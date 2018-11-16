Microsoft: Positioned To Benefit From Growing Hybrid Cloud Market

Microsoft has several advantages in the hybrid cloud market and is well positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity.

Although public cloud gets the most attention, most enterprises are expected to exist in a hybrid cloud which makes it a growth market.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently the IaaS public cloud market leader while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in second place. However, Microsoft has been gaining ground and the company's advantages in hybrid cloud, a market expected to enjoy double digit annual growth rates over the next few years, suggest Microsoft could potentially continue taking market share in the cloud space going forward.

Microsoft, currently the second-biggest IaaS cloud service provider has been steadily gaining market share in the cloud IaaS space over the past few years.

Public cloud leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) commanded a market share of 34% at the end of the third quarter of 2018 while Microsoft owned 14% and Google Cloud Platform held 7% according to analysis from Synergy Research Group. This compares with figures from two years earlier when Microsoft had less than 10% of the market while Amazon's share was more than 30% during the third quarter of 2016. Figures from Gartner paint a similar picture with Amazon commanding a 51.8% worldwide market share in 2017, down from 53.7% in 2016 while Microsoft's market share climbed to 13.3% in 2017 from 8.7% in 2016.

Amazon is profiting immensely from its first-mover advantage as well as its broad product offering among other reasons, and with the company leading the cloud market by a wide margin (AWS is bigger than the next four competitors combined) the company is likely to maintain its dominant position for some time.

However, several factors suggest Microsoft is well placed for continued growth in the cloud spaceand in the process chip away at AWS's lead in what is seemingly evolving into two-horse race. By 2019, Gartner sees 90% of native cloud IaaS providers being forced out of the market by the "AWS-Microsoft duopoly".

Microsoft, one of the earliest providers of hybrid cloud solutions, is well positioned to capitalize on the anticipated growth of the hybrid cloud market

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment which uses a combination of public cloud services (from third-party vendors), private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure (which are managed in the customer's own data centers). The appeal of this approach for enterprises is that some workloadscan be shifted from the customer's on-premises infrastructure and into a third-party public cloud (which is generally a more economical option than buying, building from scratch and maintaining on-premises infrastructure), while mission-critical applications, and sensitive data can remain in the customer's own on-premises data center. And although the infrastructures are independent, the workloads running on these independent platforms can be integrated enabling a seamless operation while preventing data from leaking from one platform to another. Highly sensitive businesses such as medical service providers are more likely to opt for hybrid cloud solutions.

A survey conducted by RightScale reveals enterprises generally favor a multi-cloud strategy with hybrid cloud being the most popular.

Gartner expects multi cloud and hybrid cloud to dominate the cloud market with the research firm predicting that 90% of organizations will have adopted a hybrid cloud approach by 2020. While Amazon has a first-mover advantage in the public cloud space, Microsoft appears to have this advantage in the hybrid cloud space, having embraced the hybrid cloud model earlier than its competitors, in what may have been an effort to target areas in which it has a unique competitive advantage (specifically the enterprise cloud solution space) and thereby maximize its chances of success as a late entrant in the Amazon-dominated, fast growing cloud services market. Microsoft has been offering its hybrid cloud product known as Azure Stack since 2015.

By comparison, Amazon and Google both of which did not give the same level of attention to hybrid cloud compared to Microsoft (in fact Amazon's initial business strategy was based on wooing organizations to completely shift their workloads to the public cloud while Azure was built with a hybrid cloud strategy in mind), have only been recently been beefing up their hybrid cloud offerings. In July this year, Amazon announced a new feature for Snowball Edge, a hardware device initially meant as way to help organizations migrate data from customers' in-house infrastructure to Amazon's public cloud. The new feature supports the ability to run EC2 instances on AWS Snowball Edge which appears to be an attempt at targeting the hybrid cloud market. Meanwhile Google introduced a hybrid-cloud software called the Cloud Services Platform this year.

Their moves are unsurprising considering the fact that the hybrid cloud market is expected to accelerate over the next few years. Mordor Intelligence foresees the global hybrid cloud market expanding from US$ 40.62 billion in 2017 to US$ 138.63 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 22.7% during the period 2018-2023. Figures from MarketsandMarkets echo a similar view with the research firm projecting the hybrid cloud market to grow from US$ 44.6 billion in 2018 to US$ 97.64 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. IBM (NYSE:IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty went so far as to call hybrid cloud "an emerging $ 1 trillion market" which may explain Big Blue's US$ 34 billion acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) this year.

Microsoft appears well positioned to capitalize on this trend. Apart from its early-mover advantage, as one of the world's biggest enterprise software companies with a huge enterprise installed base worldwide, it is a relatively easier task for Microsoft to incentivize these customers to convert to Azure. For enterprises heavily invested in Microsoft software such as Windows Server, integration with Microsoft's Azure Stack is not only easier than with a non-Microsoft product (so for instance with Azure Stack, customers can manage a front-end application on the public cloud which could seamlessly access and process sensitive data stored on on-premises) it could also be more cost effective, as customers could use their existing Microsoft licenses to get discounts. For instance, Azure Hybrid Use Benefit, which is a discount program from Microsoft could reportedly yield up to 40% cost savings for customers of certain Microsoft products such as Windows Server.

A survey conducted by RightScale reflects Microsoft's increasing appeal among enterprises. Azure adoption among enterprises increased significantly from 43% in 2017 to 58% in 2018, (representing a 35% growth rate) while AWS adoption increased from 59% to 68% (representing a 15% growth rate).

Ample potential for growth in cloud business revenue

While public cloud found its initial success in small/medium-sized organizations, the growth days of the cloud market are far from over as larger enterprises shift their workloads to the cloud. According to McKinsey, enterprise cloud adoption remains low, estimated at about 20%.

With enterprise cloud adoption expected to hit at least 90% over the next few years, this represents a massive untapped market for Microsoft, the world's largest enterprise software company with a well-oiled enterprise sales distribution network which suggests ample room for top-line growth going forward.

According to the company's 2018 annual report, Microsoft's commercial cloud business generated more than US$ 23 billion in revenue, which represents about one-fifth of the company's fiscal 2018 revenue of US$ 110.4 billion. Microsoft has not disclosed how much revenue Azure generates, however according to KeyBlanc, Microsoft generated US$ 9.5 billion in Azure cloud revenue in 2018 it is projected to grow to US$ 15.1 billion next year, a 58% increase.

Conclusion

Driven by relatively smaller and medium sized businesses moving their workloads to third party provided public cloud services, the cloud computing market has enjoyed rapid growth over the past few years. However, with enterprise cloud adoption estimated at just 20% according to McKinsey, there is still ample room for growth in the cloud market as these large enterprises shift their workloads to the cloud. While public cloud tends to attract most of the attention, most enterprises are expected to exist in a hybrid cloud environment. Microsoft has several advantages in this space.

As one of the world's largest enterprise software vendors with a massive enterprise installed base and a well-oiled enterprise distribution network, Microsoft has a natural advantage over competitors in helping these massive businesses exploit their legacy systems while shifting to the cloud. Furthermore, as one of the earliest and biggest proponents of hybrid cloud solutions, the company's early focus and years of experience has helped it emerge as a cloud vendor with one of the strongest hybrid cloud offerings on the market putting it in good position to capitalize on the hybrid cloud market which is expected to grow at double digit growth rates annually over the next few years.

