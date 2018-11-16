The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess

Our review of its recent Q3 results exposed shortcomings in its ability to grow income and cut costs.

Investment thesis

We have been covering many stocks lately. We've noticed a recurring theme in companies setting 2020 as the year of transformation. Some are running out of time, such as Pier 1 (PIR), some are making great strides, such as Teva (TEVA), and some are likely to exceed expectations, like Bausch Health Company (BHC). Which way is the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) heading?

Ten years since the £45.5 billion pound bailout, the bank still struggles to restructure as the legacy issues remain toxic and cumbersome. Understandably, RBS's share price is still below the price the government paid, 500 cents. Thus, every divestment the government makes, taxpayers realize their loss. Recently, the chancellor earmarked another sales worth £3bn for each financial year until 2023. The announcement will create further pressure on the share price. Investors will find it difficult to make a satisfactory return from RBS.

In this report, we will review RBS 2020 targets and evaluate its progress in reaching these goals.

RBS 2020 targets

12%+ Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

Sub 50% cost:income ratio

CET1 ratio in excess of 13%

UK income 90%

Retail & Commercial risk-weighted assets (RWAs) 85%

We will put a spotlight on the first three targets as they are the most important. Additionally, the management team has identified the four pivots below as key to help RBS achieve these. Let's begin.

Source: RBS investor relations

2020 target review

12%+ Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

In Q3, RBS reported on what it seems like a good result. Profit increased by 14% to £448M from £392M in the same quarter in 2017. The figure yielded to a respectable ROTE ratio of 5.3%, a slight improvement from 4.5% last year. However, the number is far from the 12% target and left a lot of questions unanswered as to how they can grow income or where else they can cut cost. We will see as follows whether the cost-cutting pivot can be turned here.

Sub 50% cost:income ratio

One of the bank’s cost reduction efforts is to digitalise the bank. During the quarter, the program managed to close down more branches, achieved a 22% increase in digital sales, and delivered 71% digital penetration in current account customers compared to prior year. Regretfully, the statistics were impressive but they did not translate into positive financial results.

For example, at the biggest segment of the bank, Personal & Business Banking (PBB), where much of the digitalization effort has taken place, its financial results were poor. Cost-cutting did not work as the segment’s operating expenses increased to £959M from £819M. Worst yet, as the interest rate was raised last year, the segment should have performed better. However, it recorded a decrease in net interest margin (NIM) to 2.76% from 2.83%. Moreover, they were unable to contain the legacy issues. Q3 showed that there was a threefold increase in litigation charge to £389M from £125M, which contracted the bottom-line further.

Source: Author’s calculation

We find the sub 50% cost:income target extremely high. RBS needs to speed up its cost-cutting effort if it wants to get even close.

Zooming out of PBB, the following table tells the same painful story at the group level. The cost:income ratio as a group in Q3 was 67%, increased from 56% in the quarter of 2017.

The main segments, PBB and Commercial Banking were disappointing. Both increased to 61% and 54% from 45% and 43% respectively.

In the smaller segments, Ulster Bank and Natwest Markets also performed poorly. Their respective cost:income ratios were 111% and 84% respectively. The only segment that managed a sub 50% ratio was RBS international; however, it was the smallest segment in the bank.

We wonder what has gone horribly wrong at RBS here. All of their pivots didn't work. They couldn't grow income or cut costs. Even their RWAs ratio was far from satisfactory compared to its target of 85%.

The CET1 ratio in excess of 13%

The only positive that we can take from Q3 was the 16.7% CET1 capital ratio; it was 3.7% higher than the target. The surplus will allow RBS to return excess capital to shareholders. By next February, we should know the details.

So we are considering all options. We've got to get through a stress test beginning of December. And I don't think you'll be hearing from us on the capital distribution position until we had a full board meeting in February with our full-year results. Ross EMcEwan, CEO – RBS, Q3 2018 CC (emphasis ours)

Downhill long-term pattern

Zooming out of Q3, looking at RBS over the last 10 years, the pattern of poor performance gets clearer.

Since the bailout, RBS's share count soared from 828M to now 6B shares. As a result, investors were diluted by 7 times.

Operationally, revenue has reduced to £12B from $25B. Costs from the legacy business and litigation charges had not been controlled satisfactorily.

Looking into the future, RBS's prospect does not seem bright due to the prolonged period of underinvestment. In 2011, its Capex stood at £3.4B, and in the succeeding 5 years, the average Capex dropped to just £958M.

Source: Author’s calculation, Morningstar

For investors, it doesn’t look appealing at all. The table above shows that over the last ten years, free cash flow (FCF) has been really volatile. Specifically, RBS has burned cash 7 years out of 10. The poor track record makes it a difficult business to predict, not something you would expect to see at a bank, that provides predominately retail and commercial loans.

Takeaways

Strong Q3 headlines lead us to look into RBS. We also consulted the chart below and thought that RBS still has a lot to offer and the roadmap seemed clear enough to guide the bank to where it used to be.

Source: RBS investor relations

However, digging deeper, the report exposed way too many holes in the investment case in RBS. Q3 results provided strong evidence that RBS’s 2020 targets are further from its reach. As highlighted in the chart above, its cost:income ratio is one of the foundations that will rejuvenate the bank, however, we think that RBS is failing this target miserably.

Ulster Bank continued to be a disaster. Even with a rise in interest rate last year, PBB and Natwest Markets, instead of moving forward, went backwards. Moreover, even though RBS capital ratio exceeded its 2020 target, we don’t think it will be enough to lift RBS out of this mess anytime soon. The problems lie deep in its inability to grow income, futile effort to cut costs and finally the failure to resolve its legacy issues.

Lastly, the government will be selling a substantial portion of its stake (62%) in the bank before 2023, investors will find it hard to make much money here. An investment in RBS should be avoided.

Endnote

