Eventbrite Q3 Earnings: Revenue Growth Set To Plummet To Under 20% In Q4

In my previous article I talked about how there are material differences between Ticketfly’s financials as reported by Eventbrite (EB) and as reported by Pandora (P), possibly signaling a slowdown of organic growth. After lengthy dialogue with the CFO, it is still unclear to me how the differences can be reconciled.

On Monday Eventbrite reported Q3 earnings, and I can still find no comfort with Eventbrite’s disclosures nor its future prospects.

Growth Dropping

There were no major surprises in Q3 results, with revenue up 45% year over year to $73.6 million.

While no detailed breakdown was given, the management actually stated that “organic” revenue growth was 46.4% (pro forma revenue of $64.4 million) in Q3, an acceleration from H1 2018’s 39%. I put quotation marks around “organic” because that word seems to have evaporated from management’s language. What replaced it was the lengthy phrase: “excluding the net revenue transacted on the Ticketfly and Ticketea platforms in the period.” Should investors read too much into it? That’s up to you to decide, though I find it a bit strange.

As I mentioned in my previous article, the management was not able to provided reconciliation between the different set of financials between Eventbrite and Pandora for Ticketfly, thus the management had a lot of liberty in determining what “organic” meant. Given the inevitable co-mingling of revenue, I don’t think investors should place too much hope in organic growth.

The footnotes referencing the 46.4% figure also adds more question than answers.

Source: Q3 Shareholder letter

The footnote states that revenue from Ticketfly after September counts as Eventbrite’s “organic” revenue as the deal closed on September 2017. This actually makes sense, as it would be a like for like comparison year over year (i.e. three months of core Eventbrite, one month of Ticketfly). However, we know from the prospectus that Q3 2017 revenue was $50.7 million, meaning that based on an intuitive calculation, the organic growth rate should have been just 27% ($64.4/$50.7-1) in Q3 as opposed to the 46.4% given by the management. Which number makes more sense? I think when we look at Q4’s revenue guidance, my number looks a lot more realistic. Note that given organic growth’s non-GAAP nature, there are a variety of judgements that the management could make in order to come up with a presentable figure.

This brings us to Q4’s revenue, which is expected to be $72 to $74 million, representing a growth rate of 14.8% to 18%. There is actually some acquired revenue from Ticketea (closed in April 2018 for $3.6 million of cash and 0.7 million in shares) in that number, but given its small size, we will just ignore it. Because Q4 fully laps the Ticketfly acquisition, the headline growth rate is essentially organic growth. If organic growth was truly 46.4% in Q3, it simply makes no sense that Q4 will see a sudden drop. My organic growth estimate for Q3 make much more sense when viewed in this context.

If you read my previous article, you are probably wondering how I can reconcile 14.8% to 18% to the flat organic revenue growth that I talked about. Note that Q4 2018 includes Ticketfly and Ticketea’s growth rate, thus even if Eventbrite’s core platform is stagnant, the growth rate won’t fall to 0% as long as the acquired companies are growing.

Interestingly, the management talked about “migration loss” potentially impacting results going forward, as far as I know this was not anticipated by the market, as evidenced by the probing question from a Goldman Sachs analyst:

Heath Terry Great. Thanks. Julia or Randy, the revenue that you’re talking about losing as part of the replatforming of Ticketfly. Are those customers that are going somewhere else is in a change in pricing. Can you just give us a sense of sort of what -- what that means, maybe competitively or sort of for the combined business going forward in terms of how we should think about relative growth rate on the other side of this. Randy Befumo Sure, Heath. Thank you for the question. When we think about migration loss, it comes in a variety of shape. And so the first thing to understand is unlike a SaaS contract, that has visible and stable revenue stream. Our creators grow or shrink depending on their businesses. And so when we're looking at migration, and migration loss, you have to think about not just our part of it, but also the creators growing and shrinking as well. Within that, there are really a few reasons that a creator will not migrate after an acquisition. The first as you correctly inferred is competitive activity. However, that’s not the sum total. Some customers will choose to in-source, some customers actually in the period between acquisition and migration may unfortunately go out of business. Others may be acquired by companies that have competitive ticketing platform, or that already have previous in ticketing relationships. And those may actually drive the decisions not anything about the Eventbrite platform. So far our migration -- we’ve seen a mix of them. There's no one overwhelming factor. We try to take them all into account when giving you and the street guidance in order to give you the best sense of where we believe will land the end of the quarter in terms of revenue.

Putting everything together, I believe that Eventbrite still faces a tough challenge from a revenue perspective in FY 2019, whose current analyst consensus sits at $364 million, implying a 26% growth from FY 2018’s expected revenue of $289 million. Optically, the company could meet this target through M&A with its $510 million cash hoard. However, M&A should not be the main revenue driver for what is supposed to be a high growth tech stock at this stage.

Takeaway

Third quarter earnings report provides me with comfort that the company is on track to miss 2019 revenue estimates, bar an acquisition. Given that organic growth is dipping below 20%, and possibly falling below 15%, I see no reason that the stock should be trading at 6.8x next year’s revenue.

In my previous article I talked about two leading platform businesses Roku (ROKU) and Square (SQ). After the recent slump, Roku is now trading at 4.8x 2019’s revenue estimate and Square is trading at 12.8x. Clearly the market is still treating Eventbrite as a durable platform business, however, given its stagnating growth rate I believe that such optimism is misplaced. Depending on when investors wake up to Eventbrite’s declining growth rate, I remain confident that there is substantial downside to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long ROKU