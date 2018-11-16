Enphase Sells Out Q3/Q4

So much has transpired since last we discussed Enphase Energy (ENPH). Let’s take a closer look at what happened, what is to come for Enphase, and why I’m still long Enphase. (If you're just arriving to Enphase, catch up on my past articles an T.J. Roberts' articles.)

Solar Power International came and went with no official Enphase presence to be seen. Q3 results were within guidance with Q4 guiding slightly higher. On the surface it’s easy to see why the short interest in Enphase has risen to over 30,750,000 shares and has effectively maxed out the utilization rate.

What happened in Q3?

Sales in Q3 were constrained by component shortages, primarily 600v transistors. Enphase sold every single microinverter they were able to produce. Had supply shortages not been an issue, Enphase would have realized $10MM additional revenue. These missed sales were evenly spread across both long tail and tier 1 customers, according to CEO Badri Kothandaraman. All sales were pushed to Q4 (which is also fully booked).

The convertible note offering seems to have provided additional fuel to the short position likely taken by participating hedge funds.

The short position expanded to essentially all available shares (though according to recent short availability it seems to have come off the peak by about 650,000 shares at the time of this writing). With revenue constrained by component shortages the shorts may believe that revenue will remain constrained indefinitely. Component shortages have been on the minds of both Badri and CFO Erick Branderiz. More on shortages and solutions later.

Shorts may have also misinterpreted Enphase’s absence at Solar Power International. I spent the week at Solar Power International gauging interest of suppliers and partners in Enphase products. While Enphase did not have a booth, their presence was woven in to partner booths and their executives were not just present, their time was fully booked. The feel of the show was not so much that Enphase made a mistake by not getting a booth, it was that they didn’t need one to reach their goals. With Q3 and Q4 sold out, it seems they were correct.

Mystery IQ8 Partner

The unnamed partner that offered Enphase $6MM to customize the IQ8 for off-grid use has yet to be revealed. Enphase received $3.3MM in milestone payments from the mystery partner in Q3. $700,000 is all that remains of the milestone payments. Badri noted that what I will call the IQ8-OG (off-grid), is in field trials now, has completed all safety certifications (likely Underwriters Laboratory) and is expected to ramp 1H 2019. It would seem that the remaining milestone is the successful field trail. The IQ8-OG will have “limited” sales in Q4.

Badri alluded that the mystery partner will not be servicing India when he mentioned in the Q3 earnings call that “we are bullish about other opportunities, especially in regions like where I am from.” This comment has sparked speculation about the area to be serviced by the IQ8-OG. Take a look at my updated map.

Enphase is already in North America, Europe and Australia. The Baywa partnership covers Southeast Asia (which will require the IQ8 to be fully addressable) and could expand their presence in Latin America.

According to my forehead-slapping and hard-hitting analysis, the landmasses remaining appear to be: Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Greenland, Russia, China, and Antarctica. I will go ahead and posit that Greenland and Antarctica are not viable options.

China is a hard sell due to their government controls. China could use Enphase in the form of Jinko AC modules, but that seems unlikely at this time as China has usually opted for the solar power plant model and has reduced demand due to policy changes.

Russia has a miniscule solar interest, and tends to rely heavily on hydroelectric power.

Africa and the Arabian Peninsula remain viable options.

Saudi Arabia recently cancelled a $200 billion solar plant in part due to “technical concerns over how it might be integrated to the grid,” among other issues. The focus could shift from a solar plant model to a distributed generation plan as SunPower (SPWR) recently did with their mix, but the timing makes that seem unlikely in the next couple of quarters.

Several potential partners are working on microgrids in Africa. Caterpillar (CAT), Powerhive (that boasts both Caterpillar and Total as investors), and Zola Electric are all possibilities.

Reliability

Reliability and warranty claims have been a hot button issue of particular interest to shorts. The argument is basically: there is no way warranty reserves could decline at the rate they are.

During Q&A on the earnings call Badri responded to a question from Brad Meikle of Williams Trading. Brad stated that Enphase warranty rate stands at an estimated 0.2% (his number, not Enphase’s) and compared it to his estimate of Solar Edge’s (SEDG) 10-15% warranty rate. Badri stated that his goal is to reach 500 parts per million, or 0.05%. Badri said that the Root Cause Analysis used is similar to the plan used at his previous company, Cypress Semiconductor (CY).

“You review your quality failures every week, you look at the root cause, you ask yourself five whys, you put containment actions in place, you put in interim corrective actions, you then look at permanent corrective actions, and then you change the culture of the company so that everybody reacts to quality in the same way and it is number one priority. That's what we are trying to do here at Enphase.”

Enphase has not published failure rates, but a look at a look at an online spreadsheet and pivot table of Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) created by online bloggers shows a steep decline in failures as models progress. While the sample is limited, this case shows there have been zero IQ failures.

The improvement of reliability translates directly to the bottom line. Offering current customers an upgrade to the IQ line will allow Enphase to claw back warranty reserves while increasing customer satisfaction.

Supply Shortages

Q3 saw Enphase fully booked (sold out) of their inverters. 600 volt transistors (known as MOSFETS) were to blame. The MOSFETSs are made by only a handful of manufacturers including: STMicroelectronics (OTCPK:STMEF), Infineon Technologies, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). (Badri stated that three of the five are already approved vendors.) Had MOSFETs not been constrained, Enphase could have sold about $10MM more in product. Badri said he recognized the coming supply problem about 6-8 months ago and began working with an unnamed vendor to create a line dedicated to Enphase. Badri expects the line to be fully operational in January 2019. The new line will be sufficient to eliminate the MOSFET shortage and allow Enphase to move on to the next most constrained component: diodes.

Badri would not elaborate on who the supplier is, and offered only that they are a respected partner. A trip down the rabbit hole led me to a small office park in Santa Clara that is home to offices of Enphase and NEXGEN Power Systems. According to Google Maps it would take about one minute to walk 249 feet from one office to the other.

NEXGEN is interesting because they are potentially developing the very components Enphase requires to continue improving costs from a new material, gallium nitride (rather than silicon). Gallium nitride will allow improvements in conversion losses, lower operating temperatures and increasing voltages.

NEXGEN disabled the link to their products page, but going directly to it shows “solar inverters” as one of their potential applications. If NEXGEN is successful, it will be a key ally as panel wattage advances due to silicon nearing its theoretical capacity. Oh, and remember T.J. Rodgers? The billionaire investor who swooped in to save Enphase from bankruptcy? T.J. Rodgers is also on the board of directors of NEXGEN.

Coming Q4/Q1

Enphase expects a release of the IQ7a, a special variant made to accommodate high wattage panels up to 450w. It should be noted that SunPower announced a 450w NGT panel during their Q3 call.

With Q4 fully booked, investors should be on the lookout for Enphase securing additional MOSFET supply, either through existing vendors or in the form of their dedicated line getting up and running any time before January 1. Additional MOSFETs will pull Q1 sales into Q4 with no worry about replacing the sales in Q1.

Badri briefly discussed tariffs during the earnings call and said any increase in costs due to tariffs will be split with customers. Badri expects Flex (FLEX) expansion to cover 50% of North American sales by Q2 and 90% by Q3. Any financial impact of tariffs will be short lived. Also, Flex recently freed up manufacturing space in Guadalajara due to their Nike partnership falling through, and will likely be willing to cut a deal to fill the void. Guadalajara is home to Flex, Enphase’s North American distribution hub, and the new Baywa distribution partner mentioned above. As Enphase has been expediting finished product, this will be a cost savings on all units produced and will help improve margins further.

Ensemble won’t be fully deployed in Q4, but we got a taste of what it will mean for revenues in 2019. Badri expects an increase of revenue per home from $2,000 to $10,000 when storage, Ensemble, accessories, and software (over the air upgrades) are factored in.

Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference

On November 15, 2018 Badri , Eric, and Raghu will participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference. The Alpha Select Conference allows Craig-Hallum to present their curated list of companies unappreciated by Wall Street to institutional investors. The institutional investors will have close contact with the executive team.

I’ll be working on a piece dedicated to a more intimate look at the executive team. I met with Eric and Raghu at Solar Power International. At this time I am waiting on time with Badri and a tour of headquarters and the IQ8 demo. Keep an eye out for the coming article.

Bottom Line

Shorts were hoping that Enphase would fail to execute their plans. Badri has thus far kept his promises and has laid the groundwork for future growth. The market accepted Q3 results as positive. With Q4 fully booked, shares may trade sideways (around the $5.56 convertible price) until a catalyst is revealed. Don’t forget, there are almost no more shares to short. With so many irons in the fire, shorts should keep a watchful eye on Enphase.

