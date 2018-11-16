Examining The Recent Price Action In The Energy Market

There is no fundamental reason to explain natural gas price action and it is likely due to the energy pairs trade unwinding.

Over the past two weeks, we have seen considerable volatility in the energy markets. Perhaps the most important development here though is that the technicals point to the switch from a bull market to a bear market in oil. Interestingly, the exact opposite has happened in the natural gas market as prices here have surged upward dramatically just as a cold spell has hit the northern United States. As shown by the comments to news posts on these topics here at Seeking Alpha, investors are confused and trying to make sense of the whole situation. In this article, we will take a look at what has been going on in the energy markets and attempt to make sense of it all.

Supply Concerns

As my regular readers are no doubt already aware, one of the recurring themes that I have been driving home is that the United States has been greatly increasing its production of both oil and natural gas. This is due to advancements in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies that have made various shale plays accessible to exploration and production companies. The fact that oil prices have been fairly strong over much of this year has encouraged these companies to actually exploit these resources.

The following graph comes from the Energy Information Administration and clearly shows that the production of both oil and natural gas liquids in the United States has been surging over the past eighteen months:

This surge has caused production of liquids to reach 15.9 million barrels in October, which is two million barrels per day above the same month of last year. When combined with climbing Canadian production, mostly in the oil sands, the United States now no longer needs to import oil from any other nation in order to feed its 20.7 million barrel per day thirst.

This fact has resulted in North America exporting an increasing amount of crude oil to other nations. This is a sharp shift from 2008, for example, when the United States was spending 3% of GDP to import energy from abroad to satisfy its own energy needs.

Source: Zero Hedge

As the United States no longer has a need for crude oil from Saudi Arabia or other nations, we might expect that absent of a big increase in demand somewhere, oil would begin to stockpile in storage. This is indeed what has begun to happen. As we can see here, according to the EIA, US inventories have increased in every week since September 26:

Source: Investing.com

As a general rule, increasing oil inventories is a bearish signal for oil prices. This is due to the basic economic law of supply and demand, which tells us that when the supply of a good increases then either demand must increase or the price must decline in order for the system to remain in equilibrium. Thus, these increases in inventory are having a negative influence on oil prices.

The United States is not the only country that has been raising its oil output lately. On Tuesday, Bloomberg calculated that in October, Saudi Arabia boosted its crude oil output to 10.63 million barrels per day from 10.502 million in September.

Source: Zero Hedge

This was actually in direct violation of the OPEC deal that was struck in Vienna in 2016. In that meeting, Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce its production to 486k bpd below its October 2016 production level of 10.544 million bpd. This news had a negative impact on crude prices as they fell 5% on the report.

Source: Zero Hedge

This alone serves as evidence that fears of an oversupply are indeed having a significant impact on the recent price action in the oil market. The question that this poses to me then is whether or not this is another attempt from Saudi Arabia to wage war on North American shale as was the case back in 2014.

Demand Concerns

It is a commonly held belief among analysts that oil demand either remains static or increases, never that it goes down. However, the IEA and OPEC both recently lowered their forecasts for 2019 demand growth. The two organizations identified a few factors driving this, most of which point to a slowing global economy:

Rising trade tensions Rising interest rates, primarily in the United States Turmoil in emerging markets

As a general rule, oil demand typically rises strongly during an economic boom as industrial users consume it to increase their output and even consumers, who typically see their incomes increase, consume greater quantities of oil. The inverse is also true as demand does not experience the same amount of growth during periods of economic weakness as industrial users do not need to consume the same amounts of energy in production and consumers typically cut back on spending and not the other way around.

As a result of this, Bloomberg's Ziad Daoud calculates that these future demand concerns are responsible for 85% of oil's recent price weakness:

As might be expected, he calculates the aforementioned supply issues as being responsible for the remaining 15%. The issue is quite simply that there is now great uncertainty about whether or not there will be sufficient demand to absorb the rising supply of oil. As markets are future-looking, they have already begun to price in the expected lower future demand growth.

A "Behemoth" Energy Fund

Finally, there are some indications that we are also seeing a large trade unwind and that could be having an impact on the energy market. The most obvious piece of evidence for this comes from the natural gas market, which has seen the front futures contract spike from $2.75 to $4.03 in the matter of only few weeks:

Source: Zero Hedge

This comes just as the price of crude oil plummeted over the past month. Thus, the fact that the natural gas futures price spiked so quickly could be a sign that someone is unwinding a very large pair trade involving both oil and natural gas.

Over the past five years, and especially over the past two, it was a very profitable pair trade to go long oil futures and short natural gas. This is because oil has been rising since early 2017 while natural gas has generally been falling. The unfortunate problem with it though is that it is quite difficult to unwind this position, especially if it is a large one, without affecting the market. The effects of such an unwind can be seen here:

Source: Zero Hedge

We can find evidence that a large position is being unwound by the action on the natural gas side. While thus far this November has been colder than normal and it is likely that natural gas consumption is above the normal level for this time of year, it is very difficult to come up with any fundamental reason for such a large spike in natural gas prices in such a short period of time. This is especially true when we consider that the same things that have been causing oil production to rise in the United States have been causing natural gas production to rise. This should help to offset the increased demand from more heating.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the most important takeaways here are the supply and demand issues in the oil market. While it does seem likely that a major energy fund or funds attempting to unwind a trade has been responsible for exacerbating the market action, this is likely to be a short-term thing. However, it is looking as though declining demand growth and rising supply will weigh on oil prices going forward.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.