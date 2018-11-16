Omega Healthcare: Euphoria

An in-depth look at OHI's #3 tenant shows that the troubles might not be over.

It has been over a year since I first labeled Omega Healthcare (OHI) a "value trap".

OHI data by YCharts

Since that time, OHI has seen its share price collapse, and in recent months, it has bounced back. The price was driven down as Orianna (previously Ark) filed bankruptcy, Signature and Genesis (GEN) required reductions in their rent, and smaller tenants like Daybreak also defaulted on their rent.

OHI negotiated reduced rents, sold properties and transitioned others to different operators. All while maintaining its dividend. Crisis averted. Or is it?

There has already been a couple of bearish articles published on SA, including Trapping Value who takes a look at whether the dividend is actually covered by cash flow, and Michael Boyd who observes that OHI is trading at a premium to NAV. Both are very good points, and I am not going to rehash those ideas here.

OHI is trading as if these were one-off problems that are now permanently resolved. The euphoria that has taken over OHI's share price is ignoring the larger problems that continue to lurk.

Genesis

Being a publicly traded company, GEN is one of the easiest OHI tenants to keep an eye on. In addition to its master lease agreement, OHI renegotiated an outstanding $48 million loan and added an additional $16 million loan in March. GEN is paying 5% of the interest in cash, and the remainder is being paid in-kind with warrants to buy stock.

GEN data by YCharts

A casual glance at the stock chart is likely enough to recognize that investing in GEN is a risky proposition at best. The 10-Q identifies the source of the company's liquidity issues:

The Company's results of operations have been negatively impacted by the persistent pressure of healthcare reforms enacted in recent years. This challenging operating environment has been most acute in the Company's inpatient segment, but also has had a detrimental effect on the Company's rehabilitation therapy segment and its customers. In recent years, the Company has implemented a number of cost mitigation strategies to offset the negative financial implications of this challenging operating environment. These strategies have been successful in recent years, however, the negative impact of continued reductions in skilled patient admissions, shortening lengths of stay, escalating wage inflation and professional liability losses, combined with the increased cost of capital through escalating lease payments accelerated in 2017.

GEN specifically calls out its skilled-nursing segment, which is the segment that OHI is exposed to. Specifically, a reduction in admissions, shorter lengths of stay and escalating wages. GEN reduced its expenses with the restructuring agreements, but that is a temporary respite at best if the operating income continues to fall due to fewer admissions and wage inflation.

The risk to OHI and other landlords is that the fundamentals continue to deteriorate, and within a year or two, GEN is back in the same situation of not having enough liquidity for operations. What does OHI do then? Lend more money and negotiate the rent even lower?

Occupancy

In its presentation, GEN suggests that occupancy is "improving". As evidence, it provides the following slides.

Source

The rate of decline has slowed, but GEN is still experiencing yoy declines in same-store occupancy.

Source

In the conference call, Tom DiVittorio referenced these slides:

Slide Number 13 illustrates the year-over-year declines in the average daily patients served in Genesis' same-store facilities between 2015 and 2018. The same-store facilities in this graph represent 93% of the Centers Genesis operations today. You will clearly see from the graph that the year-over-year decline in average daily patients served is decelerating rapidly. From 2015 to 2016 the same-store centers lost 618 average daily patients. From 2016 to 2017, these centers lost an additional 742 average daily patients. And from 2017 through 2018, these centers lost an incremental 327 patients. The year-over-year decline peaked in mid-2017 at nearly 900 patients, but we're pleased to report that this gap continues to rapidly narrow. In the month of October 2018, this gap dropped to just 105 patients. If you move to the next slide, Number 14, you will see on by day basis, the average daily patients served over the course of October 2018. In the third week of October, we're pleased to report that our average daily patient counts exceeded prior year levels. This is the first time we have seen same-store occupancy growth in over four years and this trend has continued through the first week of November. We are cautiously optimistic that the bottom of the protracted occupancy challenge may have finally been reached.

The company had a surge the last week and a half of October. A couple of weeks do not make a "trend". That this is even being touted as some kind of victory reeks of desperation.

The bottom line is that occupancy rates remain under pressure, and this is not just a GEN problem.

Source

NIC provides regular updates on national skilled nursing statistics. Long term, occupancy has been dropping for SNFs. Like most trends, it has not been a straight line down; from time to time, it has spiked up. That GEN has experienced a two-week long spike does not indicate that the long-term trend has reversed.

There was an interesting exchange on this issue in the Q&A period:

Frank Morgan Good morning. I guess one of the subject of the emission is you are still seeing the decline in the skilled admissions, is there any way to identify what segment of that skilled population, what clinical category of that skilled population that you are not seeing that you may have seen in the past? And just trying to get some comfort on what that might be, so that, just trying to confirm that the stabilization in potential turn and occupancy and mix doesn't have some other leg to it? Tom DiVittorio Frank, I don't know that we're seeing anything in particular in one-episode family versus the other. I think what sort of generally speaking to the extent that there are patients that are more stable and are ready or able to be cared for at home. I think hospitals are making those decisions, I think more aggressively than they have in the past, maybe keeping patients a little bit longer in the hospital where they think that a couple of more days in the hospital for otherwise stable patients we will - it is still a clinically effective approach for them. So, we're not necessarily seeing it in one area of diagnosis versus the other. Frank Morgan So, it is not like single joints that they are either, where you're just getting bypassed? Tom DiVittorio No, I think we would have answered the question differently two years ago and we did because it was clearly the orthopedic patients where we were seeing quite a bit of decline and it was more significant than [5.2%] because that was a pretty substantial part of our short stay patient population. So, now I'd say it's a bit more broad-based.

The idea that improvements in medical technology and techniques have led to more stable patients and improved the relative ease with which many patients could be treated at home is one that I have kicked around in the past. OHI bulls have been clinging to the idea that the "Silver Tsunami" is going to improve demand for SNFs. If the decline in occupancy is due to a decline in the types of medical conditions that require the resources of an SNF, future demand might not increase nearly as much as hoped for.

Labor Costs

Medical facilities require employees with specialized training, so it should not be a surprise that labor cost is a significant expense for them.

In the conference call, Tom DiVittorio said:

On the topic of all-in nursing labor costs versus reimbursement [technical difficulty] 3Q 2018 wage inflation for non-overtime hours worked by our employed nursing staff grew 2.6% over 3Q 2017. Including overtime hours and agency costs, our all-in nursing wage cost per worked hour grew 2.9% in 3Q 2018 over 3Q 2017. This all-in inflation rate moderated 40 basis points from 2Q 2018, but continued to exceed the 2% weighted average reimbursement rate growth we received from our payers over the same period.

When costs are growing faster than the reimbursement rates, that will eventually become a problem. One of two things needs to happen, either wage inflation needs to slow or reimbursement rates need to increase faster.

There is no indication that either one is going to occur anytime soon. The transition to PDPM (Patient Driven Payment Model) might benefit GEN. It is not an increase in total reimbursements, but it is expected to reduce administration costs. George Hager used "cautiously optimistic" to describe their view of the new system:

Now, moving to reimbursement and regulatory environment. Since last quarter, we have spent a tremendous amount of time studying and preparing for PDPM. While certainly a significant transformation, we remain cautiously optimistic that this model will be a net positive for the industry as it is mandated to be budget neutral on the top line. This new reimbursement system will reduce administrative burdens for our caregivers, promotes the use of more cost-efficient therapy modalities such as group and concurrent therapy and redirects clinical resources to patient care. There is no question that PDPM better reflects the principles of value-based healthcare.

If the system works as advertised, GEN will benefit from reduced administration costs and possibly from getting a larger share of the pie. However, the long-term trends of labor inflation and a federal government unwilling to provide reimbursement growth at a rate that exceeds inflation, any cost savings provide only a temporary respite.

Conclusion

OHI's willingness to renegotiate with GEN has provided it some breathing room at the expense of OHI. Despite that respite, the conditions that caused GEN to be in the position it is in continue. Occupancy continues to trend downwards, and the growth of government reimbursements is failing to keep up with the inflation of costs.

For GEN, the fundamentals are not heading in a healthy direction, and the best thing management can say is that they are not declining as quickly as before. Bankruptcy is still a possibility, despite the collective efforts of GEN's landlords to reduce the cash-flow burden.

GEN is the easiest tenant for us to look at, since it is publicly traded. But these issues are not confined to GEN. These are sector-wide issues that have been persistent for several years. We have seen pressure put on Orianna, Signature, Daybreak and smaller tenants of OHI. Recently, Sabra (SBRA) was rocked by the default of Senior Care Centers, one of its largest tenants.

As SNFs continue to be pressured by declining occupancy, combined with compressing margins caused by rising costs and inadequate increases in reimbursement, it is inevitable that more tenants will be pushed to the edge. Quite possibly, it could be the very same tenants that have received rent reductions over the last year that default on rent next year. They solved their immediate cash issues, but they are far from turning their businesses around.

If you are holding or considering investing in OHI, take a long hard look at GEN. Is that the kind of tenant you want to be the landlord of? And is the current yield of OHI enough to justify taking on that kind of risk? Do not let short-term year-to-date gains cloud the reality of deteriorating fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.