CyberArk Has Found Another Gear

The last time I wrote on CyberArk (CYBR), it had just dealt with a rare blow - a negative preannouncement of guidance. This sent the stock tumbling as investors feared it was the beginning of weakness not only for the company but the cybersecurity market. I contended this was not the case and said this was the opportunity investors were waiting for. Others, including contributors, said I had it entirely backward and to sell or even short shares at that point.

That was July of 2017.

Since then the stock has doubled and nearly precisely to my thesis - a thesis which stated it was indeed timing issues with deals closing for the relatively small company ($330M in annual revenue) and the market was not in trouble. Not only has CyberArk gone from $41 per share to a recent high of $84 but the company has found another gear and my bullish thesis was just given additional points via Q3 earnings. When some might say to take chips off the table on a comfortable double in 12 months, I see reasons to stay in and even buy as growth has reaccelerated.

New Bullish Fuel

After reporting Q3 2018 earnings with blowout numbers along with Q4 guidance which exceeded the company's typical less-than-inline-to-consensus routine, I had to take another look as I was somewhat surprised by the strength this quarter. A quick cruising altitude view shows us the company beat expectations by 7% on the top line and 77% on a non-GAAP basis and 266% on a GAAP basis for the bottom line.

Net income numbers are where I'm intrigued though there's nothing to walk past on the revenue numbers, so let's start there. The company initially guided for 21% growth for Q3 but delivered 30% growth. This compares to revenue growth of 18% for the year-ago quarter. Not wanting investors to think this quarter was a fluke, the company guided for 19% growth which was slightly above consensus but more importantly compares to last year's Q4 guidance of 17.5% growth. As we know, the company ultimately reported 25% revenue growth for Q4. If you've followed the company for any length of time you know management is exceptionally conservative and - save for the one hiccup last year - comfortably exceeds guidance regularly.

Now, what caused such a vast increase in profits and cash flow is my real interest. It appears CyberArk has found an inflection point in its business where revenue now drops more easily to the bottom line. Let's start with what revenue is costing the company by comparing it year-over-year to Q3 of 2017, quarter-over-quarter to Q2 2018, and finally, the growth Q3 2017 saw year-over-year (to 2016's Q3).

Top Line Growth Q3 2018 (Y/Y) Q2 2018 (Q/Q) Q3 2017 (Y/Y) Revenue Growth 30.6% 9% 17.8% Cost of Rev. Growth 10.8% 3.7% 36.24% Gross Profit Growth 34.6% 10% 14.8%

What I see is the more the company brings to the top line the more leverage they have against the business. More revenue has not meant the same amount of cost for producing its products this year. As revenue has grown, gross profit has increased more. It's clear the company has found an inflection point in the business.

Moreover, since last year revenue growth has accelerated to levels it once saw back in 2016. The stock opportunity presented itself when growth slowed in 2017, but the well-executing management team found where its focus needed to be and has brought life back to the top line, rewarding shareholders in the process.

But What About The Expenses To Do That?

This is where I became the most interested. Clearly, the company needed to increase expenses to market and sell its products to bring in all that revenue.

Right?

Operational Expense Growth Q3 2018 Q3 2017 R&D 31.7% 23.7% Sales and Marketing 15% 38% General and Administrative 37% 35.7% Total 22% 34.4%

Not exactly it seems. Expenses grew 22% year-over-year compared with 31% revenue growth. What's even more interesting is sales and marketing increased only 15% year-over-year where in 2017 it rose 38% year-over-year. It's pretty clear selling more products has not put a strain on the company's operations. From what I see, management has refocused where and how it sells its products. It also doesn't hurt it has more products today than it did just two years ago.

One of the more critical expenses is R&D which grew 31.7%, nearly in-line with revenue. I'm perfectly fine with this as long as revenue growth matches, as the development of new products and the improvement of current products are what will keep CyberArk competitive.

This all led to the bottom line being met with an exceptional beat. Guidance for roughly $0.26 non-GAAP earnings per share was well under as earnings were reported at $0.48 per share. Consensus of $0.06 in GAAP earnings was blown out by the $0.22 the company reported.

It's clear the company is executing well not only by bringing in new and supplemental business but also by executing well operationally.

Why Has Revenue Growth Accelerated?

So it's great revenue growth has accelerated from where it was headed (down) but what's to say there's still more growth ahead?

When investors look at CyberArk and read an executive summary of the company's business they conclude it provides niche products for a niche market. This is erroneous thinking. The thought usually is: it's not a firewall company nor a network security (in the typical sense) company so therefore it must be some niche segment of cybersecurity. Continuing to think this way will keep you from investing in the segments of the market CyberArk caters to and is expanding further into - segments where the money is, for both attacker and defender.

Many folks think of firewalls, virus scanners, and malware blockers as the major markets of cybersecurity. And while they are large segments of the network and internet security market, they are commoditized. While everyone needs a firewall, it's not where the money is being made. If you look at companies like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT), for example, they primarily sell firewall and anti-virus type of products. You'll also notice their profitability is shakey or even non-existent - on a GAAP basis. Sure, the $1.28 in non-GAAP earnings last quarter looks good for PANW, but the real profitability of ($0.42) is what sticks out to me. The ability to produce, market, and sell a product cost-effectively is essential, and CyberArk has been executing to this end.

A better way of thinking about cybersecurity starts when firewalls and virus scanners are considered commodities and privileged access, dev ops protection, and network containment are considered specialized and lucrative. There's a difference between specialized and niche. Niche implies small; meaning the market is only so big. Specialized doesn't contain market size, necessarily. Specialized means focusing on the attack vectors the enemy is hitting and evolving toward. It's no longer the era of firewall and virus-scanning - yes, you need them because you can't reopen an attack vector - but instead moving to where the nefarious actors are finding openings - in soft spots. Those openings are the employee in the company or the nurse at the bedside computer or the college student on the lab workstation. Yes, I'm talking about phishing - this is where the breaches are happening.

And no company is immune or left out from these attacks.

CyberArk has specialized in defending these new-era attack vectors. These vectors are where the money is for hackers because having the keys to the kingdom as one of the royal guards is way better than being the network intruder who shows up under some alias and can be unmasked. And, by following the hackers, you follow the money to defend against it.

Companies in 2018 have figured out defending the front gate is not enough, they must protect the inner courtyard as well. Some of it has been driven by incidents (which have not stopped, by the way) and some of it has been driven by compliance for new regulations. Businesses are also figuring out companies like CyberArk are the ones who already have the mature products to handle it. Not just the products available today, mind you, as CyberArk has made an acquisition to the tune of at least one a year since and including 2015. This means the company continues to grow its technology, IP, and portfolio to cross-sell and up-sell its clients. This is where I'm seeing the acceleration of growth coming from as deals are getting larger and as the customer base has grown 37% in the first nine months over last year's same nine months.

There's no denying the company has found what companies are requiring to secure themselves, but they've also found the point in which its business has crossed over to dropping new wins and new revenue straight to the bottom line. It's clear CyberArk has found its place in the market and has not only put the throttle to the firewall but has also found another gear. I'd be a buyer of shares on any weakness, particularly in the gap it created at earnings which will be closed with a dip below $72 per share.

