has already repaid $2.5 billion in debt in the current year resulting in the best credit profile amongst healthcare REITs.

Source: Ventas Q2 2018 Supplemental Information

Recent Results

VTR has grown its normalized FFO by 2% to $1.8 per share and has benefited from the forecasted repayment of its Ardent Loans and related prepayment fees. The investment has helped VTR to achieve 12% total unlevered return and it also helped Ardent achieve its strategic objectives. Additionally, the REIT has reported $36 million in gains from asset sales totaling $137 million. In the second quarter, same-store property cash NOI for VTR’s diversified portfolio grew by 1.3% and full company cash flow from operations exceeded $400 million. Nearly $300 million has been invested in the second quarter and normalized FFO had been updated to $4.02 to $4.07 per share. During the Q3 call, this estimate was increased to $4.03 to $4.07 per share - still 2% to 3% below last year.

Source: Ventas Q2 2018 Supplemental Information

VTR’s operating expenses grew 2.9% in the second quarter because its operators paid increased cost of customer acquisition to improve occupancy. The customer acquisition costs included marketing expenses as well as higher referral fees. The rental revenue in the second quarter was less in comparison to the previous quarter. Nevertheless, VTR expects to produce solid results in the balance of 2018 due to its recent acquisitions and the benefits of scale.

Risks

Concentration Risk - VTR’s well-diversified portfolio and its focus on private-pay segment might shield the REIT from regulatory risks but the company remains vulnerable to concentration risks. A large percentage of the REIT’s revenues originates from a few tenants such as Atria and Lillibridge, which together are responsible for 30% of total NOI.

Source: Ventas Q2 2018 Supplemental Information

Rising Rates – The Healthcare REIT sector is one of the most vulnerable to rising interest rates due to long term leases and small re-leasing spreads.

Fixed Income Proxy – related to the previous point, a high dividend yield and high dividend/AFFO payout ratio makes REITs vulnerable to the same fundamentals that negatively affect fixed income.

Speaking about the effect of rising interest rates, Debra Cafaro, CEO of Ventas, pointed to the relation between healthcare REITs and the 10-year US Treasury yield:

REITs in general as dividend payers, along with utilities and other dividend-paying stocks, are inversely correlated with rising rates, particularly around changing expectations in rates, which we've had. I mean it has just been brutal.

As interest rates rise, a healthcare REIT’s relative performance versus the S&P 500 is usually worse than any other REIT sector. In the recent past, VTR’s stock price has been negatively impacted by rising interest rates. Over the last year, the stock has a negative total return of 13.27%, the worst performing healthcare REIT. However, VTR has never been severely affected by interest rates as the REIT has been maintaining low leverage levels by selling assets. It has also deliberately stayed away from big deals that would require it to raise equity and dilute shareholders.

Our Take

The REIT enjoys a manageable debt maturity schedule and it has consistently increased its dividend every year for over a decade. Since 2001, the company's annual dividend has increased by 8% and the dividend rate is very sustainable due to the company's financial strength and balance sheet management. With its continued de-leveraging, the company will be in a favorable position to grow its cash flow and become competitive in the emerging healthcare REIT landscape.

Dividend Yield

With a 5.6% dividend yield, its tempting to put some money to work in the second largest healthcare REIT behind Welltower (WELL). However, consensus growth estimates for 2019 and 2020 are uninspiring and not likely to generate any meaningful dividend growth. The story for Ventas is stability and for many investors, that will do just fine.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, a P/AFFO of 16.6 seems slightly undervalued. We see about another 10% upside to the stock within the next 12 months as its story continues to unfold. We had published a note in late September calling for a 10% increase in price over 12 months and the stock already reached that level. While AFFO is expected to be flat to down in 2019, we anticipate that enthusiasm for the company's portfolio transformation will now drive the multiple closer to 18 compared to our original estimate of 17. At AFFO of $3.32, that translates to a price target of roughly $63.54. We see AFFO as more likely to hit the $3.67 to $3.68, and our new price target is $66.

