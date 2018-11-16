Now Is A Good Time To Buy MPLX

Amid concerns about rising supply and weakening overseas demand, the price of a barrel of crude oil has fallen sharply in recent weeks, dropping from a high of over $75 to about $55. Investors may be looking to use this decline to find opportunities in beaten-up names. While consistently predicting oil prices is exceptionally difficult, I would recommend looking into companies that are benefiting from broader industry trends, namely rising US production. As such, MPLX LP (MPLX) is a compelling buy, particularly for dividend-oriented investors.

MPLX's equity has dropped by about 17% from its August high, and MPLX now has a nearly 8% distribution yield. While MPLX units tend to trade with a correlation with crude oil and natural gas prices, MPLX does not produce oil, rather it largely transports and stores petroleum commodities with much of its revenue fee-based in nature. Now, of course, over the long run, if lower prices impair US production, MPLX's growth profile will be slower, so there is second-order correlation. Still given units' current price, MPLX looks attractive even if oil prices remain subdued.

MPLX operates two primary business segments: Logistics & Storage and Gathering & Processing. L&S is primarily involved in storing and transporting crude oil, including across multi-state FERC-regulated pipelines that have take-or-pay contracts (where the producer has to pay even if they don't transport oil), providing very stable, predictable cash flows. MPLX's G&P business is largely focused in the Northeast, namely the Marcellus and Utica Shales as a result of its acquisition of Markwest in 2015. In the partnership's third quarter, L&S generated $547 million of EBITDA while the G&P business generated $390 million, giving the company a good balance between the two businesses.

Critically, both are growing. Thanks to its leading presence in the Northeast, G&P is delivering solid results. Northeast gathering volumes rose 35% from Q3 2017 and processing volumes were up 10%. MPLX is also aggressively expanding this business to take advantage of increasing production. Its processing capacity will increase by about 8% as facilities come online before year end. Utilization is also strong at 85%. MPLX has planned its 2018 growth capex budget around the Marcellus. With natural gas continuing to take market share from coal and growing LNG exports, I would expect MPLX to continue to focus a disproportionate share of its capex budget on this region to organically grow its business.

Looking at its L&S business, we have to first understand MPLX's relationship with Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which owns over 60% of MPLX. MPC started MPLX by dropping in midstream assets connected to its refineries into a separate MLP where it maintained controlled via the General Partner. Critically, in February, MPC converted its general partnership interest into limited partner units of MPLX. As part of this transaction, incentive distribution rights (cash payments up to the GP) were eliminated, in line with the industry trend. Thanks to this elimination, MPLX does not have to upstream more and more cash as it grows its distribution, which effectively lowers its cost of capital and should enable MPLX to continue to increase its quarterly payout in coming years. As MPC is a holder just of MPLX equity, its interests are aligned with other investors who buy MPLX.

Now, it is important to note that MPC, in addition to being the majority shareholder, is MPLX's largest customer with most of its logistics and storage assets tied into MPC refineries and contracted with MPC on a multi-year basis, given its legacy as an MLP spin-out from MPC. These contracts provide a base amount of stable cash flows for MPLX. MPC and MPLX are really partners with MPC both the anchor customer and unitholder. This partnership has given us an L&S business that provides low-risk cash flow. MPLX is also making major investments in the Permian Basin to provide much-needed takeaway capacity with two pipelines set to begin service in 2020. As such, while G&P will generate much of the organic growth in 2019, logistics should provide material cash flow growth in 2020, which will also gradually diversify MPLX's business beyond MPC.

Given MPC is MPLX's key customer providing 92% of the logistics business, it is important to consider MPC's financial strength. After all, if it was teetering on bankruptcy and could exit or renegotiate these agreements, they wouldn't be very valuable. Marathon is the largest refiner in the United States, refining 3 million barrels of crude oil a day, distributing much of that to its Speedway retail locations. Importantly, Marathon is in strong financial health with investment grade credit ratings. Looking at its stand-alone operations, Marathon generates $4 billion in EBITDA (on top of this, it receives $900 million in MPLX distributions). It only carries $5.6 billion in debt for a modest 1.4x gross debt to EBITDA ratio. MPC also has $4.96 billion in cash on its balance sheet, for a very manageable $600 million net debt position. I am comfortable with MPC's financial strength as an MPLX counterparty.

Additionally, it is key to note that much of MPLX's logistics infrastructure ties directly into MPC's refineries, making it extremely difficult for MPC to change pipeline providers if they wanted to when contracts can be renegotiated throughout the 2020s. Given MPC also receives back much of what it pays MPLX via its majority equity-ownership, MPC is a very sticky customer. Now if demand for refined product like gasoline and diesel were to fall dramatically, MPC may run its refineries at less than 100% capacity. Now given the solid economic backdrop and cheaper crudes US refineries can source vs. international ones, this is not a major concern for me. Even if it is for you, remember MPC has signed commitments on 86% of MPLX's revenue-weighted capacity and has to make payments even if throughput falls. This insulates MPLX from demand volatility. Given MPC's strong cash and low debt position, I am comfortable MPC has the financial means to make good on these commitments. I view MPLX's relationship with MPC as a positive for the investment case.

MPLX also maintains an investment-grade balance sheet, giving its financial flexibility to continue growing. Debt to EBITDA at quarter end was 3.8x, which compares favorably to industry norms. While its distribution is quite healthy at nearly 8%, it is also important to note that MPLX is not paying out excessive amounts of cash. In fact, MPLX had a coverage ratio of 1.47x in Q3. Similar to Enterprise Products (EPD), MPLX is working to retain enough excess cash flow so that it can internally fund organic growth projects rather than be forced to issue equity, which it has avoided in 2018. This financial policy will make MPLX less beholden to financial market volatility. If MPLX equity was trading too low, it could become prohibitively expensive for MPLX to issue equity to fund new projects. By retaining the cash to invest, MPLX can invest in accretive projects, even when the equity market sells off. As a consequence, I expect MPLX to maintain and grow its distribution gradually over time; in fact, it has raised its distribution in 23 consecutive quarters.

Now, given MPLX's high current yield and volatility around the price of oil, one may worry MPLX cannot sustain its distribution, let alone increase it. However, looking at the numbers, I disagree. In 2018, MPLX will generate about $2.115 billion in logistics EBITDA and $1.45 billion in G&P EBITDA. Below, I provide a simple model of an extreme stress case and my base case (all dollar values in billions). My base case holds utilization rates steady in 2019 and just accounts for the benefit of expansion projects coming online. As you can see, MPLX can comfortably grow its distribution by 5% and maintain a strong 1.5x distribution coverage, leaving ample cash to expand the business.

In the extreme case, I began by assuming all non-contractually obligated logistics volume stops January 1 and never comes back online all year. $1.888 billion is about as low as logistics EBITDA can go in my estimation. That then brought me to the question of what would have to happen to G&P to bring the distribution coverage all the way down to 1x. The answer is a 31% drop in G&P earnings from 2018 or a 42% drop from my 2019 base case. Given rising production out of the Marcellus, such a decline is incredibly draconian. Even if that were to happen, MPLX can cover the distribution, though it would have to curtail expansion efforts (given the severe downturn going on to cause such volume and margin drops, expansion efforts likely wouldn't make sense anyway). This extreme stress model also does not give credit to any potential cost cuts or headcount reductions. I don't view the extreme stress case as particularly likely and am trying to show that thanks in large part to MPC's contracts supporting the logistics business, investors would need to see extreme declines in the non-MPC units to bring distribution coverage to or below 1.0x. While investors may debate whether distribution growth will be 2%, 5%, or 10%, investors should feel confident the distribution is secure, even in a volatile oil market.

During sell-offs, sometimes babies get thrown out with the bathwater, providing investors with opportunity to pick up quality stocks at attractive valuations. I believe that is the case with MPLX, which has a growing G&P business centered around the key Northeast basins and stable L&S business underwritten by MPC. Combine this backdrop with a solid balance sheet and conservative distribution coverage, and we have the recipe for continued distribution growth, supported by rising US energy production. With a sustainable starting yield of 8%, MPLX is a great way for dividend-oriented investors to take advantage of dislocations caused by the fall in crude oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.