SurveyMonkey: Looks More Promising With Accelerated Growth

With a much cheaper valuation than immediately after its IPO, SurveyMonkey looks priced for a rebound - especially as competitor Qualtrics just got bought by SAP.

Its Q3 revenue growth of 18% y/y accelerated markedly over 14% y/y growth in the first half of the year.

The markets have moved fast over the past month, especially for technology stocks. Prices and valuations have undergone a massive landslide, especially for recent IPOs. Accordingly, that means many companies that were once expensive and unattractive are now the opposite. Immediately after its IPO in September, I was bearish on SurveyMonkey (SVMK), citing two primary reasons: an expensive ~9x forward revenue valuation, and a slow growth profile to match.

SurveyMonkey has just posted its first earnings release since going public, and it performed remarkably well. In addition, the massive correction that the stock has seen since the beginning of the October crash has put SurveyMonkey at a ~30% cheaper valuation - making this a perfect time to revisit the bullish/bearish arguments for SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey has essentially addressed and rectified the two problems I had with it earlier: it's growing faster and it's cheaper.

SurveyMonkey's hugely positive reaction after releasing Q3 results could be the beginning of a larger rebound:

SVMK data by YCharts

Now having essentially returned above its IPO price of $12, SurveyMonkey now sits at a market cap of $1.47 billion. After netting out the $257.1 million of cash on its balance sheet and $316.8 million of debt, SurveyMonkey has a net debt position of $59.7 million and a resulting enterprise value of $1.53 billion.

To be conservative, let's still assume that SurveyMonkey grows its following year revenues by 14% y/y, roughly where it grew in the first half of this year (bear in mind, however, that SurveyMonkey's Q4 guidance stated a range of 14-17% y/y growth, while analyst consensus had pegged the bottom end of that range). Applying a 14% y/y growth rate on SurveyMonkey's trailing twelve-month revenues of $233.5 million gives us a forward revenue estimate of $265.7 million, putting SurveyMonkey's current valuation at 5.8x EV/FTM revenues - a full three turns lower than where it traded post-IPO. The stock, in giving up virtually all of its IPO gains, has become an exponentially more attractive investment.

There's another good gauge for SurveyMonkey's latest valuation, and that's the buyout of its competitor Qualtrics (XM) by SAP (NYSE:SAP) for $8 billion, just days before Qualtrics' expected IPO. (This is the third such high-profile occurrence over the past several years, with AppDynamics-Cisco (CSCO) and Adaptive Insights-Workday (WDAY) being the two most prominent examples).

Of course, Qualtrics was superior to SurveyMonkey in virtually every single metric - revenue growth, profitability, enterprise focus - and SAP paid dearly for it. At its $8 billion purchase price (in cash), SAP paid about 16.6x forward revenues, based on a 30% y/y growth assumption for Qualtrics.

SurveyMonkey is trading at a third of that valuation - and despite underperforming Qualtrics on both growth and profitability, it has shown an ability to close the gap with this quarter's results. Having now established that SurveyMonkey is now trading at a relatively attractive valuation, let's discuss how the company's Q3 earnings have revived its fundamental story.

Q3 download

There were many aspects to like about SurveyMonkey's third quarter results, so it's a small wonder that shares rose as much as they did in response. Here's a look at the full results below:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey 3Q18 results Source: SurveyMonkey investor relations

Revenues jumped 18% y/y to $65.2 million, accelerating four points over the company's first half growth rate of 14% y/y. Analysts were pleasantly surprised: consensus estimates had pegged this quarter's revenues at $62.9 million, or +14% y/y - essentially estimating that there would be no acceleration this quarter.

Underpinning the top line strength was a modest increase in the company's paid users - accompanied by a substantial jump in the average revenue per paid user:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey user metrics Source: SurveyMonkey investor relations

Tom Hale, SurveyMonkey's president, attributed much of the quarter's strength to SurveyMonkey's expanded efforts in enterprise. Though SurveyMonkey has long been known as more of a consumer-oriented product full of individual account holders, it's made a concerted effort in recent quarters to drive more enterprise adoption. Per Hale's comments on the Q3 earnings call:

In Q3, we made good headway on the key initiatives that will drive our growth in Q4 and in 2019, enterprise sales teams and international. I'll start with teams. At the beginning of Q3, we started testing our teams' plans, which bundles multiple seats into a single package and enables users to securely collaborate in small groups, replacing a group of users sharing a single login. Team strives user growth in our core installed base. And when a large customer purchases the teams plan, it signals an opportunity for an enterprise upsell. Its early days but we are encouraged by the accelerating pace of adoption. In Q3, 41 Fortune 500 companies purchased teams plans."

SurveyMonkey's healthy top line performance also translated into significant bottom-lie gains. Notably, the company was able to produce a 250bps jump in gross margins to 75.2%, helping it to close some of the margin deficit to peers:

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey gross margins Source: SurveyMonkey investor relations

Operating expenses also saw efficiency gains across virtually every category. R&D spending fell 70bps as a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing expenses fell 140bps, but this was slightly offset by a 120bps increase in general and administrative spending - though the company noted that much of this expense was related to the IPO and not expected to recur. Overall, pro forma operating margins rose 350bps to 10.1%, up from 6.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Interestingly, SurveyMonkey's CFO Tim Maly noted on the earnings call that management balances growth and profitability according to the popular, so-called "Rule of 40." Though 18% growth and 10% operating margins don't quite yet stack up to 40, SurveyMonkey is headed in the right direction.

It's also worth noting that SurveyMonkey's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 (virtually break-even) crushed Wall Street's estimates of -$0.03, while year-to-date cash flows are up 20% y/y and achieved a respectable 18% margin. SurveyMonkey isn't a classic growth stock, so its ability to produce growth in free cash flow will be key to a future rally.

Final thoughts

SurveyMonkey's post-earnings pop may have signaled that the stock finally found a bottom at $11-$12. Though it's been a painful month for SurveyMonkey shareholders (similar to holders of other recent IPOs), the pickup in growth that we saw in Q3 has helped to revive confidence in the fact that SurveyMonkey is not a "dead" platform. In addition, the recent acquisition of Qualtrics at a much higher valuation multiple than SurveyMonkey is currently trading further legitimizes its value proposition.

Investors should consider scoping out SurveyMonkey for a near-term entry point - it seems like the stock has cleared most of the hurdles it needs for a rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVMK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.