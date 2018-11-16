Hedge Your Bets: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Retirement healthcare is vexing because people dream of world travel but find they have a high healthcare hurdle to clear before they can pack their bags.

Kevin Wilson: The economic situation today is worse than in 2008 and the Fed will therefore not have the means to effectively fight the next recession.

Purposely Popping the Bubble

“If as an incidental side effect, call it a form of "collateral damage", many millions of investors see their retirement dreams smashed along with the values of their stock portfolios, index funds, ETFs and commercial property REITs... well, sometimes making an omelet requires breaking a few eggs.” (Daniel Amerman)

QE To QT And Back Again

“Some place along the path of that precipitous descent the phones will be ringing loudly and persistently at the Fed, and a panicky Wall Street banker will be on every outside line…The Fed will have no choice but to first reverse course and start cutting rates…This implies a return to NIRP and a restart of the Fed’s Quantitative Easing remedy. Of course, since the potential global issues in a crisis emanating from Europe or China are even worse in some ways than they were in 2008, these Fed remedies will most likely fail.” (Kevin Wilson)

Options Trading

“I began the series with IBM, emphasizing criteria for finding suitable stocks. The next installment covered AT&T (T), with an emphasis on the choice of which call to sell. Last week I discussed how to manage a position, using General Mills as an example. This week I will take up what happens when you lose your stock because the option is exercised. This happened to us yesterday in JM Smucker (SJM).” (Jeff Miller)

Thought For The Day

The Daniel Amerman and Kevin Wilson pieces linked above are sort of talking with each other. They both are anticipating a scenario in which the Fed will lurch back from its current quantitative tightening to a new round of quantitative easing – upon the commencement of the next recession. Amerman is more upbeat, anticipating arbitrage opportunities. Wilson feels the generally horrendous economic mismanagement of the world (principally through the accumulation of debt) will leave us without the tools required to repair the economy (though he does find investment recommendations to make). The arguments are provocative, but no matter how persuasive such an argument might be, I’ll always have doubts and therefore recommend that no investor tie himself to any specific outcome. Hedge your bets through allocations to different kinds of risk and safe assets, maintain your professional viability and enjoy life to the best of your ability.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.