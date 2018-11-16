Don't Count Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution Out

Company and Disease Background

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a small-cap ($437m) pharmaceutical company best known for its novel calcineurin inhibitor, Voclosporin, which is currently in phase III trials for Lupus Nephritis. Lupus Nephritis is potentially a $1-2 billion/year market and is presumably why most investors own stock in the company. However, a hidden gem in Aurinia's pipeline is its ophthalmic solution of this novel calcineurin inhibitor, which naturally goes by Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS). VOS is being investigated as a potential treatment for Dry Eye Syndrome, a very common disease that affects 20 million patients in the US alone.

After a phase I trial dose escalation found the drug to be safe and well tolerated, Aurinia has moved on to a larger phase II trial, where VOS will go head to head with the current standard of care, Restasis. Restasis is also a calcineurin inhibitor, cyclosporin ophthalmic solution, which is marketed and sold by Allergan (AGN). Restasis is an immunosuppressant agent which, by nature, has anti-inflammatory properties which remedy the symptoms of dry eye disease.

However, the drug has issues with tolerability, and patients often face discomfort, itching, and irritation after applying the solution to their eyes. Restasis can also take several weeks to months for increased tear production to set in, which can be frustrating for patients as they suffer negative side effects without seeing their symptoms abate. Despite this, calcineurin inhibitors have become a mainstay in the treatment of the disease, which is evidenced by the $1.4 billion in sales Restasis brought in for Allergan in 2017.

Why VOS?

There are several key benefits that VOS offers patients over Restasis. In an, albeit small, phase I study testing the tolerability of VOS, irritation was found to be identical to placebo eye drops. The onset of side effects for patients taking Restasis tends to occur shortly after beginning treatment, lending credibility to the thesis that VOS will demonstrate tolerability benefits against Restasis. While efficacy was not tested in this trial, the mechanism of action is validated, and pre-clinical/animal models (more on this later) have demonstrated efficacy of the drug.

While Voclosporin's tolerability and side effect profile make it an appealing competitor to the Allergan's cash cow, Aurinia believes its formulation could also be more efficacious. In pre-clinical models, Voclosporin was found to have a four-fold increase in active ingredient per drop than Restasis. This should theoretically translate to an efficacy benefit while also allowing VOS to also be dosed just once per day compared to twice daily dosing of Restasis. Allergan's stronghold over this market could be tough to overcome, but if VOS can deliver on these expectations, it stands an excellent chance at taking substantial market share.

Phase II Trial Design and Expectations

In my opinion, this is just about the best trial design investors could have asked for. For better or for worse, the results of this study will leave little to no doubt as to the efficacy and tolerability benefits of VOS. In this short four week study, VOS will be tested head to head against Restasis with a primary endpoint of tolerability, and secondary endpoints measuring efficacy using a variety of well-validated methods.

A key weakness of Restasis is that the drug typically takes weeks to several months to begin working (in some cases up to 6 months). This means that over the course of this 4-week study, it's unlikely that the Restasis group will see any qualitative benefits as far as symptom progression. If Voclosporin's 4x greater potency and pre-clinical efficacy models translate to a more rapid onset of efficacy in these patients, the difference between the two groups will be rather dramatic.

The trial design is also extremely favorable in terms of measuring a difference in tolerability. As was mentioned before, some of the most common side effects of Restasis include ocular irritation and pain. These side effects have rapid and early onset, so if a patient is likely to report these symptoms, it is highly likely that they will be most severe during the first several weeks using the drug. So long as tolerability data from VOS's phase Ib trial translate to this larger phase II study, the drug should easily outperform on tolerability measures.

Data from this phase II trial will readout in January of 2019, and based on recent price action it can be assumed that the market is pricing in relatively low expectations for this program (if it is even priced in at all).

Validation in Canine Studies

2 years ago, Aurinia partnered with Merck (MRK) Animal Health to develop VOS as a treatment for dry eye syndrome in canines. This program was successful, and the drug is now marketed as an improved dry eye treatment for this market. Though this business development is relatively immaterial due to the low nominal amount of sales, this is extremely important in validating the mechanism and benefits of VOS.

This is because, interestingly, cyclosporin ophthalmic solution (Restasis) was originally developed as a treatment for canine dry eye syndrome (marketed as Optimmune), before the formulation was optimized and tested in humans. Efficacy translated very well between the two species, lending credibility to the thesis that the benefits observed in VOS over Optimmune in canine studies will translate to benefits over Restasis in humans.

Licensing and Partnering Opportunities

I had assumed that Aurinia would partner/out-license this program to either Merck, on the basis of canine results, or to Allergan as a second generation Restasis drug. Allergan's patent exclusivity is running out for Restasis, and as generics enter the market they will see one of their most important cash generating drugs rapidly lose market share. VOS has patent exclusivity all the way through 2031, so if Allergan could market this as a second generation Restasis and switch enough patients over, they may be able to salvage this important revenue stream.

Originally, when I started the VOS program, I thought we'd be out-licensing it at the end of this trial, you know, it's actually looking quite exciting. If the data is quite strong we may actually hold onto this drug for a little while longer and actually further develop it."- Richard Glickman, CEO Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

This doesn't seem to be as likely anymore following CEO Richard Glickman's comments during the Jeffries London Healthcare Conference. This could be beneficial for shareholders for several reasons. First, if the drug shows positive data it wouldn't be nearly as costly to run a phase III trial when compared with LN. Recruitment is also much easier to complete due to larger prevalence (20 million US patients), and efficacy could be observed over a shorter timeframe.

To play devil's advocate, out-licensing the program would give the company a near-term cash boost. Although they would only receive royalties on sales, sales and marketing would be in the hands of a very capable big pharma company, and Aurinia wouldn't have to hire and pay a salesforce itself. With that said, it is also possible that the company could see a better ROI by investing in a phase III study and selling the drug with results from that study assuming they are positive, but it is still too early to speculate.

Financial Health and Cash Burn

As of Aurinia's last report, the company has cash and equivalents of $139 million. Management estimates that this will be sufficient to sustain the business until mid-2020 when the FDA is expected to issue their decision on Voclosporin's approval in Lupus Nephritis. As was discussed earlier, the Dry Eye Syndrome clinical trial is short and is only enrolling ~100 patients. This will have a relatively small impact on cash burn, which is highlighted by management's unchanged cash run-rate. Should management choose to pursue a larger phase III trial for VOS without a partner, this could more significantly impact the company's financial position.

Dilution is not a near-term risk, and I expect that management will choose to either sell the business or raise money at a much higher valuation (of course, assuming positive results) following phase III data readout in LN, which is expected in late 2019. If licensing opportunities are pursued for the Dry Eye Syndrome program, this would further support the company's strong financial position while removing the overhang of additional cash needed to fund further development.

Conclusions and Anti-Thesis Considerations

I'm personally invested in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals because I believe Voclosporin is a game-changing LN treatment. However, I also believe there is significant "hidden" value in their dry eye program that the market doesn't seem to appreciate. It's important to remember that the evidence used to support the beneficial properties of VOS in this article is based on pre-clinical and canine data, so there is no guarantee that this will translate to human efficacy. Richard Glickman's decision to keep the program in-house may also induce selling from investors who anticipated out-licensing of the program at the beginning of 2019.

This is a low risk, high reward program that could end up rewarding shareholders massively, so long as phase II data is positive as I expect it will be. I'd suggest readers research Aurinia's Lupus Nephritis program before making an investment here as this program has, and will continue to be, the markets primary focus.

Negative results from the Dry Eye Syndrome program would not change my long-term investment thesis, which is predicated on Voclosporin's excellent phase II results in Lupus Nephritis. It would certainly be a shame to see money and company resources go to waste on this program should it fail. However, for the reasons mentioned in this article, I believe there is enough evidence to support the development of VOS.

